LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today reported net income of $9.5 million or $1.02 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $10.5 million or $1.13 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $9.3 million or $1.01 per fully diluted share for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, representing a decline of 9% and an increase of 2%, respectively.
Net income for the first half of 2024 was $20.0 million or $2.15 per fully diluted share, a decrease of $2.4 million or 11%, from the $22.4 million net income or $2.43 per fully diluted share for the first half of the prior year.
"We are pleased that our customers continue to grow their businesses and provide deposits for the Bank to lend in our community. The deposit growth in the quarter from existing customers was significant, however, some of the deposit inflows were event driven and will not remain in the Bank over the long term. We continue to focus on building an outstanding core deposit franchise to eliminate borrowings and enhance the net interest margin as evidenced as we progressed through the second quarter. We currently have a strong deposit pipeline of new customers and new relationships who joined the Bank recently that will drive growth in the last half of the year. Additionally, the potential for a reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve in the last half of the year could relieve some of the upward pressure on the cost of deposits. The key to our success continues to be the generation of new clients and we are well positioned to do so.
"Much has been talked about Commercial Real Estate related to the banking industry. Certainly some have acknowledged that not all commercial real estate is the same. We are proud to provide high touch community banking services to business clients with a conservative risk approach. Our commercial real estate lending is primarily owner-occupied which is not dependent on rent rolls, but reliant on the cash flows of the operating business that occupies the property. Currently, 60% of total loans consist of the C&I and Owner Occupied commercial real estate portfolios. These portfolios highlight our position as the premier relationship-banking franchise for small to mid-size businesses in Southern California.
"The Bank continues to attract new experienced relationship managers. We recently enhanced personnel in a number of offices and are pleased another senior relationship manager joined since the end of June. The addition of experienced relationship managers, although an expense, is an investment in future revenue.
"We continue to deliver superior service and are able to couple that with a return on average assets of 1.02% and a return on average equity of 12.7% for the first six months of the year," commented Leon Blankstein, ABB's CEO and Director.
For the quarter ending June 30, 2024, non-interest expense increased $742 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2024 leading to a decline in net income. However, net income in the second quarter of 2024 benefitted from a lower provision for credit losses as compared to the prior quarter and the prior year quarter. The decrease in provision for credit losses was a result of a reduction in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments and $58k of loan recoveries offset by an increase in the allowance for credit losses mainly due to growth in the loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans was 1.11% at June 30, 2024 which is a 1 bps increase compared to March 31, 2024.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was lower compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to an increase in the cost of deposits offset by a decrease in the cost of borrowings.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 decreased to 3.00% from 3.07% for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to an increase in average borrowings. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 increased to 3.00% from 2.99% for the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to a decline in average borrowings. As of June 30, 2024, 62% of the loan portfolio was fixed rate with a weighted average remaining life of 72 months. Of the variable rate loans, approximately 45% are indexed to prime of which $399 million are adjustable within 90 days of a change in prime. The net interest margin for the month of June 2024 was 3.05%.
Net Interest Income
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net interest income decreased by $0.4 million, or 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The current quarter was negatively impacted by a decline in securities income and an increase in the cost of deposits and borrowings exceeding the increase in interest earned on loans. For the quarter ending June 30, 2024, the cost of deposits was 1.35% representing an increase of 11 bps compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2024.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net interest income increased by $0.3 million, or 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to a decrease in average borrowings. The Loan to Deposit ratio was 75% and 77% as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Provision for Credit Losses
The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|(Figures in $000s)
|Addition (recapture) to allowance for loan losses
$
450
$
(226
)
$
1,268
$
224
$
1,581
|Addition (recapture) to reserve for unfunded loan commitments
(438
)
438
260
-
410
|Total loan-related provision
$
12
$
212
$
1,528
$
224
$
1,991
|Addition to allowance for held-to-maturity securities
-
-
-
-
-
|Total provision for credit losses
$
12
$
212
$
1,528
$
224
$
1,991
Non-Interest Income
The decrease in non-interest income compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to the loss on the sale of municipal investment securities of $397 thousand. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to a reduction in the gain on sales of SBA loans. In 2023, seasoned SBA loans were sold unlike in 2024 when only current production was sold.
