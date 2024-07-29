MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.: MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports a Profitable Second Quarter

Rise in Core Deposits Fueled an Uptick in Loan Growth

FAIRFAX, Va., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Total deposits reached $1.8 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 10.2% from the second quarter of 2023. Loan growth is up 8.6% over the same period, also reaching $1.8 billion.

"We are now nine full quarters into the current interest rate cycle, and the entire industry has felt the effect of higher deposit costs. I'm happy to report that we experienced the softest impact this quarter, with our net interest margin settling in at a healthy 3.15%," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We see signs of an improving net interest margin going forward, but FOMC actions or other unforeseen externalities could affect momentum. Externalities aside, as our strategic initiatives start to bear fruit, we are confident and optimistic that the trail we have blazed to offer Banking as a Service (BaaS) will positively affect our net interest margin and our bottom line."

"We remain focused on caring for our customers and meeting their continuing banking and borrowing needs while judiciously adding promising new relationships," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "We've built our core customer funding sources up to 78% of total deposits."

Loan growth in the second quarter was driven by a healthy rise in demand for commercial and industrial borrowing and in high-quality owner-occupied commercial real estate lending, a traditional area of strength for MainStreet Bank.

The Bank maintains a strong portfolio of earning assets, with very nominal AOCI exposure. The loan portfolio remains solid with net charge offs representing a mere eight basis points of average gross loans. Nonperforming assets account for 0.99% of total assets.

"We continue to carefully underwrite each loan opportunity and the lending team remains engaged with each borrower throughout their project lifecycle. If a borrower experiences a challenge, we work with them to face that challenge promptly and transparently," said Tom Floyd, EVP and Chief Lending Officer at MainStreet Bank. "We have a meticulous understanding of our loan book and a rigorous risk management mindset."

Banking-as-a-Service

In recent months, the weaknesses of other embedded banking solutions have been exposed-to the detriment of banks, their fintech clients and their end-customers. The Avenu team digested all the lessons that could be learned from these weaknesses and is implementing final enhancements to ensure a scalable and compliance-rich solution. Avenu is live and in limited production until the final enhancements are fully integrated.

Avenu

Avenu is the first and only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to our purpose-built Avenu core solution. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company owned by an established community bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Avenu's clients are fintechs, social media, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and creating long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet is an SBA Preferred Lender. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands)





June 30,

2024



March 31,

2024



December

31, 2023*



September

30, 2023



June 30,

2023

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 41,697



$ 49,208



$ 53,581



$ 44,912



$ 67,700

Federal funds sold



49,762





75,533





60,932





76,271





30,341

Total cash and cash equivalents



91,459





124,741





114,513





121,183





98,041

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



57,605





58,699





59,928





56,726





60,579

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods



16,036





17,251





17,275





17,565





17,590

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost



26,797





23,924





24,356





20,619





20,304

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $17,098, $16,531, $16,506, $15,626, and $16,047, respectively



1,778,840





1,727,110





1,705,137





1,681,444





1,637,484

Premises and equipment, net



13,787





14,081





13,944





14,275





14,427

Accrued interest and other receivables



11,916





10,727





12,390





11,184





10,256

Computer software, net of amortization



17,205





15,691





14,657





13,373





12,266

Bank owned life insurance



38,901





38,609





38,318





38,035





37,763

Other assets



41,200





39,182





34,914





47,087





40,641

Total Assets

$ 2,093,746



$ 2,070,015



$ 2,035,432



$ 2,021,491



$ 1,949,351

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 314,636



$ 348,945



$ 364,606



$ 394,859



$ 388,992

Interest bearing demand deposits



179,513





165,331





137,128





76,423





71,308

Savings and NOW deposits



60,867





46,036





45,878





46,550





51,294

Money market deposits



476,396





446,903





442,179





461,398





380,500

Time deposits



723,951





725,520





696,336





703,960





701,289

Total deposits



1,755,363





1,732,735





1,686,127





1,683,190





1,593,383

Federal funds purchased



-





-





15,000





-





30,000

Subordinated debt



72,841





72,741





72,642





72,543





72,444

Other liabilities



40,827





41,418





40,146





52,015





43,016

Total Liabilities



1,869,031





1,846,894





1,813,915





1,807,748





1,738,843

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Common stock



29,452





29,514





29,198





29,188





29,177

Capital surplus



66,392





65,940





65,985





65,407





64,768

Retained earnings



109,651





108,334





106,549





102,694





97,646

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,043)





