SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) today reported net income of $13.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, on revenues of $320.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net income was $22.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, on revenues of $246.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Excluding after-tax special items consisting of gain on insurance recoveries and CatchMark merger-related expenses, adjusted net income was $5.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Generated Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $103.2 million and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 32%

Completed the sale of 34,100 acres of four-year average age Southern timberlands for $57 million, or $1,700 per acre

Repurchased 610,000 shares for $25 million, or $41 per share

Finalizing construction of the $131 million Waldo, Arkansas sawmill expansion and modernization project

Maintained strong liquidity of nearly $500 million as of June 30, 2024

"All of our business segments delivered solid operational execution in the second quarter in spite of languishing lumber markets and the current economic backdrop," said Eric Cremers, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Real Estate business generated strong rural sales activity that created high value transactions with significant premiums to timberland values, highlighted by the closing of our previously announced 34,100-acre timberland sale to Forest Investment Associates for $57 million. Additionally, our Wood Products business is diligently focused on the final phase of construction on our Waldo, Arkansas sawmill expansion and modernization project for completion in the third quarter. As for capital allocation, our strong balance sheet and liquidity continues to allow us the flexibility to execute on our disciplined and opportunistic strategy, which included $25 million of share repurchases during the quarter. Looking ahead, we continue to believe long-term underlying housing fundamentals remain favorable and are optimistic that lumber markets will gain renewed momentum as inflation and interest rates improve," stated Mr. Cremers.

Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share data) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Revenues $ 320.7 $ 228.1 $ 246.1 Net income (loss) $ 13.7 $ (0.3 ) $ 22.3 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted (in thousands) 79,741 79,677 80,416 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.17 $ - $ 0.28 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 $ 13.7 $ (0.3 ) $ 5.2 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share1 $ 0.17 $ - $ 0.06 Total Adjusted EBITDDA1 $ 103.2 $ 29.7 $ 45.5 Total Adjusted EBITDDA Margin1 32.2 % 13.0 % 18.5 % Dividends per share $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 Net cash from operations $ 100.6 $ 16.0 $ 37.2 Cash and cash equivalents $ 199.7 $ 180.2 $ 331.2

1 Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share, Total Adjusted EBITDDA and Total Adjusted EBITDDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" and Non-GAAP Reconciliations below for more information and reconciliations to GAAP, where applicable.

Business Performance: Q2 2024 vs. Q1 2024

Timberlands

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $0.5 million from Q1 2024

Northern sawlog prices increased 9% primarily due to seasonally lighter logs and higher cedar sawlog prices

Southern sawlog prices remained relatively flat

Forest management costs increased due to seasonally higher activities

($ in millions) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 $ Change Timberlands Revenues $ 98.8 $ 93.0 $ 5.8 Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA1 $ 34.2 $ 34.7 $ (0.5 )

1 Refer to Segment Information below for additional information.

Wood Products

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $6.7 million from Q1 2024

Average lumber prices decreased 2% to $423 per thousand board feet (MBF) in Q2 2024

Higher per-unit manufacturing costs primarily due to impacts from the expansion project at the Waldo sawmill

($ in millions) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 $ Change Wood Products Revenues $ 153.6 $ 148.6 $ 5.0 Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA1 $ (6.8 ) $ (0.1 ) $ (6.7 )

1 Refer to Segment Information below for additional information.

Real Estate

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA increased $83.4 million from Q1 2024

Sold 43,121 acres of rural land at an average price of $1,968 per acre, including the sale of 34,100 acres to Forest Investment Associates for $57 million

Sold 13 residential lots at an average price of $112,721 per lot

Sold 12 commercial acres for $492,746 per acre

($ in millions) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 $ Change Real Estate Revenues $ 95.7 $ 11.1 $ 84.6 Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA1 $ 89.6 $ 6.2 $ 83.4

1 Refer to Segment Information below for additional information.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures that are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financial statements, provide useful information to investors and other interested parties as described below. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as or comparable to other similarly titled non-GAAP measures presented by other companies due to potential inconsistencies in methods of calculation.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share are non-GAAP measures that represent GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share before certain items, net of tax, that management believes impact the ability to compare the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Total Adjusted EBITDDA and Total Adjusted EBITDDA Margin are non-GAAP measures that remove the impact of specific items that management believes do not directly reflect the core business operations on an ongoing basis and can be used to evaluate the operational performance of assets under management.

