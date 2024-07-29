Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Environmental Testing Market to Be Worth $17.1 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Environmental Testing Market by Products (Mass Spectrometers, pH meters), Sample, Contamination, End User (Agriculture and Irrigation, Government and R&D Laboratories, Industrial Product Manufacturers), and Geography-Global Forecast to 2031', the environmental testing market is projected to reach $17.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

Download Sample Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5002

Environmental testing is the process of monitoring & analyzing environmental performance and its effects on living organisms. The measurement of the parameters includes temperature sensitivity, humidity, solar radiations, vibrations, fungus, acoustic measurements, and others.

The growth of the environmental testing market is primarily driven by the increasing government regulations related to environment protection, rising awareness about environmental pollution, and growing need for cost-effective and time-saving customized environmental testing services. However, the high operational costs associated with environmental testing restrain the growth of this market.

Moreover, the rising adoption of environmental testing solutions in government and R&D laboratories is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, a significant challenge impacting the growth of the environmental testing market is the lack of knowledge regarding environmental testing solutions.

Get a Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5002

The environmental testing market is segmented by product (mass spectrometers, chromatography, molecular spectroscopy, TOC analyzers, pH meters, dissolved oxygen analyzers, conductivity sensors, turbidity meters, and other products), sample (wastewater/effluent, soil, water, air, and other sample), contamination (microbial contamination, organic compounds, heavy metals, residues, and solids), and end user (government and R&D laboratories, industrial product manufacturers, agriculture & irrigation, and other end users). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional & country levels.

Based on product, the environmental testing market is segmented into mass spectrometers, chromatography, molecular spectroscopy, TOC analyzer, pH meters, dissolved oxygen analyzers, conductivity sensors, turbidity meters, and other products. In 2024, the mass spectrometers segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 26.0% of the environmental testing market. The segment's large share is attributed to the growing demand for monitoring the soil for organic contaminants, including fertilizers, pesticides, and industrial chemicals; the rising need to monitor and detect trace levels of pollutants; rising applications of mass spectrometry in environmental testing such as drinking water testing, carbon dioxide and pollution monitoring. Moreover, this segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.

Based on sample, the global environmental testing market is segmented into wastewater/effluent, soil, water, air, and other samples. In 2024, the wastewater/effluent segment is expected to account for the largest share of the environmental testing market. The segment's large share is attributed to the increasing wastewater with the growth in industrial activities, growing environmental concerns related to waste disposal & treatment, regulations on wastewater disposal, rapid urbanization, increase in health standards, and demand for clean water. Moreover, this segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5002

Based on contamination, the global environmental testing market is segmented into microbial contamination, organic compounds, heavy metals, residues, and solids. In 2024, the organic compounds segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 32.0% of the environmental testing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high level of emissions and sustained growth in consumption, mainly of hydrocarbons, rising awareness about environmental pollution, and the increasing need to measure & monitor the presence of volatile organic compounds present in the sample. Moreover, this segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.

Based on end user, the global environmental testing market is segmented into government and R&D laboratories, industrial product manufacturers, agriculture and irrigation, and other end users. In 2024, the government and R&D laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 38.0% of the global environmental testing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of environmental testing solutions in forestry departments, geology departments, and municipal authorities; increasing government regulations related to environmental protection and increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution.

However, the agriculture & irrigation segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.

Based on geography, the global environmental testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of around 37.0% of the environmental testing market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031. The rapid market growth in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to increasing awareness of environmental issues, expanding energy-related projects, and the growing presence of environmental testing product providers in China, Japan, and India. Governments in the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly concerned about environmental contamination, which is expected to drive the expansion of the environmental testing market in the region.

The key players operating in the environmental testing market are Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc (U.K.), TÜV SÜD AG (Germany), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), EMSL Analytical, Inc. (U.S.), Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation (France), Envirolab Services Pty Ltd (Australia), R J Hill Laboratories Limited (New Zealand ), AB SCIEX LLC (U.S.), ALS Limited (Australia), and FBA Laboratories Limited (Ireland).

Browse In-depth Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/environmental-testing-market-5002

Scope of the Report:

Environmental Testing Market Assessment-by Product

Mass Spectrometers

Chromatography

Molecular Spectroscopy

TOC Analyzers

pH Meters

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

Conductivity Sensors

Turbidity Meters

Other Products

Environmental Testing Market Assessment-by Sample

Wastewater/Effluent

Soil

Water

Air

Other Samples

Environmental Testing Market Assessment-by Contamination

Microbial Contamination

Organic Compounds

Heavy Metals

Residues

Solids

Environmental Testing Market Assessment-by End User

Government and R&D Laboratories

Industrial Product Manufacturers

Agriculture and Irrigation

Other End Users

Environmental Testing Market Assessment-by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/33336777

Related Reports:

Environmental Monitoring Market by Product (Sensors, [Analog Sensor, Digital Sensor], Environmental Monitors [Fixed Monitors], Environmental Software), Sampling (Continuous Monitoring, Intermittent), Application (Soil Pollution Monitoring)-Global Forecast to 2028

Environmental Remediation Market by Technique (Soil, Sediment, Ground & Surface Water), Site, Application (Manufacturing, Industrial & Chemical Production, Agriculture, Landfills & Waste Disposal Site), and Geography-Global Forecast to 2030

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/158/environmental-testing-market-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/environmental-testing-market-to-be-worth-17-1-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-meticulous-research-302206546.html