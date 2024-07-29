SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (including its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Company", "HomeStreet" or "we"), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank, today announced the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. As we present non-GAAP measures in this release, the reader should refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations set forth below under the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Operating Results Second quarter 2024 compared to first quarter 2024 Reported Results: Net loss: $6.2 million compared to $7.5 million

Loss per fully diluted share: $0.33 compared to $0.40

Net interest margin: 1.37% compared to 1.44% Core Results (1): Loss: $4.3 million compared to $5.5 million

Loss per fully diluted share: $0.23 compared to $0.29

(1) Core loss and core loss per fully diluted share are non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of these measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure see "Non-GAAP financial measures" in this earnings release.

"In the second quarter, our net loss was $6.2 million and our core net loss was $4.3 million, both of which were $1.2 million less than the comparable losses incurred in the first quarter," said Mark Mason, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our net interest margin declined to 1.37% due to increased funding costs as lower cost deposits continued to migrate to higher yielding products, our noninterest income was $3.8 million higher and our noninterest expenses decreased by $1.2 million. During this challenging earnings period we continue to focus on reducing expenses where possible. In the quarter, our full time equivalent employees declined to 840 from 858 in the prior quarter. Additionally, while interest rates have stabilized, high current rates may continue to adversely impact our funding costs relative to earning assets yields in the near term."

Financial Position As of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased by $13 million

Uninsured deposits were $492 million, or 8% of total deposits

Loans held for investment ("LHFI"), decreased by $65 million

Nonperforming assets to total assets: 0.42% compared to 0.56% at March 31, 2024

Delinquencies (2) : 0.66% compared to 0.82% at March 31, 2024

: 0.66% compared to 0.82% at March 31, 2024 Allowance for credit losses to LHFI: 0.55%

Book value per share: $27.58

Tangible book value per share: $27.14 (3)

(2) Total past due and nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment. (3) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of this measure to the nearest comparable GAAP measure see "Non-GAAP financial measures" in this earnings release.

"Our quarter-end and average deposit balances, excluding brokered deposits, were stable during the first and second quarter," continued Mark Mason. "We have noticed that the migration of deposits to higher yielding products has slowed significantly during the latter part of the second quarter. If these trends continue we expect that our funding costs will stabilize."

"Our loan balances decreased $65 million during the second quarter as our originations decreased from the first quarter levels and we started to see a low level of prepayments in our commercial real estate loan portfolio. Our loan originations continue to be focused on variable rate loan products with appropriate margins over incremental funding costs," added Mark Mason. "In the second quarter our nonaccrual and nonperforming assets decreased by 25% due to payoffs, resulting in a ratio of nonaccrual assets to total assets of 0.42%. Our total loan delinquencies decreased from 0.82% to 0.66% during the quarter. Our credit quality remains strong and we have not identified any potentially significant credit issues in our loan portfolio. Additionally, our analysis of multifamily loans repricing through the end of 2025 does not indicate any meaningful increased risk of loss."

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its principal subsidiary is HomeStreet Bank. Certain information about our business can be found on our investor relations web site, located at http://ir.homestreet.com. HomeStreet Bank is a member of the FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). Generally, forward-looking statements include the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "goal," "upcoming," "outlook," "guidance" or "project" or the negation thereof, or similar expressions. In addition, all statements in this earnings release (including but not limited to those found in the quotes of our Chief Executive Officer) that address and/or include beliefs, assumptions, estimates, projections and expectations of our future performance and financial condition and trends in product mixes and expected impact on costs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond management's control. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations at the time such statements are made and speak only as of the date made. The Company does not assume any obligation or undertake to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by federal securities or other applicable laws, although the Company may do so from time to time. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties. For all forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act.

