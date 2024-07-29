IBM, Community Colleges To Offer Cybersecurity & Data Analytics Certificates

By Michael T. Nietzel Senior Contributor

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / IBM has announced a new collaboration with several community college systems to offer cybersecurity and data analytics training to prepare students for an array of hi-tech jobs.

The two new certificate programs will be made available this fall across the Alabama Community College System, the Bay Area Community College Consortium, the Colorado Community College System, and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

Cybersecurity and data analytics skills are increasingly essential skills for workers to be able to apply a rapidly growing set of artificial intelligence tools. According to a study conducted by the IBM Institute of Business Value, executives estimate that AI and automation will require 40% of their workforce to reskill over the next three years, mostly in entry-level positions.

