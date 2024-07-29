The Chinese company said its new GT1 product is made out of hot-dip galvanized Q235B steel and can withstand wind speeds of up to 60m/s. Mibet, a Chinese mounting system supplier, has released a new large-scale and utility-scale PV mounting system. Named MRac Ground Terrace GT1, the new product is compatible with most kinds of framed 60-cell, 72-cell and half-cut-cell modules as well as frameless modules. "The GT1 mounting system has recently been installed in an 80 MW PV project in China," the company said. "The structure can adapt its orientation to the mountainous terrain, which is a solution ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...