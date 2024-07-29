MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.: MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports a Profitable Second Quarter

Rise in Core Deposits Fueled an Uptick in Loan Growth
FAIRFAX, Va., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2024.
Total deposits reached $1.8 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 10.2% from the second quarter of 2023. Loan growth is up 8.6% over the same period, also reaching $1.8 billion.
"We are now nine full quarters into the current interest rate cycle, and the entire industry has felt the effect of higher deposit costs. I'm happy to report that we experienced the softest impact this quarter, with our net interest margin settling in at a healthy 3.15%," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We see signs of an improving net interest margin going forward, but FOMC actions or other unforeseen externalities could affect momentum. Externalities aside, as our strategic initiatives start to bear fruit, we are confident and optimistic that the trail we have blazed to offer Banking as a Service (BaaS) will positively affect our net interest margin and our bottom line."
"We remain focused on caring for our customers and meeting their continuing banking and borrowing needs while judiciously adding promising new relationships," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "We've built our core customer funding sources up to 78% of total deposits."
Loan growth in the second quarter was driven by a healthy rise in demand for commercial and industrial borrowing and in high-quality owner-occupied commercial real estate lending, a traditional area of strength for MainStreet Bank.
The Bank maintains a strong portfolio of earning assets, with very nominal AOCI exposure. The loan portfolio remains solid with net charge offs representing a mere eight basis points of average gross loans. Nonperforming assets account for 0.99% of total assets.
"We continue to carefully underwrite each loan opportunity and the lending team remains engaged with each borrower throughout their project lifecycle. If a borrower experiences a challenge, we work with them to face that challenge promptly and transparently," said Tom Floyd, EVP and Chief Lending Officer at MainStreet Bank. "We have a meticulous understanding of our loan book and a rigorous risk management mindset."
Banking-as-a-Service
In recent months, the weaknesses of other embedded banking solutions have been exposed-to the detriment of banks, their fintech clients and their end-customers. The Avenu team digested all the lessons that could be learned from these weaknesses and is implementing final enhancements to ensure a scalable and compliance-rich solution. Avenu is live and in limited production until the final enhancements are fully integrated.
Avenu
Avenu is the first and only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to our purpose-built Avenu core solution. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company owned by an established community bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.
Avenu's clients are fintechs, social media, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and creating long-term business relationships.
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet is an SBA Preferred Lender. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
June 30,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
41,697
$
49,208
$
53,581
$
44,912
$
67,700
Federal funds sold
49,762
75,533
60,932
76,271
30,341
Total cash and cash equivalents
91,459
124,741
114,513
121,183
98,041
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
57,605
58,699
59,928
56,726
60,579
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods
16,036
17,251
17,275
17,565
17,590
Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost
26,797
23,924
24,356
20,619
20,304
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $17,098, $16,531, $16,506, $15,626, and $16,047, respectively
1,778,840
1,727,110
1,705,137
1,681,444
1,637,484
Premises and equipment, net
13,787
14,081
13,944
14,275
14,427
Accrued interest and other receivables
11,916
10,727
12,390
11,184
10,256
Computer software, net of amortization
