AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today reported net income of $9.5 million or $1.02 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $10.5 million or $1.13 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $9.3 million or $1.01 per fully diluted share for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, representing a decline of 9% and an increase of 2%, respectively.

Net income for the first half of 2024 was $20.0 million or $2.15 per fully diluted share, a decrease of $2.4 million or 11%, from the $22.4 million net income or $2.43 per fully diluted share for the first half of the prior year.

"We are pleased that our customers continue to grow their businesses and provide deposits for the Bank to lend in our community. The deposit growth in the quarter from existing customers was significant, however, some of the deposit inflows were event driven and will not remain in the Bank over the long term. We continue to focus on building an outstanding core deposit franchise to eliminate borrowings and enhance the net interest margin as evidenced as we progressed through the second quarter. We currently have a strong deposit pipeline of new customers and new relationships who joined the Bank recently that will drive growth in the last half of the year. Additionally, the potential for a reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve in the last half of the year could relieve some of the upward pressure on the cost of deposits. The key to our success continues to be the generation of new clients and we are well positioned to do so.

"Much has been talked about Commercial Real Estate related to the banking industry. Certainly some have acknowledged that not all commercial real estate is the same. We are proud to provide high touch community banking services to business clients with a conservative risk approach. Our commercial real estate lending is primarily owner-occupied which is not dependent on rent rolls, but reliant on the cash flows of the operating business that occupies the property. Currently, 60% of total loans consist of the C&I and Owner Occupied commercial real estate portfolios. These portfolios highlight our position as the premier relationship-banking franchise for small to mid-size businesses in Southern California.

"The Bank continues to attract new experienced relationship managers. We recently enhanced personnel in a number of offices and are pleased another senior relationship manager joined since the end of June. The addition of experienced relationship managers, although an expense, is an investment in future revenue.

"We continue to deliver superior service and are able to couple that with a return on average assets of 1.02% and a return on average equity of 12.7% for the first six months of the year," commented Leon Blankstein, ABB's CEO and Director.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2024, non-interest expense increased $742 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2024 leading to a decline in net income. However, net income in the second quarter of 2024 benefitted from a lower provision for credit losses as compared to the prior quarter and the prior year quarter. The decrease in provision for credit losses was a result of a reduction in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments and $58k of loan recoveries offset by an increase in the allowance for credit losses mainly due to growth in the loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans was 1.11% at June 30, 2024 which is a 1 bps increase compared to March 31, 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was lower compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to an increase in the cost of deposits offset by a decrease in the cost of borrowings.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 decreased to 3.00% from 3.07% for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to an increase in average borrowings. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 increased to 3.00% from 2.99% for the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to a decline in average borrowings. As of June 30, 2024, 62% of the loan portfolio was fixed rate with a weighted average remaining life of 72 months. Of the variable rate loans, approximately 45% are indexed to prime of which $399 million are adjustable within 90 days of a change in prime. The net interest margin for the month of June 2024 was 3.05%.

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net interest income decreased by $0.4 million, or 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The current quarter was negatively impacted by a decline in securities income and an increase in the cost of deposits and borrowings exceeding the increase in interest earned on loans. For the quarter ending June 30, 2024, the cost of deposits was 1.35% representing an increase of 11 bps compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net interest income increased by $0.3 million, or 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to a decrease in average borrowings. The Loan to Deposit ratio was 75% and 77% as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Provision for Credit Losses

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 (Figures in $000s) Addition (recapture) to allowance for loan losses $ 450 $ (226 ) $ 1,268 $ 224 $ 1,581 Addition (recapture) to reserve for unfunded loan commitments (438 ) 438 260 - 410 Total loan-related provision $ 12 $ 212 $ 1,528 $ 224 $ 1,991 Addition to allowance for held-to-maturity securities - - - - - Total provision for credit losses $ 12 $ 212 $ 1,528 $ 224 $ 1,991

Non-Interest Income

The decrease in non-interest income compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to the loss on the sale of municipal investment securities of $397 thousand. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to a reduction in the gain on sales of SBA loans. In 2023, seasoned SBA loans were sold unlike in 2024 when only current production was sold.

Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ending June 30, 2024, total non-interest expense increased $0.7 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $0.9 million compared to the prior year quarter. The increase compared to the prior quarter and prior year quarter is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits due to an increase in full time equivalent employees. The efficiency ratio increased to 55% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 54% for the first quarter of 2024 and 54% for the second quarter of 2023.

