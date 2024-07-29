Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2024) - Greenigo, an Australian company known for its unique, eco-friendly stationery products, has announced plans to expand into international markets, starting with the United States. Founded by dynamic husband-wife duo - Vivek and Priya, Greenigo has been making waves in the Australian market with its creative use of maple wood veneer in journals, bookmarks, and other stationery items.







Greenigo's proprietary technology enables its products to stand out by directly printing on maple wood veneer to create unique wood gifts and stationery. This process creates a distinctive, sustainable product line that has garnered attention from environmentally conscious consumers and stationery enthusiasts.

"Our vision has always been to bring to the world exclusive sustainable and eco-friendly products that convey a feeling of uniqueness and deep caring," said Vivek Panchakshari. "Expanding into the U.S. market is a significant step toward achieving that goal and introducing more people to the beauty and functionality of our maple wood gifts and stationery."

Greenigo's success in this market, with over 1,000 customers and a 20% revenue growth rate, positions the company well for international expansion.

Greenigo sells its products in major Australian airports, tourist centres, souvenir shops, boutique gift shops and online at www.greenigo.com.au. The company's expansion plans include establishing a presence in crucial U.S. retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.

"We believe our products offer a unique combination of sustainability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal that will resonate with consumers in the U.S. and other international markets," Vivek added. "We are excited to introduce more people to the Greenigo brand and our commitment to eco-friendly, premium gifts and stationery which are made in Australia."

Visit www.greenigo.com.au to learn more about Greenigo's eco-friendly stationery products and international expansion plans.

About Greenigo

Greenigo is an Australian company specialising in creating eco-friendly gifts and stationery products using maple wood veneer. Founded by dynamic husband-wife duo - Vivek and Priya, Greenigo has developed a unique technology to print on wood veneers which are as thin as paper, creating a distinctive and sustainable product line. The company has a strong presence in the Australian market and is now expanding into international markets, starting with the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217569

SOURCE: Baden Bower