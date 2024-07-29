London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2024) - Checkfirst.ai unveils ScheduleAI, an innovative AI-driven scheduling tool designed to transform operational efficiency in the Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Compliance (TICC) industry. This new product leverages cutting-edge AI technology to optimize workforce allocation, reduce travel, and enhance profitability.

Checkfirst, a leading developer of AI-powered workflow tools, today announced the launch of ScheduleAI, a revolutionary scheduling platform tailored for the TICC industry. ScheduleAI considers all of the key factors and criteria that TICC companies and their workforce want to consider. It integrates advanced AI algorithms to streamline the planning and deployment of inspectors and auditors across global operations, significantly reducing overhead costs and environmental impact.

Ben Lambert, CEO of Checkfirst, highlighted the inspiration behind ScheduleAI: "The biggest challenge the planning teams face is to efficiently manage their resources across various geographical locations. This is where companies make and lose money in the inspection and auditing space. ScheduleAI is here to help planning and scheduling teams across the industry. It not only automates scheduling tasks but also optimizes rescheduling, a huge problem for TICC companies, ensuring that the right personnel with the right qualifications are deployed at the right place and time, saving millions in operational costs."

Key Features of ScheduleAI:

Bespoke set up: Checkfirst understands that every company is different and has their own IP so Checkfirst works with each company to ensure ScheduleAI is optimized for them.





Checkfirst understands that every company is different and has their own IP so Checkfirst works with each company to ensure ScheduleAI is optimized for them. AI-Powered Allocation: Utilises proprietary AI algorithms to match inspectors' competencies and availability with job requirements, ensuring optimal assignment of tasks.





Utilises proprietary AI algorithms to match inspectors' competencies and availability with job requirements, ensuring optimal assignment of tasks. Centralised Planning: A single, user-friendly interface replaces outdated systems and multiple tabs, centralizing all scheduling needs.





A single, user-friendly interface replaces outdated systems and multiple tabs, centralizing all scheduling needs. Dynamic Rescheduling: Offers real-time solutions to scheduling disruptions, allowing planners to swiftly reallocate resources without impacting productivity.





Offers real-time solutions to scheduling disruptions, allowing planners to swiftly reallocate resources without impacting productivity. Reduced Carbon Footprint: Minimizes unnecessary travel, supporting Checkfirst's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Oyvind Henriksen, CPO of Checkfirst, commented on the technology, "After interviewing hundreds of TICC industry leaders we have started to learn what is most important and how to empower people in the industry. Checkfirst harnesses the power of AI, to dramatically lower the cost and complexity of deploying end-to-end scheduling solutions, enabling our clients to focus more on their core operations and less on administrative, non-chargeable tasks."

Customer Impact:

A recent pilot with a leading certification company demonstrated that ScheduleAI could reduce scheduling costs by up to 5x while end clients report higher satisfaction due to quicker job turnaround times and reduced overhead.

About Checkfirst:

Checkfirst is at the forefront of AI innovation, providing solutions that enhance efficiency and compliance in the TICC industry. With a robust product line that includes digital inspection and scheduling tools and bespoke AI models for data analysis and scheduling, Checkfirst continues to redefine industry standards.

