StreamNet Inc.: TV Channels Network Extends NASDAQ Application

Currently interviewing underwriters for 60M NASDAQ IPO

TV Channels Network is America's newest streaming service, technology, media, and entertainment company. TV Channels Network Inc paid the required NASDAQ fee today to extend its $60,000,000 NASDAQ IPO application.

TV Channels Network Inc received Qualification from the Securities Exchange Commission Regulation A+. Notice of Qualification (sec.gov)

"We have enjoyed various underwriter calls with major banks last week," says CEO Darryl Payne, "I believe the best underwriter for our company shall be revealed to us in very short order. We are committed and ready to become a major player in the streaming space. Many people are unaware of the fact that there have only been 4 other instances in 285 combined years of the NYSE & NASDAQ, whereas you had a person of color file the initial listing application as CEO. We truly have history in the making right here and now. I encourage underwriters to reach out to us and enter into an engagement agreement with our company. TVCN is our reserved NASDAQ symbol. Interested parties are welcome to send me a direct email to receive our pitch deck and additional information. Let's make history together."

Who Are We

TVChannelsNetwork.com is a groundbreaking online television platform that offers a vast range of channels and content, specifically tailored to individual viewer preferences. TV Channels Network has previously signed agreements to offer 300+ National Live TV Channels. TVCN intends to become the first streaming service to offer 300+ live TV Channels & 100 Live Video Concert Channels in 2024. TV Channels Network intends to offer 50% Bulk Discount Pricing to hotels, airlines, airports, apartment buildings, condo units, hospitals, and casinos.

Our mission is to revolutionize the traditional TV experience by providing a personalized, user-friendly, and interactive platform that expertly combines live TV, on-demand content, and exclusive programming. TVCN are partners in a wrestling company featuring various current and former WWE & AEW wrestlers. Many live wrestling events will be available to subscribers. TV Channels Network will remain very aggressive to acquire loads of Video on Demand content. The StreamWorld Entertainment urban music label is one of our many brands- all under one roof.

Problem

The television landscape has witnessed rapid evolution, but most viewers are still burdened with expensive cable subscriptions, confusing channel lineups, and a limited array of choices. Streaming services have emerged as an alternative; however, the landscape remains fragmented, and viewers often find themselves struggling to locate their favorite content across multiple platforms.

Solution

TVChannelsNetwork.com is here to change the game. Our platform offers a seamless, all-in-one solution where viewers can access live TV channels, on-demand content, and exclusive programming from a single interface. Catch Up TV is a unique feature that will be offered for Premium Live TV Channels Packages. Powered by our proprietary recommendation engine, viewers receive personalized content suggestions based on their preferences, ensuring a thoroughly enjoyable and engaging viewing experience.

Achievement & Traction

Secured content deals with major networks and production companies, including ESPN, DISNEY, HBO, Showtime, Discovery, and many additional TV Networks

Successfully integrated with popular devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and

Launched our mobile app for iOS and Android, receiving a 4.5-star average rating on both platforms.

Market

The global television market has been experiencing considerable growth, driven by advancements in technology, changing consumer preferences, and the increasing demand for personalized and on-demand content. According to a recent report by Grand View Research, the television market is projected to witness significant expansion over the coming years:

Market Size Value in 2024: USD 283.64 billion

Revenue Forecast in 2028: USD 504.51 billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2028

Base Year for Estimation: 2024

(Source: "Television Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Smart TV, LCD & Plasma & LED TVs, CRT & Rear-Projection TVs), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2028" - Grand View Research)

TV Channels Network, Inc.

TV Channels Network, Inc., is a Nevada-based music and entertainment technology company, whose primary business is the providing of streaming entertainment content. The Company is seeking to create a digital broadcasting entertainment company. The company's business plan is to acquire ownership rights to: Music Audio Rights, Movie and Film Libraries, TV Show Rights, and more for the purposes of Internet Broadcast for user fees.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expected industry patterns and other financial and business results that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this press release. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.

CONTACT:

Direct Email to CEO Darryl Payne: DarrylPayne@Live.com

United States

Phone: 630 777 7173

Website: TV Channels Network - TV Channels Network

https://www.darrylpaynelegend.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/darryl-payne-765506b1

SOURCE: TV Channels Network, Inc.