We define Total Adjusted EBITDDA Margin as Total Adjusted EBITDDA divided by Revenues.

Reconciliations of Total Adjusted EBITDDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share to their most comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the accompanying "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" at the end of this release.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns over 2.1 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, our expectations regarding the company's revenues, costs, expenses and liquidity; disciplined and opportunistic capital allocation strategy; expected completion of the Waldo, AR sawmill expansion and modernization project; long-term housing fundamentals, inflation, interest rates, and demand for lumber; and similar matters. Words such as "believe," "looking ahead," "long term," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. You should carefully read forward-looking statements, including statements that contain these words, because they discuss the future expectations or state other "forward-looking" information about PotlatchDeltic. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond PotlatchDeltic's control, such as changes in the U.S. housing market; changes in timberland values; changes in timber harvest levels on the company's lands; changes in timber prices; changes in policy regarding governmental timber sales; availability of logging contractors and shipping capacity; changes in the United States and international economies and effects on our customers and suppliers; changes in interest rates; credit availability and homebuyers' ability to qualify for mortgages; availability of labor and developable land; changes in the level of construction and remodeling activity; changes in foreign demand; changes in tariffs, quotas and trade agreements involving wood products; currency fluctuation; changes in demand for our products and real estate; changes in production and production capacity in the forest products industry; competitive pricing pressures for our products; unanticipated manufacturing disruptions; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain and/or operations; changes in general and industry-specific environmental laws and regulations; unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures; weather conditions; fires at our facilities and on our timberland and other catastrophic events; restrictions on harvesting due to fire danger; changes in raw material, fuel and other costs; transportation disruptions; share price; our ability to complete our Waldo, Arkansas sawmill expansion and modernization project on budget and schedule and to achieve the expected increases in production capacity, reduction in cash processing costs, and recovery improvement; our ability to participate in the natural climate solutions and forest carbon sequestration markets; the successful execution of the company's strategic plans and the other factors described in PotlatchDeltic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the SEC. PotlatchDeltic assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of the date hereof.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenues $ 320,671 $ 228,127 $ 246,101 $ 548,798 $ 504,063 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 282,473 212,160 215,063 494,633 439,413 Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,752 20,727 17,585 41,479 35,815 CatchMark merger-related expenses - - 244 - 2,453 Gain on fire damage - - (23,110 ) - (23,110 ) 303,225 232,887 209,782 536,112 454,571 Operating income (loss) 17,446 (4,760 ) 36,319 12,686 49,492 Interest expense, net (8,696 ) 282 (7,613 ) (8,414 ) (7,812 ) Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefits 201 201 (229 ) 402 (457 ) Other (23 ) (145 ) 258 (168 ) 268 Income (loss) before income taxes 8,928 (4,422 ) 28,735 4,506 41,491 Income taxes 4,750 4,117 (6,429 ) 8,867 (2,925 ) Net income (loss) $ 13,678 $ (305 ) $ 22,306 $ 13,373 $ 38,566 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ - $ 0.28 $ 0.17 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.17 $ - $ 0.28 $ 0.17 $ 0.48 Dividends per share $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.90 $ 0.90 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 79,627 79,677 80,145 79,656 80,087 Diluted 79,741 79,677 80,416 79,756 80,297

