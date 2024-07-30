Lekki, Nigeria--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2024) - The Good Hair Tribe, a leader in hair care education and coaching, is excited to announce an exclusive webinar titled "How to Build a 7-Figure Hair Coaching Business," scheduled for July 29, 2024. This event is part of the ongoing digital campaign for the Hair Coaching Certification Course, a program designed to empower individuals to become professional hair coaches.





The Good Hair Tribe, founded by the visionary entrepreneur Atilola Moronfolu, aims to revolutionize the hair care industry by training thousands of hair coaches globally. By providing affordable and accessible hair coaching services, The Good Hair Tribe seeks to address common hair loss issues, scalp disorders, and overall hair health, making expert care available to women everywhere without the long waits for dermatologists and high-level specialists.

"Our mission is to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to offer professional hair coaching services. By raising a new generation of hair coaches, we can ensure that women have access to quality hair care solutions right in their communities," said Atilola Moronfolu.

The upcoming webinar is a must-attend event for aspiring hair coaches and entrepreneurs in the hair care industry. Participants will gain insights into building a successful and profitable hair coaching business, learning from industry experts and successful hair coaches who have already made their mark.

Key topics to be covered in the webinar include:

• Strategies for establishing and growing a hair coaching business

• Marketing and branding tips for hair coaches

• Insights into creating a sustainable and profitable business model

• The Science, The Framework, and The Business of Hair Coaching

About Atilola Moronfolu and The Good Hair Tribe

The Good Hair Tribe is a tech-driven hair care literacy and coaching company dedicated to improving hair health through education and professional coaching. Founded by Atilola Moronfolu, a certified trichologist and advanced cosmetic scientist, The Good Hair Tribe provides comprehensive hair science education and certification for hair coaches worldwide. With a growing community of members, The Good Hair Tribe leverages Atilola's proprietary Hair Science teachings to offer valuable resources, training, and support to aspiring hair care professionals.

Atilola Moronfolu is a distinguished entrepreneur, writer, editor, spoken word artist, hair tech expert, cosmetic scientist, and certified trichologist. She is the visionary founder and CEO behind The Good Hair Tribe, African Naturalistas, a leading cosmetic manufacturing company, and Pureformula Innovations, a pioneering contract manufacturing firm.

Atilola's extensive journey in the hair care industry has seen her collaborate with eminent hair surgeons, dermatologists, doctors, hair stylists, and other industry experts globally. Her profound expertise and unwavering dedication have empowered countless women to achieve healthy hair through her innovative products, personalized consultations, comprehensive masterclasses, membership programs, tailored hair regimens, insightful e-books, and various hair care initiatives.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Atilola is deeply committed to societal impact. She established the Females in Ed-Tech Internship Program to bridge the tech skills gap for young Nigerian women. Her relentless contributions to the hair care industry and her philanthropic efforts have garnered widespread recognition and numerous accolades in both national and international media.

