AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on high-hazard industries, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Net premiums earned $ 68,633 $ 65,598 4.6 % $ 137,079 $ 134,779 1.7 % Net investment income 7,447 7,724 -3.6 % 14,813 15,157 -2.3 % Net realized gains (losses) on investments (pre-tax) (117 ) 75 NM (339 ) 333 NM Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) (58 ) 2,048 NM 4,718 3,417 NM Net income 10,993 15,627 -29.7 % 27,918 32,966 -15.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.81 -29.6 % $ 1.46 $ 1.72 -15.1 % Operating net income 11,131 13,950 -20.2 % 24,459 30,004 -18.5 % Operating earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.73 -20.5 % $ 1.28 $ 1.56 -17.9 % Book value per share $ 15.78 $ 17.76 -11.1 % $ 15.78 $ 17.76 -11.1 % Net combined ratio 90.5 % 85.4 % 88.8 % 83.9 % Return on average equity 14.6 % 18.6 % 18.8 % 20.0 %

G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, " We are pleased with our second-quarter results. New business generation, along with strong retention and increased audit premiums generated gross premiums written growth of 6.6% for the quarter. Enhancing the profitable growth was favorable loss development from prior accident years. In all, we produced an attractive underwriting profit and added to the year's robust returns."

INSURANCE RESULTS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 76,428 $ 71,704 6.6 % $ 156,502 $ 154,191 1.5 % Net premiums earned 68,633 65,598 4.6 % 137,079 134,779 1.7 % Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 40,624 35,645 14.0 % 80,615 74,654 8.0 % Underwriting and certain other operating costs, commissions, salaries and benefits 20,429 19,972 2.3 % 39,127 36,954 5.9 % Policyholder dividends 1,049 490 114.1 % 2,121 1,421 49.3 % Underwriting profit (pre-tax) $ 6,531 $ 9,491 -31.2 % $ 15,216 $ 21,750 -30.0 % Insurance Ratios: Current accident year loss ratio 71.0 % 71.0 % 71.0 % 71.0 % Prior accident year loss ratio -11.8 % -16.7 % -12.2 % -15.6 % Net loss ratio 59.2 % 54.3 % 58.8 % 55.4 % Net underwriting expense ratio 29.8 % 30.4 % 28.5 % 27.4 % Net dividend ratio 1.5 % 0.7 % 1.5 % 1.1 % Net combined ratio 90.5 % 85.4 % 88.8 % 83.9 %

Voluntary premiums on policies written in the quarter were 2.7% higher than in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in policy count and strong retention, partially offset by continued declines in approved loss costs.

Payroll audits and related premium adjustments increased premiums written by $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to an increase of $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to continued payroll strength.

The loss ratio for the second quarter was 59.2%, compared to 54.3% in the second quarter of 2023. During the quarter, the Company experienced favorable net loss reserve development for prior accident years, which reduced loss and loss adjustment expenses by $8.1 million, primarily from accident years 2020 through 2022.

The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was 20.0%, which is slightly lower than the 20.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

INVESTMENT RESULTS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Net investment income $ 7,447 $ 7,724 -3.6 % $ 14,813 $ 15,157 -2.3 % Net realized gains (losses) on investments (pre-tax) (117 ) 75 NM (339 ) 333 NM Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) (58 ) 2,048 NM 4,718 3,417 NM Pre-tax investment yield 3.3 % 3.2 % 3.3 % 3.2 % Tax-equivalent yield (1) 3.8 % 3.6 % 3.8 % 3.6 %

___________ (1) The tax equivalent yield is calculated using the effective interest rate and the appropriate marginal tax rate.

Net investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, decreased 3.6% to $7.4 million due to the reduced portfolio size, partially offset by increased reinvestment rates as compared to portfolio rolloff.

Net unrealized gains on equity securities were relatively unchanged during the quarter compared to a $2.0 million unrealized gain in the second quarter of 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the carrying value of AMERISAFE's investment portfolio, including cash and cash equivalents, was $884.2 million.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 91,825 shares at an average cost (including commissions and excise tax) of $44.79 per share, a total of $4.1 million. Since the inception of our initial share repurchase program in February 2010, we have repurchased 1,661,265 shares at an average cost of $24.71, a total of $41.0 million. The remaining outstanding share repurchase authorization as of June 30, 2024 is $6.3 million.

The Company also paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share on June 21, 2024, which represented an 8.8% increase in the quarterly dividend compared with 2023. On July 26, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on September 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 6, 2024.

