



HONG KONG, July 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - A strategic collaboration agreement was signed today between CheckMinistry, a leading SaaS background screening platform, and FilterBank, aprominent information agency. The purpose of the partnership is to enhance their respective background screening capabilities on a global scale. This will allow CheckMinistry to enrich its product offering by using FilterBank's deep local expertise and resources to carry out efficient screening processes. Conversely, FilterBank will rely on CheckMinistry's automated screening, powered by RegTech and AI, to conduct thorough overseas background checks for its clients."We are excited to partner with FilterBank, a company that shares our commitment to accuracy, speed, transparency, and customer satisfaction," said James Hunsrao, CEO of ChecfiMinistry. "This will allow us to provide our clients with even more comprehensive and efficient background screeningsolutions, regardless of their geographic location. We are confident that this partnership will be mutually beneficial and create significant value for ourcustomers."Jun Omune, CEO of FilterBanfi, added, "We are delighted to join forces with CheckMinistry. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission toprovide reliable information and support our clients' decision-making processes. By combining our strengths, we can offer our clients a trulyexceptional background screening experience."For both companies, this strategic alliance is a big achievement and shows their deep commitment to delivering top-quality background screening services to their clients. Based on their combined strength G expertise, CheckMinistry and FilterBank are ready to become the most preferred choice for organizations that want all-inclusive and dependable background screening solutions.About ChcfiMinistryCheckMinistry - an ISO 27001 certified SaaS background screening platform that streamlines 20= background checks, assists HR professionals in identifying potential risks within their candidate pool, and makes informed hiring decisions faster than ever. As a member of the PBSA, they stay ahead of industry trends and ensure compliance with FCRA and GDPR. Their state-of-the-art technology and automation deliver results in hal?f theusual time, empowering clients to build a safer, more secure workforce for their organization. Their core team, with 20= years of experience in background screening and HR operations, guarantees the accuracy and legality of the vetting process, allowing employers to build a trustworthyworkforce - anywhere in the world confidently. For more information, visit https://www.checkministry.com.About FilterBankFounded in 1986, FilterBank has evolved to envision a society where relationships are guided by sincerity and advocating for decisions based on personal honor instead of superficial standards. They aim to create a credible judgment system by using information to solve challenges withinan organization and enhance transparent interactions. Their services are mainly focused on specialized corporate credit investigation, used for risk management, recruitment filtering offering recruitment support, and anti-social checks done under compliance assurance to ensure that organizations make well-informed choices upholding trustworthiness in society.