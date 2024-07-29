Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art Highlights Susan Adams: A Unique Vision in Costa Rican Contemporary Art

Discover Susan Adams' Costa Rican beach paintings for sale online at MÍRAME Fine Art.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / MÍRAME Fine Art, the premier online Costa Rican art gallery dedicated to promoting the nation's finest artists, proudly represents Susan Adams. Promoting the nation's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide.





Susan Adams, Sea Grass and Salt Water

Oil on Canvas





Guanacaste's Artistic Gem

In a region renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and lively culture, Texas-born artist Susan Adams has become a defining voice in Costa Rican contemporary art. Now, as Guanacaste welcomes an increase in visitors and Costa Rica is celebrated as the best place to retire in 2024, Adams' work resonates more than ever.

Her intimate depictions of local life and natural beauty are available at MÍRAME Fine Art, offering art lovers the opportunity to buy Costa Rican art online and buy Guanacaste beach paintings directly from this distinguished artist.

A Life Immersed in Local Culture

Having made Tamarindo her home for over 25 years, Susan Adams draws inspiration from the rich culture of Costa Rica. Her paintings portray the essence of daily life in Guanacaste-from spirited bull rings to the serene presence of the region's iconic wildlife. With a keen eye for detail and a connection to her surroundings, Adams immortalizes everything from colorful frogs to the majestic Guanacaste trees that define the landscape.

Art with a Purpose

Adams' art is more than a visual delight; it is a celebration of Costa Rica's natural world and a call to environmental consciousness. Her pieces highlight the beauty of Costa Rican ecosystems while promoting optimism about our ability to address environmental challenges. By blending impressionism with realism, Adams creates richly textured canvases that depict the atmospheric light and vibrant colors of the region.

Distinctive Technique and Global Influence

Adams' artistic technique is as distinctive as her subjects. She begins with a stucco trowel to apply gesso, followed by layers of metallic paint, and completes her process with oil paint. This unique method enhances the texture and depth of her work. While Costa Rica significantly influences her art, Adams' travels across Europe also contribute to her diverse portfolio, making her a truly global artist.

An Acclaimed Career

A graduate of Southwest Texas State University, Adams has had a multifaceted career. An award-winning artist, Adams won the prestigious Best of Show at the Corpus Christi Independent in 2002. Her work is a testament to her integration into Costa Rican culture and her ability to express and celebrate it through her art.

Experience Adams' Art Available At MÍRAME Fine Art

MÍRAME Fine Art is an online art gallery where you can buy Costa Rican beach paintings and buy Costa Rican art online. As the demand for Costa Rican art continues to rise, MÍRAME Fine Art is proud to showcase Adams' remarkable paintings, capturing the essence of Guanacaste's landscapes and culture.

Contact Information

Belinda Seppings

Co-Founder

belinda@miramefineart.com

+447821591397

SOURCE: MÍRAME Fine Art

View the original press release on newswire.com.