17,205
15,691
14,657
13,373
12,266
Bank owned life insurance
38,901
38,609
38,318
38,035
37,763
Other assets
41,200
39,182
34,914
47,087
40,641
Total Assets
$
2,093,746
$
2,070,015
$
2,035,432
$
2,021,491
$
1,949,351
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
314,636
$
348,945
$
364,606
$
394,859
$
388,992
Interest bearing demand deposits
179,513
165,331
137,128
76,423
71,308
Savings and NOW deposits
60,867
46,036
45,878
46,550
51,294
Money market deposits
476,396
446,903
442,179
461,398
380,500
Time deposits
723,951
725,520
696,336
703,960
701,289
Total deposits
1,755,363
1,732,735
1,686,127
1,683,190
1,593,383
Federal funds purchased
-
-
15,000
-
30,000
Subordinated debt
72,841
72,741
72,642
72,543
72,444
Other liabilities
40,827
41,418
40,146
52,015
43,016
Total Liabilities
1,869,031
1,846,894
1,813,915
1,807,748
1,738,843
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
Common stock
29,452
29,514
29,198
29,188
29,177
Capital surplus
66,392
65,940
65,985
65,407
64,768
Retained earnings
109,651
108,334
106,549
102,694
97,646
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,043)
(7,930)
(7,478)
(10,809)
(8,346)
Total Stockholders' Equity
224,715
223,121
221,517
213,743
210,508
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,093,746
$
2,070,015
$
2,035,432
$
2,021,491
$
1,949,351
*Derived from audited financial statements
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
June 30,
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
62,034
$
55,586
$
31,546
$
30,487
$
30,849
$
29,750
$
28,855
Interest on investment securities
Taxable securities
865
926
430
435
451
459
407
Tax-exempt securities
538
529
268
270
268
268
265
Interest on federal funds sold
2,264
2,311
1,083
1,182
1,510
1,217
1,179
Total interest income
65,701
59,352
33,327
32,374
33,078
31,694
30,706
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest bearing demand deposits
4,032
594
2,172
1,860
1,058
240
251
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
347
255
190
157
146
145
147
Interest on money market deposits
10,816
4,129
5,638
5,178
5,639
4,156
2,926
Interest on time deposits
17,861
11,221
9,027
8,833
8,257
7,526
7,077
Interest on federal funds purchased
298
239
191
107
25
35
201
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
46
919
-
46
118
186
13
Interest on subordinated debt
1,640
1,632
820
820
828
828
820
Total interest expense
35,040
18,989
18,038
17,001
16,071
13,116
11,435
Net interest income
30,661
40,363
15,289
15,373
17,007
18,578
19,271
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
443
921
638
(195)
466
255
638
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
30,218
39,442
14,651
15,568
16,541
18,323
18,633
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
959
1,125
490
469
510
514
535
Bank owned life insurance income
583
514
291
292
283
272
259
Net loss on securities
(48)
-
(48)
-
-
-
-
Other non-interest income
270
174
140
130
68
177
16
Total other income
1,764
1,813
873
891
861
963
810
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
14,972
14,216
7,484
7,488
7,129
6,924
6,595
Furniture and equipment expenses
1,875
1,270
940
935
804
713
772
Advertising and marketing
1,020
1,495
566
454
271
577
698
Occupancy expenses
849
912
415
435
397
375
426
Outside services
1,614
994
839
774
352
697
504
Administrative expenses
471
426
229
242
219
277
211
Other operating expenses
4,190
3,242
2,195
1,996
1,964
1,866
1,646
Total non-interest expenses
24,991
22,555
12,668
12,324
11,136
11,429
10,852
Income before income tax expense
6,991
18,700
2,856
4,135
6,266
7,857
8,591
Income tax expense
1,068
3,602
238
830
1,120
1,516
1,645
Net income
5,923
15,098
2,618
3,305
5,146
6,341
6,946
Preferred stock dividends
1,078
1,078
539
539
539
539
539
Net income available to common shareholders
$
4,845
$
14,020
$
2,079
$
2,766
$
4,607
$
5,802
$
6,407
Net income per common share, basic and diluted
$
0.64
$
1.86
$
0.27
$
0.36
$
0.61
$
0.77
$
0.85
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted
7,610,188
7,519,949
7,608,389
7,611,990
7,527,327
7,524,332
7,522,764
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Percentage Change
$ Amount
% of
$ Amount
% of
$ Amount
% of
Last 3
Last 12
LOANS:
Construction and land development loans
$
410,698
22.8
%
$
408,903
23.4
%
$
421,277
25.4
%
0.4
%
-2.5
%
