Merchants Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second quarter 2024 net income of $76.4 million, increased 17% compared to second quarter of 2023 and decreased 12% compared to the first quarter 2024.

Second quarter 2024 diluted earnings per common share of $1.49 increased 14% compared to the second quarter of 2023 and decreased 17% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Total assets of $18.2 billion surpassed any level previously reported by the Company, increasing 2% compared to March 31, 2024 and increasing 7% compared to December 31, 2023.

On May 13, 2024, the Company completed a common stock offering of 2.4 million shares, resulting in net proceeds of $97.7 million, which contributed to the estimated 70 basis point increase in the common equity tier I capital ratio that reached 8.7% as of June 30, 2024.

Tangible book value per common share reached a record-high of $31.27 and increased 30% compared to $24.14 in the second quarter of 2023 and increased 7% compared to $29.26 in the first quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $7.0 billion in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, representing 39% of total assets.

The Company's most liquid assets are in unrestricted cash, short-term investments, including interest-earning demand deposits, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse repurchase agreements included in loans receivable. Taken together, with unused borrowing capacity, these totaled $12.6 billion, or 69%, of the $18.2 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2024.

Loans receivable of $10.9 billion, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased $242.7 million, or 2%, compared to March 31, 2024, and increased $805.4 million, or 8%, compared to December 31, 2023.

The efficiency ratio was 31.59% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 32.71% in the second quarter of 2023 and 29.13% in the first quarter of 2024.

On April 30, 2024, the Company completed a $324.6 million securitization of 13 multi-family mortgage loans through a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series transaction.

The Company redeemed all outstanding shares of the Series A Preferred Stock for $52 million on April 1, 2024, at the liquidation preference of $25.00 per share.

CARMEL, Ind., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank, today reported second quarter 2024 net income of $76.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.49. This compared to $65.3 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.31 in the second quarter of 2023, and compared to $87.1 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.80 in the first quarter of 2024.

"Results for the second quarter demonstrate our success in serving customers while also increasing shareholder value in any interest rate environment. Loan growth continued as we reached a new record of $18.2 billion in assets and we also achieved a record-high tangible book value of $31.27 per share, which reflected a 30% increase over the prior year. Our originate-to-sell business model that minimizes interest rate risk has proven to be successful, and our priorities remain unchanged. We have also focused on effectively managing our capital to execute our strategies for future growth by issuing common stock, entering into credit risk transfer transactions, and participating in securitizations.," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The market leading positions we hold across our businesses is a testament to the resilience and creativity that our team has demonstrated while working with customers to find effective solutions to their lending needs. These strong relationships position us to be a lender of choice and provide us with significant growth opportunities."

Net income of $76.4 million for the second quarter 2024 increased by $11.1 million, or 17%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by:

a $22.5 million, or 21%, increase in net interest income, and

a $12.6 million, or 56%, decrease in the provision for credit losses related to lower loan charge-offs and relative changes to qualitative factors, which were partially offset by

a $19.5 million, or 594%, increase in the provision for income tax, primarily due to a $13.0 million tax benefit recorded in the second quarter of 2023 that was related to tax refunds and changes in state tax apportionment calculations.

Net income of $76.4 million for the second quarter 2024 decreased by $10.7 million, or 12%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily driven by:

an $8.9 million lower fair market value positive adjustment to servicing rights. Results for the second quarter of 2024 included a $5.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $14.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the first quarter of 2024, and

a $5.2 million increase in the provision for credit losses that reflected higher loan charge-offs and specific reserves, as well as an increase in qualitative loss factors in the multi-family loan portfolio, which were offset by a decrease in loss rates of other portfolios during the second quarter of 2024.

Total Assets

Total assets of $18.2 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $389.8 million, or 2%, compared to March 31, 2024, and increased $1.3 billion, or 7%, compared to December 31, 2023. The increase compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to growth in the warehouse, multi-family, and healthcare loan portfolios.

