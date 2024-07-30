Eco Oil & Gas Ltd.: Eco Oil & Gas Ltd Announces Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2024

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 31 March 2024.
Highlights:
Financials (as at 31 March 2024)
The Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$2.97 million and no debt as at 31 March 2024.
Following a significant reduction in costs (including G&A, professional fees and operating expenses) as of the time of publication, Eco has a cash position of ca.US$1.5 million.
The Company had total assets of US$31.3 million, total liabilities of US$1.25 million and total equity of US$30.0 million as at 31 March 2024.
Post-period end
Following the successful farm-out deal of Block 3B/4B, Eco expects to receive a first tranche of US$8.3 million during August 2024, subject to customary closing conditions being met. The resultant proceeds are expected to give Eco a cash and cash equivalents position of c.US$10 million, with no near-term capital commitments for operational expenses.
Operations:
South Africa
Block 1 (post-period end)
In June 2024, Eco announced a Farm-In into Block 1 Offshore South Africa Orange Basin. The Company will acquire a 75% Working Interest ("WI") from Tosaco Energy (Proprietary) Limited ("Tosaco") and will become Operator of a new Exploration Right.
Block 1 has significant 2D and 3D seismic data already completed and no additional seismic acquisition or drilling of wells is committed in the three-year carried period. Eco intends to complete the interpretation and analysis required for its planned Work Program with its in-house exploration team. The Farm-in is subject, inter alia, to normal Governmental approvals and no field activity is currently planned that requires environmental permitting.
Block 3B/4B
In March 2024, Eco and its JV partners signed a farm-out transaction with TotalEnergies EP South Africa B.V., who will become Operator ("TotalEnergies") and QatarEnergy International E&P LLC ("QatarEnergy"). Under the agreement, Eco would retain a 13.75% Participating Interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore the Republic of South Africa.
Post-period end
On July 29, 2024, the Company announced the signing of an agreement to sell a 1% interest in Block 3B/4B in exchange for cancellation of all of Africa Oil's shares and warrants in Eco (worth C$ 11.5m). Upon Completion of the transaction, Eco will hold a fully carried 5.25% interest in Block 3B/4B Offshore South Africa, reducing from the current 6.25%.
Upon closing, which is expected to occur in August 2024, Total will assume operatorship and will lead the drilling planning and preparations.
Block 2B (post-period end)
In June 2024, the Company relinquished its 50% WI Operated offshore Block 2B where it drilled its 2022 Gazania-1 well offsetting the AJ-1 oil discovery. The Company has completed all necessary documentation, and environmental audits, and has informed the Petroleum Agency of South Africa ("PASA"), the regulator for the Government of South Africa.
Namibia
A multi-block farmout process remains underway for all or part of Eco's four offshore Petroleum Exploration Licences ("PEL"): 97, 98, 99, and 100. Eco holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in each PEL representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.
Post-period end
Eco added ~1,383km 2D data licensed on PEL100 (Tamar block) to its database, which is being technically evaluated and interpreted by the team to define additional seismic acquisition areas within the Block, along with new leads and prospects.
Guyana
An active farmout process continues for the offshore Orinduik Block. Eco was encouraged to note the recent news from neighbouring Stabroek block, where the Operator ExxonMobil is planning for a seventh development at Hammerhead.
Investor Meet Company
Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer will provide an Annual Results Investor Update via Investor Meet Company today at 14:00 BST. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders and questions can be asked at any time during the live presentation. More information about the presentation can be found in the Company's announcement of 24 July 2024.
Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:
"We made considerable progress across our asset portfolio during the financial year to 31 March 2024. This has been achieved at a time when we have had a strict focus on costs, which has seen the Company operate with non dilutive financings for the last two years, and agree a farm-out on Block 3B/4B which will significantly increase our cash resources, and leaves tremendous upside potential on the table in the event a discovery is drilled on the block.
"In Namibia and Guyana, we have active farm-out processes underway, and we are very upbeat about the number and calibre of the companies we have had in our data rooms. Both jurisdictions remain at the forefront of global hydrocarbon exploration and we are confident of delivering a positive update on both in due course.
"We were also pleased to announce the deal with Africa Oil yesterday, which saw us agree the sale of a 1% interest in the Block in exchange for the cancellation of all of AOI's shares and warrants in Eco, worth C$11.5 million. We are grateful to Africa Oil for their support since 2017, and this agreement will enable us to eliminate a c.16% overhang in Eco's shares, which are locked up until the transaction closes and the shares and warrants are cancelled. I would also add that the deal was agreed using an US$840 million valuation for Block 3B/4B, which values Eco's 5.25% holding at ca.US$44 million.
