Sibanye-Stillwater vermeldete Cyberangriffe, welche sofort entwarnt wurden. Aurania Resources fand sichtbares Gold im Südosten Ecuadors und Victoria Gold gibt ein weiteres Update zum Zwischenfall mit der Haufenlaugungsanlage. Unternehmen im Überblick: Aurania Resources Ltd. – http://www.aurania.com/ ISIN: BMG069741020 , WKN: A2DKJ4 , FRA: 20Q.F , TSXV: ARU.V , Valor: 21122685 Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. – http://www.sibanyegold.co.za ISIN: ZAE000173951 , WKN: A1KBRZ , FRA: 47V.F , Valor: 20139005 Victoria Gold Corp. – https://www.vitgoldcorp.com/ ISIN: CA92625W5072 , WKN: A2PVRH , FRA: VI9A.F , TSX: VGCX.TO , Valor: 51180022