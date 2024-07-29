Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2024) - All About Yvie: Into the Oddity authored by internationally acclaimed drag artist, Yvie Oddly and inclusivity thought leader, Michael Bach, has landed a coveted spot on the USA Today Best-selling Booklist. Less than a month after its Juneteenth release, All About Yvie made its debut at no.118, alongside other recognizable titles such as A Court of Thorns and Roses and A Little Life.





"We're thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to the book," said Bach in response to the rankings. "It's a privilege to help Yvie share their story with the world and allow people to have a deeper understanding of the talent that is Yvie."

All About Yvie gives readers a deeper look into the life and art of Yvie Oddly, documenting their life from childhood, to winning Drag Race, to who they are today while providing insights on what it means to be a drag artist. Whether you've been following Yvie since they graced your TV screen in 2019 or are just learning about them, readers everywhere will enjoy this raw and inspiring look into Yvie's life.

"All About Yvie is a raw and unfiltered peek into the inner workings of Yvie Oddly, and it's worth every penny."

-Jamal Sims, Director and Choreographer

-Ariana Grande

All About Yvie: Into the Oddity is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and everywhere books are sold. Visit allaboutyvie.com for the latest updates and information.

About the Authors

Yvie Oddly is an internationally acclaimed drag superstar from Denver, Colorado. Yvie captured the attention of the world when they won the eleventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race. New York magazine named Yvie one of the most powerful drag queens in 2019 because of their ability to push the boundaries of drag performance art. Since then, they've been polishing their skills as a designer, fine artist, rapper, and comedian, performing to audiences worldwide.

By day, Michael Bach is a speaker and thought leader in the field of inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility. He is the author of two best-selling and award-winning books: Birds of All Feathers: Doing Diversity and Inclusion Right and Alphabet Soup: The Essential Guide to LGBTQ2+ Inclusion at Work. By night, he's an obsessed Drag Race superfan. He and his husband live in Palm Springs, California, with their two dogs, Sasha and Pepper.

