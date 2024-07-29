HgT has published its preliminary unaudited H124 trading update, reporting a 5.6% NAV total return (TR) in H124 (of which 3.0% was in Q124). HgT's NAV TR remains primarily driven by the solid last 12-month top-line and EBITDA momentum, which stood at 20% and 25% to end-June 2024 across its top 20 companies (making up 78% of its portfolio value), compared to 24% and 29% at end-March 2024, respectively. Despite the still modest exit activity across the global private equity market, HgT collected £347m (or 15% of opening NAV) in proceeds from exits and refinancings in H124. Its discount to NAV closed recently, translating into a year to date share price TR of more than 20%.

