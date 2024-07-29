DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstSun Capital Bancorp ("FirstSun") (NASDAQ: FSUN) reported net income of $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $28.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. Earnings per diluted share were $0.88 for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.11 for the second quarter of 2023. Earnings for the second quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $0.6 million of merger costs, net of tax, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Neal Arnold, FirstSun's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, " We are pleased to deliver strong earnings this quarter driven by our well diversified business mix. Our net interest margin remains very strong at 4.02%, we grew our deposits and loans and we maintained our balanced mix of business with noninterest income to total revenue at 24.2%."

Arnold continued, " We continue to work actively on all aspects of planning for the consummation of the previously announced strategic merger with HomeStreet, Inc. and we remain focused on continuing to deliver responsible growth amidst the challenging operating environment. We also remain focused on enhancing shareholder value and are very excited to announce a significant milestone in uplisting to Nasdaq on July 12, 2024 which we expect will provide us better access to the capital markets."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Net income totaled $24.6 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $12.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was negatively impacted by $0.6 million in merger costs, net of tax, or $0.02 per diluted share. Net income in the first quarter of 2024 was negatively impacted by a $13.1 million loan charge-off, net of tax, or $0.47 per diluted share, and $2.3 million in merger costs, net of tax, or $0.08 per diluted share. The return on average total assets was 1.26% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.64% for the prior quarter, and the return on average stockholders' equity was 10.03% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 5.15% for the prior quarter. Second quarter of 2024 merger costs, net of tax negatively affected return on average total assets by 0.03% and return on average stockholders' equity by 0.25%. First quarter of 2024 merger costs, net of tax negatively affected return on average total assets by 0.12% and return on average stockholders' equity by 0.96%.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $72.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.1 million compared to the prior quarter. Our net interest margin increased three basis points to 4.02% compared to the prior quarter. Results for the second quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter, were primarily driven by an increase of 11 basis points in the yield on earning assets, partially offset by an increase of 12 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Average loans, including loans held-for-sale, increased by $70.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter. Loan yield increased by 11 basis points to 6.59% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to higher yields on new originations as compared to amortizing and maturing balances. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $101.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter. Total cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 11 basis points to 3.11% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to overall rising deposit costs as a result of the elevated interest rate environment. Average FHLB borrowings increased $20.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter. The cost of FHLB borrowings increased by 11 basis points to 5.67% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses totaled $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $15.3 million from $16.5 million for the prior quarter, primarily due to a $17.4 million charge-off on a specific customer in our C&I loan portfolio for the prior quarter.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $2.0 million resulting in an annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans of 0.13%, compared to net charge-offs of $17.4 million, or an annualized ratio of net-charge offs to average loans of 1.11% for the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.25% at June 30, 2024, a decrease of two basis points from the prior quarter.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.84% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.80% at March 31, 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $23.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.5 million from the prior quarter. Mortgage banking income increased $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in mortgage loan originations, including the corresponding impact to our capitalized MSR asset from the prior quarter.

Other noninterest income decreased $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in income from BOLI and a decrease in the fair value of investments related to our deferred compensation plan. Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue2 was 24.2%, an increase of 0.2% from the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $63.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.0 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in salary and employee benefits of $2.5 million as a result of increased head count of C&I bankers and higher levels of variable compensation associated with an increase in mortgage loan originations. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 included $1.0 million in merger related expenses, a decrease of $1.4 million from the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 was 66.42% compared to 66.05% for the prior quarter. Merger costs negatively affected the efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 by 1.09%, down from a negative impact of 2.66% for the prior quarter.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 21.0% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 19.6% for the prior quarter.

Loans

Loans were $6.3 billion at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, increasing $52.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, or 3.3% on an annualized basis.

Deposits

Deposits were $6.6 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $6.4 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $0.2 billion in the second quarter of 2024, or 10.8% on an annualized basis. Average deposits were $6.5 billion for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $6.4 billion for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.1 billion in the second quarter of 2024, or 7.3% on an annualized basis. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts represented 23.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2024 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 95.7% at June 30, 2024.

