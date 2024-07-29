Merchants Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

- Second quarter 2024 net income of $76.4 million, increased 17% compared to second quarter of 2023 and decreased 12% compared to the first quarter 2024.
- Second quarter 2024 diluted earnings per common share of $1.49 increased 14% compared to the second quarter of 2023 and decreased 17% compared to the first quarter of 2024.
- Total assets of $18.2 billion surpassed any level previously reported by the Company, increasing 2% compared to March 31, 2024 and increasing 7% compared to December 31, 2023.
- On May 13, 2024, the Company completed a common stock offering of 2.4 million shares, resulting in net proceeds of $97.7 million, which contributed to the estimated 70 basis point increase in the common equity tier I capital ratio that reached 8.7% as of June 30, 2024.
- Tangible book value per common share reached a record-high of $31.27 and increased 30% compared to $24.14 in the second quarter of 2023 and increased 7% compared to $29.26 in the first quarter of 2024.
- As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $7.0 billion in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, representing 39% of total assets.
- The Company's most liquid assets are in unrestricted cash, short-term investments, including interest-earning demand deposits, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse repurchase agreements included in loans receivable. Taken together, with unused borrowing capacity, these totaled $12.6 billion, or 69%, of the $18.2 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2024.
- Loans receivable of $10.9 billion, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased $242.7 million, or 2%, compared to March 31, 2024, and increased $805.4 million, or 8%, compared to December 31, 2023.
- The efficiency ratio was 31.59% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 32.71% in the second quarter of 2023 and 29.13% in the first quarter of 2024.
- On April 30, 2024, the Company completed a $324.6 million securitization of 13 multi-family mortgage loans through a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series transaction.
- The Company redeemed all outstanding shares of the Series A Preferred Stock for $52 million on April 1, 2024, at the liquidation preference of $25.00 per share.
CARMEL, Ind., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank, today reported second quarter 2024 net income of $76.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.49. This compared to $65.3 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.31 in the second quarter of 2023, and compared to $87.1 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.80 in the first quarter of 2024.
"Results for the second quarter demonstrate our success in serving customers while also increasing shareholder value in any interest rate environment. Loan growth continued as we reached a new record of $18.2 billion in assets and we also achieved a record-high tangible book value of $31.27 per share, which reflected a 30% increase over the prior year. Our originate-to-sell business model that minimizes interest rate risk has proven to be successful, and our priorities remain unchanged. We have also focused on effectively managing our capital to execute our strategies for future growth by issuing common stock, entering into credit risk transfer transactions, and participating in securitizations.," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.
Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The market leading positions we hold across our businesses is a testament to the resilience and creativity that our team has demonstrated while working with customers to find effective solutions to their lending needs. These strong relationships position us to be a lender of choice and provide us with significant growth opportunities."
Net income of $76.4 million for the second quarter 2024 increased by $11.1 million, or 17%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by:
- a $22.5 million, or 21%, increase in net interest income, and
- a $12.6 million, or 56%, decrease in the provision for credit losses related to lower loan charge-offs and relative changes to qualitative factors, which were partially offset by
- a $19.5 million, or 594%, increase in the provision for income tax, primarily due to a $13.0 million tax benefit recorded in the second quarter of 2023 that was related to tax refunds and changes in state tax apportionment calculations.
Net income of $76.4 million for the second quarter 2024 decreased by $10.7 million, or 12%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily driven by:
- an $8.9 million lower fair market value positive adjustment to servicing rights. Results for the second quarter of 2024 included a $5.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $14.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the first quarter of 2024, and
- a $5.2 million increase in the provision for credit losses that reflected higher loan charge-offs and specific reserves, as well as an increase in qualitative loss factors in the multi-family loan portfolio, which were offset by a decrease in loss rates of other portfolios during the second quarter of 2024.