Return on average assets was 1.72% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 1.78% for the second quarter of 2023 and 2.07% for the first quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $81.0 million, as of June 30, 2024, increased $5.3 million, or 7%, compared to March 31, 2024, and increased $9.3 million, or 13%, compared to December 31, 2023. The increase compared to both periods was primarily due to loan charge-offs, increases in specific reserves, loan growth, and changes to qualitative loss factors to reflect changes in industry conditions.

The Company recorded three charge-offs, primarily in the multi-family portfolio, for $3.5 million and recorded $15,000 of recoveries during the second quarter 2024. This compares to $9.5 million in charge-offs and $2,000 in recoveries during the second quarter of 2023 and to $0.9 million in charge-offs and $1,000 of recoveries in the first quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, non-performing loans were $143.5 million, or 1.30% of gross loans receivable, compared to $131.8 million, or 1.22%, as of March 31, 2024, and $82.0 million, or 0.80%, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in non-performing loans compared to both periods was primarily driven by multi-family and healthcare customers with delinquent payments on variable rate loans that have required higher payments due to interest rates remaining at elevated levels.

Securities Available for Sale

Total securities available for sale of $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2024 decreased $44.3 million, or 4%, compared to March 31, 2024, and decreased $96.7 million, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to maturities, sales, and repayments that were partially offset by purchases.

As of June 30, 2024, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses ("AOCL") of $0.5 million, related to securities available for sale, decreased $0.7 million, or 57%, compared to March 31, 2024, and decreased $2.0 million, or 80%, compared to December 31, 2023. The $0.5 million of AOCL as of June 30, 2024 represented less than 1% of total equity and less than 1% of total investment securities.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $14.9 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $941.4 million, or 7%, compared to March 31, 2024, and increased $855.6 million, or 6%, compared to December 31, 2023. The change compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to growth in core deposits, reflecting an increase in certificates of deposit and demand accounts. The change compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to growth in core deposit accounts, reflecting an increase in certificates of deposit accounts that was partially offset by a decrease in demand accounts.

Core deposits of $8.8 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $574.0 million, or 7%, from March 31, 2024 and increased $705.9 million, or 9%, from December 31, 2023. Core deposits represented 59% of total deposits at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, and 58% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.

Total brokered deposits of $6.1 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $367.4 million, or 6%, from March 31, 2024 and increased $149.7 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 70 days.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $540.9 million as of June 30, 2024 increased by $32.1 million compared to March 31, 2024 and decreased by $43.5 million compared to December 31, 2023. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $7.0 billion as of June 30, 2024 compared to $5.6 billion at March 31, 2024 and $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023. Furthermore, its $2.8 billion line of credit with the Federal Reserve Board alone could fund 118% of its uninsured deposits, which represented approximately 15% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024.

This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 and 2023

Net Interest Income of $128.1 million increased $22.5 million, or 21%, compared to $105.6 million, primarily reflecting an increase in both average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale, as well as higher average yields and balances of securities available for sale, which were partially offset by higher average balances and interest rates on deposits, as well as higher average balances on borrowings.

Net interest margin of 2.99% increased 2 basis points compared to 2.97%. The margin was negatively impacted by approximately 6 basis points in the second quarter of 2024 from the net reversal of $2.5 million in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status.

Interest rate spread of 2.45% increased 4 basis points compared to 2.41%.

Interest Income of $328.3 million increased $70.2 million, or 27%, compared to $258.1 million, reflecting an increase in both average balances and higher yields of loans and loans held for sale, as well as securities available for sale.

Average balances of $14.3 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 20% compared to $12.0 billion.

Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.97% increased 30 basis points compared to 7.67%.

Average balances of $1.0 billion for securities available for sale increased 54% compared to $672.9 million.

Average yield on securities available for sale of 5.72% increased 240 basis points compared to 3.32%.

Interest Expense of $200.2 million increased $47.7 million, or 31%, compared to $152.5 million. The increase reflected an increase in both average balances and rates on certificates of deposit and interest-bearing checking, as well as higher average balances on borrowings.

Average balances of $6.5 billion for certificates of deposit increased 38% compared to $4.7 billion.

Average interest rates of 5.43% for certificates of deposit increased 45 basis points compared to 4.98%.