Non-Interest Expense
For the quarter ending June 30, 2024, total non-interest expense increased $0.7 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $0.9 million compared to the prior year quarter. The increase compared to the prior quarter and prior year quarter is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits due to an increase in full time equivalent employees. The efficiency ratio increased to 55% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 54% for the first quarter of 2024 and 54% for the second quarter of 2023.
There were 243 full time equivalent employees at June 30, 2024 compared to 231 a year ago and 233 at March 31, 2024. In July of 2024, Mark Christian, EVP/Chief Operations Officer, departed from the Bank. The Bank has 42 relationship managers in eight offices representing no change from a year ago and an increase of two from the prior quarter.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expense increased $1.5 million or 4.5% compared to the same period a year ago, mainly due to increases in salaries and employee benefits.
Income Taxes
The effective income tax rate was 28.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, 27.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 27.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Balance Sheet
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, total loans increased $28 million, or 1.1% compared to the prior quarter. The majority of this increase was in Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans mainly due to an increase in line utilization. At June 30, 2024, the utilization rate for the Bank's commercial lines of credit increased to 27% from 26% at March 31, 2024. In addition, Commercial real estate (CRE) loans increased this quarter compared to prior quarter. The increase in construction loans is primarily related to off campus university student housing in greater Los Angeles.
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|(Figures in $000s)
|RE - Owner occupied
$
1,095,538
$
1,120,822
|RE - Non owner occupied
737,525
718,439
|Construction & Land
76,760
62,359
|Total CRE Loans
$
1,909,822
$
1,901,621
The following table is the composition of the Owner occupied and Non owner occupied CRE loans by collateral type:
|as of June 30, 2024
|Owner occupied
|Non owner occupied
|(Figures in $000s)
|Industrial
$
662,079
$
310,681
|Office
163,740
98,820
|Retail
22,102
184,942
|Automobile Service Facilities
64,910
22,792
|Contractor's Yard
61,698
8,250
|Other
29,146
36,162
|Miscellaneous
91,863
75,879
|Total
$
1,095,538
$
737,525
Total investment securities declined to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2024, which include $561 million or 46% in held-to-maturity (HTM) securities based on book value. The Bank has no non-agency mortgage-backed securities in its portfolio. As of June 30, 2024, the duration of the available-for-sale (AFS) securities portfolio was 5.8 years, unchanged from March 31, 2024, and an increase from 5.6 years as of June 30, 2023. Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) decreased to $74.9 million as of June 30, 2024 from $79.6 million as of March 31, 2024 as market rates relevant to securities pricing declined. The duration on the held-to-maturity portfolio, which consists primarily of municipal securities, is 7.7 years. As of June 30, 2024, the unrealized after tax loss on HTM securities was $71 million.
During the second quarter of 2024, deposits grew by $148 million or 5% to $3.5 billion. During 2024, new deposit relationships have totaled approximately $20 million from 68 new clients. The Bank's off-balance sheet products of treasury securities held for clients decreased by $26 million during the second quarter of 2024 to $221 million and declined by $57 million from prior year quarter. The Bank has no brokered deposits nor internet solicited deposits.
During the second quarter of 2024, total assets increased $52 million, or 1.4%, total loans increased by $28 million, or 1.1%, total deposits increased by $148 million, or 4.5%, and borrowings decreased by $110 million. Borrowings have continued to decline in July.
The Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) Term Funding Program ended March 11, 2024; however, $100 million is outstanding with a maturity date of March 11, 2025 at a rate of 5.4%. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank has $1.7 Billion in borrowing capacity including the outstanding FRTB borrowing, the FRB discount window and loans pledged at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.