The ratio of total uninsured deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 32.1% at June 30, 2024, compared to 32.0% at March 31, 2024. The ratio of total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 25.5% at June 30, 2024, compared to 25.2% at March 31, 2024.3

Capital

Capital ratios remain strong and above "well-capitalized" thresholds. As of June 30, 2024, our common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.80%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.95% and tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.83%. Book value per share was $36.31 at June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.16 from March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $32.56 at June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.19 from March 31, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release (including the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section) contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). FirstSun management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of FirstSun's performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant items in the current period. FirstSun believes a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. FirstSun management believes investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful. These non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release:

Tangible stockholders' equity;

Tangible assets;

Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets;

Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets, reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax;

Tangible book value per share;

Net income excluding merger costs;

Return on average total assets excluding merger costs;

Return on average stockholders' equity excluding merger costs;

Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses;

Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related costs; and

Fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis.

The tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure contained in this press release to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A., which operates as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage. Sunflower Bank provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives, with a branch network in five states and mortgage capabilities in 43 states. FirstSun had total consolidated assets of $8.0 billion as of June 30, 2024.

First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. To learn more, visit ir.firstsuncb.com, SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.

____________________ 1 Total revenue is net interest income plus noninterest income. 2 Total revenue is net interest income plus noninterest income. 3 Uninsured deposits and uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are reported for our wholly-owned subsidiary Sunflower Bank, N.A.

Summary Data:

As of and for the quarter ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Net interest income $ 72,899 $ 70,806 $ 72,069 $ 73,410 $ 73,835 Provision for credit losses 1,200 16,500 6,575 3,890 4,422 Noninterest income 23,274 22,808 17,221 18,650 24,290 Noninterest expense 63,875 61,828 52,308 56,176 58,043 Income before income taxes 31,098 15,286 30,407 31,994 35,660 Provision for income taxes 6,538 2,990 6,393 6,762 7,654 Net income 24,560 12,296 24,014 25,232 28,006 Net income, excluding merger costs (1) 25,181 14,592 24,014 25,232 28,006 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 27,430,761 27,019,625 24,953,764 24,942,389 24,933,664 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 28,031,956 27,628,941 25,472,017 25,357,807 25,206,359 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.45 $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 1.11 Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger costs (1) $ 0.90 $ 0.53 $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 1.11 Return on average total assets 1.26 % 0.64 % 1.26 % 1.34 % 1.49 % Return on average total assets, excluding merger costs (1) 1.29 % 0.76 % 1.26 % 1.34 % 1.49 % Return on average stockholders' equity 10.03 % 5.15 % 11.19 % 12.03 % 13.54 % Return on average stockholders' equity, excluding merger costs (1) 10.28 % 6.11 % 11.19 % 12.03 % 13.54 % Net interest margin 4.02 % 3.99 % 4.08 % 4.23 % 4.24 % Net interest margin (FTE basis) (1) 4.08 % 4.06 % 4.15 % 4.30 % 4.32 % Efficiency ratio 66.42 % 66.05 % 58.58 % 61.02 % 59.15 % Efficiency ratio, excluding merger related expenses (1) 65.33 % 63.39 % 58.58 % 61.02 % 59.15 % Noninterest income to total revenue (2) 24.2 % 24.4 % 19.3 % 20.3 % 24.8 % Total assets $ 7,999,295 $ 7,781,601 $ 7,879,724 $ 7,756,875 $ 7,797,344 Total loans held-for-sale 66,571 56,813 54,212 51,465 56,350 Total loans held-for-investment 6,337,162 6,284,868 6,267,096 6,179,522 6,155,090 Total deposits 6,619,525 6,445,388 6,374,103 6,339,847 6,150,418 Total stockholders' equity 996,599 964,662 877,197 843,719 823,635 Loan to deposit ratio 95.7 % 97.5 % 98.3 % 97.5 % 100.1 % Period end common shares outstanding 27,443,246 27,442,943 24,960,639 24,942,645 24,941,468 Book value per share $ 36.31 $ 35.15 $ 35.14 $ 33.83 $ 33.02 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 32.56 $ 31.37 $ 30.96 $ 29.60 $ 28.76

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent. (2) Total revenue is net interest income plus noninterest income.