"As ever, we continue to work hard to deliver value for all of our stakeholders and we look forward to providing further market updates in due course."
The Company's audited financial statement for the year ended 31 March 2024 is available for download on the Company's website at www.ecooilandgas.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.
The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.
Balance Sheet
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,967,005
4,110,734
Short-term investments
13,107
13,107
Government receivable
26,970
22,494
Amounts owing by license partners
49,578
477,578
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
38,539
1,529,451
Total Current Assets
3,095,199
6,153,364
Non- Current Assets
Investment in associate
-
8,612,267
Petroleum and natural gas licenses
28,168,439
40,852,020
Total Non-Current Assets
28,168,439
49,464,287
Total Assets
31,263,638
55,617,651
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,163,546
4,416,789
Advances from and amounts owing to license partners
81,952
286,553
Warrant liability
-
261,720
Total Current Liabilities
1,245,498
4,965,062
Total Liabilities
1,245,498
4,965,062
Equity
Share capital
122,088,498
121,570,983
Restricted Share Units reserve
920,653
920,653
Warrants
14,778,272
14,778,272
Stock options
2,900,501
2,804,806
Foreign currency translation reserve
(1,568,469)
(1,458,709)
Accumulated deficit
(109,101,315)
(87,963,416)
Total Equity
30,018,140
50,652,589
Total Liabilities and Equity
31,263,638
55,617,651
Income Statement
Year ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Revenue
Interest income
1,708
66,571
1,708
66,571
Operating expenses:
Compensation costs
851,068
905,974
Professional fees
589,810
694,304
Operating costs, net
2,662,347
33,039,264
General and administrative costs
658,443
848,893
Share-based compensation
95,695
2,968,294
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(14,354)
559,947
Total operating expenses
4,843,009
39,016,676
Operating loss
(4,841,301)
(38,950,105)
Other Non-Operating Charges and Write-downs
Gain on settlement of liability
299,360
-
Fair value change in warrant liability
261,720
2,980,042
Share of losses of associate
-
(664,895)
Write down of investment in associate
(8,612,267)
-
Write down of license
(8,782,105)
-
Net loss for the year from continuing operations, before taxes
(21,674,593)
(36,634,958)
Tax recovery
536,694
-
Net loss for the year from continuing operations, after taxes
(21,137,899)
(36,634,958)
Gain from discontinued operations, after-tax
-
80,204
Net loss for the year
(21,137,899)
(36,554,754)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(109,760)
(148,982)
Comprehensive loss for the year
(21,247,659)
(36,703,736)
Basic and diluted net loss per share:
From continuing operations
(0.06)
(0.10)
From discontinued operations
-
-
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
369,287,447
349,622,239
Cash Flow Statement
Year ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Cash flow from operating activities - continued operations
Net loss from continuing operations
(21,137,899)
(36,634,958)
Items not affecting cash:
Share-based compensation
95,695
2,968,295
Fair value change in warrant liability
(261,720)
(2,980,042)
Share of losses of companies accounted for at equity
-
664,895
Write down of equity investment
8,612,267
-
Write down of license
8,782,105
-
Changes in non-cash working capital:
Government receivable
(4,476)
4,993
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(3,134,252)
2,484,966
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
1,490,912
(1,271,540)
Advance from and amounts owing to license partners
223,399
(191,025)
Cash flow from operating activities - continued operations
(5,333,969)
( 34,954,416)
Cash flow from operating activities - discontinued operations
-
(839,029)
Cash flow from investing activities
Short-term investments
-
39,511
Acquisition of interest in property
(1,598,986)
Acquisition of Orinduik BV
(700,000)
-
Proceeds from Block 3B/4B farm-out
5,000,000
-
Cash flow from investing activities - continued operations
4,300,000
(1,559,475)
Cash flow from investing activities - discontinued operations
-
2,507,713
Cash flow from financing activities
Proceeds from private placements, net
-
35,666,089
Cash flow from financing activities
-
35,666,089
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(1,033,969)
820,882
Foreign exchange differences
(109,760)
(148,982)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
4,110,734
3,438,834
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
2,967,005
4,110,734
For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:
Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas
c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754
Gil Holzman, CEO
Colin Kinley, COO
Alice Carroll, Executive Director
Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser)
+44 (0) 20 7409 3494
James Harris
James Bellman
Berenberg (Broker)
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt
Detlir Elezi
Celicourt (PR)
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea
About Eco Atlantic:
Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.
Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin. Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 20% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and pending government approval a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1, in the Orange Basin, totalling some 37,510km2.