Total Assets
Total assets of $18.2 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $389.8 million, or 2%, compared to March 31, 2024, and increased $1.3 billion, or 7%, compared to December 31, 2023. The increase compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to growth in the warehouse, multi-family, and healthcare loan portfolios.
Return on average assets was 1.72% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 1.78% for the second quarter of 2023 and 2.07% for the first quarter of 2024.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans of $81.0 million, as of June 30, 2024, increased $5.3 million, or 7%, compared to March 31, 2024, and increased $9.3 million, or 13%, compared to December 31, 2023. The increase compared to both periods was primarily due to loan charge-offs, increases in specific reserves, loan growth, and changes to qualitative loss factors to reflect changes in industry conditions.
The Company recorded three charge-offs, primarily in the multi-family portfolio, for $3.5 million and recorded $15,000 of recoveries during the second quarter 2024. This compares to $9.5 million in charge-offs and $2,000 in recoveries during the second quarter of 2023 and to $0.9 million in charge-offs and $1,000 of recoveries in the first quarter of 2024.
As of June 30, 2024, non-performing loans were $143.5 million, or 1.30% of gross loans receivable, compared to $131.8 million, or 1.22%, as of March 31, 2024, and $82.0 million, or 0.80%, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in non-performing loans compared to both periods was primarily driven by multi-family and healthcare customers with delinquent payments on variable rate loans that have required higher payments due to interest rates remaining at elevated levels.
Securities Available for Sale
Total securities available for sale of $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2024 decreased $44.3 million, or 4%, compared to March 31, 2024, and decreased $96.7 million, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to maturities, sales, and repayments that were partially offset by purchases.
As of June 30, 2024, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses ("AOCL") of $0.5 million, related to securities available for sale, decreased $0.7 million, or 57%, compared to March 31, 2024, and decreased $2.0 million, or 80%, compared to December 31, 2023. The $0.5 million of AOCL as of June 30, 2024 represented less than 1% of total equity and less than 1% of total investment securities.
Total Deposits
Total deposits of $14.9 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $941.4 million, or 7%, compared to March 31, 2024, and increased $855.6 million, or 6%, compared to December 31, 2023. The change compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to growth in core deposits, reflecting an increase in certificates of deposit and demand accounts. The change compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to growth in core deposit accounts, reflecting an increase in certificates of deposit accounts that was partially offset by a decrease in demand accounts.
Core deposits of $8.8 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $574.0 million, or 7%, from March 31, 2024 and increased $705.9 million, or 9%, from December 31, 2023. Core deposits represented 59% of total deposits at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, and 58% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.
Total brokered deposits of $6.1 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $367.4 million, or 6%, from March 31, 2024 and increased $149.7 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 70 days.
Liquidity
Cash balances of $540.9 million as of June 30, 2024 increased by $32.1 million compared to March 31, 2024 and decreased by $43.5 million compared to December 31, 2023. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $7.0 billion as of June 30, 2024 compared to $5.6 billion at March 31, 2024 and $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023. Furthermore, its $2.8 billion line of credit with the Federal Reserve Board alone could fund 118% of its uninsured deposits, which represented approximately 15% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024.
This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024 and 2023
Net Interest Income of $128.1 million increased $22.5 million, or 21%, compared to $105.6 million, primarily reflecting an increase in both average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale, as well as higher average yields and balances of securities available for sale, which were partially offset by higher average balances and interest rates on deposits, as well as higher average balances on borrowings.
- Net interest margin of 2.99% increased 2 basis points compared to 2.97%. The margin was negatively impacted by approximately 6 basis points in the second quarter of 2024 from the net reversal of $2.5 million in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status.
- Interest rate spread of 2.45% increased 4 basis points compared to 2.41%.
Interest Income of $328.3 million increased $70.2 million, or 27%, compared to $258.1 million, reflecting an increase in both average balances and higher yields of loans and loans held for sale, as well as securities available for sale.
- Average balances of $14.3 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 20% compared to $12.0 billion.
- Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.97% increased 30 basis points compared to 7.67%.
- Average balances of $1.0 billion for securities available for sale increased 54% compared to $672.9 million.
- Average yield on securities available for sale of 5.72% increased 240 basis points compared to 3.32%.
Interest Expense of $200.2 million increased $47.7 million, or 31%, compared to $152.5 million. The increase reflected an increase in both average balances and rates on certificates of deposit and interest-bearing checking, as well as higher average balances on borrowings.
- Average balances of $6.5 billion for certificates of deposit increased 38% compared to $4.7 billion.
- Average interest rates of 5.43% for certificates of deposit increased 45 basis points compared to 4.98%.
- Average balances of $4.9 billion for interest-bearing checking increased 15% compared to $4.3 billion.
- Average interest rates of 4.74% for interest-bearing checking increased 24 basis points compared to 4.50%.
- Average balances of $1.0 billion for borrowings increased 74% compared to $591.3 million.
Noninterest Income of $31.4 million increased $1.5 million, or 5%, compared to $29.9 million, primarily due to a $2.2 million, or 26%, increase in net loan servicing fees and a $1.4 million, or 46%, increase in other income, partially offset by a $1.3 million, or 47%, decrease in mortgage warehouse fees.
- Loan servicing fees included a $5.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $0.6 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $4.5 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $3.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights in the prior period, of which $1.3 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and $2.1 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
Noninterest Expense of $50.4 million increased $6.1 million, or 14%, compared to $44.3 million reflecting increases in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth and increases in deposit insurance expenses. The higher noninterest expense also reflected a $1.6 million increase in other expenses primarily associated with ongoing premium expense for the credit default swap that was executed in March 2024.
- The efficiency ratio of 31.59% decreased 112 basis points compared to 32.71%.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024
Net Interest Income of $128.1 million increased 1%, compared to $127.1 million, primarily due to higher average balances on loans and loans held for sale, partially offset by higher average balances of deposits and on borrowings.
- Net interest margin of 2.99% decreased 15 basis points compared to 3.14%, primarily due to a shift in business mix that reflected significant growth in the mortgage warehouse portfolio. The margin was also negatively impacted by approximately 6 basis points in the second quarter of 2024 from the net reversal of $2.5 million in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status.
- Interest rate spread of 2.45% decreased 13 basis points compared to 2.58%.
Interest Income of $328.3 million increased $14.1 million, or 4%, compared to $314.2 million, reflecting an increase in average balances on loans and loans held for sale, interest earning deposits, and mortgage loans in process or securitization. The increases in interest income were partially offset by a decrease in average yields on loans and loans held for sale.
- Average balances of $14.3 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 6% compared to $13.5 billion.
- Average balances of $438.4 million on interest earning deposits increased 27% compared to $346.2 million.
- Average balances of $234.7 million for mortgage loans in process of securitization increased 70% compared to $137.9 million.
- Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 7.97% decreased 14 basis points compared to 8.11%, reflecting a net $2.5 million reversal of accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status during the quarter.
Interest Expense of $200.2 million increased 7% compared to $187.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher average balances on certificate of deposit accounts and borrowings. These were partially offset by lower rates on borrowings, as well as lower average balances on interest-bearing checking accounts.
- Average balances of $6.5 billion for certificate of deposit accounts increased 15% compared to $5.7 billion.
- Average balances of $1.0 billion for borrowings increased 44% compared to $716.9 million.
- Average interest rates of 8.00% for borrowings decreased 103 basis points compared to 9.03%.
- Average balances of $4.9 billion for interest-bearing checking accounts decreased 3% compared to $5.1 billion.
Noninterest Income of $31.4 million decreased $9.5 million, or 23%, compared $40.9 million, primarily due to an $8.6 million, or 44%, decrease in net loan servicing fees and a $2.1 million, or 39%, decrease in syndication and asset management fees.