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,723 $ 230,118 Customer receivables, net 29,977 21,892 Inventories, net 80,097 78,665 Other current assets 47,132 46,258 Total current assets 356,929 376,933 Property, plant and equipment, net 377,060 372,832 Investment in real estate held for development and sale 55,298 56,321 Timber and timberlands, net 2,394,709 2,440,398 Intangible assets, net 14,751 15,640 Other long-term assets 180,304 169,132 Total assets $ 3,379,051 $ 3,431,256 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 95,477 $ 82,383 Current portion of long-term debt 175,692 175,615 Current portion of pension and other postretirement employee benefits 4,535 4,535 Total current liabilities 275,704 262,533 Long-term debt 858,617 858,113 Pension and other postretirement employee benefits 68,621 67,856 Deferred tax liabilities, net 27,680 36,641 Other long-term obligations 35,830 35,015 Total liabilities 1,266,452 1,260,158 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $1 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 78,902 and 79,365 shares issued and outstanding 78,902 79,365 Additional paid-in capital 2,309,555 2,303,992 Accumulated deficit (397,967 ) (315,291 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 122,109 103,032 Total stockholders' equity 2,112,599 2,171,098 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,379,051 $ 3,431,256

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 13,678 $ (305 ) $ 22,306 $ 13,373 $ 38,566 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 29,674 30,802 27,496 60,476 59,669 Basis of real estate sold 56,525 4,092 4,884 60,617 15,515 Change in deferred taxes (4,694 ) (4,145 ) (2,609 ) (8,839 ) (2,215 ) Pension and other postretirement employee benefits 1,145 1,143 1,612 2,288 3,223 Equity-based compensation expense 2,962 2,560 1,577 5,522 3,856 Gain on fire damage - - (23,110 ) - (23,110 ) Interest received under swaps with other-than-insignificant financing element (7,509 ) (7,458 ) (6,313 ) (14,967 ) (11,767 ) Other, net 2,351 2,961 1,911 5,312 3,856 Change in working capital and operating-related activities, net 9,256 (13,252 ) 2,871 (3,996 ) (14,334 ) Real estate development expenditures (1,587 ) (1,135 ) (1,896 ) (2,722 ) (4,304 ) Funding of pension and other postretirement employee benefits (1,221 ) (914 ) (1,217 ) (2,135 ) (2,304 ) Proceeds from insurance recoveries - 1,680 9,706 1,680 9,706 Net cash from operating activities 100,580 16,029 37,218 116,609 76,357 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Property, plant and equipment additions (21,608 ) (4,995 ) (5,880 ) (26,603 ) (10,135 ) Timberlands reforestation and roads (4,940 ) (7,874 ) (4,596 ) (12,814 ) (10,714 ) Acquisition of timber and timberlands (43 ) (31,438 ) (1,621 ) (31,481 ) (1,621 ) Interest received under swaps with other-than-insignificant financing element 6,986 6,938 5,849 13,924 10,904 Other, net 245 373 242 618 664 Net cash from investing activities (19,360 ) (36,996 ) (6,006 ) (56,356 ) (10,902 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Distributions to common stockholders (35,677 ) (35,779 ) (35,958 ) (71,456 ) (71,920 ) Repurchase of common stock (23,905 ) - (394 ) (23,905 ) (394 ) Other, net (1,444 ) (792 ) (1,117 ) (2,236 ) (1,955 ) Net cash from financing activities (61,026 ) (36,571 ) (37,469 ) (97,597 ) (74,269 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 20,194 (57,538 ) (6,257 ) (37,344 ) (8,814 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 180,150 237,688 343,034 237,688 345,591 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending1 $ 200,344 $ 180,150 $ 336,777 $ 200,344 $ 336,777