(7,930)





(7,478)





(10,809)





(8,346)

Total Stockholders' Equity



224,715





223,121





221,517





213,743





210,508

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,093,746



$ 2,070,015



$ 2,035,432



$ 2,021,491



$ 1,949,351





*Derived from audited financial statements

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





June 30,

2024



June 30,

2023



June 30,

2024



March 31,

2024



December

31, 2023



September

30, 2023



June 30,

2023

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 62,034



$ 55,586



$ 31,546



$ 30,487



$ 30,849



$ 29,750



$ 28,855

Interest on investment securities























































Taxable securities



865





926





430





435





451





459





407

Tax-exempt securities



538





529





268





270





268





268





265

Interest on federal funds sold



2,264





2,311





1,083





1,182





1,510





1,217





1,179

Total interest income



65,701





59,352





33,327





32,374





33,078





31,694





30,706

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing demand deposits



4,032





594





2,172





1,860





1,058





240





251

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



347





255





190





157





146





145





147

Interest on money market deposits



10,816





4,129





5,638





5,178





5,639





4,156





2,926

Interest on time deposits



17,861





11,221





9,027





8,833





8,257





7,526





7,077

Interest on federal funds purchased



298





239





191





107





25





35





201

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



46





919





-





46





118





186





13

Interest on subordinated debt



1,640





1,632





820





820





828





828





820

Total interest expense



35,040





18,989





18,038





17,001





16,071





13,116





11,435

Net interest income



30,661





40,363





15,289





15,373





17,007





18,578





19,271

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



443





921





638





(195)





466





255





638

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



30,218





39,442





14,651





15,568





16,541





18,323





18,633

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



959





1,125





490





469





510





514





535

Bank owned life insurance income



583





514





291





292





283





272





259

Net loss on securities



(48)





-





(48)





-





-





-





-

Other non-interest income



270





174





140





130





68





177





16

Total other income



1,764





1,813





873





891





861





963





810

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



14,972





14,216





7,484





7,488





7,129





6,924





6,595

Furniture and equipment expenses



1,875





1,270





940





935





804





713





772

Advertising and marketing



1,020





1,495





566





454





271





577





698

Occupancy expenses



849





912





415





435





397





375





426

Outside services



1,614





994





839





774





352





697





504

Administrative expenses



471





426





229





242





219





277





211

Other operating expenses



4,190





3,242





2,195





1,996





1,964





1,866





1,646

Total non-interest expenses



24,991





22,555





12,668





12,324





11,136





11,429





10,852

Income before income tax expense



6,991





18,700





2,856





4,135





6,266





7,857





8,591

Income tax expense



1,068





3,602





238





830





1,120





1,516





1,645

Net income



5,923





15,098





2,618





3,305





5,146





6,341





6,946

Preferred stock dividends



1,078





1,078





539





539





539





539





539

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 4,845



$ 14,020



$ 2,079



$ 2,766



$ 4,607



$ 5,802



$ 6,407

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.64



$ 1.86



$ 0.27



$ 0.36



$ 0.61



$ 0.77



$ 0.85

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,610,188





7,519,949





7,608,389





7,611,990





7,527,327





7,524,332





7,522,764



MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



June 30, 2023



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



Last 3

Mos



Last 12

Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 410,698





22.8 %

$ 408,903





23.4 %

$ 421,277





25.4 %



0.4 %



-2.5 % Residential real estate loans



449,700





25.0 %



451,991





25.8 %



410,550





24.7 %



-0.5 %



9.5 % Commercial real estate loans



845,030





46.9 %



813,387





46.5 %



727,772





43.9 %



3.9 %



16.1 % Commercial and industrial loans



93,559





5.2 %



71,822





4.1 %



93,604





5.6 %



30.3 %



0.0 % Consumer loans



2,232





0.1 %



2,902





0.2 %



5,750





0.4 %



-23.1 %



-61.2 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,801,219





100.0 %

$ 1,749,005





100.0 %

$ 1,658,953





100.0 %



3.0 %



8.6 % Less: Allowance for credit losses



(17,098)













