Eco Oil & Gas Ltd.: Eco Oil & Gas Ltd Announces Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2024

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Highlights:

Financials (as at 31 March 2024)

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$2.97 million and no debt as at 31 March 2024. Following a significant reduction in costs (including G&A, professional fees and operating expenses) as of the time of publication, Eco has a cash position of ca.US$1.5 million.

The Company had total assets of US$31.3 million, total liabilities of US$1.25 million and total equity of US$30.0 million as at 31 March 2024.

Post-period end

Following the successful farm-out deal of Block 3B/4B, Eco expects to receive a first tranche of US$8.3 million during August 2024, subject to customary closing conditions being met. The resultant proceeds are expected to give Eco a cash and cash equivalents position of c.US$10 million, with no near-term capital commitments for operational expenses.

Operations:

South Africa

Block 1 (post-period end)

In June 2024, Eco announced a Farm-In into Block 1 Offshore South Africa Orange Basin. The Company will acquire a 75% Working Interest ("WI") from Tosaco Energy (Proprietary) Limited ("Tosaco") and will become Operator of a new Exploration Right.

Block 1 has significant 2D and 3D seismic data already completed and no additional seismic acquisition or drilling of wells is committed in the three-year carried period. Eco intends to complete the interpretation and analysis required for its planned Work Program with its in-house exploration team. The Farm-in is subject, inter alia, to normal Governmental approvals and no field activity is currently planned that requires environmental permitting.

Block 3B/4B

In March 2024, Eco and its JV partners signed a farm-out transaction with TotalEnergies EP South Africa B.V., who will become Operator ("TotalEnergies") and QatarEnergy International E&P LLC ("QatarEnergy"). Under the agreement, Eco would retain a 13.75% Participating Interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore the Republic of South Africa.

Post-period end

On July 29, 2024, the Company announced the signing of an agreement to sell a 1% interest in Block 3B/4B in exchange for cancellation of all of Africa Oil's shares and warrants in Eco (worth C$ 11.5m). Upon Completion of the transaction, Eco will hold a fully carried 5.25% interest in Block 3B/4B Offshore South Africa, reducing from the current 6.25%.

Upon closing, which is expected to occur in August 2024, Total will assume operatorship and will lead the drilling planning and preparations.

Block 2B (post-period end)

In June 2024, the Company relinquished its 50% WI Operated offshore Block 2B where it drilled its 2022 Gazania-1 well offsetting the AJ-1 oil discovery. The Company has completed all necessary documentation, and environmental audits, and has informed the Petroleum Agency of South Africa ("PASA"), the regulator for the Government of South Africa.

Namibia

A multi-block farmout process remains underway for all or part of Eco's four offshore Petroleum Exploration Licences ("PEL"): 97, 98, 99, and 100. Eco holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in each PEL representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

Post-period end

Eco added ~1,383km 2D data licensed on PEL100 (Tamar block) to its database, which is being technically evaluated and interpreted by the team to define additional seismic acquisition areas within the Block, along with new leads and prospects.

Guyana

An active farmout process continues for the offshore Orinduik Block. Eco was encouraged to note the recent news from neighbouring Stabroek block, where the Operator ExxonMobil is planning for a seventh development at Hammerhead.

Investor Meet Company

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer will provide an Annual Results Investor Update via Investor Meet Company today at 14:00 BST. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders and questions can be asked at any time during the live presentation. More information about the presentation can be found in the Company's announcement of 24 July 2024.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"We made considerable progress across our asset portfolio during the financial year to 31 March 2024. This has been achieved at a time when we have had a strict focus on costs, which has seen the Company operate with non dilutive financings for the last two years, and agree a farm-out on Block 3B/4B which will significantly increase our cash resources, and leaves tremendous upside potential on the table in the event a discovery is drilled on the block.

"In Namibia and Guyana, we have active farm-out processes underway, and we are very upbeat about the number and calibre of the companies we have had in our data rooms. Both jurisdictions remain at the forefront of global hydrocarbon exploration and we are confident of delivering a positive update on both in due course.

"We were also pleased to announce the deal with Africa Oil yesterday, which saw us agree the sale of a 1% interest in the Block in exchange for the cancellation of all of AOI's shares and warrants in Eco, worth C$11.5 million. We are grateful to Africa Oil for their support since 2017, and this agreement will enable us to eliminate a c.16% overhang in Eco's shares, which are locked up until the transaction closes and the shares and warrants are cancelled. I would also add that the deal was agreed using an US$840 million valuation for Block 3B/4B, which values Eco's 5.25% holding at ca.US$44 million.