Asset Quality
The following table presents asset quality overview as of the dates indicated:
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|(Figures in $000s)
|Non-performing assets (NPA)
$
6,641
$
7,440
|Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing
-
-
|Total NPA
$
6,641
$
7,440
|NPA as a % of total assets
0.24
%
0.19
%
|Past Due as a % of total Loans
0.13
%
0.00
%
|Criticized as a % of total Loans
5.06
%
5.67
%
|Classified as a % of total Loans
1.03
%
0.88
%
During the second quarter of 2024, non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased by $0.8 million to $6.6 million mainly due to the paydown of two loans. As of June 30, 2024, NPAs have a $211 thousand allowance on individually evaluated loans related to four C&I non-performing loan relationships of which the majority of the loans have a partial guarantee by the state of California or the SBA. The increase in classified loans is mainly due to one owner occupied CRE loan which migrated from the criticized category since the prior quarter.
The loan portfolio has approximately 10% in office collateral of which the majority is owner-occupied, and substantially all are three stories or under and located in suburban markets.
The following table represents the allowance for credit losses for loans as of and for the dates and periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|(Figures in $000s)
|Balance, beginning of period
$
28,335
$
28,460
$
26,073
$
28,460
$
29,635
|Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL
-
-
-
-
(3,885
)
|Charge-offs
-
(99
)
(179
)
(99
)
(179
)
|Recoveries
58
200
10
258
20
|Net (charge-offs) / recoveries
$
58
$
101
$
(169
)
$
159
$
(159
)
|Provision
450
(226
)
1,268
224
1,581
|Balance, end of period
$
28,843
$
28,335
$
27,172
$
28,843
$
27,172
|Allowance as a % of loans
1.11
%
1.10
%
1.09
%
1.11
%
1.09
%
The allowance for credit losses for loans increased to $28.8 million during the second quarter of 2024 primarily as a result of an increase in the loan portfolio. There were no charge offs in the second quarter of 2024 compared to charge offs of $179 thousand during the prior year quarter. The Bank recovered $258 thousand in the first half of 2024; the majority of which had been charged off in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank has four restructured loans totaling $4.7 million involving borrowers experiencing financial difficulty.
ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has seven Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain forward-looking information about American Business Bank that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Bank's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including various risk factors. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|June
|March
|December
|June
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Assets:
|Cash and Due from Banks
$
84,836
$
52,198
$
32,354
$
74,634
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
15,511
10,368
10,804
13,558
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
79,700
85,678
91,226
104,916
|Mortgage Backed Securities
390,886
394,124
413,870
424,316
|State and Municipals
81,884
86,535
91,949
97,005
|Corporate Bonds
14,478
13,870
14,157
13,443
|Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value
566,948
580,207
611,202
639,680
|Mortgage Backed Securities
172,984
176,317
178,985
184,796
|State and Municipals
384,048
384,612
390,184
391,381
|Allowance for Credit Losses, Held-To-Maturity
(55
)
(55
)
(55
)
(55
)
|Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost,
556,977
560,874
569,114
576,122
|Net of Allowance for Credit Losses
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost
15,000
15,000
15,000
15,000
|Total Investment Securities
1,138,925
1,156,081
1,195,316
1,230,802
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,909,822
1,901,621
1,884,085
1,825,594
|Commercial and Industrial
487,557
470,294
491,698
493,615
|Residential Real Estate
196,194
194,059
197,281
171,593
|Installment and Other
7,471
6,685
6,577
8,590
|Total Loans Receivable
2,601,044
2,572,659
2,579,641
2,499,392
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(28,843
)
(28,335
)
(28,460
)
(27,172
)
|Loans Receivable, Net
2,572,201
2,544,324
2,551,181
2,472,220
|Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net
4,684
4,380
4,589
5,099
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance
29,396
29,185
28,898
28,302
|Other Assets