There were 243 full time equivalent employees at June 30, 2024 compared to 231 a year ago and 233 at March 31, 2024. In July of 2024, Mark Christian, EVP/Chief Operations Officer, departed from the Bank. The Bank has 42 relationship managers in eight offices representing no change from a year ago and an increase of two from the prior quarter.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expense increased $1.5 million or 4.5% compared to the same period a year ago, mainly due to increases in salaries and employee benefits.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 28.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, 27.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 27.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, total loans increased $28 million, or 1.1% compared to the prior quarter. The majority of this increase was in Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans mainly due to an increase in line utilization. At June 30, 2024, the utilization rate for the Bank's commercial lines of credit increased to 27% from 26% at March 31, 2024. In addition, Commercial real estate (CRE) loans increased this quarter compared to prior quarter. The increase in construction loans is primarily related to off campus university student housing in greater Los Angeles.

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 (Figures in $000s) RE - Owner occupied $ 1,095,538 $ 1,120,822 RE - Non owner occupied 737,525 718,439 Construction & Land 76,760 62,359 Total CRE Loans $ 1,909,822 $ 1,901,621

The following table is the composition of the Owner occupied and Non owner occupied CRE loans by collateral type:

as of June 30, 2024 Owner occupied Non owner occupied (Figures in $000s) Industrial $ 662,079 $ 310,681 Office 163,740 98,820 Retail 22,102 184,942 Automobile Service Facilities 64,910 22,792 Contractor's Yard 61,698 8,250 Other 29,146 36,162 Miscellaneous 91,863 75,879 Total $ 1,095,538 $ 737,525

Total investment securities declined to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2024, which include $561 million or 46% in held-to-maturity (HTM) securities based on book value. The Bank has no non-agency mortgage-backed securities in its portfolio. As of June 30, 2024, the duration of the available-for-sale (AFS) securities portfolio was 5.8 years, unchanged from March 31, 2024, and an increase from 5.6 years as of June 30, 2023. Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) decreased to $74.9 million as of June 30, 2024 from $79.6 million as of March 31, 2024 as market rates relevant to securities pricing declined. The duration on the held-to-maturity portfolio, which consists primarily of municipal securities, is 7.7 years. As of June 30, 2024, the unrealized after tax loss on HTM securities was $71 million.

During the second quarter of 2024, deposits grew by $148 million or 5% to $3.5 billion. During 2024, new deposit relationships have totaled approximately $20 million from 68 new clients. The Bank's off-balance sheet products of treasury securities held for clients decreased by $26 million during the second quarter of 2024 to $221 million and declined by $57 million from prior year quarter. The Bank has no brokered deposits nor internet solicited deposits.

During the second quarter of 2024, total assets increased $52 million, or 1.4%, total loans increased by $28 million, or 1.1%, total deposits increased by $148 million, or 4.5%, and borrowings decreased by $110 million. Borrowings have continued to decline in July.

The Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) Term Funding Program ended March 11, 2024; however, $100 million is outstanding with a maturity date of March 11, 2025 at a rate of 5.4%. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank has $1.7 Billion in borrowing capacity including the outstanding FRTB borrowing, the FRB discount window and loans pledged at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.

Asset Quality

The following table presents asset quality overview as of the dates indicated:

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 (Figures in $000s) Non-performing assets (NPA) $ 6,641 $ 7,440 Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing - - Total NPA $ 6,641 $ 7,440 NPA as a % of total assets 0.24 % 0.19 % Past Due as a % of total Loans 0.13 % 0.00 % Criticized as a % of total Loans 5.06 % 5.67 % Classified as a % of total Loans 1.03 % 0.88 %

During the second quarter of 2024, non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased by $0.8 million to $6.6 million mainly due to the paydown of two loans. As of June 30, 2024, NPAs have a $211 thousand allowance on individually evaluated loans related to four C&I non-performing loan relationships of which the majority of the loans have a partial guarantee by the state of California or the SBA. The increase in classified loans is mainly due to one owner occupied CRE loan which migrated from the criticized category since the prior quarter.

The loan portfolio has approximately 10% in office collateral of which the majority is owner-occupied, and substantially all are three stories or under and located in suburban markets.

