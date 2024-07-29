Metallicus: KeyPoint Credit Union Joins Metal Blockchain's Banking Innovation Program

Exploring Blockchain Use Cases for Enhanced Financial Services

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Metallicus, the core developer of Metal Blockchain, a foundational Layer 0 blockchain, today announced KeyPoint Credit Union's enrollment in its Banking Innovation Program. This move signifies KeyPoint Credit Union's proactive approach to investigating blockchain technology's potential and harnessing Metallicus' expertise to elevate its technological prowess.









"The addition of KeyPoint Credit Union to our Banking Innovation Program represents a pivotal step forward in our quest to transform the financial industry with blockchain solutions," commented Frank Mazza, Director of Blockchain for Institutions & Fintechs at Metallicus. "We are excited to partner with KeyPoint Credit Union, equipping them with the necessary tools and resources to lead advancements and excel in the evolving financial environment."

"We are excited to work with Metallicus in the emerging blockchain technology space. KeyPoint prides itself on researching and adopting new technologies to better serve our membership." Drew Manning, CIO at KeyPoint.

The Banking Innovation Program by Metal Blockchain enables institutions like KeyPoint Credit Union to navigate and adopt customized blockchain solutions, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while addressing their distinct operational demands. Drawing on Metallicus' unparalleled blockchain expertise and a distinguished advisory board, the program offers innovation workshops, fintech partnerships, R&D grants, and bespoke development, positioning participants to lead and innovate within the dynamic financial sector.

The Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program is designed to support financial institutions' journey into blockchain technology at no cost. With a focus on tackling use cases around Digital Identity, Single Sign-On (SSO), Private Subnets, Tokenization of Assets, and more, the program equips participants with the tools and resources needed to drive profitability, lower costs, reduce risks, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

Financial institutions keen on participating in the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program can express their interest or learn more by contacting bizdev@metallicus.com.

About Metal Blockchain:

Metal Blockchain, developed by Metallicus, is an innovative Layer 0 blockchain technology dedicated to tackling global finance challenges with its scalable, secure, and decentralized infrastructure built on the foundation of BSA Compliance. The versatile nature of Metal Blockchain's infrastructure enables developers to craft customized solutions for a wide range of financial applications, promoting innovation and growth within the global financial sector. Guided by the vision of CEO Marshall Hayner, Metal Blockchain aims to transform the financial industry by embracing compliance-driven innovation.

About KeyPoint Credit Union:

Inspired by Silicon Valley innovation and built to serve a diverse membership, KeyPoint is a full-service, not-for-profit credit union dedicated to providing financial solutions to help members achieve their goals in life. KeyPoint helps members make the most of their money-earning more on savings while paying less for credit. And KeyPoint is active in the community providing free financial education programs, as well as fostering financial wellness, sponsoring reading programs and mentoring the next generation of business professionals at local educational institutions. Learn more about Next Generation Neighborhood Banking from KeyPoint Credit Union at kpcu.com.

