Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Digital Transformation Market to Be Worth $5275.7 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Digital Transformation Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Technology (Cloud Computing, AI&ML, IoT, AR&VR), End Use Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce), and Geography-Global Forecast to 2031,' the global digital transformation market is projected to reach $5275.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2024-2031.

Digital transformation is a process that incorporates digital technology across all areas of an organization. It evaluates and modernizes an organization's processes, products, operations and technology stack to enable continuous, rapid, customer-driven innovation. Digital transformation helps companies to increase customer loyalty, attract talented employees, foster competitive advantage and build business value. There are various technologies are used in digital transformation such as IoT, cloud computing, AR & VR, artificial intelligence & machine learning.

The growth of the digital transformation market is driven by the rapid proliferation of smart devices and apps, and the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence & machine learning. However, the lack of data privacy and security concerns restraint growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of blockchain as a mainstream technology is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the reliance on legacy systems and outdated technologies is a major challenge impacting the market's growth. Additionally, the growing use of IoT and edge computing in manufacturing facilities and the rising integration of robotic process automation (RPA) in E-commerce are the latest trend in the market.

The digital transformation market is segmented by offering (solutions and services [consulting services, planning and designing services, engineering services, support and maintenance services, application development services, network infrastructure management services, and other services]), deployment mode (cloud-based deployment and on-premise deployment), organization size (large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises), technology (mobile technology, internet-of-things (IoT), network connectivity, digital twin & simulation, robotic process automation, cloud computing, artificial intelligence & machine learning, AR & VR, additive manufacturing & 3D printing, big data & real-time analytics, cybersecurity, and other technologies), end-use industry (retail & E-commerce, government & public sector, healthcare, supply chain & logistics, energy & utility, manufacturing, BFSI, IT & telecommunications, media & entertainment, education, transportation, and other end-use industries), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country & regional levels.

Based on offering, in 2024, the services segment is expected to account for the larger share of around 57.0% of the digital transformation market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the growing need to improve productivity and profitability through enhanced resource management using digital transformation services; increasing adoption of digital transformation services to increase organizational agility and resilience in business operations; and the rising use of digital transformation to stop errors by eliminating time-consuming manual data entry and human inefficiencies. Also, this segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, in 2024, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of the digital transformation market. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of digital transformation in SMEs to reduce operational costs and improve productivity by automating routine tasks & processes, and the rising use of digital technologies in SMEs helps to adapt changing market conditions and customer demands for better agility in decision-making and operations.

Based on deployment mode, in 2024, the cloud-based deployment segment is expected to account for the larger share of over of the digital transformation market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the growing adoption of cloud-based digital transformation systems that helps to improve access to data, allowing collaboration and communication of business process in real-time; the cloud-based digital transformation provides robust security measures such as data encryption, multi-factor authentication, and regular security audits to protect data and applications.

Also, this segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on technology, in 2024, the cloud computing segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 26.0% of the global digital transformation market. However, the artificial intelligence & machine learning segment is expected to register a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of AI in digital transformation to facilitate better decision-making through advanced analytics and predictive modeling, and the rising integration of AI in digital transformation due to advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze patterns & predict potential security threats.

Based on end use industry, in 2024, the BFSI segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 29.0% of the global digital transformation market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the growing adoption of digital transformation in BFSI to streamline processes, improve customer services, and offer personalized experiences; the increasing integration of digital technologies such as AI & ML in banks & financial institutions to detect anomalous activity and prevent fraud.

However, the healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of over 44.0% of the digital transformation market. North America's significant market share can be attributed to the increasing investments in digital technologies such as cloud computing, IoT, and AI & ML in the region and the rising integration of robotic process automation (RPA) in retail & E-commerce companies in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 24.0% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing government initiatives & policies toward digitization in developing nations in Asia-Pacific; the increasing adoption of AI & robotics in manufacturing industries in the region, and the growing integration of AR & VR to enhance consumer experience in retail & E-commerce sector.

The key players operating in the digital transformation market are International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Capgemini SE (France), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Telefónica, S.A. (Spain), Accenture plc (Ireland), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Digital Transformation Market Assessment-by Offering

Solutions

Services Consulting Services Planning & Designing Services Engineering Services Support and Maintenance Services Application Development Services Network Infrastructure Management Services Other Services



Digital Transformation Market Assessment-by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Digital Transformation Market Assessment-by Deployment Mode

Cloud-based Deployment

On-premise Deployment

Digital Transformation Market Assessment-by Technology

Mobile Technology

Internet-of-Things (IoT)

Network Connectivity

Digital Twin & Simulation

Robotic Process Automation

Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

AR & VR

Additive Manufacturing & 3D Printing

Big Data & Real-time Analytics

Cybersecurity

Other Technologies

Digital Transformation Market Assessment-by End-use Industry

Retail & E-commerce

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

Supply Chain & Logistics

Energy & Utility

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Media & Entertainment

Education

Transportation

Other End-use Industries

Digital Transformation Market Assessment-by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Netherlands Spain Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Singapore Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



