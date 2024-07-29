Allied OMS Announces Partnership with Phoenix Oral & Facial Surgery

Expands distinctive doctor-partnership model to Arizona

Allied OMS , the first and only doctor-led and governed management services organization (MSO) for top-tier oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practices, proudly announces the addition of Phoenix Oral & Facial Surgery, a well-respected OMS practice providing comprehensive oral and facial surgical care to patients across the Greater Phoenix area for more than 30 years.

The addition of Phoenix Oral & Facial Surgery marks Allied OMS's entry into the Arizona market and underscores its commitment to partnering with the nation's leading OMS doctors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Alexander Kim and his outstanding team at Phoenix Oral & Facial Surgery to our collaborative network of doctor-partners," says Dan Hosler, CEO of Allied OMS. "This is a significant milestone for Allied; as a result of our recently announced debt recapitalization, we can provide our doctors with the financial flexibility to realize both upfront cash proceeds and make a significant equity investment as a partner in the future growth of the platform."

Dr. Kim is a dual-degreed surgeon, licensed and trained in both dentistry and medicine, a board-certified Diplomat of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He leads a team at Phoenix Oral & Facial Surgery with more than 50 years of combined experience performing the full scope of contemporary oral and facial surgery, including dental implants, advanced bone grafting techniques, TMJ surgery, and corrective and reconstructive facial surgery.'

Dr. Kim said that his decision to join came down to the unique alignment of interests that underpins the Allied OMS model. "The doctor-centric equity and governance model is clearly different than any of the other groups who expressed interest in working with us," he notes. "In addition to making a significant investment in our future growth, Allied understands that delivering exceptional care is at the heart of what we do and supports our philosophy to always put patient interests first and foremost."

Allied OMS's comprehensive executive leadership team leverages more than 50 years of combined healthcare private equity and investment strategy expertise to provide support across critical practice functions, including HR, Finance and Accounting, Marketing, Operations, and Data Optimization. Fundamental to Allied's distinctive management structure is the industry's only doctor-majority board that keeps doctors in control of clinical decision-making and ensures a network-wide commitment to the highest standards in patient care.

"There is a personalized level of involvement and support from the Allied team that extends well beyond any transaction, including succession planning for the practice and the opportunity to work alongside talented and dedicated surgeons who want to shape the future of our specialty," added Dr. Kim.

"Our mission at Allied was to create an alternative to the traditional DSO acquisition model," says Allied OMS Co-Founder, Board Member, and Recruitment Committee Chair Dr. David Kostohryz. "Our Doctor Equity model puts the economic interests of our doctors first, and our doctor-majority board emphasizes the importance of doctor participation in managing the business at every level. This is the total alignment of interests and proven growth strategy that attracts leading practices like Dr. Kim's to Allied OMS, and we couldn't be happier they are now a part of the Allied OMS family."

About Phoenix Oral & Facial Surgery

Phoenix Oral & Facial Surgery is committed to providing the highest level of patient care and satisfaction. Led by Dr. Alexander Kim and Dr. Reed Day, the practice is renowned for its exceptional expertise and compassionate, personalized approach to oral and facial surgery.

Dr. Kim and Dr. Day bring nearly 50 years of combined experience to the practice. Both are dual-degreed, holding qualifications in dentistry and medicine and are Diplomates of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery as well as Fellows of the American College of Surgeons. Their extensive training and experience ensure that every patient receives the best possible care, whether undergoing a simple surgical procedure or complete facial reconstruction.

Phoenix Oral & Facial Surgery offers a comprehensive range of oral and facial surgical procedures that provide life-changing cosmetic and functional improvements, including wisdom tooth removal, dental implant placement, advanced bone grafting, and TMJ surgery, including total joint replacement. Dr. Kim also specializes in corrective jaw surgery, facial reconstruction, cosmetic surgery, and the treatment of sleep apnea. Most procedures are performed on-site in their state-of-the-art suites or at a nearby outpatient surgery center. For more information, please visit phoenixoralsurgeons.com.

About Allied OMS and the Doctor Equity MSO Platform

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity.

Leveraging decades of experience building platform businesses in the healthcare industry and collectively owned by member surgeons, private equity, and management consulting veterans, Allied OMS offers essential tools for maximizing practice value.

Grounded in clinical excellence, doctors in the Allied OMS network maintain essential roles in management, governance, and clinical practice and participate directly in the platform's growth. Seventy-five percent of the Allied OMS board of directors are doctor members, and Allied OMS doctors lead 100% of the platform's management committees.

Founded in 2020 in partnership with DuneGlass Capital, a healthcare services-focused independent sponsor, the Allied OMS network now includes 69 doctors serving patients from 43 locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, please contact partner@alliedoms.com or visit alliedoms.com.