As of and for the six months ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net interest income $ 143,705 $ 147,952 Provision for credit losses 17,700 7,782 Noninterest income 46,082 43,221 Noninterest expense 125,703 114,309 Income before income taxes 46,384 69,082 Provision for income taxes 9,528 14,795 Net income 36,856 54,287 Net income, excluding merger costs (1) 39,773 54,287 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 27,224,968 24,928,485 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 27,825,189 25,368,702 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 2.14 Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger costs (1) $ 1.43 $ 2.14 Return on average total assets 0.95 % 1.46 % Return on average total assets, excluding merger costs (1) 1.03 % 1.46 % Return on average stockholders' equity 7.62 % 13.46 % Return on average stockholders' equity, excluding merger costs (1) 8.22 % 13.46 % Net interest margin 4.00 % 4.31 % Net interest margin (FTE basis) (1) 4.07 % 4.39 % Efficiency ratio 66.23 % 59.79 % Efficiency ratio, excluding merger related expenses (1) 64.37 % 59.79 % Noninterest income to total revenue (2) 24.3 % 22.6 % Total assets $ 7,999,295 $ 7,797,344 Total loans held-for-sale 66,571 56,350 Total loans held-for-investment 6,337,162 6,155,090 Total deposits 6,619,525 6,150,418 Total stockholders' equity 996,599 823,635 Loan to deposit ratio 95.7 % 100.1 % Period end common shares outstanding 27,443,246 24,941,468 Book value per share $ 36.31 $ 33.02 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 32.56 $ 28.76

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent. (2) Total revenue is net interest income plus noninterest income.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited):

For the quarter ended For the six months ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Total interest income $ 114,529 $ 102,032 $ 224,569 $ 196,935 Total interest expense 41,630 28,197 80,864 48,983 Net interest income 72,899 73,835 143,705 147,952 Provision for credit losses 1,200 4,422 17,700 7,782 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 71,699 69,413 126,005 140,170 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 5,946 5,358 11,714 10,373 Credit and debit card fees 3,007 3,057 5,810 6,038 Trust and investment advisory fees 1,493 1,478 2,956 2,939 Mortgage banking income, net 11,043 11,659 20,545 19,088 Other noninterest income 1,785 2,738 5,057 4,783 Total noninterest income 23,274 24,290 46,082 43,221 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 39,828 34,056 77,181 69,105 Occupancy and equipment 8,701 8,135 17,296 16,490 Amortization of intangible assets 652 2,050 1,467 3,094 Merger related expenses 1,046 - 3,535 - Other noninterest expenses 13,648 13,802 26,224 25,620 Total noninterest expense 63,875 58,043 125,703 114,309 Income before income taxes 31,098 35,660 46,384 69,082 Provision for income taxes 6,538 7,654 9,528 14,795 Net income $ 24,560 $ 28,006 $ 36,856 $ 54,287 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.90 $ 1.12 $ 1.35 $ 2.18 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.88 $ 1.11 $ 1.32 $ 2.14

For the quarter ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Total interest income $ 114,529 $ 110,040 $ 109,974 $ 106,775 $ 102,032 Total interest expense 41,630 39,234 37,905 33,365 28,197 Net interest income 72,899 70,806 72,069 73,410 73,835 Provision for credit losses 1,200 16,500 6,575 3,890 4,422 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 71,699 54,306 65,494 69,520 69,413 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 5,946 5,768 5,497 5,475 5,358 Credit and debit card fees 3,007 2,803 2,966 2,996 3,057 Trust and investment advisory fees 1,493 1,463 1,356 1,398 1,478 Mortgage banking income, net 11,043 9,502 4,883 7,413 11,659 Other noninterest income 1,785 3,272 2,519 1,368 2,738 Total noninterest income 23,274 22,808 17,221 18,650 24,290 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 39,828 37,353 30,158 33,968 34,056 Occupancy and equipment 8,701 8,595 8,449 8,487 8,135 Amortization of intangible assets 652 815 829 899 2,050 Merger related expenses 1,046 2,489 - - - Other noninterest expenses 13,648 12,576 12,872 12,822 13,802 Total noninterest expense 63,875 61,828 52,308 56,176 58,043 Income before income taxes 31,098 15,286 30,407 31,994 35,660 Provision for income taxes 6,538 2,990 6,393 6,762 7,654 Net income $ 24,560 $ 12,296 $ 24,014 $ 25,232 $ 28,006 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.90 $ 0.46 $ 0.96 $ 1.01 $ 1.12 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.45 $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 1.11

