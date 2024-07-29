Chinese researchers claim to have developed an "ultrastable" perovskite solar cell based on a two-dimensional, Dion-Jacobson phase perovskite. The device was constructed with blade coating technology and is scalable, according to its creators. Researchers led by China's National Center for Nanoscience and Technology have developed a 2D Dion-Jacobson (DJ) perovskite solar cell that reportedly shows high stability levels while achieving a power conversion efficiency of 19. 11%. Two-dimensional (2D) Dion-Jacobson (DJ) phase perovskites have sparked interest in the scientific community due to their ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...