Average balances of $4.9 billion for interest-bearing checking increased 15% compared to $4.3 billion.

Average interest rates of 4.74% for interest-bearing checking increased 24 basis points compared to 4.50%.

Average balances of $1.0 billion for borrowings increased 74% compared to $591.3 million.

Noninterest Income of $31.4 million increased $1.5 million, or 5%, compared to $29.9 million, primarily due to a $2.2 million, or 26%, increase in net loan servicing fees and a $1.4 million, or 46%, increase in other income, partially offset by a $1.3 million, or 47%, decrease in mortgage warehouse fees.

Loan servicing fees included a $5.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $0.6 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $4.5 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $3.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights in the prior period, of which $1.3 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and $2.1 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $50.4 million increased $6.1 million, or 14%, compared to $44.3 million reflecting increases in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth and increases in deposit insurance expenses. The higher noninterest expense also reflected a $1.6 million increase in other expenses primarily associated with ongoing premium expense for the credit default swap that was executed in March 2024.

The efficiency ratio of 31.59% decreased 112 basis points compared to 32.71%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024

Net Interest Income of $128.1 million increased 1%, compared to $127.1 million, primarily due to higher average balances on loans and loans held for sale, partially offset by higher average balances of deposits and on borrowings.

Net interest margin of 2.99% decreased 15 basis points compared to 3.14%, primarily due to a shift in business mix that reflected significant growth in the mortgage warehouse portfolio. The margin was also negatively impacted by approximately 6 basis points in the second quarter of 2024 from the net reversal of $2.5 million in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status.

Interest rate spread of 2.45% decreased 13 basis points compared to 2.58%.

Interest Income of $328.3 million increased $14.1 million, or 4%, compared to $314.2 million, reflecting an increase in average balances on loans and loans held for sale, interest earning deposits, and mortgage loans in process or securitization. The increases in interest income were partially offset by a decrease in average yields on loans and loans held for sale.

Average balances of $14.3 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 6% compared to $13.5 billion.

Average balances of $438.4 million on interest earning deposits increased 27% compared to $346.2 million.

Average balances of $234.7 million for mortgage loans in process of securitization increased 70% compared to $137.9 million.

Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 7.97% decreased 14 basis points compared to 8.11%, reflecting a net $2.5 million reversal of accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status during the quarter.

Interest Expense of $200.2 million increased 7% compared to $187.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher average balances on certificate of deposit accounts and borrowings. These were partially offset by lower rates on borrowings, as well as lower average balances on interest-bearing checking accounts.

Average balances of $6.5 billion for certificate of deposit accounts increased 15% compared to $5.7 billion.

Average balances of $1.0 billion for borrowings increased 44% compared to $716.9 million.

Average interest rates of 8.00% for borrowings decreased 103 basis points compared to 9.03%.

Average balances of $4.9 billion for interest-bearing checking accounts decreased 3% compared to $5.1 billion.

Noninterest Income of $31.4 million decreased $9.5 million, or 23%, compared $40.9 million, primarily due to an $8.6 million, or 44%, decrease in net loan servicing fees and a $2.1 million, or 39%, decrease in syndication and asset management fees.

Loan servicing fees included a $5.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $0.6 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $4.5 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $14.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $0.8 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $13.2 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $50.4 million increased $1.5 million, or 3%, compared to $48.9 million, driven by a $2.7 million, or 54%, increase in other expenses associated with ongoing premium expense for the credit default swap that was executed in March 2024. This increase was partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits

The efficiency ratio of 31.59% increased 246 basis points compared to 29.13%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $18.2 billion in assets and $14.9 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2024, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2024

2024

2023

2023

2023 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 10,242

$ 17,924

$ 15,592

$ 10,633

$ 15,390 Interest-earning demand accounts

530,640

490,831

568,830

396,605

361,920 Cash and cash equivalents

540,882

508,755

584,422

407,238

377,310 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

3,304

3,329

3,349

3,385

3,412 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

209,244

142,629

110,599

476,047

298,907 Securities available for sale ($682,774, $700,640 and $722,497 utilizing fair value option at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)