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of (Unaudited):

($ in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 535,766 $ 383,605 $ 479,362 $ 443,887 $ 492,735 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 491,649 499,078 516,757 495,992 515,956 Securities held-to-maturity 36,310 36,640 36,983 37,410 37,883 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 66,571 56,813 54,212 51,465 56,350 Loans 6,337,162 6,284,868 6,267,096 6,179,522 6,155,090 Allowance for credit losses (78,960 ) (79,829 ) (80,398 ) (78,666 ) (77,362 ) Loans, net 6,258,202 6,205,039 6,186,698 6,100,856 6,077,728 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 80,744 78,416 76,701 81,036 78,390 Premises and equipment, net 83,320 84,063 84,842 83,733 84,483 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets, net 4,497 4,414 4,100 8,395 10,139 Goodwill 93,483 93,483 93,483 93,483 93,483 Intangible assets, net 9,517 10,168 10,984 11,813 12,712 All other assets 339,236 329,882 335,602 348,805 337,485 Total assets $ 7,999,295 $ 7,781,601 $ 7,879,724 $ 7,756,875 $ 7,797,344 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts $ 1,562,308 $ 1,517,315 $ 1,530,506 $ 1,610,650 $ 1,667,247 Interest-bearing deposit accounts: Interest-bearing demand accounts 538,232 542,184 534,540 440,845 379,779 Savings and money market accounts 2,505,439 2,473,255 2,446,632 2,476,097 2,441,349 NOW accounts 42,687 39,181 56,819 35,686 48,270 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,970,859 1,873,453 1,805,606 1,776,569 1,613,773 Total deposits 6,619,525 6,445,388 6,374,103 6,339,847 6,150,418 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,408 20,423 24,693 25,868 32,861 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 145,000 144,810 389,468 330,000 570,585 Other borrowings 75,577 75,445 75,313 75,180 80,511 Other liabilities 142,186 130,873 138,950 142,261 139,334 Total liabilities 7,002,696 6,816,939 7,002,527 6,913,156 6,973,709 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 3 3 2 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 543,339 542,582 462,680 462,507 461,856 Retained earnings 494,378 469,818 457,522 433,508 408,276 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (41,121 ) (47,741 ) (43,007 ) (52,298 ) (46,499 ) Total stockholders' equity 996,599 964,662 877,197 843,719 823,635 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,999,295 $ 7,781,601 $ 7,879,724 $ 7,756,875 $ 7,797,344

Consolidated Capital Ratios as of:

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.46 % 12.40 % 11.13 % 10.88 % 10.56 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 11.32 % 11.21 % 9.94 % 9.65 % 9.33 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (1) (2) 11.27 % 11.17 % 9.90 % 9.59 % 9.28 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.83 % 11.73 % 10.52 % 10.37 % 10.00 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.80 % 12.54 % 11.10 % 10.79 % 10.40 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.80 % 12.54 % 11.10 % 10.79 % 10.40 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.95 % 14.73 % 13.25 % 12.93 % 12.52 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent. (2) Tangible stockholders' equity and tangible assets have been adjusted to reflect net unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities, net of tax.