- Loan servicing fees included a $5.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $0.6 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $4.5 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $14.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $0.8 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $13.2 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
Noninterest Expense of $50.4 million increased $1.5 million, or 3%, compared to $48.9 million, driven by a $2.7 million, or 54%, increase in other expenses associated with ongoing premium expense for the credit default swap that was executed in March 2024. This increase was partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits
- The efficiency ratio of 31.59% increased 246 basis points compared to 29.13%.
About Merchants Bancorp
Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $18.2 billion in assets and $14.9 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2024, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 10,242
$ 17,924
$ 15,592
$ 10,633
$ 15,390
Interest-earning demand accounts
530,640
490,831
568,830
396,605
361,920
Cash and cash equivalents
540,882
508,755
584,422
407,238
377,310
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
3,304
3,329
3,349
3,385
3,412
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
209,244
142,629
110,599
476,047
298,907
Securities available for sale ($682,774, $700,640 and $722,497 utilizing fair value option at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)
1,017,019
1,061,288
1,113,687
624,586
648,003
Securities held to maturity ($1,291,960, $1,176,178, $1,203,535, $1,010,745 and $1,058,590 at fair value, respectively)
1,291,110
1,175,167
1,204,217
1,012,801
1,062,017
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
67,499
64,215
48,578
48,219
39,130
Loans held for sale (includes $102,873, $84,513, $86,663, $90,875 and $82,931 at fair value, respectively)
3,483,076
3,503,131
3,144,756
3,477,036
3,058,013
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of $81,028, $75,712, $71,752, $66,864 and $62,986, respectively
10,933,189
10,690,513
10,127,801
9,910,681
9,854,018
Premises and equipment, net
46,833
42,450
42,342
36,730
36,947
Servicing rights
178,776
172,200
158,457
162,141
147,288
Interest receivable
90,360
90,303
91,346
78,401
70,509
Goodwill
8,014
8,014
15,845
15,845
15,845
Other assets and receivables
343,116
360,582
307,117
242,126
263,473
Total assets
$18,212,422
$17,822,576
$ 16,952,516
$ 16,495,236
$15,874,872
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 383,260
$ 319,872
$ 520,070
$ 287,846
$ 349,387
Interest-bearing
14,533,807
13,655,789
13,541,390
12,719,492
12,710,477
Total deposits
14,917,067
13,975,661
14,061,460
13,007,338
13,059,864
Borrowings
1,159,206
1,835,985
964,127
1,654,075
1,016,836
Deferred and current tax liabilities, net
25,098
43,935
19,923
18,006
16,084
Other liabilities
222,904
190,527
205,922
183,102
221,788
Total liabilities
16,324,275
16,046,108
15,251,432
14,862,521
14,314,572
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, without par value
Authorized - 75,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 45,757,567 shares, 43,354,718 shares, 43,242,928 shares, 43,240,212 shares and 43,237,300 shares
238,492
139,950
140,365
139,609
138,853
Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized
7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - no shares at June 30, 2024 and 3,500,000 shares at March 31, 2024 and all prior periods presented
Issued and outstanding - no shares at June 30, 2024 and 2,081,800 shares at March 31, 2024 and all prior periods presented
-
50,221
50,221
50,221
50,221
6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 125,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)
120,844
120,844
120,844
120,844
120,844
6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 200,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares)
191,084
191,084
191,084
191,084
191,084
8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 300,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to 5,700,000 depositary shares)
137,459
137,459
137,459
137,459
137,459
Retained earnings
1,200,778
1,138,083
1,063,599
998,252
928,875
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(510)
(1,173)
(2,488)
(4,754)
(7,036)
Total shareholders' equity
1,888,147
1,776,468
1,701,084
1,632,715
1,560,300
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$18,212,422
$17,822,576
$ 16,952,516
$ 16,495,236
$15,874,872
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Change
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2Q24
