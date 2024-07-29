Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 2Q24 GAAP and Core EPS of $0.18; Net Interest Income Up QoQ

"Our long-term success is derived from executing against the four focus areas we outlined in 2023. For the quarter, GAAP and Core NIM declined 1 and 3 bps, respectively. As loan originations were less than paydowns, we purchased adjustable-rate securities, which led to net interest income increasing 0.9% QoQ. We anticipate the loan pipeline, which increased approximately 88% QoQ, will help to stabilize NIM, which is our first area of focus. Our second area of focus is credit quality, which remains quite strong. At the end of the quarter, we had NPAs to total assets of 61 bps, criticized and classified loans to total loans of 113 bps, and net recoveries of 1 bp. We remain confident that our strong underwriting will continue to drive toward low loss content. The third area of focus is preserving strong liquidity and capital. The Company has over $3 billion of unused lines of credit available as of June 30, 2024, and notwithstanding the normal flows of certain deposit portfolios, average deposits increased 4% YoY and 2% QoQ. Capital ratios remained strong with a leverage ratio of 8.18%. Our last area of focus is bending the expense curve. GAAP and core noninterest expense each increased 6% in the first half of the year compared to the same period a year ago. We are making investments in the business in new lending staff and branches to improve profitability over the long term and expect expense growth in 2024 will be more in line with our historical growth rate of mid-single digits. While progress will not always be in a straight line, we remain confident that adherence to these four areas of focus will favorably impact the long-term profitability of the Company."
- John R. Buran, President and CEO
UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Growth in Average Deposits; Solid Credit Quality Metrics. Second quarter 2024 GAAP and Core EPS were both $0.18 compared to $0.29, and $0.26, respectively, a year ago. 2Q24 GAAP and Core NIM were 2.05% and 2.03%, down 1 bp and 3 bps QoQ, respectively. Absent episodic items1, NIM was 2.02% in 2Q24 compared to 2.01% in the prior quarter. Average total deposits increased 4.3% YoY and 1.6% QoQ, notwithstanding normal flows of certain portfolios.
Strong Credit Quality; Capital Remains Solid. Credit quality metrics were at low levels with criticized and classified loans to gross loans of 113 bps, nonperforming assets to total assets of 61 bps, and net recoveries of 1 bp in 2Q24. Capital continues to be sound with TCE/TA2 of 7.12% at 2Q24 compared to 7.40% at 1Q24.
Key Financial Metrics3
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
1H24
1H23
GAAP:
EPS
$
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.27
$
0.26
$
0.29
$
0.30
$
0.42
ROAA (%)
0.24
0.17
0.38
0.37
0.41
0.21
0.30
ROAE (%)
3.19
2.20
4.84
4.64
5.16
2.69
3.76
NIM FTE4 (%)
2.05
2.06
2.29
2.22
2.18
2.06
2.22
Core:
EPS
$
0.18
$
0.14
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.26
$
0.33
$
0.32
ROAA (%)
0.25
0.20
0.35
0.36
0.37
0.22
0.23
ROAE (%)
3.27
2.58
4.51
4.49
4.70
2.92
2.89
Core NIM FTE (%)
2.03
2.06
2.31
2.13
2.17
2.05
2.21
Credit Quality:
NPAs/Loans & OREO (%)
0.82
0.68
0.67
0.56
0.58
0.82
0.58
ACLs/Loans (%)
0.61
0.60
0.58
0.57
0.57
0.61
0.57
ACLs/NPLs (%)
120.58
164.13
159.55
225.38
207.08
120.58
207.08
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)
(0.01
)
-
-
-
0.09
-
0.32
Balance Sheet:
Avg Loans ($B)
$
6.7
$
6.8
$
6.9
$
6.8
$
6.8
$
6.8
$
6.9
Avg Dep ($B)
$
7.2
$
7.1
$
6.9
$
6.8
$
6.9
$
7.1
$
6.9
Book Value/Share
$
22.89
$
23.04
$
23.21
$
23.06
$
23.14
$
22.89
$
23.14
Tangible BV/Share
$
22.24
$
22.39
$
22.54
$
22.39
$
22.47
$
22.24
$
22.47
TCE/TA (%)
7.12
7.40
7.64
7.56
7.70
7.12
7.70
Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.
1 Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, customer swap termination fees, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans, net gain/loss from fair value on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting adjustments. 2 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA"). 3 See "Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin." 4 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").