1 Includes $0.7 million, $0, and $5.6 million at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively, that were or are intended to be reinvested in timber and timberlands and classified as restricted cash in Other current and long-term assets in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Segment Information Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenues Timberlands $ 98,802 $ 92,950 $ 88,617 $ 191,752 $ 203,855 Wood Products 153,579 148,598 167,669 302,177 320,464 Real Estate 95,732 11,107 17,064 106,839 40,927 348,113 252,655 273,350 600,768 565,246 Intersegment Timberlands revenues (27,442 ) (24,528 ) (27,243 ) (51,970 ) (61,177 ) Other intersegment revenues - - (6 ) - (6 ) Consolidated revenues $ 320,671 $ 228,127 $ 246,101 $ 548,798 $ 504,063 Adjusted EBITDDA1 Timberlands $ 34,124 $ 34,748 $ 29,316 $ 68,872 $ 75,955 Wood Products (6,805 ) (139 ) 11,967 (6,944 ) 11,936 Real Estate 89,568 6,228 12,237 95,796 31,702 Corporate (11,756 ) (12,665 ) (10,521 ) (24,421 ) (21,262 ) Eliminations and adjustments (1,958 ) 1,550 2,446 (408 ) 4,891 Total Adjusted EBITDDA 103,173 29,722 45,445 132,895 103,222 Interest expense, net2 (8,696 ) 282 (7,613 ) (8,414 ) (7,812 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (29,268 ) (30,395 ) (27,087 ) (59,663 ) (58,851 ) Basis of real estate sold (56,525 ) (4,092 ) (4,884 ) (60,617 ) (15,515 ) CatchMark merger-related expenses - - (244 ) - (2,453 ) Gain on fire damage - - 23,110 - 23,110 Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefits 201 201 (229 ) 402 (457 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets 66 5 (21 ) 71 (21 ) Other (23 ) (145 ) 258 (168 ) 268 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 8,928 $ (4,422 ) $ 28,735 $ 4,506 $ 41,491 Depreciation, depletion and amortization Timberlands $ 16,790 $ 17,625 $ 15,895 $ 34,415 $ 36,356 Wood Products 12,227 12,516 10,948 24,743 21,983 Real Estate 136 138 121 274 277 Corporate 115 116 123 231 235 29,268 30,395 27,087 59,663 58,851 Bond discounts and deferred loan fees2 406 407 409 813 818 Total depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 29,674 $ 30,802 $ 27,496 $ 60,476 $ 59,669 Basis of real estate sold Real Estate $ 56,528 $ 4,094 $ 4,887 $ 60,622 $ 15,518 Eliminations and adjustments (3 ) (2 ) (3 ) (5 ) (3 ) Total basis of real estate sold $ 56,525 $ 4,092 $ 4,884 $ 60,617 $ 15,515

1 Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate company and segment performance. See the reconciliation of Total Adjusted EBITDDA in Non-GAAP Reconciliations. 2 Bond discounts and deferred loan fees are included in interest expense, net in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Non-GAAP Reconciliations Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amount) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Total Adjusted EBITDDA1 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 13,678 $ (305 ) $ 22,306 $ 13,373 $ 38,566 Interest expense, net 8,696 (282 ) 7,613 8,414 7,812 Income taxes (4,750 ) (4,117 ) 6,429 (8,867 ) 2,925 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 29,268 30,395 27,087 59,663 58,851 Basis of real estate sold 56,525 4,092 4,884 60,617 15,515 CatchMark merger-related expenses - - 244 - 2,453 Gain on fire damage - - (23,110 ) - (23,110 ) Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefits (201 ) (201 ) 229 (402 ) 457 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (66 ) (5 ) 21 (71 ) 21 Other 23 145 (258 ) 168 (268 ) Total Adjusted EBITDDA $ 103,173 $ 29,722 $ 45,445 $ 132,895 $ 103,222 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 13,678 $ (305 ) $ 22,306 $ 13,373 $ 38,566 Special items after tax: CatchMark merger-related expenses - - 244 - 2,453 Gain on fire damage - - (17,333 ) - (17,333 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 13,678 $ (305 ) $ 5,217 $ 13,373 $ 23,686 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share1 Net income (loss) per diluted share (GAAP) $ 0.17 $ - $ 0.28 $ 0.17 $ 0.48 Special items after tax: CatchMark merger-related expenses - - - - 0.03 Gain on fire damage - - (0.22 ) - (0.22 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share $ 0.17 $ - $ 0.06 $ 0.17 $ 0.29

1 See "Non-GAAP Measures" for further details on management's use of these measures.

