Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp steht vor dem Sprung zum neuen 10x-Börsenstar!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.07.2024 09:10 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes Agathum to the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, July 30, 2024 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by Agathum have been admitted to trading on the
Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Vilnius as of today, July 30. 

The property management and investment company Agathum, based in Kaunas, has
successfully raised EUR 2 million through a public bond offering available to
investors in Lithuania and Latvia. Each bond has a nominal value of EUR 100 and
offers a fixed annual coupon of 11% with quarterly payments.This bonds mature
on June 26, 2026. 

The bond issued by Agathum attracted 236 investors who subscribed to EUR 2,667
million worth of bonds. The offering was 34% oversubscribed with majority of
investors (85%) were from Lithuania, while 15% were from Latvia. 

Agathum will allocate raised funds to refinance the EUR 3 million worth of
bonds issued in 2021. The law firm TGS Baltic acted as legal advisor and is
also the certified adviser for the company. 

"We are pleased to welcome and congratulate Agathum on the Nasdaq Baltic First
North Market. Agathum's bond issue was successful and demonstrated investor
trust in their vision and strategic direction. We are happy to see that the
public market is attracting more Lithuanian real estate companies. We wish
Agathum all the best in their future growth journey", said Gediminas Varnas,
President of Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Algirdas Pukis, Head of AB Agathum, sees the move to Nasdaq as very successful
for both the company and Lithuanian investors: "We are happy to enter the
Nasdaq Baltic First North market. This is our debut in the public markets and
another step forward to a new phase. We want to create our own story here and
give the chance for individual investors to join it as well and, at the same
time, contribute to the public appeal of the stock market in Lithuania." 

Agathum AB is a steadily growing property management and investment company. It
started by buying, renovating, and renting residential apartments in Vilnius
and Kaunas. As its capital base grew, it successfully transitioned into
commercial real estate operations, and AB Agathum was formed in 2012. Since
then, it has been opportunistically purchasing strategically well-located
properties with long-term tenants already in place or renovating and leasing
the space out after acquiring the real estate. Agathum aims to manage and help
create productive industrial environments and inspiring urban spaces for
everyone to thrive. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com . 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on "LinkedIn", on X @Nasdaq or at Nasdaq.com. 





Media contacts:

Birute Jocaite-Šliurpiene
birute.jocaitesliurpiene@nasdaq.com
+370 61546123
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.