We caution readers that actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements. Rather, more important factors could affect the Company's future results, including but not limited to the following: (1) our ability to successfully consummate the pending merger (the "Merger") with FirstSun Capital Bancorp ("FirstSun"), (2) the ability of HomeStreet and FirstSun to obtain required governmental approvals of the Merger, (3) the failure to satisfy the closing conditions in the definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated as of January 16, 2024, as amended on April 30, 2024, by and between HomeStreet and FirstSun, or any unexpected delay in closing the Merger, (4) the ability to achieve expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the Merger within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected, (5) the diversion of management time from core banking functions due to Merger-related issues; (6) potential difficulty in maintaining relationships with customers, associates or business partners as a result of the announced Merger, (7) changes in the U.S. and global economies, including business disruptions, reductions in employment, inflationary pressures and an increase in business failures, specifically among our customers; (8) changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; (9) changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of our primary subsidiary, HomeStreet Bank (the "Bank"), through which substantially all of our operations are carried out; (10) there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; (11) our ability to attract and retain key members of our senior management team; (12) the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond our control; (13) our ability to control operating costs and expenses; (14) our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses; (15) the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses; (16) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause our financial condition to be perceived or interpreted differently; (17) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect our business or financial condition, including, without limitation, changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws and policies, changes in privacy laws, and changes in regulatory capital or other rules, and the availability of resources to address or respond to such changes; (18) general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which we conduct business, or conditions in the securities markets or banking industry, may be less favorable than what we currently anticipate; (19) challenges our customers may face in meeting current underwriting standards may adversely impact all or a substantial portion of the value of our rate-lock loan activity we recognize; (20) technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than what we anticipate; (21) a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or information technology infrastructure, or those of our third-party providers and vendors, including due to cyber-attacks; (22) success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than what we anticipate; (23) our ability to grow efficiently both organically and through acquisitions and to manage our growth and integration costs; (24) staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our work force and potential associated charges; (25) litigation, investigations or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than what we anticipate; and (26) our ability to obtain regulatory approvals or non-objection to take various capital actions, including the payment of dividends by us or the Bank, or repurchases of our common stock. A discussion of the factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results, business goals and operational and financial objectives cited in this release, other releases, public statements and/or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") is also contained in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q. We strongly recommend readers review those disclosures in conjunction with the discussions herein.

All future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and factors that the Company currently deems immaterial may become material, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect the Company.

HomeStreet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance.

In this earnings release, we use the following non-GAAP measures: (i) tangible common equity and tangible assets as we believe this information is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of capital ratios; (ii) core income (loss) and effective tax rate on core income (loss) before taxes, which excludes goodwill impairment charges and merger related expenses and the related tax impact as we believe this measure is a better comparison to be used for projecting future results and (iii) an efficiency ratio which is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding certain items of income or expense and excluding taxes incurred and payable to the state of Washington as such taxes are not classified as income taxes and we believe including them in noninterest expense impacts the comparability of our results to those companies whose operations are in states where assessed taxes on business are classified as income taxes.

These supplemental performance measures may vary from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures provided by other companies in our industry. Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure may also be a financial metric that is not required by GAAP or other applicable requirements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by providing additional information used by management that is not otherwise required by GAAP or other applicable requirements. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate a comparison of our performance to prior periods. We believe these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the information below, we have provided reconciliations of, where applicable, the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP measures used in this earnings release, or the computation of the non-GAAP financial measure.

HomeStreet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures or calculations of the non-GAAP measure:

As of or for the Quarter Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Core net income (loss) Net income (loss) $ (6,238 ) $ (7,497 ) Adjustments (tax effected) Merger related expenses 1,897 2,028 Total $ (4,341 ) $ (5,469 ) Core net income (loss) per fully diluted share Fully diluted shares 18,857,566 18,856,870 Computed amount $ (0.23 ) $ (0.29 ) Return on average tangible equity (annualized) Average shareholders' equity $ 522,904 $ 537,627 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles (8,794 ) (9,403 ) Average tangible equity $ 514,110 $ 528,224 Core net income (loss) (per above) $ (4,341 ) $ (5,469 ) Adjustments (tax effected) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 487 488 Tangible income (loss) applicable to shareholders $ (3,854 ) $ (4,981 ) Ratio (3.0 )% (3.8 )% Efficiency ratio Noninterest expense Total $ 50,931 $ 52,164 Adjustments: Merger related expenses (2,432 ) (2,600 ) State of Washington taxes (463 ) (452 ) Adjusted total $ 48,036 $ 49,112 Total revenues Net interest income $ 29,701 $ 32,151 Noninterest income 13,227 9,454 Adjusted total $ 42,928 $ 41,605 Ratio 111.9 % 118.0 % Return on average assets (annualized) - Core Average Assets $ 9,272,131 $ 9,502,189 Core net income (loss) (per above) (4,341 ) (5,469 ) Ratio (0.19 )% (0.23 )% Tangible book value per share Shareholders' equity $ 520,117 $ 527,333 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles (8,391 ) (9,016 ) Tangible shareholders' equity $ 511,726 $ 518,317 Common shares outstanding 18,857,565 18,857,565 Computed amount $ 27.14 $ 27.49