(16,531)













(16,047)

























Net deferred loan fees



(5,281)













(5,364)













(5,422)

























Net Loans

$ 1,778,840











$ 1,727,110











$ 1,637,484

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 314,636





17.9 %

$ 348,945





20.1 %

$ 388,992





24.4 %



-9.8 %



-19.1 % Interest-bearing deposits:































































Demand deposits



179,513





10.2 %



165,331





9.5 %



71,308





4.5 %



8.6 %



151.7 % Savings and NOW deposits



60,867





3.5 %



46,036





2.7 %



51,294





3.2 %



32.2 %



18.7 % Money market accounts



476,396





27.1 %



446,903





25.8 %



380,500





23.9 %



6.6 %



25.2 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



473,827





27.0 %



467,892





27.0 %



406,583





25.5 %



1.3 %



16.5 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



250,124





14.3 %



257,628





14.9 %



294,706





18.5 %



-2.9 %



-15.1 % Total Deposits

$ 1,755,363





100.0 %

$ 1,732,735





100.0 %

$ 1,593,383





100.0 %



1.3 %



10.2 % BORROWINGS:































































Federal funds borrowed



-





0.0 %



-





0.0 %



30,000





29.3 %



-100.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt



72,841





100.0 %



72,741





100.0 %



72,444





70.7 %



0.1 %



0.5 % Total Borrowings

$ 72,841





100.0 %

$ 72,741





100.0 %

$ 102,444





100.0 %



0.1 %



-28.9 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,828,204











$ 1,805,476











$ 1,695,827













1.3 %



7.8 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,376,991





75.3 %

$ 1,312,746





72.7 %

$ 1,184,958





69.9 %



4.9 %



16.2 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



378,372





20.7 %



419,989





23.3 %



408,425





24.1 %



-9.9 %



-7.4 % Federal funds borrowed



-





0.0 %



-





0.0 %



30,000





1.7 %



-100.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt (3)



72,841





4.0 %



72,741





4.0 %



72,444





4.3 %



0.1 %



0.5 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,828,204





100.0 %

$ 1,805,476





100.0 %

$ 1,695,827





100.0 %



1.3 %



7.8 %





(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.

Excludes $290.5 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of June 30, 2024. (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended June 30, 2024



For the three months ended June 30, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,782,124



$ 31,546





7.10 %

$ 1,649,300



$ 28,855





7.02 % Securities:















































Taxable



55,323





430





3.12 %



54,270





407





3.01 % Tax-exempt



36,717





339





3.71 %



37,876





335





3.55 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



84,705





1,083





5.13 %



87,608





1,179





5.40 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 1,958,869



$ 33,398





6.84 %

$ 1,829,054



$ 30,776





6.75 % Other assets



131,656





















83,599

















Total assets

$ 2,090,525



















$ 1,912,653

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 172,221



$ 2,172





5.06 %

$ 73,800



$ 251





1.36 % Savings and NOW deposits



47,767





190





1.60 %



50,644





147





1.16 % Money market deposit accounts



463,641





5,638





4.88 %



344,118





2,926





3.41 % Time deposits



715,777





9,027





5.06 %



723,056





7,077





3.93 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,399,406



$ 17,027





4.88 %

$ 1,191,618



$ 10,401





3.50 % Federal funds borrowed



13,298





191





5.76 %



15,174





201





5.31 % FHLB advances



-





-





-





989





13





5.27 % Subordinated debt



72,802





820





4.52 %



72,405





820





4.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,485,506



$ 18,038





4.87 %

$ 1,280,186



$ 11,435





3.58 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



381,825





















424,505

















Total liabilities

$ 1,867,331



















$ 1,704,691

















Stockholders' Equity



223,194





















207,962

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,090,525



















$ 1,912,653

















Interest Rate Spread



















1.97 %



















3.17 % Net Interest Income









$ 15,360



















$ 19,341









Net Interest Margin



















3.15 %



















4.24 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the six months ended June 30, 2024