The following table represents the allowance for credit losses for loans as of and for the dates and periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 (Figures in $000s) Balance, beginning of period $ 28,335 $ 28,460 $ 26,073 $ 28,460 $ 29,635 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL - - - - (3,885 ) Charge-offs - (99 ) (179 ) (99 ) (179 ) Recoveries 58 200 10 258 20 Net (charge-offs) / recoveries $ 58 $ 101 $ (169 ) $ 159 $ (159 ) Provision 450 (226 ) 1,268 224 1,581 Balance, end of period $ 28,843 $ 28,335 $ 27,172 $ 28,843 $ 27,172 Allowance as a % of loans 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.09 %

The allowance for credit losses for loans increased to $28.8 million during the second quarter of 2024 primarily as a result of an increase in the loan portfolio. There were no charge offs in the second quarter of 2024 compared to charge offs of $179 thousand during the prior year quarter. The Bank recovered $258 thousand in the first half of 2024; the majority of which had been charged off in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank has four restructured loans totaling $4.7 million involving borrowers experiencing financial difficulty.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has seven Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) June March December June 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $ 84,836 $ 52,198 $ 32,354 $ 74,634 Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 15,511 10,368 10,804 13,558 Investment Securities: US Agencies 79,700 85,678 91,226 104,916 Mortgage Backed Securities 390,886 394,124 413,870 424,316 State and Municipals 81,884 86,535 91,949 97,005 Corporate Bonds 14,478 13,870 14,157 13,443 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 566,948 580,207 611,202 639,680 Mortgage Backed Securities 172,984 176,317 178,985 184,796 State and Municipals 384,048 384,612 390,184 391,381 Allowance for Credit Losses, Held-To-Maturity (55 ) (55 ) (55 ) (55 ) Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost, 556,977 560,874 569,114 576,122 Net of Allowance for Credit Losses Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Total Investment Securities 1,138,925 1,156,081 1,195,316 1,230,802 Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,909,822 1,901,621 1,884,085 1,825,594 Commercial and Industrial 487,557 470,294 491,698 493,615 Residential Real Estate 196,194 194,059 197,281 171,593 Installment and Other 7,471 6,685 6,577 8,590 Total Loans Receivable 2,601,044 2,572,659 2,579,641 2,499,392 Allowance for Credit Losses (28,843 ) (28,335 ) (28,460 ) (27,172 ) Loans Receivable, Net 2,572,201 2,544,324 2,551,181 2,472,220 Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net 4,684 4,380 4,589 5,099 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance 29,396 29,185 28,898 28,302 Other Assets 83,096 79,639 79,582 78,021 Total Assets $ 3,928,649 $ 3,876,175 $ 3,902,724 $ 3,902,636 Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,597,426 $ 1,601,795 $ 1,699,560 $ 1,758,435 Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 394,051 367,903 388,152 292,443 Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,202,143 1,083,008 1,145,389 1,010,012 Certificates of Deposit 263,587 256,309 264,312 193,141 Total Deposits 3,457,207 3,309,015 3,497,413 3,254,031 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 100,000 210,000 55,000 320,000 Other Liabilities 40,570 41,186 36,257 45,555 Total Liabilities $ 3,597,777 $ 3,560,201 $ 3,588,670 $ 3,619,586 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock $ 209,042 $ 208,336 $ 208,048 $ 206,597 Retained Earnings 196,743 187,243 176,747 155,190 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (74,913 ) (79,605 ) (70,741 ) (78,737 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 330,872 $ 315,974 $ 314,054 $ 283,050 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,928,649 $ 3,876,175 $ 3,902,724 $ 3,902,636 Standby Letters of Credit $ 43,420 $ 43,810 $ 43,178 $ 41,083 Per Share Information: Common Shares Outstanding 9,094,248 9,078,782 9,041,911 9,021,739 Book Value Per Share $ 36.38 $ 34.80 $ 34.73 $ 31.37 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 36.38 $ 34.80 $ 34.73 $ 31.37

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the three months ended: June March June 2024 2024 2023 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 34,358 $ 33,664 $ 31,280 Interest on Investment Securities 7,431 7,658 7,788 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 839 250 252 Total Interest Income 42,628 41,572 39,320 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 1,077 1,002 407 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 7,900 7,265 4,323 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 2,408 2,288 1,024 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings 2,203 1,598 4,875 Total Interest Expense 13,588 12,153 10,629 Net Interest Income 29,040 29,419 28,691 Provision for Credit Losses 12 212 1,528 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 29,028 29,207 27,163 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 1,077 988 994 International Fees 418 406 441 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net (397 ) (110 ) (378 ) Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net 12 57 235 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) 212 287 439 Other 367 487 634 Total Non-Interest Income 1,689 2,115 2,365 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 12,052 11,649 11,624 Occupancy and Equipment 1,195 1,209 1,200 Professional Services 2,079 1,963 1,812 Promotion Expenses 680 528 606 Other 1,509 1,424 1,406 Total Non-Interest Expense 17,515 16,773 16,648 Earnings before income taxes 13,202 14,549 12,880 Income Tax Expense 3,703 4,052 3,554 NET INCOME $ 9,499 $ 10,497 $ 9,326 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 1.03 $ 1.14 $ 1.02 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.02 $ 1.13 $ 1.01 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 9,259,562 9,237,317 9,179,590 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 9,297,939 9,293,818 9,218,320

