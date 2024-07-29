Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Trump-Wahlsieg wird Super-Rallye bei diesen Uranwerten auslösen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
29.07.24
17:19 Uhr
175,14 Euro
-1,56
-0,88 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
175,30175,4417:24
175,26175,4617:24
ACCESSWIRE
29.07.2024 15:50 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IBM, Community Colleges To Offer Cybersecurity & Data Analytics Certificates

By Michael T. Nietzel Senior Contributor

Originally published by Forbes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / IBM has announced a new collaboration with several community college systems to offer cybersecurity and data analytics training to prepare students for an array of hi-tech jobs.

The two new certificate programs will be made available this fall across the Alabama Community College System, the Bay Area Community College Consortium, the Colorado Community College System, and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

Cybersecurity and data analytics skills are increasingly essential skills for workers to be able to apply a rapidly growing set of artificial intelligence tools. According to a study conducted by the IBM Institute of Business Value, executives estimate that AI and automation will require 40% of their workforce to reskill over the next three years, mostly in entry-level positions.

Continue reading here

IBM will partner with several community college systems to offer certificate-level training in cybersecurity and data analytics. GETTY

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.