2Q24 Highlights
Net interest margin FTE decreased 13 bps YoY, but only 1 bp QoQ to 2.05%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 14 bps YoY and 3 bps QoQ to 2.03%; absent episodic items1, NIM was 2.02% in 2Q24 compared to 2.15% in 2Q23 and 2.01% in 1Q24
Average total deposits increased 4.3% YoY and 1.6% QoQ to $7.2 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits were 11.4% of total average deposits compared to 12.3% in 2Q23 and 11.8% in 1Q24. Average CDs were $2.4 billion, up 19.4% YoY and 1.5% QoQ
Period end net loans decreased 0.9% YoY and 0.7% QoQ to $6.7 billion; Loan closings were $126.0 million, down 20.7% YoY and 3.1% QoQ; The yields on closings increased 63 bps YoY and 57 bps QoQ to 7.77%; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $27.4 million compared to $15.3 million in 1Q24 and generated $0.5 million and $0.2 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline decreased 21.1% YoY, but increased 88.4% QoQ to $327.7 million; Approximately 9% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans
NPAs increased from a very low base of $39.6 million a year ago and $46.3 million in the prior quarter to $55.8 million equating to only 61 bps of assets compared to 47 bps in 2Q23 and 53 bps in 1Q24
Year to date noninterest expense growth was 6.3%, while core noninterest expense growth was 5.7%; The Company remains on target to have core expense growth of mid-single digits for 2024
Provision for credit losses was $0.8 million in 2Q24 compared to $1.4 million in 2Q23 and $0.6 million in 1Q24; Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $(92,000) in 2Q24 compared to $1.6 million in 2Q23 and $4,000 in 1Q24
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.12% at June 30, 2024, compared to 7.40% at March 31, 2024; Tangible book value per share was $22.24 compared to $22.47 a year ago
Areas of Focus
Increase NIM and Reduce Volatility
Maintain Credit Discipline
Preserve Strong
Liquidity and Capital
Bend the Expense
Curve
1 Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, customer swap termination fees, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans, net gain/loss from fair value on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting adjustments, which totaled $0.7 million or 3 bps in 2Q24 compared to $0.5 million or 3 bps in 2Q23 and $1.0 million or 5 bps in 1Q24
Income Statement Highlights
YoY
QoQ
($000s, except EPS)
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Change
Change
Net Interest Income
$
42,776
$
42,397
$
46,085
$
44,427
$
43,378
(1.4
)%
0.9
%
Provision for Credit Losses
809
592
998
596
1,416
(42.9
)
36.7
Noninterest Income
4,216
3,084
7,402
3,309
5,020
(16.0
)
36.7
Noninterest Expense
39,047
39,892
40,735
36,388
35,110
11.2
(2.1
)
Income Before Income Taxes
7,136
4,997
11,754
10,752
11,872
(39.9
)
42.8
Provision for Income Taxes
1,814
1,313
3,655
2,917
3,186
(43.1
)
38.2
Net Income
$
5,322
$
3,684
$
8,099
$
7,835
$
8,686
(38.7
)
44.5
Diluted EPS
$
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.27
$
0.26
$
0.29
(37.9
)
50.0
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)
29,789
29,742
29,650
29,703
30,090
(1.0
)
0.2
Core Net Income1
$
5,456
$
4,312
$
7,546
$
7,571
$
7,912
(31.0
)
26.5
Core EPS1
$
0.18
$
0.14
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.26
(30.8
)
28.6
1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings
Net interest income decreased YoY but increased QoQ.
Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.05% decreased 13 bps YoY and 1 bp QoQ
Episodic items of prepayment penalty income, customer swap termination fees, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $0.7 million (3 bps to NIM) in 2Q24, compared to $1.0 million (5 bps to NIM) in 1Q24, $3.0 million (15 bps to NIM) in 4Q23, $2.6 million (13 bps to NIM) in 3Q23, and $0.5 million (3 bps to NIM) in 2Q23
Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 2.02% compared to in 2Q24, 2.01% in 1Q24, 2.14% in 4Q23, 2.09% in 3Q23, and 2.15% in 2Q23
The provision for credit losses decreased YoY but increased QoQ.
Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $(92,000) ((1) bp of average loans) in 2Q24 compared to $4,000 (less than 1 bp of average loans) in 1Q24, $60,000 in 4Q23 (less than 1 bp of average loans), $(42,000) in 3Q23 (less than (1) bp of average loans), and $1.6 million in 2Q23 (9 bps of average loans)
Noninterest income decreased YoY but increased QoQ.
Back-to-back swap loan closings of $27.4 million in 2Q24 (compared to $11.5 million in 2Q23 and $15.3 million in 1Q24) generated $0.5 million of fee income (compared to $0.2 million of fee income in both 2Q23 and 1Q24)
Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $0.1 million in 2Q24 (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax), $(0.8) million in 1Q24 ($(0.02) per share, net of tax), $0.9 million in 4Q23 ($0.02 per share, net of tax), $(1.2) million in 3Q23 ($(0.03) per share, net of tax), and $0.3 million in 2Q23 ($0.01 per share, net of tax)
Life insurance proceeds were $0.7 million in 4Q23 ($0.02 per share), $23,000 in 3Q23 (less than $0.01 per share), and $0.6 million ($0.02 per share) in 2Q23
Absent the items in the previous two bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $4.2 million in 2Q24, down 0.1% YoY, but up 6.2% QoQ
Noninterest expense increased YoY but declined QoQ.