For the six months ended June 30, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,755,443



$ 62,034





7.13 %

$ 1,624,664



$ 55,586





6.90 % Securities:















































Taxable



55,708





865





3.13 %



56,011





926





3.33 % Tax-exempt



37,068





681





3.70 %



37,908





670





3.56 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



88,349





2,264





5.17 %



103,053





2,311





4.52 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 1,936,568



$ 65,844





6.86 %

$ 1,821,636



$ 59,493





6.59 % Other assets



127,430





















77,601

















Total assets

$ 2,063,998



















$ 1,899,237

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 159,234



$ 4,032





5.11 %

$ 78,568



$ 594





1.52 % Savings and NOW deposits



45,993





347





1.52 %



51,290





255





1.00 % Money market deposit accounts



448,647





10,816





4.86 %



284,906





4,129





2.92 % Time deposits



712,898





17,861





5.05 %



698,384





11,221





3.24 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,366,772



$ 33,056





4.88 %

$ 1,113,148



$ 16,199





2.93 % Federal funds borrowed



10,386





298





5.79 %



9,103





239





5.29 % FHLB advances



1,648





46





5.63 %



39,199





919





4.73 % Subordinated debt



72,752





1,640





4.55 %



72,355





1,632





4.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,451,558



$ 35,040





4.87 %

$ 1,233,805



$ 18,989





3.10 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



389,792





















535,075

















Total liabilities

$ 1,841,350



















$ 1,768,880

















Stockholders' Equity



222,648





















190,839

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,063,998



















$ 1,959,719

















Interest Rate Spread



















1.99 %



















3.49 % Net Interest Income









$ 30,804



















$ 40,504









Net Interest Margin



















3.21 %



















4.48 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three

Months Ended



At or For the Six Months

Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding































Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.27



$ 0.85



$ 0.64



$ 1.86

Book value per common share

$ 25.99



$ 24.36



$ 25.99



$ 24.36

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$ 23.72



$ 22.73



$ 23.72



$ 22.73

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,608,389





7,522,764





7,610,188





7,519,949

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,598,529





7,522,297





7,598,529





7,522,297

Performance Ratios































Return on average assets (annualized)



0.50 %



1.46 %



0.58 %



1.60 % Return on average equity (annualized)



4.70 %



13.40 %



5.36 %



14.87 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



5.36 %



14.22 %



6.11 %



15.92 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.84 %



6.75 %



6.86 %



6.59 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized)



4.87 %



3.58 %



4.87 %



3.10 % Net interest spread (FTE) (2)



1.97 %



3.17 %



1.99 %



3.49 % Net interest margin (FTE) (2) (annualized)



3.15 %



4.24 %



3.21 %



4.48 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.17 %



0.17 %



0.17 %



0.19 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.43 %



2.28 %



2.44 %



2.39 % Efficiency ratio (3)



78.38 %



54.04 %



77.07 %



53.48 % Asset Quality































Allowance for credit losses (ACL)































Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$ 16,531



$ 15,435



$ 16,506



$ 14,114

Add: recoveries



6





1





8





12

Less: charge-offs



(370)





(6)





(511)





(6)

Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans



931





617





1,095





1,032

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



-





-





-





895

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$ 17,098



$ 16,047



$ 17,098



$ 16,047



































Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$ 650



$ 1,178



$ 1,009



$ -

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



-





-





-





1,310

Add: provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments, net



(293)





21





(652)





(111)

