Digital Brand Expressions Announces Launch of A Better Paradigm

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Digital Brand Expressions, LLC has launched A Better Paradigm? (ABP) an expanding online resource dedicated to promoting positive workplace practices and the resources that help companies cultivate them.

A Better Paradigm showcases professionals, organizations, platforms, tools, news, and information to help businesses improve their cultures for improved talent retention, increased productivity, and higher profits.

"The 'compassionate workplace movement' caught my attention two years ago," said Veronica "Niki" Fielding, CEO of Digital Brand Expressions, the publisher of A Better Paradigm. "There are numerous workshops, coaches, SaaS platforms, AI, books, and more-all designed to improve respect and communication in the workplace. But there was no one place to explore those resources and learn about their effectiveness. ABetterParadigm.com brings it all under one digital roof. And what you see today is just the beginning of a powerhouse initiative."

ABP is designed to help business leaders and HR professionals in all size organizations as well as employees eager to provide grassroots support for positive change to learn about what's working in other organizations and how to get the help they need to bring change to their own companies.

"Uncovering the look and feel of ABP has been a journey," said Natalie Lorenzo, ABP Editor and Chief Designer. "Like the 'workplace kindness' movement, we seek to cultivate profitability and humanized work experience. This dual focus is mirrored in our brand design, which marries traditional business iconography with forward-leaning, people-oriented elements. ABP's goal is to showcase the wisdom of the movement's movers and shakers within ABP's digital properties."

The website's editorial team curates content and organizes resources focused on implementing impactful change through forward-thinking business practices that prioritize people, planet, and profit.

A Better Paradigm is a one-stop resource for guidance on forming and sustaining compassion-oriented workplace cultures. The website raises awareness about the benefits of socially and environmentally conscious business models and directs users to trusted sources for developing highly ethical, successful organizations. A Better Paradigm is owned and operated by Digital Brand Expressions, LLC, based in Princeton, NJ.