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the six months ended: June June 2024 2023 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 68,022 $ 61,023 Interest on Investment Securities 15,088 15,649 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 1,089 460 Total Interest Income 84,199 77,132 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 2,079 638 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 15,165 6,553 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 4,696 1,291 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings 3,801 7,961 Total Interest Expense 25,741 16,443 Net Interest Income 58,458 60,689 Provision for Credit Losses 224 1,991 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 58,234 58,698 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 2,064 2,018 International Fees 824 710 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net (506 ) (589 ) Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net 69 846 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) 499 633 Other 854 1,340 Total Non-Interest Income 3,804 4,958 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 23,701 22,962 Occupancy and Equipment 2,404 2,393 Professional Services 4,042 3,731 Promotion Expenses 1,208 1,047 Other 2,932 2,686 Total Non-Interest Expense 34,287 32,819 Earnings before income taxes 27,751 30,837 Income Tax Expense 7,755 8,427 NET INCOME $ 19,996 $ 22,410 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 2.16 $ 2.44 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 2.15 $ 2.43 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 9,248,440 9,166,753 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 9,295,879 9,223,461

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: June 2024 March 2024 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 61,618 $ 839 5.48 % $ 19,252 $ 250 5.23 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 83,020 1,170 5.64 % 89,024 1,285 5.77 % Mortgage Backed Securities 662,880 3,129 1.89 % 674,033 3,199 1.90 % State and Municipals 477,603 2,617 2.19 % 485,036 2,656 2.19 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 188 4.64 % 16,250 188 4.64 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,239,753 7,104 2.29 % 1,264,343 7,328 2.32 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 327 8.72 % 15,000 330 8.79 % Total Investment Securities 1,254,753 7,431 2.37 % 1,279,343 7,658 2.39 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,888,292 23,086 4.92 % 1,878,384 22,817 4.89 % Commercial and Industrial 478,868 8,088 6.79 % 471,147 7,740 6.61 % Residential Real Estate 196,740 3,115 6.37 % 196,176 3,044 6.24 % Installment and Other 8,628 69 3.23 % 9,235 63 2.74 % Total Loans Receivable 2,572,528 34,358 5.37 % 2,554,942 33,664 5.30 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,888,899 $ 42,628 4.34 % $ 3,853,537 $ 41,572 4.27 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,607,544 - 0.00 % 1,647,928 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 384,339 1,077 1.13 % 382,086 1,002 1.05 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,145,701 7,900 2.77 % 1,125,101 7,265 2.60 % Certificates of Deposit 261,401 2,408 3.70 % 255,490 2,288 3.60 % Total Deposits 3,398,985 11,385 1.35 % 3,410,605 10,555 1.24 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 162,533 2,203 5.45 % 123,022 1,598 5.22 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,953,974 13,588 2.80 % 1,885,699 12,153 2.59 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,561,518 $ 13,588 1.53 % $ 3,533,627 $ 12,153 1.38 % Net Interest Income $ 29,040 $ 29,419 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.81 % 2.89 % Net Interest Margin 3.00 % 3.07 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: June 2024 June 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 61,618 $ 839 5.48 % $ 20,808 $ 252 4.86 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 83,020 1,170 5.64 % 109,816 1,255 4.57 % Mortgage Backed Securities 662,880 3,129 1.89 % 708,368 3,325 1.88 % State and Municipals 477,603 2,617 2.19 % 500,033 2,759 2.21 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 188 4.64 % 16,250 186 4.58 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,239,753 7,104 2.29 % 1,334,467 7,525 2.26 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 327 8.72 % 15,000 263 7.00 % Total Investment Securities 1,254,753 7,431 2.37 % 1,349,467 7,788 2.31 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,888,292 23,086 4.92 % 1,815,531 21,136 4.67 % Commercial and Industrial 478,868 8,088 6.79 % 482,506 7,533 6.26 % Residential Real Estate 196,740 3,115 6.37 % 173,644 2,552 5.89 % Installment and Other 8,628 69 3.23 % 7,711 59 3.05 % Total Loans Receivable 2,572,528 34,358 5.37 % 2,479,392 31,280 5.06 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,888,899 $ 42,628 4.34 % $ 3,849,667 $ 39,320 4.04 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,607,544 - 0.00 % 1,726,401 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 384,339 1,077 1.13 % 295,110 407 0.55 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,145,701 7,900 2.77 % 1,003,941 4,323 1.73 % Certificates of Deposit 261,401 2,408 3.70 % 140,114 1,024 2.93 % Total Deposits 3,398,985 11,385 1.35 % 3,165,566 5,754 0.73 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 162,533 2,203 5.45 % 392,968 4,875 4.98 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,953,974 13,588 2.80 % 1,832,133 10,629 2.33 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,561,518 $ 13,588 1.53 % $ 3,558,534 $ 10,629 1.20 % Net Interest Income $ 29,040 $ 28,691 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.81 % 2.84 % Net Interest Margin 3.00 % 2.99 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the six months ended: June 2024 June 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 40,435 $ 1,089 5.42 % $ 19,882 $ 460 4.67 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 86,022 2,455 5.71 % 114,116 2,458 4.31 % Mortgage Backed Securities 668,457 6,327 1.89 % 713,865 6,742 1.89 % State and Municipals 481,320 5,272 2.19 % 502,955 5,551 2.21 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 377 4.64 % 16,250 370 4.55 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,252,049 14,431 2.31 % 1,347,186 15,121 2.24 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 657 8.75 % 15,000 528 7.03 % Total Investment Securities 1,267,049 15,088 2.38 % 1,362,186 15,649 2.30 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,883,338 45,903 4.90 % 1,786,498 40,767 4.60 % Commercial and Industrial 475,008 15,828 6.70 % 495,877 15,120 6.15 % Residential Real Estate 196,458 6,159 6.30 % 174,333 4,992 5.77 % Installment and Other 8,932 132 2.98 % 7,594 144 3.83 % Total Loans Receivable 2,563,736 68,022 5.34 % 2,464,302 61,023 4.99 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,871,220 $ 84,199 4.30 % $ 3,846,370 $ 77,132 3.99 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,627,736 - 0.00 % 1,779,155 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 383,213 2,079 1.09 % 290,550 638 0.44 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,135,401 15,165 2.69 % 1,068,460 6,553 1.24 % Certificates of Deposit 258,445 4,696 3.65 % 102,348 1,291 2.54 % Total Deposits 3,404,795 21,940 1.30 % 3,240,513 8,482 0.53 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 142,778 3,801 5.35 % 325,713 7,961 4.93 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,919,837 25,741 2.70 % 1,787,071 16,443 1.86 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,547,573 $ 25,741 1.46 % $ 3,566,226 $ 16,443 0.93 % Net Interest Income $ 58,458 $ 60,689 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.84 % 3.06 % Net Interest Margin 3.04 % 3.18 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited) June March December June 2024 2024 2023 2023 Performance Ratios: Quarterly: Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.97 % 1.08 % 1.17 % 0.96 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 11.93 % 13.42 % 16.05 % 13.23 % Efficiency Ratio 54.86 % 54.39 % 48.45 % 53.79 % Year-to-Date Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.02 % 1.08 % 1.13 % 1.16 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 12.67 % 13.42 % 15.70 % 16.30 % Efficiency Ratio 54.63 % 54.39 % 50.82 % 50.17 % Capital Adequacy: Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 12.84 % 12.62 % 12.37 % 12.54 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.94 % 11.72 % 11.47 % 11.61 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 11.94 % 11.72 % 11.47 % 11.61 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.14 % 9.99 % 9.64 % 9.15 % Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets 8.42 % 8.15 % 8.05 % 7.25 % Asset Quality Overview Non-Performing Loans $ 6,641 $ 7,440 $ 7,859 $ 5,788 Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing - - - - Total Non-Performing Loans 6,641 7,440 7,859 5,788 Loans Modified with Financial Difficulty $ 4,696 $ 229 $ 231 $ 239 Other Real Estate Owned - - - - ACL / Loans Receivable 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.09 % Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable 0.36 % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.23 % Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets 0.24 % 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.15 % Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly $ (58 ) $ (101 ) $ 190 $ 170 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date $ (159 ) $ (101 ) $ 344 $ 159 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average (0.01 %) (0.00 %) 0.01 % 0.01 % Loans Receivable