Seasonal compensation expense was $1.6 million in 1Q24 and did not repeat in 2Q24
Excluding the effects of immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $38.5 million in 2Q24, up 9.9% YoY, but down 3.4% QoQ; year over year increases primarily relate to business investments in people, and higher deposit insurance premiums and data processing costs
GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.77% in 2Q24, 1.83% in 1Q24, 1.90% in 4Q23, 1.71% in 3Q23, and 1.66% in 2Q23
Provision for income taxes decreased YoY but increased QoQ.
The effective tax rate was 25.4% in 2Q24, 26.3% in 1Q24, 31.1% in 4Q23, 27.1% in 3Q23, and 26.8% in 2Q23
The 4Q23 effective tax rate increased because of preferential tax items having a smaller impact due to higher pre-tax income than estimated in 3Q23 and 2Q23
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
YoY
QoQ
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Change
Change
Averages ($MM)
Loans
$
6,748
$
6,804
$
6,868
$
6,813
$
6,830
(1.2
)%
(0.8
)%
Total Deposits
7,196
7,081
6,884
6,819
6,900
4.3
1.6
Credit Quality ($000s)
Nonperforming Loans
$
34,540
$
24,829
$
25,172
$
17,405
$
18,637
85.3
%
39.1
%
Nonperforming Assets
55,832
46,254
46,153
38,386
39,618
40.9
20.7
Criticized and Classified Loans
76,485
59,021
76,719
74,169
48,675
57.1
29.6
Criticized and Classified Assets
97,777
80,446
97,700
95,150
69,656
40.4
21.5
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)
0.61
0.60
0.58
0.57
0.57
4
bps
1
bp
Capital
Book Value/Share
$
22.89
$
23.04
$
23.21
$
23.06
$
23.14
(1.1
)%
(0.7
)%
Tangible Book Value/Share
22.24
22.39
22.54
22.39
22.47
(1.0
)
(0.7
)
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)
7.12
7.40
7.64
7.56
7.70
(58
)bps
(28
)bps
Leverage Ratio (%)
8.18
8.32
8.47
8.51
8.54
(36
)
(14
)
Average loans decreased slightly YoY and QoQ.
Period end net loans totaled $6.7 billion, down 0.9% YoY and 0.7% QoQ
Total loan closings were $126.0 million in 2Q24, $130.0 million in 1Q24, $244.3 million in 4Q23, $241.5 million in 3Q23, and $158.8 million in 2Q23; the loan pipeline was $327.7 million at June 30, 2024, down 21.1% YoY, but up 88.4% QoQ
The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 90% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <36%
Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at 0.5% of gross loans with all loans performing
Average total deposits increased YoY and QoQ.
Average noninterest bearing deposits decreased 3.2% YoY and 1.4% QoQ and comprised 11.4% of average total deposits in 2Q24 compared to 12.3% a year ago
Average CDs totaled $2.4 billion, up 19.4% YoY and 1.5% QoQ; approximately $587.5 million of retail CDs are due to mature at an average rate of 4.89% in 3Q24
Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans increased YoY and QoQ.
Nonperforming loans were 51 bps of loans in 2Q24 compared to 27 bps in 2Q23 and 36 bps in 1Q24; the increase from 1Q24 in NPLs was primarily driven by 4 credits totaling $9.1 million and we expect minimal, if any losses
Criticized and classified loans were 113 bps of gross loans in 2Q24 compared to 87 bps of gross loans at 1Q24, 111 bps at 4Q23, 108 bps at 3Q23, and 71 bps at 2Q23
Allowance for credit losses were 120.6% of nonperforming loans at 2Q24 compared to 207.1% at 2Q23 and 164.1% at 1Q24
Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, both decreased 1.1% and 1.0% YoY to $22.89 and $22.24, respectively.
The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 2Q24; 807,964 shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.12% at June 30, 2024, compared to 7.70% at June 30, 2023, and 7.40% at March 31, 2024
Conference Call Information:
John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 9:00 AM (ET) to discuss the Company's second quarter results and strategy.
Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=rhmdjtQw
Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 8422874
The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived
Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date:
The Company plans to release Third Quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on October 24, 2024, followed by a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) on October 25, 2024.
A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the third quarter's close confirming the date and the time of the earning release.
About Flushing Financial Corporation
Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.
Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation's earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.FF
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
At or for the three months ended
At or for the six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Performance Ratios (1)
Return on average assets
0.24
%
0.17
%
0.38
%
0.37
%
0.41
%
0.21
%
0.30
%
Return on average equity
3.19
2.20
4.84
4.64
5.16
2.69
3.76
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)
5.43
5.32
5.39
5.19
4.84
5.37
4.72
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
3.95
3.83
3.68
3.52
3.15
3.89
2.97
Cost of funds
3.54
3.42
3.26
3.13
2.80
3.48
2.63
Net interest rate spread during period (2)
1.48
1.49
1.71
1.67
1.69
1.48
1.75
Net interest margin (2)
2.05
2.06
2.29
2.22
2.18
2.06
2.22
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.77
1.83
1.90
1.71
1.66
1.80
1.75
Efficiency ratio (3)
82.57
86.07
76.69
76.76
73.82
84.31
76.72
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
1.17
X
1.17
X
1.19
X
1.18
X
1.18
X
1.17
X
1.19
X
Average Balances
Total loans, net
$
6,748,140
$
6,804,117
$
6,867,927
$
6,813,019
$
6,829,648
$
6,776,128
$
6,850,305
Total interest-earning assets
8,354,994
8,235,160
8,076,991
8,023,237
7,991,756
8,295,076
7,997,037
Total assets
8,830,665
8,707,505
8,569,002
8,505,346
8,462,442
8,769,085
8,465,363
Total deposits
7,195,940
7,081,498
6,884,037
6,819,397
6,899,617
7,138,720
6,855,299
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,140,068
7,014,927
6,813,909
6,771,860
6,756,859
7,077,498
6,730,357
Stockholders' equity
667,557
669,185
669,819
675,041
672,835
668,371
677,917
Per Share Data
Book value per common share (4)
$
22.89
$
23.04
$
23.21
$
23.06
$
23.14
$
22.89
$
23.14
Tangible book value per common share (5)
$
22.24
$
22.39
$
22.54
$
22.39
$
22.47
$
22.24
$
22.47
Stockholders' Equity
Stockholders' equity
$
665,322
$
669,827
$
669,837
$
666,521
$
670,247
$
665,322
$
670,247
Tangible stockholders' equity
646,364
650,763
650,664
647,234
650,842
646,364
650,842
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios
Tier 1 capital
$
733,308
$
734,192
$
737,732
$
736,744
$
734,754
$
733,308
$
734,754
Common equity Tier 1 capital
686,630
687,458
691,754
690,294
688,820
686,630
688,820
Total risk-based capital
965,819
965,796
967,627
965,532
962,784
965,819
962,784
Risk Weighted Assets
6,718,568
6,664,496
6,750,301
6,804,478
6,650,222
6,718,568
6,650,222
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)
8.18
%
8.32
%
8.47
%
8.51
%
8.54
%
8.18
%
8.54
%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)
10.22
10.32
10.25
10.14
10.36
10.22
10.36
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)
10.91
11.02
10.93
10.83
11.05
10.91
11.05
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)
14.38
14.49
14.33
14.19
14.48
14.38
14.48
Capital Ratios
Average equity to average assets
7.56
%
7.69
%
7.82
%
7.94
%
7.95
%
7.62
%
8.01
%
Equity to total assets
7.31
7.61
7.85
7.77
7.91
7.31
7.91
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)
7.12
7.40
7.64
7.56
7.70
7.12
7.70
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
34,540
$
24,829
$
23,709
$
17,405
$
18,637
$
34,540
$
18,637
Nonperforming loans
34,540
24,829
25,172
17,405
18,637
34,540
18,637
Nonperforming assets
55,832
46,254
46,153
38,386
39,618
55,832
39,618
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(92
)
4
60
(42
)
1,560
(88
)
10,794
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.51
%
0.36
%
0.36
%
0.25
%
0.27
%
0.51
%
0.27
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.61
0.53
0.54
0.45
0.47
0.61
0.47
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.61
0.60
0.58
0.57
0.57
0.61
0.57
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets
74.60
88.10
87.02
102.19
97.41
74.60
97.41
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
120.58
164.13
159.55
225.38
207.08
120.58
207.08
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
(0.01
)
-
-
-
0.09
-
0.32
Full-service customer facilities
27
27
27
27
26
27
26
(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".
(6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
92,728
$
92,959
$
95,616
$
91,466
$
85,377
$
185,687
$
168,266
Interest and dividends on securities:
Interest
18,209
12,541
10,803
10,383
9,172
30,750
16,412
Dividends
33
33
34
33
30
66
59
Other interest income
2,260
3,966
2,310
2,154
1,982
6,226
3,941
Total interest and dividend income
113,230
109,499
108,763
104,036
96,561
222,729
188,678
Interest Expense
Deposits
60,893
57,865
53,284
50,066
46,249
118,758
85,305
Other interest expense
9,561
9,237
9,394
9,543
6,934
18,798
14,733
Total interest expense
70,454
67,102
62,678
59,609
53,183
137,556
100,038
Net Interest Income
42,776
42,397
46,085
44,427
43,378
85,173
88,640
Provision for credit losses
809
592
998
596
1,416
1,401
8,924
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
41,967
41,805
45,087
43,831
41,962
83,772
79,716
Noninterest Income
Banking services fee income
1,583
1,394
2,824
2,636
1,780
2,977
3,191
Net gain on sale of loans
26
110
-
-
54
136
108
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments
57
(834
)
906
(1,246
)
294
