Antea Group: In Sustainability, How Much Is Enough?

As sustainability becomes a bigger priority for many companies, sustainability strategies are being held to higher standards. In fact, more often than ever, they're being held to the standard of financial reporting, which is something most sustainability professionals aren't ready for. After all, their background isn't in finance, and no matter how much a person reads on that topic, the day-to-day ups and downs of the sustainability world they work in take up more than enough head space.

This mindset sets the tone for an article published on Sustainable Brands, titled "In Sustainability, How Much is Enough?" In it, Erik Foley, Senior Consultant at Antea Group, addresses a common question that often comes up with companies and their Boards. The question is simple enough, but hard to answer: "With sustainability initiatives, how do we know how much is enough?"

Foley starts by focusing on two principles of "enough-ness" that Boards should consider when trying to answer the above question: responsibility and transparency. He then discusses how Boards can "determine enough" at three levels: impact, penetration, and value creation.

To read the rest of the article and his advice, head over to Sustainable Brands.

