"Sprouts saw outstanding second quarter results, thanks to exceptional teamwork and strategic focus," said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. "Customers are responding to our healthy product assortment and our unique in-store experience. We are excited about the opportunities ahead."

Second Quarter Highlights:

Net sales totaled $1.9 billion; a 12% increase from the same period in 2023

totaled $1.9 billion; a 12% increase from the same period in 2023 Comparable store sales growth of 6.7%

growth of 6.7% Diluted earnings per share of $0.94; compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.65 and Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.71 (1) in the same period in 2023

of $0.94; compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.65 and Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same period in 2023 Opened 5 new stores, resulting in 419 stores in 23 states as of June 30, 2024

(1) Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of certain special items. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, there were no adjustments due to special items. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information about this item.

Leverage and Liquidity in Second Quarter 2024

Ended the quarter with $177 million in cash and cash equivalents and zero balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility after a $125 million voluntary pay down

and zero balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility after a $125 million voluntary pay down Authorized a new $600 million share buyback program and repurchased 640 thousand shares of common stock for a total investment of $44 million, excluding excise tax

$600 million for a total investment of $44 million, excluding excise tax Generated cash from operations of $311 million and invested $89 million in capital expenditures, net of landlord reimbursement, year-to-date thru June 30, 2024

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Outlook

The following provides information on our third quarter 2024 outlook:

Comparable store sales growth: 3.5% to 4.5%

3.5% to 4.5% Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $0.71 to $0.75

The following provides information on our full-year 2024 outlook:

Net sales growth: 9% to 10%

9% to 10% Comparable store sales growth: 4% to 5%

4% to 5% Adjusted EBIT : $445 million to $455 million

: $445 million to $455 million Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $3.29 to $3.37

$3.29 to $3.37 Unit growth: Approximately 35 new stores

Approximately 35 new stores Capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements): $225 million to $245 million

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Sprouts will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, July 29, 2024, during which Sprouts executives will further discuss second quarter 2024 financial results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available through Sprouts' investor relations webpage, accessible via the following link. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A webcast replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2024. This can be accessed with the following link.

Important Information Regarding Outlook

There is no guarantee that Sprouts will achieve its projected financial expectations, which are based on management estimates, currently available information and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These expectations are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Sprouts Farmers Market or its management "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company's outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the company's ability to successfully compete in its competitive industry; the company's ability to successfully open new stores; the company's ability to manage its growth; the company's ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the company's ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; equipment supply disruptions; general economic conditions that impact consumer spending or result in competitive responses; accounting standard changes; the current inflationary environment and future potential inflationary and/or deflationary trends; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Corporate Profile

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 32,000 team members and operates more than 415 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Thirteen weeks ended Twenty-six weeks ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Net sales $ 1,893,519 $ 1,692,247 $ 3,777,327 $ 3,425,557 Cost of sales 1,175,154 1,066,275 2,336,649 2,149,523 Gross profit 718,365 625,972 1,440,678 1,276,034 Selling, general and administrative expenses 556,367 497,965 1,096,138 984,160 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales) 31,489 33,964 63,721 68,032 Store closure and other costs, net 3,192 2,427 5,236 30,704 Income from operations 127,317 91,616 275,583 193,138 Interest (income) expense, net (139 ) 2,140 679 4,360 Income before income taxes 127,456 89,476 274,904 188,778 Income tax provision 32,167 22,142 65,515 45,284 Net income $ 95,289 $ 67,334 $ 209,389 $ 143,494 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.95 $ 0.65 $ 2.08 $ 1.39 Diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.65 $ 2.06 $ 1.38 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 100,460 102,824 100,765 103,326 Diluted 101,196 103,514 101,647 104,240

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,321 $ 201,794 Accounts receivable, net 31,381 30,313 Inventories 325,578 323,198 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,771 48,467 Total current assets 568,051 603,772 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 836,010 798,707 Operating lease assets, net 1,402,161 1,322,854 Intangible assets 208,060 208,060 Goodwill 381,750 381,741 Other assets 14,487 12,294 Total assets $ 3,410,519 $ 3,327,428 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 158,773 $ 179,927 Accrued liabilities 193,814 164,887 Accrued salaries and benefits 69,656 74,752 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 126,395 126,271 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 1,119 1,032 Total current liabilities 549,757 546,869 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,482,797 1,399,676 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 8,057 133,685 Other long-term liabilities 38,661 36,270 Deferred income tax liability 61,972 62,381 Total liabilities 2,141,244 2,178,881 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Undesignated preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 100,214,345 shares issued and outstanding, June 30, 2024; 101,211,984 shares issued and outstanding, December 31, 2023 100 101 Additional paid-in capital 791,364 774,834 Retained earnings 477,811 373,612 Total stockholders' equity 1,269,275 1,148,547 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,410,519 $ 3,327,428