(777
)
2,913
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends
669
743
658
624
534
1,412
1,231
Life insurance proceeds
-
-
697
23
561
-
561
Bank owned life insurance
1,223
1,200
1,173
1,157
1,134
2,423
2,243
Other income
658
471
1,144
115
663
1,129
1,630
Total noninterest income
4,216
3,084
7,402
3,309
5,020
7,300
11,877
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
21,723
22,113
23,359
20,346
19,690
43,836
42,252
Occupancy and equipment
3,713
3,779
3,698
3,371
3,534
7,492
7,327
Professional services
2,786
2,792
2,523
2,494
2,291
5,578
4,552
FDIC deposit insurance
1,322
1,652
1,162
912
943
2,974
1,920
Data processing
1,785
1,727
1,646
1,422
1,473
3,512
2,908
Depreciation and amortization
1,425
1,457
1,491
1,482
1,482
2,882
2,992
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense
125
145
105
185
150
270
315
Other operating expenses
6,168
6,227
6,751
6,176
5,547
12,395
12,000
Total noninterest expense
39,047
39,892
40,735
36,388
35,110
78,939
74,266
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
7,136
4,997
11,754
10,752
11,872
12,133
17,327
Provision for income taxes
1,814
1,313
3,655
2,917
3,186
3,127
4,597
Net Income
$
5,322
$
3,684
$
8,099
$
7,835
$
8,686
$
9,006
$
12,730
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.27
$
0.26
$
0.29
$
0.30
$
0.42
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.27
$
0.26
$
0.29
$
0.30
$
0.42
Dividends per common share
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.44
$
0.44
Basic average shares
29,789
29,742
29,650
29,703
30,090
29,766
30,177
Diluted average shares
29,789
29,742
29,650
29,703
30,090
29,766
30,177
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
156,913
$
210,723
$
172,157
$
200,926
$
160,053
Securities held-to-maturity:
Mortgage-backed securities
7,846
7,850
7,855
7,860
7,865
Other securities, net
64,166
64,612
65,068
65,271
65,469
Securities available for sale:
Mortgage-backed securities
869,494
509,527
354,344
337,879
365,911
Other securities
679,117
667,156
520,409
505,784
503,645
Loans
6,777,026
6,821,943
6,906,950
6,896,074
6,832,425
Allowance for credit losses
(41,648
)
(40,752
)
(40,161
)
(39,228
)
(38,593
)
Net loans
6,735,378
6,781,191
6,866,789
6,856,846
6,793,832
Interest and dividends receivable
62,752
61,449
59,018
55,660
52,911
Bank premises and equipment, net
19,426
20,102
21,273
21,302
22,182
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
46,331
24,845
31,066
43,821
36,168
Bank owned life insurance
215,940
214,718
213,518
214,321
213,164
Goodwill
17,636
17,636
17,636
17,636
17,636
Core deposit intangibles
1,322
1,428
1,537
1,651
1,769
Right of use asset
46,636
37,631
39,557
41,404
41,526
Other assets
174,283
188,457
167,009
209,014
192,721
Total assets
$
9,097,240
$
8,807,325
$
8,537,236
$
8,579,375
$
8,474,852
LIABILITIES
Total deposits
$
6,906,863
$
7,253,207
$
6,815,261
$
6,681,509
$
6,723,690
Borrowed funds
1,316,565
671,474
841,281
1,001,010
857,400
Operating lease liability
47,485
38,674
40,822
43,067
44,402
Other liabilities
161,005
174,143
170,035
187,268
179,113
Total liabilities
8,431,918
8,137,498
7,867,399
7,912,854
7,804,605
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)
341
341
341
341
341
Additional paid-in capital
260,585
260,413
264,534
264,486
263,744
Treasury stock
(101,633
)
(101,641
)
(106,070
)
(105,433
)
(104,574
)
Retained earnings
545,345
546,530
549,683
548,058
546,755
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(39,316
)
(35,816
)
(38,651
)
(40,931
)
(36,019
)
Total stockholders' equity
665,322
669,827
669,837
666,521
670,247
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
9,097,240
$
8,807,325
$
8,537,236
$
8,579,375
$
8,474,852
(In thousands)
Issued shares
34,088
34,088
34,088
34,088
34,088
Outstanding shares
29,069
29,069
28,866
28,905
28,961
Treasury shares
5,019
5,019
5,222
5,183
5,127
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Interest-earning Assets:
Mortgage loans, net
$
5,338,614
$
5,353,606
$
5,356,112
$
5,314,215
$
5,308,567
$
5,346,110
$
5,320,852
Commercial Business loans, net
1,409,526
1,450,511
1,511,815
1,498,804
1,521,081
1,430,018
1,529,453
Total loans, net
6,748,140
6,804,117
6,867,927
6,813,019
6,829,648
6,776,128
6,850,305
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
691,802
462,934
426,612
436,181
448,620
577,368
453,240
Other securities, net
663,975
590,204
527,316
528,091
471,600
627,089
441,827
Total taxable securities
1,355,777
1,053,138
953,928
964,272
920,220
1,204,457
895,067
Tax-exempt securities:
Other securities
65,451
65,939
66,242
66,438
66,632
65,695
66,730
Total tax-exempt securities
65,451
65,939
66,242
66,438
66,632
65,695
66,730
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
185,626
311,966
188,894
179,508
175,256
248,796
184,935
Total interest-earning assets
8,354,994
8,235,160
8,076,991
8,023,237
7,991,756
8,295,076
7,997,037
Other assets
475,671
472,345
492,011
482,109
470,686
474,009
468,326
Total assets
$
8,830,665
$
8,707,505
$
8,569,002
$
8,505,346
$
8,462,442
$
8,769,085
$
8,465,363
Interest-bearing Liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
103,335
$
106,212
$
110,316
$
115,437
$
124,041
$
104,774