1,017,019

1,061,288

1,113,687

624,586

648,003 Securities held to maturity ($1,291,960, $1,176,178, $1,203,535, $1,010,745 and $1,058,590 at fair value, respectively)

1,291,110

1,175,167

1,204,217

1,012,801

1,062,017 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

67,499

64,215

48,578

48,219

39,130 Loans held for sale (includes $102,873, $84,513, $86,663, $90,875 and $82,931 at fair value, respectively)

3,483,076

3,503,131

3,144,756

3,477,036

3,058,013 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of $81,028, $75,712, $71,752, $66,864 and $62,986, respectively

10,933,189

10,690,513

10,127,801

9,910,681

9,854,018 Premises and equipment, net

46,833

42,450

42,342

36,730

36,947 Servicing rights

178,776

172,200

158,457

162,141

147,288 Interest receivable

90,360

90,303

91,346

78,401

70,509 Goodwill

8,014

8,014

15,845

15,845

15,845 Other assets and receivables

343,116

360,582

307,117

242,126

263,473 Total assets

$18,212,422

$17,822,576

$ 16,952,516

$ 16,495,236

$15,874,872 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 383,260

$ 319,872

$ 520,070

$ 287,846

$ 349,387 Interest-bearing

14,533,807

13,655,789

13,541,390

12,719,492

12,710,477 Total deposits

14,917,067

13,975,661

14,061,460

13,007,338

13,059,864 Borrowings

1,159,206

1,835,985

964,127

1,654,075

1,016,836 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

25,098

43,935

19,923

18,006

16,084 Other liabilities

222,904

190,527

205,922

183,102

221,788 Total liabilities

16,324,275

16,046,108

15,251,432

14,862,521

14,314,572 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 75,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 45,757,567 shares, 43,354,718 shares, 43,242,928 shares, 43,240,212 shares and 43,237,300 shares

238,492

139,950

140,365

139,609

138,853 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - no shares at June 30, 2024 and 3,500,000 shares at March 31, 2024 and all prior periods presented



















Issued and outstanding - no shares at June 30, 2024 and 2,081,800 shares at March 31, 2024 and all prior periods presented

-

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 200,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084 8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 300,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to 5,700,000 depositary shares)

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459 Retained earnings

1,200,778

1,138,083

1,063,599

998,252

928,875 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(510)

(1,173)

(2,488)

(4,754)

(7,036) Total shareholders' equity

1,888,147

1,776,468

1,701,084

1,632,715

1,560,300 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$18,212,422

$17,822,576

$ 16,952,516

$ 16,495,236

$15,874,872

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2Q24

2Q24



2024

2024

2023

vs. 1Q24

vs. 2Q23 Interest Income

























Loans

$ 284,421

$ 271,998

$ 228,732

5 %

24 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



3,044



1,720



3,127

77 %

-3 % Investment securities:

























Available for sale



14,784



14,388



5,564

3 %

166 % Held to maturity



19,799



20,522



17,311

-4 %

14 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



1,277



844



471

51 %

171 % Other



4,948



4,701



2,864

5 %

73 % Total interest income



328,273



314,173



258,069

4 %

27 % Interest Expense

























Deposits



179,651



171,022



137,801

5 %

30 % Borrowed funds



20,503



16,095



14,651

27 %

40 % Total interest expense



200,154



187,117



152,452

7 %

31 % Net Interest Income



128,119



127,056



105,617

1 %

21 % Provision for credit losses



9,965



4,726



22,603

111 %

-56 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



118,154



122,330



83,014

-3 %

42 % Noninterest Income

























Gain on sale of loans



11,168



9,356



11,350

19 %

-2 % Loan servicing fees, net



10,827



19,402



8,616

-44 %

26 % Mortgage warehouse fees



1,524



982



2,865

55 %

-47 % Loss on sale of investments available for sale (1)



-



(108)



