TCL Electronics: Refined Entertainment Now Standard With TCL Television Technology

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / The future of home entertainment was revealed as TCL Electronics, the world's Top 2 TV brand and Top 1 98-inch TV brand, excitedly launched the world's finest and largest 115"X955 MAX Premium QD-Mini LED TV in South Africa, embedded with Google Home technology.

When it comes to making an individual statement of style, nothing speaks louder than your own home and entertainment area. For those who seek the finest in their home environment, that will future-proof their entertainment, they can invest in the new 115"X955 MAX Premium QD-Mini LED TV television. The excitement and thrill of a big-screen theatre viewing has been reinvented and re-engineered better, via technological leaps in TCL's enhanced technology, providing over 20,000+ local dimming zones and an ultra-high colour contrast ratio of 50 million to 1, providing unrivalled picture quality, even in spaces with highlight levels.

The new TV tech also incorporates AI-driven picture quality processor, and a dynamic immersive sound system all built within, ensuring an immersive viewing experience that will exceed expectations and bring an unsurpassed quality of viewing into modern homes.

Key Features of the TCL 115"X955 MAX Premium QD-Mini LED TV:

Quantum Dot Technology: The TCL 115"X955 MAX Premium QD-Mini LED TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to achieve stunning color accuracy and vibrancy, ensuring every movie, soapies and sport is displayed with lifelike realism.

20,000+ Local Dimming: With thousands of individually controlled Mini LEDs, this TV delivers precise local dimming and exceptional contrast, enhancing both dark scenes and bright highlights for a truly cinematic gaming experience.

144Hz Hi Refresh Rate: The high refresh rate provides a smooth experience, providing a clear picture when watching movies - home theatre redefined for everyday living.

HDR 5000 nits: With a peak brightness of 5000 nits and an ultra-high contrast ratio of 50 million to 1, combined with precise light control ability, the deep darkness and vivid bright details of reality are presented to you as you watch your favourite channels.

ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi System: This is seven times defined by the world's home theatre standards. 115X955 Max is equipped with 12 speakers and a total of 240W of super peak power, bringing you a more immersive experience and a theatre-like sound in your own living room.

Ultra-Slim Design: The perfect integration of high-end display technology and home art, creating a slim and integrated technological beauty. Hanging on the wall is a masterpiece of home decoration art.

Google TV: Google TV plus has a built-in Google Assistant along with hands-free voice control and video chat. The wireless display elevates your home into a fashionable and vibrant space.

TCL continues to redefine the modern lifestyle with its innovative range of products and integrate cutting-edge technology with futuristic and slim designs. Whether enhancing your home entertainment with stunning visuals and immersive sound, or simplifying daily tasks with smart home solutions, TCL remains committed to making life smarter, more enjoyable, and effortlessly connected for every consumer.

About TCL

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com

