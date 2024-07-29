Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Trump-Wahlsieg wird Super-Rallye bei diesen Uranwerten auslösen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898666 | ISIN: IL0010826928 | Ticker-Symbol: S1L
Frankfurt
29.07.24
14:21 Uhr
13,800 Euro
-0,800
-5,48 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILICOM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILICOM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,90013,30016:06
PR Newswire
29.07.2024 14:15 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silicom Ltd.: Silicom Reports Q2 2024 Results & Update of Strategic Plan

KFAR SAVA, Israel, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and provided an update regarding the Strategic Plan announced on February 1 st.

Financial Results

Second quarter: Silicom's revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $14.5 million compared with $38.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

On a GAAP basis, the company's net loss for the quarter totalled $(1.5) million, or $(0.25) per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with net income of $3.8 million, or $0.56 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net loss for the quarter totalled $(0.9) million, or $(0.14) per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with net income of $4.5 million, or $0.66 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2023.

First Six Months: Silicom's revenues for the first half of 2024 were $28.9 million compared with $75.3 million for the first half of 2023.

On a GAAP basis, net loss for the period totalled $(4.9) million, or $(0.80) per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with net income of $7.3 million, or $1.07 per diluted share ($1.09 per basic share), for the first half of 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net loss for the period totalled $(3.2) million, or $(0.52) per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with net income of $8.6 million, or $1.27 per diluted share ($1.28 per basic share), for the first half of 2023.

During the first half of 2024, the Company generated more than $13 million in cash, and invested approximately half of that, about $6.6 million, in repurchasing Silicom shares.

Guidance

In light of longer-than-expected sales cycles, the prolonged excess inventory digestion periods of several large customers and the global economic slowdown, Management projects that revenues for the third quarter of 2024 will range from $14 million to $15 million, and expects that revenues for the second half of 2024 as a whole to be similar to those of the first half.

Share Repurchase Plan

During the first half of the year, the Company repurchased approximately 410,000 of its ordinary shares at an investment of approximately $6.6 million. This was in line with the Strategic Plan, which calls for the acquisition in total of 1.6 million shares. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased in the future will depend upon a variety of factors, including share market price and general business and market conditions.

Comments of Management

Liron Eizenman, Silicom's President and CEO, commented, "The second quarter was another period of focused execution in line with our Strategic Plan, which has stabilized our expenses and brought a clear focus to our sales and R&D activities. As a result, we now have an exceptionally broad and deep pipeline of high-potential sales opportunities, making us even more optimistic about our long-term prospects. In parallel, however, we continue to be impacted by the market's slowed sales cycles, which have significantly lengthened the timeframes of our Design Win processes and sales ramp-ups. This is having a negative impact on our revenues that is likely to persist for several more quarters through 2024 and 2025. As such, we have now extended our Strategic Plan by one year, with strong annual growth rates of 20%-30% expected to materialize from 2026 and to lead to over $3 Earnings Per Share (EPS) on annual revenues of $150 - $160 million."

Mr. Eizenman continued, "While our guidance is conservative, we are excited by the upside potential of our pipeline, whose many opportunities could each generate annual revenues of $5 - $20 million. These range from low/mid-range networking solution customers evolving towards our higher-end offerings, to greenfield customers expressing interest in our latest FPGAs and Smart NICs, to existing Smart NIC customers migrating towards our full systems, and more. Promising talks are underway regarding large energy, retail, restaurant chains and connected vehicle operators evaluating our new line of ruggedized systems, and with SASE customers who already look to Silicom as a critical supplier."

Mr. Eizenman concluded, "As we pursue these opportunities, we continue with the strict discipline, focus and control that has enabled us to remain cash positive throughout this challenging period. We have 'right-sized' our workforce, continue to optimize our inventory, and currently hold $78 million in cash. These assets, coupled with our superb products, a bursting pipeline of opportunities and the industry's best minds, are the raw materials that we will utilize to rebuild Silicom and to achieve our full potential."

Conference Call Details

Silicom's Management will host an interactive conference today, July 29th, at 9am Eastern Time (6am Pacific Time, 4pm Israel Time) to review and discuss the results.

To participate, investors may either listen via a webcast link hosted on Silicom's website or via the dial-in. The link is under the investor relations' webcast section of Silicom's website at https://www.silicom-usa.com/webcasts/

For those that wish to dial in via telephone, one of the following teleconferencing numbers may be used:

US: 1 866 860 9642
ISRAEL: 03 918 0609
INTERNATIONAL: +972 3 918 0609
At: 9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time

It is advised to connect to the conference call a few minutes before the start.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available for three months from the day after the call under the above-mentioned webcast section of Silicom's website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release, including the financial tables below, presents other financial information that may be considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as they apply to our company. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude compensation expenses in respect of options and RSUs granted to directors, officers and employees, impairment of goodwill, taxes on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets and related write-offs, as well as lease liabilities - financial expenses (income). Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss) or per share data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 200 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

For more information, please visit: www.silicom.co.il

Statements in this press Statements in this press release which are not historical data are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, or other factors not under the company's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, Silicom's increasing dependence for substantial revenue growth on a limited number of customers, the speed and extent to which Silicom's solutions are adopted by the relevant markets, difficulty in commercializing and marketing of Silicom's products and services, maintaining and protecting brand recognition, protection of intellectual property, competition, disruptions to its manufacturing, sales & marketing, development and customer support activities, the impact of the wars in Gaza and in the Ukraine, attacks on shipping by Huthis in the Red Sea, rising inflation, rising interest rates and volatile exchange rates, as well as any continuing or new effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the global economic uncertainty, which may impact customer demand by encouraging them to exercise greater caution and selectivity with their short-term IT investment plans. The factors noted above are not exhaustive.

