110 Grill Partners With Providence Friars Guard Jayden Pierre

Modern American Restaurant Brand Selects College Basketball Rising Star for Third Providence Market Partnership

110 Grill®, the fastest growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand, announced today that through a partnership with the Friar Family Collective they have launched an athlete alliance with Providence College Friars Guard Jayden Pierre. This new alliance marks the third consecutive athlete relationship in the Providence market for 110 Grill®. In 2023, Providence Friar Devin Carter partnered with the brand and in 2022, it was leading scorer Jared Bynum.

110 Grill has a longstanding commitment to supporting the best of the community and honoring excellence in youth and sports. Jayden Pierre, a promising and dynamic Providence College Friars junior guard, brings his athleticism to the restaurant brand. This NIL relationship marks a significant milestone for 110 Grill® as it establishes yet another strong athletic partnership in the Providence area with Friar Family Collective.

"We're so proud to be the hospitality group that remains committed to supporting these college athletes to further connect with the communities in which we operate," said Rob Luzzi, senior director of marketing, RAVentures. "Jayden is a proven athlete and name in Providence and we're excited to bring his star power to our loyal 110 Grill guests, Providence visitors and Friars fans this season."

The Providence Friars men's basketball team represents Providence College in NCAA Division 1, and has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in collegiate basketball. Since 1979 they have been pushed forward by their dedicated and passionate fan base, their games draw significant attention and support from the local community. Pierre is a 6'2", 185 lb guard from Elizabeth, NJ. He attended high school at Long Island Lutheran High School '22. Pierre finished the most recent Friars season strong with a blend of speed, scoring, and defensive ability. He scored 16 points versus Marquette (3/15/24) in the BIG EAST Semifinals and scored 21 points and was 5-9 from three-point territory versus Boston College in the First Round of the NIT (3/19/24).

Committed to promoting allergy awareness, 110 Grill® welcomes all customers, including those visiting the Providence area, to relish in its modern American cuisine within its sizable dining area or expansive bar space. With a diverse menu featuring a wide array of options from steaks and salads to burgers and sandwiches, 110 Grill® proudly offers the flexibility of preparing the entire menu in gluten-free variations.

About 110 Grill®

110 Grill® is the fastest growing restaurant brand in New England. With 41 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, 110 Grill is recognized as one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats and the best Gluten Free Multi-Unit Restaurant by New Hampshire Magazine. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, 110 Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies.

https://www.110grill.com/ .

