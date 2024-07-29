VGTNYC Weed Delivery Service Launches City-Wide Food Drive to Support 'City Harvest'

VGTNYC Weed Delivery service NYC now accepting food-drive doorstep pick-up services, with matched donatios.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Vibrant community organization by VGTNYC is set to host its first-ever NY-wide food drive to support renowned hunger relief organization, 'City Harvest'. Bolstering its efforts to curb city-wide hunger, the food drive, which is ongoing throughout the month of August, This weed delivery service boasts a doorstep pick-up service designed to make donations even easier.





VGTNYC Food Drive Flyer

We invite all of NY to participate in helping the less fortunate. Event by VGTNYC





Taking their commitment one step further, VGTNYC has pledged to match all food donations collected during the drive, effectively doubling the community's impact. Beyond the considerable value this drive brings to 'City Harvest', the initiative seeks to enhance community spirit during these challenging times, and nurture a collective sense of responsibility towards fellow New Yorkers in need.

Raising a joint to human solidarity, VGTNYC invites all citizens to participate in this food drive. May our joint forces help combat hunger, foster community spirit, and help the city feed less fortunate people. Food donations are being accepted now and throughout August. No one should starve, let's bring about a change. One food donation at a time.

Wondering if we cover your area? VGTNYC is New York City's most popular weed delivery service, serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Long island, Yonkers, Westchester County, Palisades, New Jersey, and p to 80 miles off NYC.

Contact Information

Administrator VGT

President

admin@vgtnyc.com

SOURCE: VGTNYC

View the original press release on newswire.com.