83,096
79,639
79,582
78,021
|Total Assets
$
3,928,649
$
3,876,175
$
3,902,724
$
3,902,636
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
$
1,597,426
$
1,601,795
$
1,699,560
$
1,758,435
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
394,051
367,903
388,152
292,443
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,202,143
1,083,008
1,145,389
1,010,012
|Certificates of Deposit
263,587
256,309
264,312
193,141
|Total Deposits
3,457,207
3,309,015
3,497,413
3,254,031
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
100,000
210,000
55,000
320,000
|Other Liabilities
40,570
41,186
36,257
45,555
|Total Liabilities
$
3,597,777
$
3,560,201
$
3,588,670
$
3,619,586
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Stock
$
209,042
$
208,336
$
208,048
$
206,597
|Retained Earnings
196,743
187,243
176,747
155,190
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss)
(74,913
)
(79,605
)
(70,741
)
(78,737
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
$
330,872
$
315,974
$
314,054
$
283,050
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
3,928,649
$
3,876,175
$
3,902,724
$
3,902,636
|Standby Letters of Credit
$
43,420
$
43,810
$
43,178
$
41,083
|Per Share Information:
|Common Shares Outstanding
9,094,248
9,078,782
9,041,911
9,021,739
|Book Value Per Share
$
36.38
$
34.80
$
34.73
$
31.37
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
36.38
$
34.80
$
34.73
$
31.37
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
|For the three months ended:
|June
|March
|June
2024
2024
2023
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
34,358
$
33,664
$
31,280
|Interest on Investment Securities
7,431
7,658
7,788
|Interest on Interest Earning Deposits
|in Other Financial Institutions
839
250
252
|Total Interest Income
42,628
41,572
39,320
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
1,077
1,002
407
|Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits
7,900
7,265
4,323
|Interest on Certificates of Deposits
2,408
2,288
1,024
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|and Other Borrowings
2,203
1,598
4,875
|Total Interest Expense
13,588
12,153
10,629
|Net Interest Income
29,040
29,419
28,691
|Provision for Credit Losses
12
212
1,528
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
29,028
29,207
27,163
|Non-Interest Income:
|Deposit Fees
1,077
988
994
|International Fees
418
406
441
|Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net
(397
)
(110
)
(378
)
|Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net
12
57
235
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)
212
287
439
|Other
367
487
634
|Total Non-Interest Income
1,689
2,115
2,365
|Non-Interest Expense:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
12,052
11,649
11,624
|Occupancy and Equipment
1,195
1,209
1,200
|Professional Services
2,079
1,963
1,812
|Promotion Expenses
680
528
606
|Other
1,509
1,424
1,406
|Total Non-Interest Expense
17,515
16,773
16,648
|Earnings before income taxes
13,202
14,549
12,880
|Income Tax Expense
3,703
4,052
3,554
|NET INCOME
$
9,499
$
10,497
$
9,326
|Per Share Information:
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
1.03
$
1.14
$
1.02
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$
1.02
$
1.13
$
1.01
|Weighted Average Shares - Basic
9,259,562
9,237,317
9,179,590
|Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
9,297,939
9,293,818
9,218,320
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
|For the six months ended:
|June
|June
2024
2023
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
68,022
$
61,023
|Interest on Investment Securities
15,088
15,649
|Interest on Interest Earning Deposits
|in Other Financial Institutions
1,089
460
|Total Interest Income
84,199
77,132
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
2,079
638
|Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits
15,165
6,553
|Interest on Certificates of Deposits
4,696
1,291
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|and Other Borrowings
3,801
7,961
|Total Interest Expense
25,741
16,443
|Net Interest Income
58,458
60,689
|Provision for Credit Losses
224
1,991
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
58,234
58,698
|Non-Interest Income:
|Deposit Fees
2,064
2,018
|International Fees
824
710
|Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net
(506
)
(589
)
|Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net
69
846
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)
499
633
|Other
854
1,340
