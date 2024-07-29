McCormick Systems: McCormick President Paul Wheaton Appears on Today's Electrical Estimating Podcast

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / McCormick Systems' President Paul Wheaton is the latest guest on the electrical estimating podcast, "Today's Electrical Estimating," hosted by Chris Trommer and Sal Huerta.

In this episode, the trio discusses what estimators should consider before purchasing electrical estimating software.

Wheaton, who heads McCormick - the nation's leading provider of electrical estimating software and a part of Foundation Software's family of construction management products - brings decades of experience pairing construction professionals with the solutions they need. In the podcast, he emphasized that contractors need to look at the entire package before deciding on electrical estimating software, including features and beyond.

"Always do a demonstration of the software you're interested in," Wheaton said. "It's almost like a free training class. You'll see the software from A to Z and receive the experience of an actual bid going out the door."

He also outlined the importance of implementation and support and how it affects a contractor's experience with a software.

"Figure out your plan for implementation," Wheaton detailed. "A [software] company that doesn't help you get this program up and going or that doesn't have good support, they're just not worth looking into."

Whether you're new to the industry or a seasoned veteran interested in switching estimating software, there are strategic tips for everyone in this episode. Listen to "Today's Electrical Estimating" podcast here.

McCormick Systems

McCormick is the Nation's Leader in Electrical, Plumbing and Mechanical Estimating and Digital Takeoff Software. McCormick has thousands of electrical accounts throughout the United States and beyond. For information, call (800) 444-4890, visit www.mccormicksys.com or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR solutions, mobile applications and payroll services, to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

SOURCE: McCormick Systems

View the original press release on newswire.com.