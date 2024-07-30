Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of SKPANAX (SKX) on July 27, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the SKX/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

SKPANAX (SKX) is a blockchain-based platform developed by S&PanaX Co., Ltd., aiming to revolutionize the beauty, cosmetic, and health food industries by integrating the unique benefits of the Korean Hwangchil tree with innovative smart contract technology.

Introducing SKX: Blockchain-powered beauty and wellness revolution

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of SKPANAX (SKX), a pioneering blockchain-based platform developed by S&PanaX Co., Ltd., designed to revolutionize the beauty, cosmetic, and health food industries. By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, SKX aims to create a transparent, efficient, and incentivized ecosystem for consumers and producers alike. The platform focuses on integrating the unique health benefits of the Korean Hwangchil tree, known for its rich saponin content and numerous health benefits, into a variety of products ranging from beauty items to health foods.

The core vision of SKX is to improve human health and welfare by researching and developing products using the Korean Hwangchil tree while creating a sustainable and transparent marketplace. Utilizing blockchain's smart contract capabilities, SKX ensures secure and automated transactions without the need for intermediaries, reducing costs and increasing efficiency. The platform also includes a unique incentives system, offering consumers 3% cashback on all purchases, and plans to reinvest 20% of its net profits into the ecosystem, further enhancing the value of the SKX token.

SKX is not only a platform for online global shopping but also extends its services to offline beauty salons and wellness centers, bridging the gap between digital assets and real-world applications. With plans to expand globally, starting with Southeast Asia, SKX aims to establish a wide network of affiliated stores where its tokens can be used like cash. Future developments include partnerships with major retailers and the introduction of new health and beauty products, ensuring continuous growth and adaptation to market needs.

About SKX Token

Based on POLY, SKX has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000). The SKX token distribution is allocated as follows: 1% for sale, 14% for development, 15% for the team, 20% for the ecosystem, and 50% for the incentives program. The SKX token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on July 27, 2024. Investors who are interested in SKX can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