Summary of Net Interest Margin:

For the quarter ended For the six months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (In thousands) Average Balance Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets Loans (1) 6,384,709 6.59 % 6,220,833 6.13 % 6,349,282 6.53 % 6,125,441 6.01 % Investment securities 523,545 3.65 % 563,902 3.00 % 535,252 3.46 % 567,273 2.96 % Interest-bearing cash and other assets 348,509 5.25 % 176,672 5.63 % 294,009 5.35 % 166,523 5.55 % Total earning assets 7,256,763 6.31 % 6,961,407 5.86 % 7,178,543 6.26 % 6,859,237 5.74 % Other assets 548,465 556,105 548,553 555,040 Total assets $ 7,805,228 $ 7,517,512 $ 7,727,096 $ 7,414,277 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand and NOW deposits $ 621,343 3.80 % $ 332,695 2.55 % $ 585,417 3.67 % $ 280,224 2.40 % Savings deposits 413,699 0.69 % 448,059 0.44 % 417,791 0.69 % 458,969 0.41 % Money market deposits 2,092,449 2.01 % 2,107,379 1.11 % 2,077,885 1.97 % 2,201,401 0.99 % Certificates of deposits 1,823,522 4.69 % 1,392,847 3.52 % 1,819,075 4.64 % 1,233,810 3.19 % Total deposits 4,951,013 3.11 % 4,280,980 1.94 % 4,900,168 3.06 % 4,174,404 1.67 % Repurchase agreements 16,553 1.15 % 33,673 0.80 % 18,904 1.10 % 31,683 0.62 % Total deposits and repurchase agreements 4,967,566 3.10 % 4,314,653 1.93 % 4,919,072 3.05 % 4,206,087 1.66 % FHLB borrowings 130,871 5.67 % 472,105 5.19 % 120,824 5.62 % 463,142 4.94 % Other long-term borrowings 75,522 6.59 % 80,440 6.36 % 75,456 6.60 % 80,370 6.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,173,959 3.22 % 4,867,198 2.32 % 5,115,352 3.16 % 4,749,599 2.06 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,517,560 1,694,961 1,510,134 1,731,468 Other liabilities 133,845 128,118 134,106 126,343 Stockholders' equity 979,864 827,235 967,504 806,867 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,805,228 $ 7,517,512 $ 7,727,096 $ 7,414,277 Net interest spread 3.09 % 3.54 % 3.10 % 3.68 % Net interest margin 4.02 % 4.24 % 4.00 % 4.31 % Net interest margin (on FTE basis) (2) 4.08 % 4.32 % 4.07 % 4.39 %

(1) Includes loans held-for-investment, including nonaccrual loans, and loans held-for-sale. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 (In thousands) Average Balance Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets Loans (1) 6,384,709 6.59 % 6,313,855 6.48 % 6,280,362 6.51 % 6,180,684 6.44 % 6,220,833 6.13 % Investment securities 523,545 3.65 % 546,960 3.28 % 538,348 3.28 % 545,257 3.10 % 563,902 3.00 % Interest-bearing cash and other assets 348,509 5.25 % 239,508 5.49 % 247,978 5.50 % 221,559 5.39 % 176,672 5.63 % Total earning assets 7,256,763 6.31 % 7,100,323 6.20 % 7,066,688 6.22 % 6,947,500 6.15 % 6,961,407 5.86 % Other assets 548,465 548,642 563,368 557,988 556,105 Total assets $ 7,805,228 $ 7,648,965 $ 7,630,056 $ 7,505,488 $ 7,517,512 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand and NOW deposits $ 621,343 3.80 % $ 549,491 3.54 % $ 510,982 3.45 % $ 466,837 3.27 % $ 332,695 2.55 % Savings deposits 413,699 0.69 % 421,882 0.69 % 457,679 0.93 % 439,172 0.62 % 448,059 0.44 % Money market deposits 2,092,449 2.01 % 2,063,321 1.93 % 2,063,383 1.82 % 2,026,028 1.58 % 2,107,379 1.11 % Certificates of deposits 1,823,522 4.69 % 1,814,629 4.60 % 1,825,325 4.54 % 1,748,515 4.21 % 1,392,847 3.52 % Total deposits 4,951,013 3.11 % 4,849,323 3.00 % 4,857,369 2.93 % 4,680,552 2.64 % 4,280,980 1.94 % Repurchase agreements 16,553 1.15 % 21,254 1.06 % 23,457 1.06 % 26,549 0.98 % 33,673 0.80 % Total deposits and repurchase agreements 4,967,566 3.10 % 4,870,577 2.99 % 4,880,826 2.92 % 4,707,101 2.63 % 4,314,653 1.93 % FHLB borrowings 130,871 5.67 % 110,777 5.56 % 74,146 5.64 % 84,332 5.40 % 472,105 5.19 % Other long-term borrowings 75,522 6.59 % 75,389 6.62 % 75,249 6.62 % 78,680 6.44 % 80,440 6.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,173,959 3.22 % 5,056,743 3.10 % 5,030,221 3.01 % 4,870,113 2.74 % 4,867,198 2.32 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,517,560 1,502,707 1,597,672 1,654,090 1,694,961 Other liabilities 133,845 134,370 143,416 142,027 128,118 Stockholders' equity 979,864 955,145 858,747 839,258 827,235 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,805,228 $ 7,648,965 $ 7,630,056 $ 7,505,488 $ 7,517,512 Net interest spread 3.09 % 3.10 % 3.21 % 3.41 % 3.54 % Net interest margin 4.02 % 3.99 % 4.08 % 4.23 % 4.24 % Net interest margin (on FTE basis) (2) 4.08 % 4.06 % 4.15 % 4.30 % 4.32 %