2Q24
2024
2024
2023
vs. 1Q24
vs. 2Q23
Interest Income
Loans
$
284,421
$
271,998
$
228,732
5 %
24 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
3,044
1,720
3,127
77 %
-3 %
Investment securities:
Available for sale
14,784
14,388
5,564
3 %
166 %
Held to maturity
19,799
20,522
17,311
-4 %
14 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,277
844
471
51 %
171 %
Other
4,948
4,701
2,864
5 %
73 %
Total interest income
328,273
314,173
258,069
4 %
27 %
Interest Expense
Deposits
179,651
171,022
137,801
5 %
30 %
Borrowed funds
20,503
16,095
14,651
27 %
40 %
Total interest expense
200,154
187,117
152,452
7 %
31 %
Net Interest Income
128,119
127,056
105,617
1 %
21 %
Provision for credit losses
9,965
4,726
22,603
111 %
-56 %
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
118,154
122,330
83,014
-3 %
42 %
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
11,168
9,356
11,350
19 %
-2 %
Loan servicing fees, net
10,827
19,402
8,616
-44 %
26 %
Mortgage warehouse fees
1,524
982
2,865
55 %
-47 %
Loss on sale of investments available for sale (1)
-
(108)
-
-100 %
-
Syndication and asset management fees
3,233
5,303
3,896
-39 %
-17 %
Other income
4,599
5,939
3,155
-23 %
46 %
Total noninterest income
31,351
40,874
29,882
-23 %
5 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
28,373
29,596
25,724
-4 %
10 %
Loan expenses
993
956
907
4 %
9 %
Occupancy and equipment
2,239
2,237
2,456
-
-9 %
Professional fees
3,556
4,099
3,723
-13 %
-4 %
Deposit insurance expense
5,579
5,125
3,806
9 %
47 %
Technology expense
1,859
1,854
1,571
-
18 %
Other expense
7,781
5,045
6,133
54 %
27 %
Total noninterest expense
50,380
48,912
44,320
3 %
14 %
Income Before Income Taxes
99,125
114,292
68,576
-13 %
45 %
Provision for income taxes (2)
22,732
27,238
3,274
-17 %
594 %
Net Income
$
76,393
$
87,054
$
65,302
-12 %
17 %
Dividends on preferred stock
(7,757)
(8,667)
(8,668)
-10 %
-11 %
Impact of preferred stock redemption
(1,823)
-
-
-100 %
-100 %
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
66,813
$
78,387
$
56,634
-15 %
18 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
1.50
$
1.81
$
1.31
-17 %
15 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.49
$
1.80
$
1.31
-17 %
14 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
44,569,345
43,305,985
43,235,398
Diluted
44,698,324
43,466,647
43,309,393
(1) Includes $0, $(108), and $0 respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive losses reclassifications.
(2) Includes $0, $26, and $0 respectively, related to income tax benefit for reclassification items.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
Change
Interest Income
Loans
$
556,419
$
418,182
33 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
4,764
4,775
-
Investment securities:
Available for sale
29,172
7,830
273 %
Held to maturity
40,321
33,065
22 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
2,121
898
136 %
Other
9,649
4,613
109 %
Total interest income
642,446
469,363
37 %
Interest Expense
Deposits
350,673
242,243
45 %
Borrowed funds
36,598
20,810
76 %
Total interest expense
387,271
263,053
47 %
Net Interest Income
255,175
206,310
24 %
Provision for credit losses
14,691
29,470
-50 %
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
240,484
176,840
36 %
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
20,524
18,083
13 %
Loan servicing fees, net
30,229
10,976
175 %
Mortgage warehouse fees
2,506
3,893
-36 %
Loss on sale of investments available for sale (1)
(108)
-
-100 %
Syndication and asset management fees
8,536
5,108
67 %
Other income
10,538
6,086
73 %
Total noninterest income
72,225
44,146
64 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
57,969
47,870
21 %
Loan expenses
1,949
1,711
14 %
Occupancy and equipment
4,476
4,688
-5 %
Professional fees
7,655
5,992
28 %
Deposit insurance expense
10,704
5,984
79 %
Technology expense
3,713
3,148
18 %
Other expense
12,826
9,699
32 %
Total noninterest expense
99,292
79,092
26 %
Income Before Income Taxes
213,417
141,894
50 %
Provision for income taxes (2)
49,970
21,637
131 %
Net Income
$
163,447
$
120,257
36 %
Dividends on preferred stock
(16,424)
(17,335)
-5 %
Impact of preferred stock redemption
(1,823)
-
-100 %
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
145,200
$
102,922
41 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
3.30
$
2.38
39 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
3.29
$
2.38
38 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
43,937,665
43,207,655
Diluted
44,082,485
43,300,240
(1) Includes $(108) and $0 respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.