Residential real estate loans
449,700
25.0
%
451,991
25.8
%
410,550
24.7
%
-0.5
%
9.5
%
Commercial real estate loans
845,030
46.9
%
813,387
46.5
%
727,772
43.9
%
3.9
%
16.1
%
Commercial and industrial loans
93,559
5.2
%
71,822
4.1
%
93,604
5.6
%
30.3
%
0.0
%
Consumer loans
2,232
0.1
%
2,902
0.2
%
5,750
0.4
%
-23.1
%
-61.2
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,801,219
100.0
%
$
1,749,005
100.0
%
$
1,658,953
100.0
%
3.0
%
8.6
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(17,098)
(16,531)
(16,047)
Net deferred loan fees
(5,281)
(5,364)
(5,422)
Net Loans
$
1,778,840
$
1,727,110
$
1,637,484
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
314,636
17.9
%
$
348,945
20.1
%
$
388,992
24.4
%
-9.8
%
-19.1
%
Interest-bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
179,513
10.2
%
165,331
9.5
%
71,308
4.5
%
8.6
%
151.7
%
Savings and NOW deposits
60,867
3.5
%
46,036
2.7
%
51,294
3.2
%
32.2
%
18.7
%
Money market accounts
476,396
27.1
%
446,903
25.8
%
380,500
23.9
%
6.6
%
25.2
%
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more
473,827
27.0
%
467,892
27.0
%
406,583
25.5
%
1.3
%
16.5
%
Certificates of deposit less than $250,000
250,124
14.3
%
257,628
14.9
%
294,706
18.5
%
-2.9
%
-15.1
%
Total Deposits
$
1,755,363
100.0
%
$
1,732,735
100.0
%
$
1,593,383
100.0
%
1.3
%
10.2
%
BORROWINGS:
Federal funds borrowed
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
30,000
29.3
%
-100.0
%
-100.0
%
Subordinated debt
72,841
100.0
%
72,741
100.0
%
72,444
70.7
%
0.1
%
0.5
%
Total Borrowings
$
72,841
100.0
%
$
72,741
100.0
%
$
102,444
100.0
%
0.1
%
-28.9
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,828,204
$
1,805,476
$
1,695,827
1.3
%
7.8
%
Core customer funding sources (1)
$
1,376,991
75.3
%
$
1,312,746
72.7
%
$
1,184,958
69.9
%
4.9
%
16.2
%
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
378,372
20.7
%
419,989
23.3
%
408,425
24.1
%
-9.9
%
-7.4
%
Federal funds borrowed
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
30,000
1.7
%
-100.0
%
-100.0
%
Subordinated debt (3)
72,841
4.0
%
72,741
4.0
%
72,444
4.3
%
0.1
%
0.5
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,828,204
100.0
%
$
1,805,476
100.0
%
$
1,695,827
100.0
%
1.3
%
7.8
%
(1)
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts
(2)
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.
Excludes $290.5 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of June 30, 2024.
(3)
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the three months ended June 30, 2024
For the three months ended June 30, 2023
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,782,124
$
31,546
7.10
%
$
1,649,300
$
28,855
7.02
%
Securities:
Taxable
55,323
430
3.12
%
54,270
407
3.01
%
Tax-exempt
36,717
339
3.71
%
37,876
335
3.55
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
84,705
1,083
5.13
%
87,608
1,179
5.40
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,958,869
$
33,398
6.84
%
$
1,829,054
$
30,776
6.75
%
Other assets
131,656
83,599
Total assets
$
2,090,525
$
1,912,653
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
172,221
$
2,172
5.06
%
$
73,800
$
251
1.36
%
Savings and NOW deposits
47,767
190
1.60
%
50,644
147
1.16
%
Money market deposit accounts
463,641
5,638
4.88
%
344,118
2,926
3.41
%
Time deposits
715,777
9,027
5.06
%
723,056
7,077
3.93
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,399,406
$
17,027
4.88
%
$
1,191,618
$
10,401
3.50
%
Federal funds borrowed
13,298
191
5.76
%
15,174
201
5.31
%
FHLB advances
-
-
-
989
13
5.27
%
Subordinated debt
72,802
820
4.52
%
72,405
820
4.54
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,485,506
$
18,038
4.87
%
$
1,280,186
$
11,435
3.58
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
381,825
424,505
Total liabilities
$
1,867,331
$
1,704,691
Stockholders' Equity
223,194
207,962
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,090,525
$
1,912,653
Interest Rate Spread
1.97
%
3.17
%
Net Interest Income
$
15,360
$
19,341
Net Interest Margin
3.15
%
4.24
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the six months ended June 30, 2024
For the six months ended June 30, 2023
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,755,443
$
62,034
7.13
%
$
1,624,664
$
55,586
6.90
%
Securities:
Taxable
55,708
865
3.13
%
56,011
926
3.33
%
Tax-exempt
37,068
681
3.70
%
37,908
670
3.56