Further information about the company's businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect Silicom's results of operations and financial condition, are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company and that may be subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words such as "expect," "should," "believe," "anticipate" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company that it will achieve such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Eran Gilad, CFO

Silicom Ltd.

Tel: +972-9-764-4555

E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Ehud Helft

EK Global Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212 378 8040

E-mail: silicom@ekgir.com

-- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW -

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets







(US$ thousands)









June 30,


December 31,


2024


2023







Assets












Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

60,680


$

46,972

Marketable securities


8,628



7,957

Accounts receivables: Trade, net


12,988



25,004

Accounts receivables: Other


6,795



3,688

Inventories


44,652



51,507

Total current assets


133,743



135,128







Marketable securities


8,989



16,619

Assets held for employees' severance benefits


1,257



1,357

Deferred tax assets


2,617



2,359

Property, plant and equipment, net


3,169



3,552

Intangible assets, net


2,285



2,253

Right of Use


5,847



6,466

Total assets

$

157,907


$

167,734







Liabilities and shareholders' equity












Current liabilities






Trade accounts payable

$

5,667


$

4,139

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses


6,353



6,668

Lease Liabilities


1,711



2,070







Total current liabilities


13,731



12,877







Lease Liabilities


3,397



3,877

Liability for employees' severance benefits


2,546



2,672

Deferred tax liabilities


81



46







Total liabilities


19,755



19,472







Shareholders' equity






Ordinary shares and additional paid-in capital


72,140



70,693

Treasury shares


(50,240)



(43,631)

Retained earnings


116,252



121,200

Total shareholders' equity


138,152



148,262







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

157,907


$

167,734

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations

























(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)














Three-month period


Six-month period


ended June 30,


ended June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Sales

$

14,502


$

38,130


$

28,867


$

75,311

Cost of sales


10,239



25,968



20,565



51,364

Gross profit


4,263



12,162



8,302



23,947













Research and development expenses


4,948



5,253



9,869



10,391

Selling and marketing expenses


1,474



1,894



2,994



3,397

General and administrative expenses


965



1,013



2,026



2,106

Total operating expenses


7,387



8,160



14,889



15,894













Operating income (loss)


(3,124)



4,002



(6,587)



8,053













Financial income (expenses), net


687



468



1,086



767

Income (loss) before income taxes


(2,437)



4,470



(5,501)



8,820

Income taxes


(921)



664



(553)



1,477

Net income (loss)

$

(1,516)


$

3,806


$

(4,948)


$

7,343





































Basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)

$

(0.25)


$

0.56


$

(0.80)


$

1.09













Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to
compute basic income (loss) per share (in thousands)


6,079



6,772



6,176



6,760

























Diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)

$

(0.25)


$

0.56


$

(0.80)


$

1.07













Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to
compute diluted income (loss) per share (in thousands)


6,079



6,827



6,176



6,837

Silicom Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results













(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)














Three-month period


Six-month period


ended June 30,


ended June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023













GAAP gross profit

$

4,263


$

12,162


$

8,302


$

23,947

(1) Share-based compensation (*)


50



104



111



218

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

4,313


$

12,266


$

8,413


$

24,165













GAAP operating income (loss)

$

(3,124)


$

4,002


$

(6,587)


$

8,053

Gross profit adjustments


50



104



111



218

(1) Share-based compensation (*)


647



647



1,336



1,257

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

(2,427)


$

4,753


$

(5,140)


$

9,528













GAAP net income (loss)

$

(1,516)


$

3,806


$

(4,948)


$

7,343

Operating income (loss) adjustments


697



751



1,447



1,475

(2) Lease liabilities - Financial expenses (income)


(64)



(136)



(107)



(304)

(3) Taxes on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets


22



67



375



135

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

(861)


$

4,488


$

(3,233)


$

8,649













GAAP net income (loss)

$

(1,516)


$

3,806


$

(4,948)


$

7,343

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Cost of sales


50



104



111



218

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Research and development expenses


287



292



600



598

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Selling and marketing expenses


170



196



346



349

Adjustments for Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses


190



159



390



310

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Financial income (loss), net


(64)



(136)



(107)



(304)

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Income taxes


22



67



375



135

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

(861)


$

4,488


$

(3,233)


$

8,649













GAAP basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)

$

(0.25)


$

0.56


$

(0.80)


$

1.09

(1) Share-based compensation (*)


0.12



0.11



0.24



0.21

(2) Lease liabilities - Financial expenses (income)


(0.01)



(0.02)



(0.02)



(0.04)

(3) Taxes on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets


-



0.01



0.06



0.02

Non-GAAP basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)

$

(0.14)


$

0.66


$

(0.52)


$

1.28













GAAP diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)

$

(0.25)


$

0.56


$

(0.80)


$

1.07

(1) Share-based compensation (*)


0.12



0.11



0.24



0.22

(2) Lease liabilities - Financial expenses (income)


(0.01)



(0.02)



(0.02)



(0.04)

(3) Taxes on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets


-



0.01



0.06



0.02

Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)

$

(0.14)


$

0.66


$

(0.52)


$

1.27

(*) Adjustments related to share-based compensation expenses according to ASC topic 718 (SFAS 123 (R))


























Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/733229/Silicom_Ltd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Silicom Ltd.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.