-

-100 %

- Syndication and asset management fees



3,233



5,303



3,896

-39 %

-17 % Other income



4,599



5,939



3,155

-23 %

46 % Total noninterest income



31,351



40,874



29,882

-23 %

5 % Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



28,373



29,596



25,724

-4 %

10 % Loan expenses



993



956



907

4 %

9 % Occupancy and equipment



2,239



2,237



2,456

-

-9 % Professional fees



3,556



4,099



3,723

-13 %

-4 % Deposit insurance expense



5,579



5,125



3,806

9 %

47 % Technology expense



1,859



1,854



1,571

-

18 % Other expense



7,781



5,045



6,133

54 %

27 % Total noninterest expense



50,380



48,912



44,320

3 %

14 % Income Before Income Taxes



99,125



114,292



68,576

-13 %

45 % Provision for income taxes (2)



22,732



27,238



3,274

-17 %

594 % Net Income

$ 76,393

$ 87,054

$ 65,302

-12 %

17 % Dividends on preferred stock



(7,757)



(8,667)



(8,668)

-10 %

-11 % Impact of preferred stock redemption



(1,823)



-



-

-100 %

-100 % Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 66,813

$ 78,387

$ 56,634

-15 %

18 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.50

$ 1.81

$ 1.31

-17 %

15 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.49

$ 1.80

$ 1.31

-17 %

14 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



44,569,345



43,305,985



43,235,398







Diluted



44,698,324



43,466,647



43,309,393











(1) Includes $0, $(108), and $0 respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive losses reclassifications. (2) Includes $0, $26, and $0 respectively, related to income tax benefit for reclassification items.

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)





















Six Months Ended







June 30,

June 30,







2024

2023

Change Interest Income















Loans

$ 556,419

$ 418,182

33 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



4,764



4,775

- Investment securities:















Available for sale



29,172



7,830

273 % Held to maturity



40,321



33,065

22 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



2,121



898

136 % Other



9,649



4,613

109 % Total interest income



642,446



469,363

37 % Interest Expense















Deposits



350,673



242,243

45 % Borrowed funds



36,598



20,810

76 % Total interest expense



387,271



263,053

47 % Net Interest Income



255,175



206,310

24 % Provision for credit losses



14,691



29,470

-50 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



240,484



176,840

36 % Noninterest Income















Gain on sale of loans



20,524



18,083

13 % Loan servicing fees, net



30,229



10,976

175 % Mortgage warehouse fees



2,506



3,893

-36 % Loss on sale of investments available for sale (1)



(108)



-

-100 % Syndication and asset management fees



8,536



5,108

67 % Other income



10,538



6,086

73 % Total noninterest income



72,225



44,146

64 % Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits



57,969



47,870

21 % Loan expenses



1,949



1,711

14 % Occupancy and equipment



4,476



4,688

-5 % Professional fees



7,655



5,992

28 % Deposit insurance expense



10,704



5,984

79 % Technology expense



3,713



3,148

18 % Other expense



12,826



9,699

32 % Total noninterest expense



99,292



79,092

26 % Income Before Income Taxes



213,417



141,894

50 % Provision for income taxes (2)



49,970



21,637

131 % Net Income

$ 163,447

$ 120,257

36 % Dividends on preferred stock



(16,424)



(17,335)

-5 % Impact of preferred stock redemption



(1,823)



-

-100 % Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 145,200

$ 102,922

41 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 3.30

$ 2.38

39 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 3.29

$ 2.38

38 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding















Basic



43,937,665



43,207,655



Diluted



44,082,485



43,300,240







(1) Includes $(108) and $0 respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications. (2) Includes $26 and $0 respectively, related to income tax benefit for reclassification items.

