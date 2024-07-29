Jasper, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2024) - Jasper is grieving right now. In the wake of news that wildfire had reached our town, and the knowledge that the Jasper Wildfire Complex is still classified as out of control, we are faced with a level of loss that's yet to be quantified. But our strength has always been in our community, in our people (as exemplified by the heroic efforts of emergency responders and local support staff ever since this tragedy began). Jasperites will be back to rebuild and when they do, one of the best ways to help them in the long-term will be to spend within the town. Eat in our restaurants, stay in our hotels, use our services, explore with our outfitters, rediscover Jasper.

Since this tragedy began, we've been touched by the outpouring of love and support from people around the world. Jasper has provided countless magical memories for so many, and although we understand changing travel plans can be frustrating, we ask visitors for patience and grace as we wait for a complete picture to develop of the current situation and turn to the future of our community. Know that we will be back. Our mountains have stood tall for millions of years, and Jasper will stand tall through this.

We aren't sure how long it will take at this point but when the residents and businesses of Jasper are ready to welcome you back - please come back. Until then, donate to the Jasper Community Team Society, a longstanding non-profit organization that will ensure funds go directly to helping this incredibly special place get back on its feet.

Thank you for your support, both present and future.

Tyler Riopel

CEO, Tourism Jasper

About Tourism Jasper

Tourism Jasper is the official marketing organization of Jasper and Jasper National Park, Canada's base of adventure. As the keepers of the Jasper brand, our role is to present Jasper as it really is: an awe-inspiring and authentic Rocky Mountain destination -- the entry point to Canada's most epic adventures. Welcome those prepared to Venture Beyond. For more information about travel to Jasper visit www.jasper.travel.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218113

SOURCE: Tourism Jasper