$
129,463
NOW accounts
2,017,085
1,935,250
1,848,285
1,907,781
2,026,950
1,976,168
1,998,909
Money market accounts
1,714,085
1,725,714
1,625,453
1,584,308
1,754,574
1,719,899
1,905,709
Certificate of deposit accounts
2,443,047
2,406,283
2,340,115
2,290,669
2,046,960
2,424,665
1,864,254
Total due to depositors
6,277,552
6,173,459
5,924,169
5,898,195
5,952,525
6,225,506
5,898,335
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
95,532
73,822
86,592
69,525
97,410
84,677
84,021
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,373,084
6,247,281
6,010,761
5,967,720
6,049,935
6,310,183
5,982,356
Borrowings
766,984
767,646
803,148
804,140
706,924
767,315
748,001
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,140,068
7,014,927
6,813,909
6,771,860
6,756,859
7,077,498
6,730,357
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
822,856
834,217
873,276
851,677
849,682
828,537
872,943
Other liabilities
200,184
189,176
211,998
206,768
183,066
194,679
184,146
Total liabilities
8,163,108
8,038,320
7,899,183
7,830,305
7,789,607
8,100,714
7,787,446
Equity
667,557
669,185
669,819
675,041
672,835
668,371
677,917
Total liabilities and equity
$
8,830,665
$
8,707,505
$
8,569,002
$
8,505,346
$
8,462,442
$
8,769,085
$
8,465,363
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,214,926
$
1,220,233
$
1,263,082
$
1,251,377
$
1,234,897
$
1,217,578
$
1,266,680
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Interest Income:
Mortgage loans, net
$
71,968
$
71,572
$
72,505
$
68,931
$
63,688
$
143,540
$
125,742
Commercial Business loans, net
20,760
21,387
23,111
22,535
21,689
42,147
42,524
Total loans, net
92,728
92,959
95,616
91,466
85,377
185,687
168,266
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
7,462
3,696
3,217
3,031
2,976
11,158
5,257
Other securities
10,408
8,504
7,239
7,003
5,847
18,912
10,458
Total taxable securities
17,870
12,200
10,456
10,034
8,823
30,070
15,715
Tax-exempt securities:
Other securities
470
474
482
484
480
944
957
Total tax-exempt securities
470
474
482
484
480
944
957
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
2,260
3,966
2,310
2,154
1,982
6,226
3,941
Total interest-earning assets
113,328
109,599
108,864
104,138
96,662
222,927
188,879
Interest Expense:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
115
$
122
$
124
$
130
$
140
$
237
$
266
NOW accounts
20,007
18,491
17,411
16,843
16,152
38,498
29,937
Money market accounts
17,326
17,272
15,785
14,386
14,625
34,598
28,727
Certificate of deposit accounts
23,383
21,918
19,917
18,639
15,281
45,301
26,288
Total due to depositors
60,831
57,803
53,237
49,998
46,198
118,634
85,218
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
62
62
47
68
51
124
87
Total interest-bearing deposits
60,893
57,865
53,284
50,066
46,249
118,758
85,305
Borrowings
9,561
9,237
9,394
9,543
6,934
18,798
14,733
Total interest-bearing liabilities
70,454
67,102
62,678
59,609
53,183
137,556
100,038
Net interest income- tax equivalent
$
42,874
$
42,497
$
46,186
$
44,529
$
43,479
$
85,371
$
88,841
Included in net interest income above:
Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans, and customer swap terminations fees
$
369
$
928
$
3,416
$
857
$
315
$
1,297
$
995
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in net interest income
177
(187
)
(872
)
1,348
(205
)
(10
)
(105
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
182
271
461
347
340
453
646
Interest-earning Assets Yields:
Mortgage loans, net
5.39
%
5.35
%
5.41
%
5.19
%
4.80
%
5.37
%
4.73
%
Commercial Business loans, net
5.89
5.90
6.11
6.01
5.70
5.89
5.56
Total loans, net
5.50
5.46
5.57
5.37
5.00
5.48
4.91
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
4.31
3.19
3.02
2.78
2.65
3.87
2.32
Other securities
6.27
5.76
5.49
5.30
4.96
6.03
4.73
Total taxable securities
5.27
4.63
4.38
4.16
3.84
4.99
3.51
Tax-exempt securities: (1)
Other securities
2.87
2.88
2.91
2.91
2.88
2.87
2.87
Total tax-exempt securities
2.87
2.88
2.91
2.91
2.88
2.87
2.87
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
4.87
5.09
4.89
4.80
4.52
5.00
4.26
Total interest-earning assets (1)
5.43
%
5.32
%
5.39
%
5.19
%
4.84
%
5.37
%
4.72
%
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
0.45
%
0.46
%
0.45
%
0.45
%
0.45
%
0.45
%
0.41
%
NOW accounts
3.97
3.82
3.77
3.53
3.19
3.90
3.00
Money market accounts
4.04
4.00
3.88
3.63
3.33
4.02
3.01
Certificate of deposit accounts
3.83
3.64
3.40
3.25
2.99
3.74
2.82
Total due to depositors
3.88
3.75
3.59
3.39
3.10
3.81
2.89
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
0.26
0.34
0.22
0.39
0.21
0.29
0.21
Total interest-bearing deposits
3.82
3.70
3.55
3.36
3.06
3.76
2.85
Borrowings
4.99
4.81
4.68
4.75
3.92
4.90
3.94
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3.95
%
3.83
%
3.68
%
3.52
%
3.15
%
3.89
%
2.97
%
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1)
1.48
%
1.49
%
1.71
%
1.67
%
1.69
%
1.48
%
1.75
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)
2.05
%
2.06
%
2.29
%
2.22
%
2.18
%
2.06
%
2.22
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.17
X
1.17
X
1.19
X
1.18
X
1.18
X
1.17
X
1.19
X
(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
Deposit Composition
2Q24 vs.
2Q24 vs.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
1Q24
2Q23
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
% Change
% Change
Noninterest bearing
$
825,327
$
815,937
$
847,416
$
874,420
$
827,820
1.2
%
(0.3
)%
Interest bearing:
Certificate of deposit accounts
2,435,894
2,529,095
2,311,290
2,321,369
2,232,696
(3.7
)
9.1
Savings accounts
103,296
105,147
108,605
112,730
118,886
(1.8
)
(13.1
)
Money market accounts
1,710,376
1,717,298
1,726,404
1,551,176
1,594,637
(0.4
)
7.3
NOW accounts
1,774,268
2,003,649
1,771,164
1,749,802
1,891,834
(11.4
)
(6.2
)
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,023,834
6,355,189
5,917,463
5,735,077
5,838,053
(5.2
)
3.2
Total due to depositors
6,849,161
7,171,126
6,764,879
6,609,497
6,665,873
(4.5
)
2.7
Mortgagors' escrow deposits
57,702
82,081
50,382
72,012
57,817
(29.7
)
(0.2
)
Total deposits
$
6,906,863
$
7,253,207
$
6,815,261
$
6,681,509
$
6,723,690
(4.8
)%
2.7
%
Loan Composition
2Q24 vs.
2Q24 vs.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30
1Q24
2Q23
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
% Change
% Change
Multifamily residential
$
2,631,751
$
2,622,737
$
2,658,205
$
2,614,219
$
2,593,955
0.3
%
1.5
%
Commercial real estate
1,894,509
1,925,312
1,958,252
1,953,243
1,917,749
(1.6
)
(1.2
)
One-to-four family --- mixed use property
518,510
516,198
530,243
537,744
542,368
0.4
(4.4
)
One-to-four family --- residential
261,716
267,156
220,213
222,874
230,055
(2.0
)
13.8
Construction
65,161
60,568
58,673
59,903
57,325
7.6
13.7
Mortgage loans
5,371,647
5,391,971
5,425,586
5,387,983
5,341,452
(0.4
)
0.6
Small Business Administration
13,957
16,244
20,205
21,896
22,404
(14.1
)
(37.7
)
Commercial business and other
1,389,711
1,411,725
1,452,518
1,487,775
1,466,358
(1.6
)
(5.2
)
Commercial Business loans
1,403,668
1,427,969
1,472,723
1,509,671
1,488,762
(1.7
)
(5.7
)
Gross loans
6,775,315
6,819,940
6,898,309
6,897,654
6,830,214
(0.7
)
(0.8
)
Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1)
1,711
2,003
8,641
(1,580
)
2,211
(14.6
)
(22.6
)
Allowance for credit losses
(41,648
)
(40,752
)
(40,161
)
(39,228
)
(38,593
)
2.2
7.9
Net loans
$
6,735,378
$
6,781,191
$
6,866,789
$
6,856,846
$
6,793,832
(0.7
)%
(0.9
)%
(1) Includes $3.4 million, $3.6 million, $3.9 million, $4.4 million, and $4.8 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)
Loan Closings
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Multifamily residential
$
27,966
$
11,805
$
82,995
$
75,655
$
31,901
$
39,771
$
74,065
Commercial real estate
20,573
10,040
60,092
70,197
38,523
30,613
54,093
One-to-four family - mixed use property
3,980
750
3,319
6,028
5,812
4,730
10,750
One-to-four family - residential
689
52,539
1,454
1,070
63
53,228
4,359
Construction
4,594
1,895
8,007
6,971
8,811
6,489
19,403
Mortgage loans
57,802
77,029
155,867
159,921
85,110
134,831
162,670
Small Business Administration
-
-
1,162
-
820
-
1,138
Commercial business and other
68,162
52,955
87,255
81,549
72,850
121,117
168,518
Commercial Business loans
68,162
52,955
88,417
81,549
73,670
121,117
169,656
Total Closings
$
125,964
$
129,984
$
244,284
$
241,470
$
158,780
$
255,948
$
332,326
Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings
For the three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Loan type
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Mortgage loans
7.58
%
6.36
%
7.55
%
7.22
%
6.62
%
Commercial Business loans
7.94
8.29
7.93
8.00
7.76
Total loans
7.77
%
7.13
%
7.69
%
7.48
%
7.14
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)
Allowance for Credit Losses
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Allowance for credit losses - loans
Beginning balances
$
40,752
$
40,161
$
39,228
$
38,593
$
38,729
$
40,161
$
40,442
Net loan charge-off (recoveries):
Multifamily residential
(1
)
-
(1
)
-
-
(1
)
(1
)
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
-
8
-
8
One-to-four family - mixed-use property
(2
)
-
(1
)
-
-
(2
)
-
One-to-four family - residential
(2
)
13
9
(6
)
4
11
(32
)
Small Business Administration
(91
)
(5
)
(29
)
(48
)
(158
)
(96
)
(164
)