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS) Twenty-six weeks ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 209,389 $ 143,494 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 67,756 70,013 Operating lease asset amortization 65,489 62,331 Impairment of assets - 27,845 Share-based compensation 13,266 9,461 Deferred income taxes (396 ) (5,953 ) Other non-cash items 2,189 254 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition: Accounts receivable 18,746 8,390 Inventories (2,380 ) (7,665 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,947 9,915 Other assets (125 ) 3,205 Accounts payable (12,914 ) 3,374 Accrued liabilities 24,081 41,733 Accrued salaries and benefits (5,095 ) (2,561 ) Operating lease liabilities (83,952 ) (68,986 ) Other long-term liabilities 1,294 (69 ) Cash flows from operating activities 311,295 294,781 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (108,925 ) (98,683 ) Payments for acquisition, net of cash acquired - (13,042 ) Cash flows used in investing activities (108,925 ) (111,725 ) Financing activities Payments on revolving credit facilities (125,000 ) (75,000 ) Payments on finance lease liabilities (542 ) (482 ) Repurchase of common stock (104,488 ) (148,346 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,265 7,238 Cash flows used in financing activities (226,765 ) (216,590 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (24,395 ) (33,534 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 203,870 295,192 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 179,475 $ 261,658

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the company presents Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The company's management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the company, and certain of these measures may be used as components of incentive compensation.

The company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income tax, and depreciation, amortization and accretion. Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of certain specified special items. The Company reported these adjusted measures to provide additional information with respect to the impact of store closure costs and certain other items during the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2023. There were no such material adjustments during the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Because of their limitations, non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in the growth of the company's business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the company's obligations. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of (i) Adjusted gross margin to gross margin, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT to net income and (iii) Adjusted diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, in each case, for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023:

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Thirteen weeks ended Twenty-six weeks ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Gross profit $ 718,365 $ 625,972 $ 1,440,678 $ 1,276,034 Special items (1) - 1,653 - 1,653 Adjusted gross profit $ 718,365 $ 627,625 $ 1,440,678 $ 1,277,687 Gross margin 37.9 % 37.0 % 38.1 % 37.3 % Adjusted gross margin 37.9 % 37.1 % 38.1 % 37.3 % Net income $ 95,289 $ 67,334 $ 209,389 $ 143,494 Income tax provision 32,167 22,142 65,515 45,284 Interest (income) expense, net (139 ) 2,140 679 4,360 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 127,317 91,616 275,583 193,138 Special items (2) - 8,115 - 43,642 Adjusted EBIT 127,317 99,731 275,583 236,780 Depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for special items 33,234 33,221 67,756 64,134 Adjusted EBITDA $ 160,551 $ 132,952 $ 343,339 $ 300,914 Net income $ 95,289 $ 67,334 $ 209,389 $ 143,494 Special items, net of tax (2) - 5,971 - 32,492 Adjusted net income $ 95,289 $ 73,305 $ 209,389 $ 175,986 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 0.65 $ 2.06 $ 1.38 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 0.71 $ 2.06 $ 1.69 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 101,196 103,514 101,647 104,240

(1) For the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 30, 2024, there were no special items. For the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2023, special items included approximately $2 million in Cost of sales related to store closures and our supply chain transition. (2) For the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 30, 2024, there were no special items. For the thirteen weeks ended July 2, 2023, special items included approximately $4 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses related to store closures, our supply chain transition and acquisition related costs, $2 million in Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation in cost of sales) for accelerated depreciation in connection with store closures and $2 million in Cost of sales related to store closures and our supply chain transition. For the twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2023, special items included approximately $28 million in Store Closure and other costs, net primarily related to impairment charges and $6 million in Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation in cost of sales) for accelerated depreciation in connection with store closures, $8 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses related to store closures, our supply chain transition and acquisition related costs, and $2 million in Cost of sales related to store closures and our supply chain transition. After-tax impact included the tax benefit on the pre-tax charge.

