Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2024) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a financial services provider, is pleased to announce the voting results at its annual and special meeting of its shareholders held virtually on Thursday, July 25, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The results of each matter to be voted upon at the Meeting, as described in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated June 25, 2024 (the "Circular"), were approved as follows:

Election of Directors

The following seven director nominees listed in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed:

David Guebert

Nitin Kaushal

Graham Rankin

Barret Reykdal

Gordon Reykdal

Scott Sinclair

Amy ter Haar

Appointment of Independent Auditors

RSM Canada LLP was reappointed to serve as the Company's auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until a successor is otherwise appointed, and the Board of Directors of the Company was authorized to fix the renumeration of the auditors.

Annual Approval of Omnibus Share Incentive Plan

The Company's Omnibus Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan") provides for the grant of options ("Options"), restricted share units ("RSUs"), performance share units ("PSUs" and together with the RSUs, "Share Units") and deferred share units ("DSUs" and together with the Options and Share Units, "Awards"). The Plan includes a "rolling" stock option plan component that sets the maximum number of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") reserved for issuance, in the aggregate, pursuant to the exercise of Options granted thereunder, together with the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the settlement of Share Units and DSUs granted under the Plan and the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to any other security based compensation arrangement of the Company, at 10% of the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis from time to time. In addition, the Plan sets the maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance, in the aggregate, pursuant to the settlement of Share Units and DSUs granted under the Plan at 5,000,000 Common Shares. The Company's Plan was ratified and approved by a majority of disinterested shareholders of the Company. The Plan is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People is founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves with access to affordable credit products. We are changing the way people manage money by enhancing our client services with our own affordable and specialized financial products and literacy programs. We're helping everyday people rebuild their financial health for generational wealth. Everyday People has a workforce of about 450 people, with operations first established in 2006 in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States of America. The company includes three main pillars of business: one pillar, Revenue Cycle Management operates under our Co-CEO RCM, Graham Rankin, and two pillars, Everyday People Financial Services and Everyday People Homes operates under our Co-CEO Financial Services and EP Homes, Barret Reykdal. We stand for creativity and entrepreneurship. Our combination of companies, products and services has been established to ensure we can fulfill consumers' financial needs and service them in a low-cost effective manner.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to financial performance, results of operations, integration of the acquired businesses, and the business, plans, strategy, and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the acquired businesses as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218108

SOURCE: Everyday People Financial Corp.