Ending balance, RUC

$ 357



$ 1,199



$ 357



$ 1,199

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 17,455



$ 17,246



$ 17,455



$ 17,246



































Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



0.95 %



0.97 %



0.95 %



0.97 % Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans



0.97 %



1.04 %



0.97 %



1.04 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

84 %



N/A



84 %



N/A

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.08 %



0.00 %



0.06 %



0.00 % Concentration Ratios































Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



367.24 %



363.70 %



367.24 %



363.70 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



130.19 %



139.59 %



130.19 %



139.59 % Non-performing Assets































Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.81 %



0.00 %



0.81 %



0.00 % Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



1.15 %



0.00 %



1.15 %



0.00 % Other real estate owned

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -

Non-performing loans

$ 20,691



$ -



$ 20,691



$ -

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.99 %



0.00 %



0.99 %



0.00 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)































Total risk-based capital ratio



16.78 %



16.79 %



16.78 %



16.79 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.85 %



15.83 %



15.85 %



15.83 % Leverage ratio



14.22 %



14.81 %



14.22 %



14.81 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.85 %



15.83 %



15.85 %



15.83 % Other information































Closing stock price

$ 17.73



$ 22.66



$ 17.73



$ 22.66

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



9.99 %



10.24 %



9.99 %



10.24 % Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



9.97 %



10.34 %



10.10 %



10.28 % Number of full time equivalent employees



195





179





195





179

Number of full service branch offices



6





6





6





6







(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2024 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)





For the three months

ended June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net interest margin (FTE)































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 15,289



$ 19,271



$ 30,661



$ 40,363

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



71





70





143





141

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



15,360





19,341





30,804





40,504



































Average interest earning assets



1,958,869





1,829,054





1,936,568





1,821,636

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.13 %



4.23 %



3.19 %



4.47 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.15 %



4.24 %



3.21 %



4.48 %





For the three months

ended June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Yield on earning assets (FTE)































Total interest income

$ 33,327



$ 30,706



$ 65,701



$ 59,352

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



71





70





143





141

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



33,398





30,776





65,844





59,493



































Average interest earning assets



1,958,869





1,829,054





1,936,568





1,821,636

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.82 %



6.73 %



6.84 %



6.57 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.84 %



6.75 %



6.86 %



6.59 %





For the three months

ended June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net interest spread (FTE)































Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.82 %



6.73 %

6.84 %

6.57 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.84 %



6.75 %

6.86 %

6.59 %

































Yield on interest-bearing liabilities



4.87 %



3.58 %

4.87 %



3.10 % Net interest spread (GAAP)



1.95 %



3.15 %

1.97 %

3.47 % Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)



1.97 %



3.17 %



1.99 %

3.48 %





As of June 30,



As of June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Tangible common stockholders' equity































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 224,715



$ 210,508



$ 224,715



$ 210,508

Less: intangible assets



(17,205)





(12,266)





(17,205)





(12,266)

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



207,510





198,242



$ 207,510



$ 198,242

Less: preferred stock



(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)

Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



180,247





170,979





180,247





170,979



































Common shares outstanding



7,598,529





7,522,297





7,598,529





7,522,297

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 23.72



$ 22.73



$ 23.72



$ 22.73







As of June 30,



As of June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Stockholders equity, adjusted































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 224,715



$ 210,509



$ 224,715



$ 210,509

Less: intangible assets



(17,205)





(12,266)





(17,205)





(12,266)

Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



207,510





198,243





207,510





198,243







As of June 30,



As of June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Total tangible assets































Total assets (GAAP)

$ 2,093,746



$ 1,948,429



$ 2,093,746



$ 1,948,429

Less: intangible assets



(17,205)





(12,266)





(17,205)





(12,266)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,076,541





1,936,163





2,076,541





1,936,163







For the three months

ended June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Average tangible stockholders' equity































Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 223,194



$ 207,962



$ 222,648



$ 204,800

Less: average intangible assets



(16,386)





(11,284)





(15,732)





(10,585)

Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



206,808





196,678





206,916





194,215







For the three months

ended June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Average tangible assets































Total average assets (GAAP)

$ 2,090,525



$ 1,912,653



$ 2,063,998



$ 1,899,237

Less: average intangible assets



(16,386)





(11,284)





(15,732)





(10,585)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,074,139





1,901,369





2,048,266





1,888,652