|Total Non-Interest Income
3,804
4,958
|Non-Interest Expense:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
23,701
22,962
|Occupancy and Equipment
2,404
2,393
|Professional Services
4,042
3,731
|Promotion Expenses
1,208
1,047
|Other
2,932
2,686
|Total Non-Interest Expense
34,287
32,819
|Earnings before income taxes
27,751
30,837
|Income Tax Expense
7,755
8,427
|NET INCOME
$
19,996
$
22,410
|Per Share Information:
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
2.16
$
2.44
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$
2.15
$
2.43
|Weighted Average Shares - Basic
9,248,440
9,166,753
|Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
9,295,879
9,223,461
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the three months ended:
|June 2024
|March 2024
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
61,618
$
839
5.48
%
$
19,252
$
250
5.23
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
83,020
1,170
5.64
%
89,024
1,285
5.77
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
662,880
3,129
1.89
%
674,033
3,199
1.90
%
|State and Municipals
477,603
2,617
2.19
%
485,036
2,656
2.19
%
|Corporate Bonds
16,250
188
4.64
%
16,250
188
4.64
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,239,753
7,104
2.29
%
1,264,343
7,328
2.32
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
327
8.72
%
15,000
330
8.79
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,254,753
7,431
2.37
%
1,279,343
7,658
2.39
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,888,292
23,086
4.92
%
1,878,384
22,817
4.89
%
|Commercial and Industrial
478,868
8,088
6.79
%
471,147
7,740
6.61
%
|Residential Real Estate
196,740
3,115
6.37
%
196,176
3,044
6.24
%
|Installment and Other
8,628
69
3.23
%
9,235
63
2.74
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,572,528
34,358
5.37
%
2,554,942
33,664
5.30
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,888,899
$
42,628
4.34
%
$
3,853,537
$
41,572
4.27
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,607,544
-
0.00
%
1,647,928
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
384,339
1,077
1.13
%
382,086
1,002
1.05
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,145,701
7,900
2.77
%
1,125,101
7,265
2.60
%
|Certificates of Deposit
261,401
2,408
3.70
%
255,490
2,288
3.60
%
|Total Deposits
3,398,985
11,385
1.35
%
3,410,605
10,555
1.24
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
162,533
2,203
5.45
%
123,022
1,598
5.22
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,953,974
13,588
2.80
%
1,885,699
12,153
2.59
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,561,518
$
13,588
1.53
%
$
3,533,627
$
12,153
1.38
%
|Net Interest Income
$
29,040
$
29,419
|Net Interest Rate Spread
2.81
%
2.89
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.00
%
3.07
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the three months ended:
|June 2024
|June 2023
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
61,618
$
839
5.48
%
$
20,808
$
252
4.86
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
83,020
1,170
5.64
%
109,816
1,255
4.57
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
662,880
3,129
1.89
%
708,368
3,325
1.88
%
|State and Municipals
477,603
2,617
2.19
%
500,033
2,759
2.21
%
|Corporate Bonds
16,250
188
4.64
%
16,250
186
4.58
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,239,753
7,104
2.29
%
1,334,467
7,525
2.26
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
327
8.72
%
15,000
263
7.00
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,254,753
7,431
2.37
%
1,349,467
7,788
2.31
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,888,292
23,086
4.92
%
1,815,531
21,136
4.67
%
|Commercial and Industrial
478,868
8,088
6.79
%
482,506
7,533
6.26
%
|Residential Real Estate
196,740
3,115
6.37
%
173,644
2,552
5.89
%
|Installment and Other
8,628
69
3.23
%
7,711
59
3.05
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,572,528
34,358
5.37
%
2,479,392
31,280
5.06
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,888,899
$
42,628
4.34
%
$
3,849,667
$
39,320
4.04
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,607,544
-
0.00
%
1,726,401
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
384,339
1,077
1.13
%
295,110
407
0.55
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,145,701
7,900
2.77
%
1,003,941
4,323
1.73
%
|Certificates of Deposit
261,401
2,408
3.70
%
140,114
1,024
2.93
%
|Total Deposits
3,398,985
11,385
1.35
%
3,165,566
5,754
0.73
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