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change







June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2Q24

2Q24







2024

2024

2023

vs. 1Q24

vs. 2Q23



























Noninterest expense



$ 50,380

$ 48,912

$ 44,320

3 %

14 %



























Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



128,119

127,056

105,617

1 %

21 %

Noninterest income



31,351

40,874

29,882

-23 %

5 %

Total income



$ 159,470

$ 167,930

$ 135,499

-5 %

18 %



























Efficiency ratio



31.59 %

29.13 %

32.71 %

246 bps (112) bps



















































Average assets



$ 17,814,191

$ 16,793,072

$ 14,673,257

6 %

21 %

Net income



76,393

87,054

65,302

-12 %

17 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.43 %

0.52 %

0.45 %









Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average assets



1.72 %

2.07 %

1.78 %

(35) bps (6) bps

























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



19.55 %

25.34 %

22.03 %

(579) bps (248) bps

























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 31.27

$ 29.26

$ 24.14

7 %

30 %



























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.86 %

7.12 %

6.58 %

74 bps 128 bps

























Consolidated ratios























Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



12.0 % 11.7 % 11.3 %





Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



11.4 % 11.2 % 10.8 %





Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



8.7 % 8.0 % 7.3 %





Tier I capital/average assets(2)



10.6 % 10.5 % 10.6 %































(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:







































(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; June 30, 2024 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.



































Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.



























































Three Months Ended

Change







June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2Q24

2Q24







2024

2024

2023

vs. 1Q24

vs. 2Q23



























Net income



$ 76,393

$ 87,054

$ 65,302

-12 %

17 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(7,757)

(8,667)

(8,668)

-10 %

-11 %

Less: preferred stock redemption



(1,823)

-

-

-100 %

-100 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 66,813

$ 78,387

$ 56,634

-15 %

18 %



























Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,824,730

$ 1,747,660

$ 1,544,976

4 %

18 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(8,140)

(10,494)

(16,858)

-22 %

-52 %

Less: average preferred stock



(449,387)

(499,608)

(499,608)

-10 %

-10 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,367,203

$ 1,237,558

$ 1,028,510

10 %

33 %



























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



19.55 %

25.34 %

22.03 %

(579) bps (248) bps

























Total equity



$ 1,888,147

$ 1,776,468

$ 1,560,300

6 %

21 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,108)

(8,163)

(16,794)

-1 %

-52 %

Less: preferred stock



(449,387)

(499,608)

(499,608)

-10 %

-10 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,430,652

$ 1,268,697

$ 1,043,898

13 %

37 %



























Assets



$ 18,212,422

$ 17,822,576

$ 15,874,872

2 %

15 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,108)

(8,163)

(16,794)

-1 %

-52 %

Tangible assets



$ 18,204,314

$ 17,814,413

$ 15,858,078

2 %

15 %



























Ending common shares



45,757,567

43,354,718

43,237,300



































Tangible book value per common share



$ 31.27

$ 29.26

$ 24.14

7 %

30 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.86 %

7.12 %

6.58 %

74 bps 128 bps

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)























Six Months Ended











June 30,

June 30,











2024

2023

Change



















Noninterest expense



$ 99,292

$ 79,092

26 %



















Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



255,175

206,310

24 %

Noninterest income



72,225

44,146

64 %

Total income



$ 327,400

$ 250,456

31 %



















Efficiency ratio



30.33 %

31.58 %

(125) bps



































Average assets



$ 17,303,632

$ 13,784,434

26 %

Net income



163,447

120,257

36 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.94 %

0.87 %





Annualization factor



2.00

2.00





Return on average assets



1.89 %

1.74 %

15 bps

















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



22.30 %

20.49 %

181 bps

















Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 31.27

$ 24.14

30 %



















Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.86 %

6.58 %

128 bps

















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:



























Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.

























Six Months Ended











June 30,

June 30,











2024

2023

Change



















Net income



$ 163,447

$ 120,257

36 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(16,424)

(17,335)

-5 %

Less: preferred stock redemption



(1,823)

-

-100 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 145,200

$ 102,922

41 %



















Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,786,195

$ 1,520,927

17 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(9,317)

(16,918)

-45 %

Less: average preferred stock



(474,497)

(499,608)

-5 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,302,381

$ 1,004,401

30 %



















Annualization factor



2.00

2.00





Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



22.30 %

20.49 %

181 bps

















Total equity



$ 1,888,147

$ 1,560,300

21 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,108)

(16,794)

-52 %

Less: preferred stock



(449,387)

(499,608)

-10 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,430,652

$ 1,043,898

37 %



















Assets



$ 18,212,422

$ 15,874,872

15 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(8,108)

