Montag, 29.07.2024
Trump-Wahlsieg wird Super-Rallye bei diesen Uranwerten auslösen
WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
Tradegate
29.07.24
19:38 Uhr
1,174 Euro
-0,001
-0,04 %
ACCESSWIRE
29.07.2024 20:02 Uhr
Global CIO Chronicles a 'Blockbuster' Career Journey With Lenovo, From New Jersey to Seattle

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / From New Jersey to California, to China, and now Seattle (with plenty of round-trips in between!). From individual contributor to global CIO, any way I look at it, my career at Lenovo has been an incredible ride.

What keeps me excited? It's the thrill of making a concrete impact on performance for both our customers and ourselves - finding the sweet spot where business challenges intersect with technological solutions. This commitment and belief in the power of technology, and the transformative difference it can make in everyone's lives, is what fuels my passion every day.

Whether it's helping a customer overcome a significant challenge or partnering on a project that transforms their business, it's incredibly satisfying to know we're making a difference.

Special recognition also goes to the real stars of this story - my teams and collaborators who have taught and inspired me throughout our journey, leading to exceptional business outcomes.

And big thanks also to the extraordinary team behind the camera - it's been a blockbuster experience making this video!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
