Montag, 29.07.2024
Trump-Wahlsieg wird Super-Rallye bei diesen Uranwerten auslösen
WKN: A14TJP | ISIN: CA82509L1076 | Ticker-Symbol: 307
Tradegate
29.07.24
17:29 Uhr
55,35 Euro
+0,16
+0,29 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOPIFY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOPIFY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,1555,2217:36
55,1355,2317:35
ACCESSWIRE
29.07.2024 17:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

tinyEmail Reinforces Its Commitment to Empowering Shopify Merchants with Leading AI-Powered Email Marketing Solution

Unprecedented Free, Feature-Rich Email Solution Transforms the eCommerce Industry - 'tinyEmail'

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Seamas Egan, the charismatic CEO of tinyCo, announced today that the company remains dedicated to revolutionizing e-commerce email marketing by sustaining its premium free plan for Shopify merchants. This state-of-the-art solution offers an optimal blend of unlimited subscriber, email sending, and award-winning 24/7 customer support to advance the marketing endeavors of Shopify entrepreneurs.

tinyEmail Free For Shopify

tinyEmail Free For Shopify

Catering to businesses of all sizes, tinyEmail's AI-driven solution embodies email marketing's future, delivering double open rates and driving sales with personalized, targeted messages. The innovative technology pairs user data with powerful machine learning and AI-generated subject lines and email body copy, creating an effective tool for businesses to exploit. It's the trusted choice of thousands of businesses worldwide displaying the highest ratings on TrustPilot among its competitors.

The platform's transformative features go beyond standard offerings. It includes interactive email designs with powerful components like pre-built audience segments, brand-specific templates, forms, and e-commerce automations. Real-time analytics offer invaluable insights and actionable reports to track sales and understand revenue sources. The future will reveal even more enhancements with automated email sequences soon to be included in tinyEmail's extensive list of features.

Seamas Egan remarked, "This is a game-changer; we are unlocking email marketing's full power, making this crucial tool accessible and effective for every Shopify vendor." He emphasized, "tinyEmail's AI-personalization isn't tiny; it's mighty. It transcends the capabilities of the most expensive email solution on the market but at no additional cost to the user."

Egan's robust background in Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Corporate Development gives him a unique perspective in steering tinyEmail through continual enhancements and uphold the company's mission that prioritizes customer satisfaction. This, alongside a promising roadmap shaping the future, makes tinyEmail a go-to email marketing solution. It is certainly an exciting period for all Shopify Entrepreneurs to venture into the unlimited potential of email marketing with tinyEmail.

Visit tinyEmail website: https://tinyemail.com
Install tinyEmail app on Shopify store: https://apps.shopify.com/tiny

Contact Information:

Gaurav Goyal
Growth Marketer
hello@tinyemail.com
(647) 424-3370

SOURCE: tinyEmail

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.