(1) Includes loans held-for-investment, including nonaccrual loans, and loans held-for-sale. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

Deposits as of:

($ in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 Consumer Noninterest bearing deposit accounts $ 414,795 $ 356,732 $ 360,168 $ 366,366 $ 375,583 Interest-bearing deposit accounts: Demand and NOW deposits 42,903 38,625 36,162 33,340 34,731 Savings deposits 334,741 340,086 343,291 356,890 378,193 Money market deposits 1,243,355 1,229,239 1,196,645 1,149,365 1,174,883 Certificates of deposits 1,438,792 1,437,590 1,437,537 1,366,255 1,095,754 Total interest-bearing deposit accounts 3,059,791 3,045,540 3,013,635 2,905,850 2,683,561 Total consumer deposits $ 3,474,586 $ 3,402,272 $ 3,373,803 $ 3,272,216 $ 3,059,144 Business Noninterest bearing deposit accounts $ 1,147,513 $ 1,160,583 $ 1,170,338 $ 1,244,284 $ 1,291,664 Interest-bearing deposit accounts: Demand and NOW deposits 538,016 502,726 555,197 443,191 393,318 Savings deposits 77,931 80,226 80,802 85,234 30,904 Money market deposits 849,412 823,704 825,811 859,516 832,279 Certificates of deposits 90,189 97,854 87,407 77,228 77,604 Total interest-bearing deposit accounts 1,555,548 1,504,510 1,549,217 1,465,169 1,334,105 Total business deposits $ 2,703,061 $ 2,665,093 $ 2,719,555 $ 2,709,453 $ 2,625,769 Wholesale deposits (1) $ 441,878 $ 378,023 $ 280,745 $ 358,178 $ 465,505 Total deposits $ 6,619,525 $ 6,445,388 $ 6,374,103 $ 6,339,847 $ 6,150,418

(1) Wholesale deposits primarily consist of brokered deposits included in our condensed consolidated balance sheets within certificates of deposits.

Balance Sheet Ratios as of:

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Cash to total assets (1) 6.60 % 4.80 % 6.00 % 5.60 % 6.20 % Loan to deposit ratio 95.7 % 97.5 % 98.3 % 97.5 % 100.1 % Uninsured deposits to total deposits (2) 32.1 % 32.0 % 31.2 % 32.0 % 32.5 % Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits (2) 25.5 % 25.2 % 25.1 % 25.4 % 24.1 % Wholesale deposits and borrowings to total liabilities (3) 8.4 % 7.7 % 9.6 % 10.0 % 14.9 %

(1) Cash consists of cash and amounts due from banks and interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions. (2) Uninsured deposits and uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are reported for our wholly-owned subsidiary Sunflower Bank, N.A. and are estimated. (3) Wholesale deposits primarily consist of brokered deposits included in our condensed consolidated balance sheets within certificates of deposits. Wholesale borrowings consist of FHLB overnight and term advances.

