The Uruguayan firms include Berkes, Ebital, Impacto Construcciones, Ingener, MGI SA, Teyma Uruguay and Ventus Ingenieria; together with Cttech, Prodiel and the Chinese companies DTW and Power Construction Corporation of China. From pv magazine LatAm Uruguay launched an international call for bids last week for the design, engineering, supply, construction, assembly and commissioning of a 25 MW PV park in the Punta del Tigre area in San José. Among the 11 companies competing in the tender are the Uruguayan firms Berkes, Ebital, Impacto Construcciones, Ingener, MGI SA, Teyma Uruguay and Ventus Ingenieria ...