Book value per share on June 30, 2024, was $15.78, an increase of 3.3% from $15.28 on December 31, 2023.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net income $ 10,993 $ 15,627 $ 27,918 $ 32,966 Less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments (117 ) 75 (339 ) 333 Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) (58 ) 2,048 4,718 3,417 Tax effect (1) 37 (446 ) (920 ) (788 ) Operating net income (2) $ 11,131 $ 13,950 $ 24,459 $ 30,004 Average shareholders' equity (3) $ 301,043 $ 336,711 $ 296,722 $ 329,000 Less: Average accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,150 ) (10,792 ) (8,377 ) (12,964 ) Average adjusted shareholders' equity (2) $ 310,193 $ 347,503 $ 305,099 $ 341,964 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,146,294 19,196,755 19,171,206 19,200,377 Return on average equity (4) 14.6 % 18.6 % 18.8 % 20.0 % Operating return on average adjusted equity (2) 14.4 % 16.1 % 16.0 % 17.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.81 $ 1.46 $ 1.72 Operating earnings per share (2) $ 0.58 $ 0.73 $ 1.28 $ 1.56

(1) The tax effect of net realized losses on investments and net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities is calculated with an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Operating net income, average adjusted shareholders' equity, operating return on average adjusted equity and operating earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that investors' understanding of core operating performance is enhanced by AMERISAFE's disclosure of these financial measures. (3) Average shareholders' equity is calculated by taking the average of the beginning and ending shareholders' equity for the applicable period. (4) Return on average equity is calculated by dividing the annualized net income by the average shareholders' equity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) and includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP in the Supplemental Information in this release.

Management believes that investors' understanding of core operating performance is enhanced by AMERISAFE's disclosure of these financial measures, which include operating net income, average adjusted shareholders' equity, operating return on average adjusted equity, and operating earnings per share.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, and manufacturing. AMERISAFE actively markets workers' compensation insurance in 27 states.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," or similar words are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding AMERISAFE's plans and performance. These statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance and include statements regarding management's views and expectations of the workers' compensation market, the Company's growth opportunities, underwriting margins and actions by competitors. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as the results of risks, uncertainties, and other factors on the business and operations of the Company and our policyholders and the market value of our investment portfolio. Additional factors that may affect our results are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including AMERISAFE's Annual Report on Form 10-K. AMERISAFE cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. AMERISAFE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information, or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 76,428 $ 71,704 $ 156,502 $ 154,191 Ceded premiums written (4,027 ) (3,965 ) (7,953 ) (8,144 ) Net premiums written $ 72,401 $ 67,739 $ 148,549 $ 146,047 Net premiums earned $ 68,633 $ 65,598 $ 137,079 $ 134,779 Net investment income 7,447 7,724 14,813 15,157 Net realized gains (losses) on investments (117 ) 75 (339 ) 333 Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (58 ) 2,048 4,718 3,417 Fee and other income (losses) (75 ) 214 48 411 Total revenues 75,830 75,659 156,319 154,097 Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 40,624 35,645 80,615 74,654 Underwriting and other operating costs 20,429 19,972 39,127 36,954 Policyholder dividends 1,049 490 2,121 1,421 Provision for investment related credit loss benefit (16 ) (16 ) (33 ) (35 ) Total expenses 62,086 56,091 121,830 112,994 Income before taxes 13,744 19,568 34,489 41,103 Income tax expense 2,751 3,941 6,571 8,137 Net income $ 10,993 $ 15,627 $ 27,918 $ 32,966 Basic EPS: Net income $ 10,993 $ 15,627 $ 27,918 $ 32,966 Basic weighted average common shares 19,083,232 19,139,735 19,102,700 19,135,564 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.82 $ 1.46 $ 1.72 Diluted EPS: Net income $ 10,993 $ 15,627 $ 27,918 $ 32,966 Diluted weighted average common shares: Weighted average common shares 19,083,232 19,139,735 19,102,700 19,135,564 Restricted stock and RSUs 63,062 57,020 68,506 64,813 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,146,294 19,196,755 19,171,206 19,200,377 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.81 $ 1.46 $ 1.72

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Assets Investments $ 853,597 $ 857,786 Cash and cash equivalents 30,611 38,682 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 123,335 129,963 Premiums receivable, net 150,914 132,861 Deferred income taxes 21,781 20,403 Deferred policy acquisition costs 19,506 17,975 Other assets 33,785 31,492 $ 1,233,529 $ 1,229,162 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 663,985 $ 673,994 Unearned premiums 128,055 116,585 Insurance-related assessments 16,661 16,896 Other liabilities 123,836 129,236 Shareholders' equity 300,992 292,451 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,233,529 $ 1,229,162