Loan Portfolio as of:

($ in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 Commercial and industrial $ 2,431,110 $ 2,480,078 $ 2,467,688 $ 2,459,358 $ 2,474,531 Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 866,999 836,515 812,235 767,135 723,365 Owner occupied 660,511 642,930 635,365 631,352 643,191 Construction and land 350,878 326,447 345,430 329,433 316,399 Multifamily 94,220 94,898 103,066 114,535 100,464 Total commercial real estate 1,972,608 1,900,790 1,896,096 1,842,455 1,783,419 Residential real estate 1,146,989 1,109,676 1,110,610 1,059,074 1,082,991 Public Finance 537,872 579,991 602,913 602,844 611,748 Consumer 42,129 40,317 36,371 37,681 39,909 Other 206,454 174,016 153,418 178,110 162,492 Total loans, net of deferred costs, fees, premiums, and discounts $ 6,337,162 $ 6,284,868 $ 6,267,096 $ 6,179,522 $ 6,155,090

Asset Quality:

As of and for the quarter ended ($ in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 Net charge-offs $ 2,009 $ 17,429 $ 4,743 $ 2,296 $ 717 Allowance for credit losses $ 78,960 $ 79,829 $ 80,398 $ 78,666 $ 77,362 Nonperforming loans, including nonaccrual loans, and accrual loans greater than 90 days past due $ 62,558 $ 57,599 $ 63,143 $ 40,743 $ 67,840 Nonperforming assets $ 67,055 $ 62,013 $ 67,243 $ 49,138 $ 77,979 Ratio of net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.13 % 1.11 % 0.30 % 0.15 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.26 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 126.22 % 138.59 % 127.33 % 193.08 % 114.04 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.99 % 0.92 % 1.01 % 0.66 % 1.10 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.84 % 0.80 % 0.85 % 0.63 % 1.00 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:

As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the six months ended ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Tangible stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 996,599 $ 964,662 $ 877,197 $ 843,719 $ 823,635 $ 996,599 $ 823,635 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets: Goodwill (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) Other intangible assets (9,517 ) (10,168 ) (10,984 ) (11,813 ) (12,712 ) (9,517 ) (12,712 ) Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 893,599 $ 861,011 $ 772,730 $ 738,423 $ 717,440 $ 893,599 $ 717,440 Tangible assets: Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,999,295 $ 7,781,601 $ 7,879,724 $ 7,756,875 $ 7,797,344 $ 7,999,295 $ 7,797,344 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets: Goodwill (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) Other intangible assets (9,517 ) (10,168 ) (10,984 ) (11,813 ) (12,712 ) (9,517 ) (12,712 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,896,295 $ 7,677,950 $ 7,775,257 $ 7,651,579 $ 7,691,149 $ 7,896,295 $ 7,691,149 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets: Total stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.46 % 12.40 % 11.13 % 10.88 % 10.56 % 12.46 % 10.56 % Less: Impact of goodwill and other intangible assets (1.14 )% (1.19 )% (1.19 )% (1.23 )% (1.23 )% (1.14 )% (1.23 )% Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 11.32 % 11.21 % 9.94 % 9.65 % 9.33 % 11.32 % 9.33 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets, reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax: Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 893,599 $ 861,011 $ 772,730 $ 738,423 $ 717,440 $ 893,599 $ 717,440 Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (3,949 ) (4,236 ) (3,629 ) (5,001 ) (3,821 ) (3,949 ) (3,821 ) Tangible stockholders' equity less net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 889,650 $ 856,775 $ 769,101 $ 733,422 $ 713,619 $ 889,650 $ 713,619 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,896,295 $ 7,677,950 $ 7,775,257 $ 7,651,579 $ 7,691,149 $ 7,896,295 $ 7,691,149 Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (3,949 ) (4,236 ) (3,629 ) (5,001 ) (3,821 ) (3,949 ) (3,821 ) Tangible assets less net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 7,892,346 $ 7,673,714 $ 7,771,628 $ 7,646,578 $ 7,687,328 $ 7,892,346 $ 7,687,328 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 11.32 % 11.21 % 9.94 % 9.65 % 9.33 % 11.32 % 9.33 % Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (0.05 )% (0.04 )% (0.04 )% (0.06 )% (0.05 )% (0.05 )% (0.05 )% Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP) 11.27 % 11.17 % 9.90 % 9.59 % 9.28 % 11.27 % 9.28 % Tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 996,599 $ 964,662 $ 877,197 $ 843,719 $ 823,635 $ 996,599 $ 823,635 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 893,599 $ 861,011 $ 772,730 $ 738,423 $ 717,440 $ 893,599 $ 717,440 Total shares outstanding 27,443,246 27,442,943 24,960,639 24,942,645 24,941,468 27,443,246 24,941,468 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 36.31 $ 35.15 $ 35.14 $ 33.83 $ 33.02 $ 36.31 $ 33.02 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 32.56 $ 31.37 $ 30.96 $ 29.60 $ 28.76 $ 32.56 $ 28.76 Net income excluding merger costs: Net income (GAAP) $ 24,560 $ 12,296 $ 24,014 $ 25,232 $ 28,006 $ 36,856 $ 54,287 Add: Merger costs Merger related expenses 1,046 2,489 - - - 3,535 - Income tax effect on merger related expenses (425 ) (193 ) - - - (618 ) - Total merger costs, net of tax 621 2,296 - - - 2,917 - Net income excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) $ 25,181 $ 14,592 $ 24,014 $ 25,232 $ 28,006 $ 39,773 $ 54,287 Return on average total assets excluding merger costs: Return on average total assets (ROAA) (GAAP) 1.26 % 0.64 % 1.26 % 1.34 % 1.49 % 0.95 % 1.46 % Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax 0.03 % 0.12 % - % - % - % 0.08 % - % ROAA excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) 1.29 % 0.76 % 1.26 % 1.34 % 1.49 % 1.03 % 1.46 % Return on average stockholders' equity excluding merger costs: Return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) (GAAP) 10.03 % 5.15 % 11.19 % 12.03 % 13.54 % 7.62 % 13.46 % Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax 0.25 % 0.96 % - % - % - % 0.60 % - % ROAE excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) 10.28 % 6.11 % 11.19 % 12.03 % 13.54 % 8.22 % 13.46 % Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 66.42 % 66.05 % 58.58 % 61.02 % 59.15 % 66.23 % 59.79 % Less: Impact of merger related expenses (1.09 )% (2.66 )% - % - % - % (1.86 )% - % Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses (non-GAAP) 65.33 % 63.39 % 58.58 % 61.02 % 59.15 % 64.37 % 59.79 % Diluted earnings per share excluding merger costs: Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.88 $ 0.45 $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 1.11 $ 1.32 $ 2.14 Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax 0.02 0.08 - - - 0.11 - Diluted earnings per share excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) $ 0.90 $ 0.53 $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 1.11 $ 1.43 $ 2.14 Fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 72,899 $ 70,806 $ 72,069 $ 73,410 $ 73,835 $ 143,705 $ 147,952 Gross income effect of tax exempt income 1,156 1,318 1,270 1,286 1,288 2,475 2,530 FTE net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 74,055 $ 72,124 $ 73,339 $ 74,696 $ 75,123 $ 146,180 $ 150,482 Average earning assets $ 7,256,763 $ 7,100,323 $ 7,066,688 $ 6,947,500 $ 6,961,407 $ 7,178,543 $ 6,859,237 Net interest margin 4.02 % 3.99 % 4.08 % 4.23 % 4.24 % 4.00 % 4.31 % Net interest margin on FTE basis (non-GAAP) 4.08 % 4.06 % 4.15 % 4.30 % 4.32 % 4.07 % 4.39 %

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Kelly C. Rackley

VP, Corporate Secretary & Investor Relations Manager, FirstSun

303.962.0150 | Investor.Relations@firstsuncb.com

Media Contact:

Jeanne Lipson

Vice President of Marketing, Sunflower Bank

915.881.6785 | Jeanne.Lipson@SunflowerBank.com