(2) Includes $26 and $0 respectively, related to income tax benefit for reclassification items.
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Change
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2Q24
2Q24
2024
2024
2023
vs. 1Q24
vs. 2Q23
Noninterest expense
$ 50,380
$ 48,912
$ 44,320
3 %
14 %
Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)
128,119
127,056
105,617
1 %
21 %
Noninterest income
31,351
40,874
29,882
-23 %
5 %
Total income
$ 159,470
$ 167,930
$ 135,499
-5 %
18 %
Efficiency ratio
31.59 %
29.13 %
32.71 %
246
bps
(112)
bps
Average assets
$ 17,814,191
$ 16,793,072
$ 14,673,257
6 %
21 %
Net income
76,393
87,054
65,302
-12 %
17 %
Return on average assets before annualizing
0.43 %
0.52 %
0.45 %
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average assets
1.72 %
2.07 %
1.78 %
(35)
bps
(6)
bps
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
19.55 %
25.34 %
22.03 %
(579)
bps
|
(248)
bps
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 31.27
$ 29.26
$ 24.14
7 %
30 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
7.86 %
7.12 %
6.58 %
74
bps
128
bps
Consolidated ratios
Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
12.0
%
11.7
%
11.3
%
Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
11.4
%
11.2
%
10.8
%
Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
8.7
%
8.0
%
7.3
%
Tier I capital/average assets(2)
10.6
%
10.5
%
10.6
%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; June 30, 2024 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.
Three Months Ended
Change
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2Q24
2Q24
2024
2024
2023
vs. 1Q24
vs. 2Q23
Net income
$ 76,393
$ 87,054
$ 65,302
-12 %
17 %
Less: preferred stock dividends
(7,757)
(8,667)
(8,668)
-10 %
-11 %
Less: preferred stock redemption
(1,823)
-
-
-100 %
-100 %
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 66,813
$ 78,387
$ 56,634
-15 %
18 %
Average shareholders' equity
$ 1,824,730
$ 1,747,660
$ 1,544,976
4 %
18 %
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(8,140)
(10,494)
(16,858)
-22 %
-52 %
Less: average preferred stock
(449,387)
(499,608)
(499,608)
-10 %
-10 %
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,367,203
$ 1,237,558
$ 1,028,510
10 %
33 %
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
19.55 %
25.34 %
22.03 %
(579)
bps
(248)
bps
Total equity
$ 1,888,147
$ 1,776,468
$ 1,560,300
6 %
21 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(8,108)
(8,163)
(16,794)
-1 %
-52 %
Less: preferred stock
(449,387)
(499,608)
(499,608)
-10 %
-10 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,430,652
$ 1,268,697
$ 1,043,898
13 %
37 %
Assets
$ 18,212,422
$ 17,822,576
$ 15,874,872
2 %
15 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(8,108)
(8,163)
(16,794)
-1 %
-52 %
Tangible assets
$ 18,204,314
$ 17,814,413
$ 15,858,078
2 %
15 %
Ending common shares
45,757,567
43,354,718
43,237,300
Tangible book value per common share
$ 31.27
$ 29.26
$ 24.14
7 %
30 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
7.86 %
7.12 %
6.58 %
74
bps
128
bps
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
Change
Noninterest expense
$ 99,292
$ 79,092
26 %
Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)
255,175
206,310
24 %
Noninterest income
72,225
44,146
64 %
Total income
$ 327,400
$ 250,456
31 %
Efficiency ratio
30.33 %
31.58 %
(125)
bps
Average assets
$ 17,303,632