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
88,349
2,264
5.17
%
103,053
2,311
4.52
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,936,568
$
65,844
6.86
%
$
1,821,636
$
59,493
6.59
%
Other assets
127,430
77,601
Total assets
$
2,063,998
$
1,899,237
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
159,234
$
4,032
5.11
%
$
78,568
$
594
1.52
%
Savings and NOW deposits
45,993
347
1.52
%
51,290
255
1.00
%
Money market deposit accounts
448,647
10,816
4.86
%
284,906
4,129
2.92
%
Time deposits
712,898
17,861
5.05
%
698,384
11,221
3.24
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,366,772
$
33,056
4.88
%
$
1,113,148
$
16,199
2.93
%
Federal funds borrowed
10,386
298
5.79
%
9,103
239
5.29
%
FHLB advances
1,648
46
5.63
%
39,199
919
4.73
%
Subordinated debt
72,752
1,640
4.55
%
72,355
1,632
4.55
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,451,558
$
35,040
4.87
%
$
1,233,805
$
18,989
3.10
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
389,792
535,075
Total liabilities
$
1,841,350
$
1,768,880
Stockholders' Equity
222,648
190,839
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,063,998
$
1,959,719
Interest Rate Spread
1.99
%
3.49
%
Net Interest Income
$
30,804
$
40,504
Net Interest Margin
3.21
%
4.48
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
At or For the Three
At or For the Six Months
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
$
0.27
$
0.85
$
0.64
$
1.86
Book value per common share
$
25.99
$
24.36
$
25.99
$
24.36
Tangible book value per common share(2)
$
23.72
$
22.73
$
23.72
$
22.73
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
7,608,389
7,522,764
7,610,188
7,519,949
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,598,529
7,522,297
7,598,529
7,522,297
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.50
%
1.46
%
0.58
%
1.60
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
4.70
%
13.40
%
5.36
%
14.87
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
5.36
%
14.22
%
6.11
%
15.92
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)
6.84
%
6.75
%
6.86
%
6.59
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized)
4.87
%
3.58
%
4.87
%
3.10
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (2)
1.97
%
3.17
%
1.99
%
3.49
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (2) (annualized)
3.15
%
4.24
%
3.21
%
4.48
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.19
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
2.43
%
2.28
%
2.44
%
2.39
%
Efficiency ratio (3)
78.38
%
54.04
%
77.07
%
53.48
%
Asset Quality
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
Beginning balance, ACL - loans
$
16,531
$
15,435
$
16,506
$
14,114
Add: recoveries
6
1
8
12
Less: charge-offs
(370)
(6)
(511)
(6)
Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans
931
617
1,095
1,032
Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption
-
-
-
895
Ending balance, ACL - loans
$
17,098
$
16,047
$
17,098
$
16,047
Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)
$
650
$
1,178
$
1,009
$
-
Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption
-
-
-
1,310
Add: provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments, net
(293)
21
(652)
(111)
Ending balance, RUC
$
357
$
1,199
$
357
$
1,199
Total allowance for credit losses
$
17,455
$
17,246
$
17,455
$
17,246
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans
0.95
%
0.97
%
0.95
%
0.97
%
Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans
0.97
%
1.04
%
0.97
%
1.04
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans
84
%
N/A
84
%
N/A
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)
0.08
%
0.00
%
0.06
%
0.00
%
Concentration Ratios
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)
367.24
%
363.70
%
367.24
%
363.70
%
Construction loans to total capital (5)
130.19
%
139.59
%
130.19
%
139.59
%
Non-performing Assets
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
0.81
%
0.00
%
0.81
%
0.00
%
Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
1.15
%
0.00
%
1.15
%
0.00
%
Other real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Non-performing loans
$
20,691
$
-
$
20,691
$
-
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.99
%
0.00
%
0.99
%
0.00
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.78
%
16.79
%
16.78
%
16.79
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.85
%
