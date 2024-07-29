Dunlop Sports Americas: K.J. Choi Claims First Major Victory at the Senior Open Championship

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Srixon and Cleveland Golf staffer K.J Choi triumphed on Sunday, capturing his first major victory at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex.

K.J. Choi, Srixon Staffer

Choi displayed his patience and veteran experience throughout the final round, as he navigated his way around the challenging Carnoustie golf course. Overcoming a shaky start with three early bogeys in his first six holes, the South Korean found his rhythm on the ninth hole, sinking a birdie putt that sparked a surge of momentum. Choi would go on a hot streak, shooting 4-under on the back nine to finish the tournament at 10-under 278 and win by two strokes.

"This event is very historical in Korea," Choi said. "This is a dream come true. I'm very proud."

Throughout the tournament, Choi consistently positioned himself for success relying on his Srixon ZX7 Mk II Irons and RTX 6 ZipCore Wedges from Cleveland Golf. Notably, he was the only player to shoot under par all four rounds highlighting the control he had with his clubs and Z-STAR DIAMOND golf ball.

This victory marks Choi's second win on the PGA TOUR Champions, with his previous dating back to 2021 at the PURE Insurance Championship. He is the first South Korean to win The Senior Open.

Take a look at the Srixon and Cleveland Golf gear K.J. Choi used in his win at The Senior Open Championship:

Srixon ZX Mk II 3 Wood

Srixon ZX7 Mk II Irons (5i-PW)

Cleveland Golf RTX 6 ZipCore Wedges (50°, 54°, 58°)

Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND

For more information on Srixon's ZX7 Mk II Irons, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta

Marketing Communications Director

noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Srixon

View the original press release on newswire.com.