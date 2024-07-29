Anzeige
29.07.2024 16:26 Uhr
Core Development Group LLC: Core Development Group Named a 2024 Top Commercial Solar Contractor by Solar Power World

Core Development Group of Mahwah, New Jersey, is honored to be recognized on the 2024 Top Solar Contractors List by Solar Power World, the leading solar energy industry magazine.

MAHWAH, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / The Top Solar Contractors List is the most recognized annual listing that ranks solar firms in the utility, commercial, community, and residential markets by the number of kilowatts they installed in the previous year. For 2024, Core Development Group is ranked 22nd as a commercial solar contractor in the nation.

Core Development Group No. 22 Commercial Solar Contractor

Core Development Group No. 22 Commercial Solar Contractor
Solar Panels behind Core Development Group



Core Development Group has over 14 years of experience in the C&I solar industry. With the battery storage industry expanding, the group has emerged as a leader in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) - also noted in the magazine's 2024 rankings.

"For us, as a trusted and experienced commercial solar company that integrates battery storage, being named a Top Solar Contractor is an honor and displays our commitment to working to build a brighter and cleaner energy future for our customers," said Henry Cortes, founder and CEO of Core Development Group.

Core Development Group has multiple commercial solar and BESS projects in the pipeline. Solar power generation and battery storage add flexibility to a sustainable energy solution and expand the usefulness of this renewable resource.

With its expansive solar and battery work in 2023 and industry awards, Core Development Group continues to expand its energy project pipeline as it strengthens and revolutionizes the electric grid with utility-scale, community, and commercial behind-the-meter solar and storage solutions of tomorrow.

About Core Development Group
Core Development Group is a seasoned, trusted, independent U.S. renewable energy developer, contractor and consultant that provides solar energy systems, battery storage, microgrids, and EV charging infrastructure to companies in the U.S. and abroad. Founded in 2012, Core Development Group is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. See more at coredevusa.com.

About Solar Power World
Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development, and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors - including installers, developers, and EPCs in all markets - grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

About the Top Solar Contractors List
The Top Solar Contractors List is the most recognized annual listing of solar contractors in the United States working in the utility, commercial, residential and community solar markets. Companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are grouped and listed by specific service, market (commercial solar, community solar, residential, utility-scale) and states by 2023 installed capacity (in kW). See all the 2024 winners.

Contact Information

Bill Collins
Marketing Manager Core Development Group
bcollins@coredevusa.com

Kelly Pickerel
Editor in Chief Solar Power World
kpickerel@wtwhmedia.com

SOURCE: Core Development Group, LLC

