Fort Pierce, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2024) - A Florida congressional candidate has made an unprecedented pledge to voters four weeks prior to Florida's primary election on August 20.

Rick Wiles, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. House in Florida's District 21, released his 12-point pledge to citizens in the district.

The 12-point pledge includes Wiles' promise to:

Opt out of the $174,000 annual salary for members of Congress.

Opt out of the Congressional Federal Employees Retirement System.

Reject all PAC donations.

Refuse to trade stocks and securities.

Serve no more than three terms (six years).

Use digital technology to obtain feedback from citizens about their views on issues.

"Too many people are in Washington for the money," Wiles said. "My 12-point pledge shows voters that I am running to serve them and America, not myself."

Mr. Wiles challenged Brian Mast to join him in making the pledge.

District 21 includes Saint Lucie County, Martin County, and northern Palm Beach County along Florida's Treasure Coast.

Rick Wiles' entire 12-point pledge can be read here:

