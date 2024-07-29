Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 2Q24 GAAP and Core EPS of $0.18; Net Interest Income Up QoQ

"Our long-term success is derived from executing against the four focus areas we outlined in 2023. For the quarter, GAAP and Core NIM declined 1 and 3 bps, respectively. As loan originations were less than paydowns, we purchased adjustable-rate securities, which led to net interest income increasing 0.9% QoQ. We anticipate the loan pipeline, which increased approximately 88% QoQ, will help to stabilize NIM, which is our first area of focus. Our second area of focus is credit quality, which remains quite strong. At the end of the quarter, we had NPAs to total assets of 61 bps, criticized and classified loans to total loans of 113 bps, and net recoveries of 1 bp. We remain confident that our strong underwriting will continue to drive toward low loss content. The third area of focus is preserving strong liquidity and capital. The Company has over $3 billion of unused lines of credit available as of June 30, 2024, and notwithstanding the normal flows of certain deposit portfolios, average deposits increased 4% YoY and 2% QoQ. Capital ratios remained strong with a leverage ratio of 8.18%. Our last area of focus is bending the expense curve. GAAP and core noninterest expense each increased 6% in the first half of the year compared to the same period a year ago. We are making investments in the business in new lending staff and branches to improve profitability over the long term and expect expense growth in 2024 will be more in line with our historical growth rate of mid-single digits. While progress will not always be in a straight line, we remain confident that adherence to these four areas of focus will favorably impact the long-term profitability of the Company."

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Growth in Average Deposits; Solid Credit Quality Metrics. Second quarter 2024 GAAP and Core EPS were both $0.18 compared to $0.29, and $0.26, respectively, a year ago. 2Q24 GAAP and Core NIM were 2.05% and 2.03%, down 1 bp and 3 bps QoQ, respectively. Absent episodic items1, NIM was 2.02% in 2Q24 compared to 2.01% in the prior quarter. Average total deposits increased 4.3% YoY and 1.6% QoQ, notwithstanding normal flows of certain portfolios.

Strong Credit Quality; Capital Remains Solid. Credit quality metrics were at low levels with criticized and classified loans to gross loans of 113 bps, nonperforming assets to total assets of 61 bps, and net recoveries of 1 bp in 2Q24. Capital continues to be sound with TCE/TA2 of 7.12% at 2Q24 compared to 7.40% at 1Q24.

Key Financial Metrics3

2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1H24 1H23 GAAP: EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.42 ROAA (%) 0.24 0.17 0.38 0.37 0.41 0.21 0.30 ROAE (%) 3.19 2.20 4.84 4.64 5.16 2.69 3.76 NIM FTE4 (%) 2.05 2.06 2.29 2.22 2.18 2.06 2.22 Core: EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 ROAA (%) 0.25 0.20 0.35 0.36 0.37 0.22 0.23 ROAE (%) 3.27 2.58 4.51 4.49 4.70 2.92 2.89 Core NIM FTE (%) 2.03 2.06 2.31 2.13 2.17 2.05 2.21 Credit Quality: NPAs/Loans & OREO (%) 0.82 0.68 0.67 0.56 0.58 0.82 0.58 ACLs/Loans (%) 0.61 0.60 0.58 0.57 0.57 0.61 0.57 ACLs/NPLs (%) 120.58 164.13 159.55 225.38 207.08 120.58 207.08 NCOs/Avg Loans (%) (0.01 ) - - - 0.09 - 0.32 Balance Sheet: Avg Loans ($B) $ 6.7 $ 6.8 $ 6.9 $ 6.8 $ 6.8 $ 6.8 $ 6.9 Avg Dep ($B) $ 7.2 $ 7.1 $ 6.9 $ 6.8 $ 6.9 $ 7.1 $ 6.9 Book Value/Share $ 22.89 $ 23.04 $ 23.21 $ 23.06 $ 23.14 $ 22.89 $ 23.14 Tangible BV/Share $ 22.24 $ 22.39 $ 22.54 $ 22.39 $ 22.47 $ 22.24 $ 22.47 TCE/TA (%) 7.12 7.40 7.64 7.56 7.70 7.12 7.70

Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.

1 Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, customer swap termination fees, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans, net gain/loss from fair value on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting adjustments. 2 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA"). 3 See "Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin." 4 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").

2Q24 Highlights

Net interest margin FTE decreased 13 bps YoY, but only 1 bp QoQ to 2.05%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 14 bps YoY and 3 bps QoQ to 2.03%; absent episodic items 1 , NIM was 2.02% in 2Q24 compared to 2.15% in 2Q23 and 2.01% in 1Q24

Average total deposits increased 4.3% YoY and 1.6% QoQ to $7.2 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits were 11.4% of total average deposits compared to 12.3% in 2Q23 and 11.8% in 1Q24. Average CDs were $2.4 billion, up 19.4% YoY and 1.5% QoQ

Period end net loans decreased 0.9% YoY and 0.7% QoQ to $6.7 billion; Loan closings were $126.0 million, down 20.7% YoY and 3.1% QoQ; The yields on closings increased 63 bps YoY and 57 bps QoQ to 7.77%; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $27.4 million compared to $15.3 million in 1Q24 and generated $0.5 million and $0.2 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline decreased 21.1% YoY, but increased 88.4% QoQ to $327.7 million; Approximately 9% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans

NPAs increased from a very low base of $39.6 million a year ago and $46.3 million in the prior quarter to $55.8 million equating to only 61 bps of assets compared to 47 bps in 2Q23 and 53 bps in 1Q24

Year to date noninterest expense growth was 6.3%, while core noninterest expense growth was 5.7%; The Company remains on target to have core expense growth of mid-single digits for 2024

Provision for credit losses was $0.8 million in 2Q24 compared to $1.4 million in 2Q23 and $0.6 million in 1Q24; Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $(92,000) in 2Q24 compared to $1.6 million in 2Q23 and $4,000 in 1Q24

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.12% at June 30, 2024, compared to 7.40% at March 31, 2024; Tangible book value per share was $22.24 compared to $22.47 a year ago

Areas of Focus