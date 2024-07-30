Hypersonic Flight Market to Reach $1.3 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hypersonic Flight Market by Industry (Military, Space, and Commercial), Vehicle Type (Hypersonic Aircraft, and Hypersonic Spacecraft), and Range (Propulsion, Aerostructure, and Avionics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the hypersonic flight market was valued at $786.0 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Breakthroughs in materials science, propulsion systems, aerodynamics, and thermal management drive the development of hypersonic flight technology. Continued innovation and R&D efforts enable more reliable, efficient, and cost-effective hypersonic solutions, spurring market growth. Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on hypersonic weapons and surveillance systems by defense agencies worldwide fuels demand in the military sector. Hypersonic capabilities offer strategic advantages, including rapid strike capabilities, improved deterrence, and enhanced reconnaissance, driving investment and market growth.

The potential for hypersonic passenger travel, space tourism, and commercial satellite launches presents lucrative opportunities for aerospace companies. The pursuit of faster, more efficient transportation solutions and the expansion of space exploration initiatives contribute to market expansion. In addition, adequate funding and investment in hypersonic research, development, and manufacturing are essential for market growth. Government funding, defense budgets, private investments, and venture capital support critical initiatives, fostering innovation and commercialization efforts in the hypersonic flight market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $786 million Market Size in 2032 $1, 346.61 million CAGR 5.7 % No. of Pages in Report 488 Segments Covered Industry, Vehicle Type, Range, and Region Drivers Rise in demand for military and defense application Technological advancement Commercial and Space Travel Opportunities

Space Tourism Restraint Technical Challenges High Cost

Segment Highlights

The space segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

The space segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the hypersonic flight market due to technology, which is essential for space exploration, satellite deployment, and access to space. Vehicles capable of hypersonic speeds enable rapid ascent to orbit, reducing launch costs and increasing efficiency in satellite deployment and space missions. As space exploration initiatives expand, the demand for hypersonic flight technology witnesses growth, thereby driving market dominance in the space segment.

The hypersonic spacecraft segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

The hypersonic spacecraft segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the hypersonic flight market due to hypersonic spacecraft being used extensively for satellite launch services. These spacecrafts can rapidly transport payloads to orbit, offering advantages such as reduced launch costs, increased launch frequency, and greater flexibility in launch scheduling. As the demand for satellite-based services continues to grow, including communication, navigation, Earth observation, and remote sensing, the need for efficient and reliable satellite launch solutions drives market dominance in the hypersonic spacecraft segment.

The propulsion segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

The propulsion segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the hypersonic flight market due to propulsion systems being fundamental to achieving and maintaining hypersonic speeds. These systems provide the thrust necessary to overcome aerodynamic drag and propel hypersonic vehicles through the atmosphere. As such, propulsion technologies play a central role in enabling hypersonic flight, making them indispensable components of hypersonic systems.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the hypersonic flight market by 2032 owing to Asian countries, particularly China and India, having made significant strides in hypersonic technology research and development. This includes advancements in propulsion systems, materials science, and aerodynamics, driving innovation and accelerating the pace of hypersonic flight development in the region.

Key Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Boeing Company

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

Thales Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Saab AB

Reaction Engines Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global hypersonic flight market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development

In August 2021, Hermeus received an investment worth $60 million for the development of hypersonic military aircraft

In April 2023, Hypersonic partnered with launch provider Rocket lab for initial hypersonic test vehicle launch. This partnership leverages Rocket Lab's expertise in orbital launches and Hypersonic's advanced aerospace technology, aiming to demonstrate the capabilities of the hypersonic vehicle.

In August 2023, Hypersonix Launch Systems partnered with Kratos Defense & Security to deliver hypersonic drone platform to the U.S. market. This partnership integrates the advanced hypersonic capabilities of Hypersonix with the solid rocket motor technology from Kratos' Zeus family.

In August 2022, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions partnered with Australia's Hypersonix to integrate their hypersonic vehicle and propulsion systems, aiming to expand their presence in the U.S. national security market.

In March 2024, the U.S. Air Force recently conducted the final test of Lockheed's hypersonic missile, marking a crucial milestone in the development of advanced hypersonic weapons technology.