162,533
2,203
5.45
%
392,968
4,875
4.98
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,953,974
13,588
2.80
%
1,832,133
10,629
2.33
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,561,518
$
13,588
1.53
%
$
3,558,534
$
10,629
1.20
%
|Net Interest Income
$
29,040
$
28,691
|Net Interest Rate Spread
2.81
%
2.84
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.00
%
2.99
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the six months ended:
|June 2024
|June 2023
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
40,435
$
1,089
5.42
%
$
19,882
$
460
4.67
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
86,022
2,455
5.71
%
114,116
2,458
4.31
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
668,457
6,327
1.89
%
713,865
6,742
1.89
%
|State and Municipals
481,320
5,272
2.19
%
502,955
5,551
2.21
%
|Corporate Bonds
16,250
377
4.64
%
16,250
370
4.55
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,252,049
14,431
2.31
%
1,347,186
15,121
2.24
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
657
8.75
%
15,000
528
7.03
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,267,049
15,088
2.38
%
1,362,186
15,649
2.30
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,883,338
45,903
4.90
%
1,786,498
40,767
4.60
%
|Commercial and Industrial
475,008
15,828
6.70
%
495,877
15,120
6.15
%
|Residential Real Estate
196,458
6,159
6.30
%
174,333
4,992
5.77
%
|Installment and Other
8,932
132
2.98
%
7,594
144
3.83
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,563,736
68,022
5.34
%
2,464,302
61,023
4.99
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,871,220
$
84,199
4.30
%
$
3,846,370
$
77,132
3.99
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,627,736
-
0.00
%
1,779,155
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
383,213
2,079
1.09
%
290,550
638
0.44
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,135,401
15,165
2.69
%
1,068,460
6,553
1.24
%
|Certificates of Deposit
258,445
4,696
3.65
%
102,348
1,291
2.54
%
|Total Deposits
3,404,795
21,940
1.30
%
3,240,513
8,482
0.53
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
142,778
3,801
5.35
%
325,713
7,961
4.93
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,919,837
25,741
2.70
%
1,787,071
16,443
1.86
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,547,573
$
25,741
1.46
%
$
3,566,226
$
16,443
0.93
%
|Net Interest Income
$
58,458
$
60,689
|Net Interest Rate Spread
2.84
%
3.06
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.04
%
3.18
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)
|June
|March
|December
|June
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Performance Ratios:
|Quarterly:
|Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
0.97
%
1.08
%
1.17
%
0.96
%
|Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
11.93
%
13.42
%
16.05
%
13.23
%
|Efficiency Ratio
54.86
%
54.39
%
48.45
%
53.79
%
|Year-to-Date
|Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.02
%
1.08
%
1.13
%
1.16
%
|Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
12.67
%
13.42
%
15.70
%
16.30
%
|Efficiency Ratio
54.63
%
54.39
%
50.82
%
50.17
%
|Capital Adequacy:
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
12.84
%
12.62
%
12.37
%
12.54
%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.94
%
11.72
%
11.47
%
11.61
%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
11.94
%
11.72
%
11.47
%
11.61
%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
10.14
%
9.99
%
9.64
%
9.15
%
|Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets
8.42
%
8.15
%
8.05
%
7.25
%
|Asset Quality Overview
|Non-Performing Loans
$
6,641
$
7,440
$
7,859
$
5,788
|Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing
-
-
-
-
|Total Non-Performing Loans
6,641
7,440
7,859
5,788
|Loans Modified with Financial Difficulty
$
4,696
$
229
$
231
$
239
|Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
-
-
|ACL / Loans Receivable
1.11
%
1.10
%
1.10
%
1.09
%
|Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable
0.36
%
0.29
%
0.30
%
0.23
%
|Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets
0.24
%
0.19
%
0.20
%
0.15
%
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly
$
(58
)
$
(101
)
$
190
$
170
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date
$
(159
)
$
(101
)
$
344
$
159
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average
(0.01
%)
(0.00
%)
0.01
%
0.01
%
|Loans Receivable
Contacts
Karen Schoenbaum
EVP/CFO
(213) 430-4000
www.americanbb.bank