"As ever, we continue to work hard to deliver value for all of our stakeholders and we look forward to providing further market updates in due course."

The Company's audited financial statement for the year ended 31 March 2024 is available for download on the Company's website at www.ecooilandgas.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Balance Sheet

March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,967,005 4,110,734 Short-term investments 13,107 13,107 Government receivable 26,970 22,494 Amounts owing by license partners 49,578 477,578 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 38,539 1,529,451 Total Current Assets 3,095,199 6,153,364 Non- Current Assets Investment in associate - 8,612,267 Petroleum and natural gas licenses 28,168,439 40,852,020 Total Non-Current Assets 28,168,439 49,464,287 Total Assets 31,263,638 55,617,651 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,163,546 4,416,789 Advances from and amounts owing to license partners 81,952 286,553 Warrant liability - 261,720 Total Current Liabilities 1,245,498 4,965,062 Total Liabilities 1,245,498 4,965,062 Equity Share capital 122,088,498 121,570,983 Restricted Share Units reserve 920,653 920,653 Warrants 14,778,272 14,778,272 Stock options 2,900,501 2,804,806 Foreign currency translation reserve (1,568,469) (1,458,709) Accumulated deficit (109,101,315) (87,963,416) Total Equity 30,018,140 50,652,589 Total Liabilities and Equity 31,263,638 55,617,651

Income Statement

Year ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue Interest income 1,708 66,571 1,708 66,571 Operating expenses: Compensation costs 851,068 905,974 Professional fees 589,810 694,304 Operating costs, net 2,662,347 33,039,264 General and administrative costs 658,443 848,893 Share-based compensation 95,695 2,968,294 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (14,354) 559,947 Total operating expenses 4,843,009 39,016,676 Operating loss (4,841,301) (38,950,105) Other Non-Operating Charges and Write-downs Gain on settlement of liability 299,360 - Fair value change in warrant liability 261,720 2,980,042 Share of losses of associate - (664,895) Write down of investment in associate (8,612,267) - Write down of license (8,782,105) - Net loss for the year from continuing operations, before taxes (21,674,593) (36,634,958) Tax recovery 536,694 - Net loss for the year from continuing operations, after taxes (21,137,899) (36,634,958) Gain from discontinued operations, after-tax - 80,204 Net loss for the year (21,137,899) (36,554,754) Foreign currency translation adjustment (109,760) (148,982) Comprehensive loss for the year (21,247,659) (36,703,736) Basic and diluted net loss per share: From continuing operations (0.06) (0.10) From discontinued operations - - Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 369,287,447 349,622,239

Cash Flow Statement

Year ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities - continued operations Net loss from continuing operations (21,137,899) (36,634,958) Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 95,695 2,968,295 Fair value change in warrant liability (261,720) (2,980,042) Share of losses of companies accounted for at equity - 664,895 Write down of equity investment 8,612,267 - Write down of license 8,782,105 - Changes in non-cash working capital: Government receivable (4,476) 4,993 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,134,252) 2,484,966 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,490,912 (1,271,540) Advance from and amounts owing to license partners 223,399 (191,025) Cash flow from operating activities - continued operations (5,333,969) ( 34,954,416) Cash flow from operating activities - discontinued operations - (839,029) Cash flow from investing activities Short-term investments - 39,511 Acquisition of interest in property (1,598,986) Acquisition of Orinduik BV (700,000) - Proceeds from Block 3B/4B farm-out 5,000,000 - Cash flow from investing activities - continued operations 4,300,000 (1,559,475) Cash flow from investing activities - discontinued operations - 2,507,713 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from private placements, net - 35,666,089 Cash flow from financing activities - 35,666,089 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,033,969) 820,882 Foreign exchange differences (109,760) (148,982) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 4,110,734 3,438,834 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 2,967,005 4,110,734

**ENDS**

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754 Gil Holzman, CEO Colin Kinley, COO Alice Carroll, Executive Director Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Harris James Bellman Berenberg (Broker) +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt Detlir Elezi Celicourt (PR) +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Mark Antelme Jimmy Lea

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin. Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 20% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and pending government approval a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1, in the Orange Basin, totalling some 37,510km2.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com