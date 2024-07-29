FedEx Corporation: The Best of the Best: The Right Amount Construction

'The Best of the Best' Series: Celebrating the Recipients of the Hiring Our Heroes Small Business Award for Veterans & Military Spouses

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / In April, Hiring Our Heroes announced 5 grant recipients for the Small Business Award for Veterans & Military Spouses, an initiative that provides a one-time $10,000 grant for selected military-connected entrepreneurs, thanks to the generosity of the FedEx Founder's Fund. Selected grant recipients displayed both business acumen as well as two key characteristics - a dedication to overcoming economic hardships and a commitment to giving back to their communities.

In our 5-part blog series, we'll be meeting these grant recipients and learning more about the inspirational businesses that they have built and the passion that fuels them daily.

The first grant recipient is The Right Amount, LLC, doing business as TRA Construction in Baltimore, MD.

Gregory DiFranco started The Right Amount Construction (TRA), originally as an arm of an affordable housing development company working to tackle vacant housing. Brett Caropreso joined the company early in its expansion, bringing an immediate hands-on leadership derived from his experience as an Army Sergeant. Since then, they continue to systematically assemble a skilled and cohesive team that has allowed TRA to organically evolve into a general contractor that specializes in historic and complex building renovations in locations across the city and metropolitan area, no matter the neighborhood's socioeconomic status.

TRA has doubled its revenue annually since its inception and continues to grow as an equal opportunity and technically driven company. As military veterans, both DiFranco and Caropreso attribute the success of the company to their working relationships with each other and other members of the team, as well as their dedication to the work and professionalism. They know the best way to be successful is to assemble a team that can work autonomously get the job done right the first time. TRA Construction recruits team members using a thorough vetting process to ensure they are committed to their work and can contribute more knowledge to the company. One of their missions as a company is to hire a workforce that is from the communities they serve to convey the message that employees should be able to thrive with one source of income and ultimately afford to own similar houses to the ones they are working on.

TRA Construction aims to keep their commitment to their clients, however, they are focused heavily on keeping their team happy. DiFranco and Caropreso view success through a different lens - a lens that portrays success as employees living fulfilled lives. This is realized through honest feedback, regular raises, employee benefits, and a 4-day work week.

DiFranco and Caropreso brainstormed many ways they could put the grant money to use but it really came down to one priority - their people. "[We want to] take the money and put it back into the company to give [our] guys the tools they need to be as successful as possible," Caropreso said. The money will be used on technology and tools that the team uses daily, so that everyone feels stronger, healthier, and happier.

DiFranco and Caropreso have an overwhelming feeling of gratitude after being selected as a recipient of the Small Business Award for Veterans and Military Spouses. There are many businesses that do not have the resources to keep going. TRA Construction feels that with their military-based thinking and ability to push through obstacles, this grant will support their business and even further provide opportunities for more people that will continue to grow the local economy, all while giving people meaningful jobs and purpose.