15.83
%
15.85
%
15.83
%
Leverage ratio
14.22
%
14.81
%
14.22
%
14.81
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.85
%
15.83
%
15.85
%
15.83
%
Other information
Closing stock price
$
17.73
$
22.66
$
17.73
$
22.66
Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)
9.99
%
10.24
%
9.99
%
10.24
%
Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)
9.97
%
10.34
%
10.10
%
10.28
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
195
179
195
179
Number of full service branch offices
6
6
6
6
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2024 are preliminary
(2)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
(4)
Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
(5)
Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
For the three months
For the six months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net interest margin (FTE)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
15,289
$
19,271
$
30,661
$
40,363
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
71
70
143
141
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
15,360
19,341
30,804
40,504
Average interest earning assets
1,958,869
1,829,054
1,936,568
1,821,636
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.13
%
4.23
%
3.19
%
4.47
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.15
%
4.24
%
3.21
%
4.48
%
For the three months
For the six months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
Total interest income
$
33,327
$
30,706
$
65,701
$
59,352
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
71
70
143
141
Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
33,398
30,776
65,844
59,493
Average interest earning assets
1,958,869
1,829,054
1,936,568
1,821,636
Yield on earning assets (GAAP)
6.82
%
6.73
%
6.84
%
6.57
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)
6.84
%
6.75
%
6.86
%
6.59
%
For the three months
For the six months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net interest spread (FTE)
Yield on earning assets (GAAP)
6.82
%
6.73
%
6.84
%
6.57
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)
6.84
%
6.75
%
6.86
%
6.59
%
Yield on interest-bearing liabilities
4.87
%
3.58
%
4.87
%
3.10
%
Net interest spread (GAAP)
1.95
%
3.15
%
1.97
%
3.47
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)
1.97
%
3.17
%
1.99
%
3.48
%
As of June 30,
As of June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Tangible common stockholders' equity
Total stockholders equity (GAAP)
$
224,715
$
210,508
$
224,715
$
210,508
Less: intangible assets
(17,205)
(12,266)
(17,205)
(12,266)
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
207,510
198,242
$
207,510
$
198,242
Less: preferred stock
(27,263)
(27,263)
(27,263)
(27,263)
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
180,247
170,979
180,247
170,979
Common shares outstanding
7,598,529
7,522,297
7,598,529
7,522,297
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
23.72
$
22.73
$
23.72
$
22.73
As of June 30,
As of June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Stockholders equity, adjusted
Total stockholders equity (GAAP)
$
224,715
$
210,509
$
224,715
$
210,509
Less: intangible assets
(17,205)
(12,266)
(17,205)
(12,266)
Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)
207,510
198,243
207,510
198,243
As of June 30,
As of June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total tangible assets
Total assets (GAAP)
$
2,093,746
$
1,948,429
$
2,093,746
$
1,948,429
Less: intangible assets
(17,205)
(12,266)
(17,205)
(12,266)
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
2,076,541
1,936,163
2,076,541
1,936,163
For the three months
For the six months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Average tangible stockholders' equity
Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
223,194
$
207,962
$
222,648
$
204,800
Less: average intangible assets
(16,386)
(11,284)
(15,732)
(10,585)
Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
206,808
196,678
206,916
194,215
For the three months
For the six months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Average tangible assets
Total average assets (GAAP)
$
2,090,525
$
1,912,653
$
2,063,998
$
1,899,237
Less: average intangible assets
(16,386)
(11,284)
(15,732)
(10,585)
Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
2,074,139
1,901,369
2,048,266
1,888,652
