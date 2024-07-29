Coming Soon to Banff Sunshine Village This Winter 2024: The New Super Angel Luxury Chairlift

BANFF, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / This winter, take flight on Banff Sunshine Village's new chairlift, Super Angel. Built by Leitner-Poma, Super Angel will be North America's first EVO six-passenger, heated, luxury chairlift!









The new Super Angel chairlift replaces the 35-year-old quad chair, Angel Express. Super Angel will be ready for skiers and snowboarders come November 2025.

"At Banff Sunshine, it's our wish to be worthy of our location in Canada's first National Park. As such, we believe in reinvesting into our guest experience. The new Super Angel will enhance the experience for all who visit our mountain resort. The lift itself is a state-of-the-art, luxury experience equipped with direct drive technology, featuring a six-passenger, high-speed chair with heated bucket seats, footrests, and a yellow bubble cover," says Kendra Scurfield, VP Brand & Communications at Banff Sunshine.

The new lift will service terrain on Look Out Mountain. For the past 60+ years, guests have enjoyed the iconic terrain offered by Look Out Mountain (Delirium Dive, Angel Flight, & Piste Noir).

Super Angel will be the third incarnation of the popular lift. The original chair, built in the 1960s, was a two-passenger, fixed-grip lift. The lift was upgraded in 1988 to Angel Express, the first high-speed quad chair in Banff National Park. The high-speed quad transformed how the mountain skied.

The EVO technology, developed by Leitner-Poma, is a direct drive system that eliminates the need for a traditional gearbox, which results in a smoother, quieter ride.

Construction on the Super Angel lift began on May 13th, 2024. The new Super Angel's larger size requires a wider lift line and new towers. Resort guests can watch the construction of Super Angel live while exploring the Sunshine Meadows this summer 2024.

For those who loved old Angel, you'll be able to visit her at Castle Mountain Resort in the future. Angel Express was dismantled and transported to the southern Alberta resort.

"All of us at Banff Sunshine are looking forward to staying warm as we fly up the slopes in luxury," continues Scurfield.

Super Angel Express will be the resort's, (and Banff National Park's), second heated luxury lift.

About Banff Sunshine Village:

Located 7,000 feet above sea level (2,133 meters) lives Banff Sunshine Village, nestled between the peaks of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. The world-class resort is known for its all-natural snow, as skiers and riders visit the premier alpine resort during its seven-month-long winter ski season, spanning from mid-November to late May. Starting late June, summer blooms up at the Banff Sunshine Meadows, as Alberta's natural wildflowers paint hundreds of untouched and preserved acres with a vibrant and colorful landscape. From skiing and riding on Canada's best snow in the winter to hiking the Sunshine Meadows during the summer, Banff Sunshine is the ultimate year-round destination for nature enthusiasts. The fully serviced Canadian Rockies resort is open until Sept. 22, 2024, for summer operations.

For more information about Super Angel, please visit skibanff.com or email Kendra Scurfield, VP of Marketing, Brand and Communications at kscurfield@skibanff.com. For more information about summer at Sunshine, please visit banffsunshinemeadows.com.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

View the original press release on newswire.com.