$ 13,784,434
26 %
Net income
163,447
120,257
36 %
Return on average assets before annualizing
0.94 %
0.87 %
Annualization factor
2.00
2.00
Return on average assets
1.89 %
1.74 %
15
bps
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
22.30 %
20.49 %
181
bps
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 31.27
$ 24.14
30 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
7.86 %
6.58 %
128
bps
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
Change
Net income
$ 163,447
$ 120,257
36 %
Less: preferred stock dividends
(16,424)
(17,335)
-5 %
Less: preferred stock redemption
(1,823)
-
-100 %
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 145,200
$ 102,922
41 %
Average shareholders' equity
$ 1,786,195
$ 1,520,927
17 %
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(9,317)
(16,918)
-45 %
Less: average preferred stock
(474,497)
(499,608)
-5 %
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,302,381
$ 1,004,401
30 %
Annualization factor
2.00
2.00
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
22.30 %
20.49 %
181
bps
Total equity
$ 1,888,147
$ 1,560,300
21 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(8,108)
(16,794)
-52 %
Less: preferred stock
(449,387)
(499,608)
-10 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,430,652
$ 1,043,898
37 %
Assets
$ 18,212,422
$ 15,874,872
15 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(8,108)
(16,794)
-52 %
Tangible assets
$ 18,204,314
$ 15,858,078
15 %
Ending common shares
45,757,567
43,237,300
Tangible book value per common share
$ 31.27
$ 24.14
30 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
7.86 %
6.58 %
128
bps
Merchants Bancorp
Average Balance Analysis
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits, and other
$ 438,445
$ 6,225
5.71 %
$ 346,150
$ 5,545
6.44 %
$ 249,722
$ 3,335
5.36 %
Securities available for sale
1,039,388
14,784
5.72 %
1,085,114
14,388
5.33 %
672,887
5,564
3.32 %
Securities held to maturity
1,160,170
19,799
6.86 %
1,196,633
20,522
6.90 %
1,093,018
17,311
6.35 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
234,706
3,044
5.22 %
137,890
1,720
5.02 %
280,092
3,127
4.48 %
Loans and loans held for sale
14,347,165
284,421
7.97 %
13,494,961
271,998
8.11 %
11,968,565
228,732
7.67 %
Total interest-earning assets
17,219,874
328,273
7.67 %
16,260,748
314,173
7.77 %
14,264,284
258,069
7.26 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(76,456)
(71,544)
(54,411)
Noninterest-earning assets
670,773
603,868
463,384
Total assets
$ 17,814,191
$ 16,793,072
$ 14,673,257
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing checking
$ 4,935,123
58,128
4.74 %
$ 5,070,393
60,688
4.81 %
$ 4,307,736
48,296
4.50 %
Savings deposits
145,262
19
0.05 %
201,860
219
0.44 %
236,012
299
0.51 %
Money market
2,788,335
33,207
4.79 %
2,817,382
33,644
4.80 %
2,749,594
30,521
4.45 %
Certificates of deposit
6,535,651
88,297
5.43 %
5,694,933
76,471
5.40 %
4,729,242
58,685
4.98 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
14,404,371
179,651
5.02 %
13,784,568
171,022
4.99 %
12,022,584
137,801
4.60 %
Borrowings
1,031,180
20,503
8.00 %
716,853
16,095
9.03 %
591,333
14,651
9.94 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
15,435,551
200,154
5.22 %
14,501,421
187,117
5.19 %
12,613,917
152,452
4.85 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
331,246
332,172
346,837
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