Commercial business and other
4
(4
)
82
12
1,706
-
10,983
Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
(92
)
4
60
(42
)
1,560
(88
)
10,794
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
804
595
993
593
1,424
1,399
8,945
Ending balance
$
41,648
$
40,752
$
40,161
$
39,228
$
38,593
$
41,648
$
38,593
Gross charge-offs
$
11
$
58
$
107
$
21
$
1,731
$
69
$
11,029
Gross recoveries
103
54
47
63
171
157
235
Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans
0.61
%
0.60
%
0.58
%
0.57
%
0.57
%
0.61
%
0.57
%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
(0.01
)
-
-
-
0.09
-
0.32
Nonperforming Assets
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Loans 90 Days or More Past Due and Still Accruing:
Multifamily residential
$
-
$
-
$
1,463
$
-
$
-
Total Loans 90 Days or more past due and still accruing
-
-
1,463
-
-
Nonaccrual Loans:
Multifamily residential
13,774
4,669
3,206
3,206
3,206
One-to-four family - mixed-use property
909
911
981
1,075
790
One-to-four family - residential
3,633
3,768
5,181
4,161
5,218
Small Business Administration
2,552
2,552
2,552
1,255
1,119
Commercial business and other
13,672
12,929
11,789
7,708
8,304
Total Nonaccrual loans
34,540
24,829
23,709
17,405
18,637
Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)
34,540
24,829
25,172
17,405
18,637
Other Nonperforming Assets:
Real estate acquired through foreclosure
665
665
-
-
-
Total Other nonperforming assets
665
665
-
-
-
Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities
20,627
20,760
20,981
20,981
20,981
Total Nonperforming Assets
$
55,832
$
46,254
$
46,153
$
38,386
$
39,618
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
0.61
%
0.53
%
0.54
%
0.45
%
0.47
%
Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs
120.6
%
164.1
%
159.5
%
225.4
%
207.1
%
Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings
The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.
Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.
These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
(Dollars in thousands,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
GAAP income before income taxes
$
7,136
$
4,997
$
11,754
$
10,752
$
11,872
$
12,133
$
17,327
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss))
(57
)
834
(906
)
1,246
(294
)
777
(2,913
)
Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss))
-
-
(697
)
(23
)
(561
)
-
(561
)
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (Net interest income)
(177
)
187
872
(1,348
)
205
10
105
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various)
(85
)
(169
)
(355
)
(237
)
(227
)
(254
)
(415
)
Miscellaneous expense (Professional services)
494
-
526
-
-
494
-
Core income before taxes
7,311
5,849
11,194
10,390
10,995
13,160
13,543
Provision for core income taxes
1,855
1,537
3,648
2,819
3,083
3,392
3,742
Core net income
$
5,456
$
4,312
$
7,546
$
7,571
$
7,912
$
9,768
$
9,801
GAAP diluted earnings per common share
$
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.27
$
0.26
$
0.29
$
0.30
$
0.42
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax
(0.01
)
0.02
(0.02
)
0.03
(0.01
)
0.02
(0.07
)
Life insurance proceeds
-
-
(0.02
)
-
(0.02
)
-
(0.02
)
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax
-
-
0.02
(0.03
)
-
-
-
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax
-
-
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
-
Miscellaneous expense, net of tax
0.01
-
0.01
-
-
0.01
-
Core diluted earnings per common share(1)
$
0.18
$
0.14
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.26
$
0.33
$
0.32
Core net income, as calculated above
$
5,456
$
4,312
$
7,546
$
7,571
$
7,912
$
9,768
$
9,801
Average assets
8,830,665
8,707,505
8,569,002
8,505,346
8,462,442
8,769,085
8,465,363
Average equity
667,557
669,185
669,819
675,041
672,835
668,371
677,917
Core return on average assets(2)
0.25
%
0.20
%
0.35
%
0.36
%
0.37
%
0.22
%
0.23
%
Core return on average equity(2)
3.27
%
2.58
%
4.51
%
4.49
%
4.70
%
2.92
%
2.89
%
(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION
PRE-TAX NET REVENUE
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,