222,664
211,819
167,527
Total liabilities
15,989,461
15,045,412
13,128,281
Shareholders' equity
1,824,730
1,747,660
1,544,976
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 17,814,191
$ 16,793,072
$ 14,673,257
Net interest income
$ 128,119
$ 127,056
$ 105,617
Net interest spread
2.45 %
2.58 %
2.41 %
Net interest-earning assets
$ 1,784,323
$ 1,759,327
$ 1,650,367
Net interest margin
2.99 %
3.14 %
2.97 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
111.56 %
112.13 %
113.08 %
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Net Income
Net Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 9,037
$ 16,609
$ 11,242
$ 25,646
$ 13,208
Mortgage Warehousing
22,270
20,190
18,596
42,460
27,237
Banking
52,378
56,425
42,650
108,803
91,957
Other
(7,292)
(6,170)
(7,186)
(13,462)
(12,145)
Total
$ 76,393
$ 87,054
$ 65,302
$ 163,447
$ 120,257
Total Assets
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 428,299
2 %
$ 416,454
2 %
$ 411,097
2 %
Mortgage Warehousing
5,626,055
31 %
5,369,299
30 %
4,522,175
27 %
Banking
11,885,484
65 %
11,760,028
66 %
11,760,943
69 %
Other
272,584
2 %
276,795
2 %
258,301
2 %
Total
$ 18,212,422
100 %
$ 17,822,576
100 %
$ 16,952,516
100 %
Gain on Sale of Loans
Gain on Sale of Loans
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Loan Type
Multi-family
$ 9,083
$ 8,423
$ 10,361
$ 17,506
$ 15,281
Single-family
524
280
202
804
479
Small Business Association (SBA)
1,561
653
787
2,214
2,323
Total
$ 11,168
$ 9,356
$ 11,350
$ 20,524
$ 18,083
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements
$ 1,369,965
$ 1,142,994
$ 752,468
Residential real estate (1)
1,345,656
1,321,300
1,324,305
Multi-family financing
4,160,420
4,096,606
4,006,160
Healthcare financing
2,495,910
2,464,685
2,356,689
Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)
1,566,809
1,666,751
1,643,081
Agricultural production and real estate
70,244
65,977
103,150
Consumer and margin loans
5,213
7,912
13,700
11,014,217
10,766,225
10,199,553
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
81,028
75,712
71,752
Loans receivable
$ 10,933,189
$ 10,690,513
$ 10,127,801
Loans held for sale
3,483,076
3,503,131
3,144,756
Total loans, net of allowance
$ 14,416,265
$ 14,193,644
$ 13,272,557
(1) Includes $1.2 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.2 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(2) Includes $1.0 billion, $1.1 billion and $1.1 billion of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(3) Includes only $6.8 million, $6.8 million and $8.4 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
Loan Credit Risk Profile
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Pass
$ 10,523,378
95.6 %
$ 10,410,748
96.7 %
$ 9,879,659
96.9 %
Special mention
244,000
2.2 %
232,122
2.2 %
191,267
1.9 %
Substandard
246,839
2.2 %
123,355
1.1 %
128,577
1.2 %
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
50
-
Loans receivable
$ 11,014,217
100.0 %
$ 10,766,225
100.0 %
$ 10,199,553
100.0 %
Charge-offs (year-to-date)
$ 4,377
$ 925
$ 9,791
Recoveries (year-to-date)
$ 16
$ 1
$ 41
Nonperforming Loans
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
Nonaccrual loans
$ 143,319
$ 78,804
$ 73,847
90 days past due and still accruing
133
52,982
8,168
Total nonperforming loans
$ 143,452
$ 131,786
$ 82,015
As a percentage of loans receivable
1.30 %
1.22 %
0.80 %
SOURCE Merchants Bancorp