(16,794)

-52 %

Tangible assets



$ 18,204,314

$ 15,858,078

15 %



















Ending common shares



45,757,567

43,237,300























Tangible book value per common share



$ 31.27

$ 24.14

30 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.86 %

6.58 %

128 bps

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 438,445 $ 6,225 5.71 %

$ 346,150 $ 5,545 6.44 %

$ 249,722 $ 3,335 5.36 % Securities available for sale 1,039,388 14,784 5.72 %

1,085,114 14,388 5.33 %

672,887 5,564 3.32 % Securities held to maturity 1,160,170 19,799 6.86 %

1,196,633 20,522 6.90 %

1,093,018 17,311 6.35 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization 234,706 3,044 5.22 %

137,890 1,720 5.02 %

280,092 3,127 4.48 % Loans and loans held for sale 14,347,165 284,421 7.97 %

13,494,961 271,998 8.11 %

11,968,565 228,732 7.67 % Total interest-earning assets 17,219,874 328,273 7.67 %

16,260,748 314,173 7.77 %

14,264,284 258,069 7.26 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (76,456)





(71,544)





(54,411)



Noninterest-earning assets 670,773





603,868





463,384



























Total assets $ 17,814,191





$ 16,793,072





$ 14,673,257



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking $ 4,935,123 58,128 4.74 %

$ 5,070,393 60,688 4.81 %

$ 4,307,736 48,296 4.50 % Savings deposits 145,262 19 0.05 %

201,860 219 0.44 %

236,012 299 0.51 % Money market 2,788,335 33,207 4.79 %

2,817,382 33,644 4.80 %

2,749,594 30,521 4.45 % Certificates of deposit 6,535,651 88,297 5.43 %

5,694,933 76,471 5.40 %

4,729,242 58,685 4.98 % Total interest-bearing deposits 14,404,371 179,651 5.02 %

13,784,568 171,022 4.99 %

12,022,584 137,801 4.60 %























Borrowings 1,031,180 20,503 8.00 %

716,853 16,095 9.03 %

591,333 14,651 9.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,435,551 200,154 5.22 %

14,501,421 187,117 5.19 %

12,613,917 152,452 4.85 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits 331,246





332,172





346,837



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 222,664





211,819





167,527



























Total liabilities 15,989,461





15,045,412





13,128,281



























Shareholders' equity 1,824,730





1,747,660





1,544,976



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,814,191





$ 16,793,072





$ 14,673,257



























Net interest income

$ 128,119





$ 127,056





$ 105,617

























Net interest spread



2.45 %





2.58 %





2.41 %























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,784,323





$ 1,759,327





$ 1,650,367



























Net interest margin



2.99 %





3.14 %





2.97 %























Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



111.56 %





112.13 %





113.08 %

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)









































Net Income



Net Income









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended









June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,









2024



2024



2023



2024

2023

Segment































Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 9,037



$ 16,609



$ 11,242



$ 25,646

$ 13,208

Mortgage Warehousing





22,270



20,190



18,596



42,460

27,237

Banking





52,378



56,425



42,650



108,803

91,957

Other





(7,292)



(6,170)



(7,186)



(13,462)

(12,145)

Total





$ 76,393



$ 87,054



$ 65,302



$ 163,447

$ 120,257













































































Total Assets



















June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

















Amount %

Amount %

Amount %









Segment































Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 428,299 2 %

$ 416,454 2 %

$ 411,097 2 %









Mortgage Warehousing





5,626,055 31 %

5,369,299 30 %

4,522,175 27 %









Banking





11,885,484 65 %

11,760,028 66 %

11,760,943 69 %









Other





272,584 2 %

276,795 2 %

258,301 2 %









Total





$ 18,212,422 100 %

$ 17,822,576 100 %

$ 16,952,516 100 %





















































































Gain on Sale of Loans



Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended









June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



June 30,



June 30,









2024



2024



2023



2024

2023

Loan Type































Multi-family





$ 9,083



$ 8,423



$ 10,361



$ 17,506

$ 15,281

Single-family





524



280



202



804

479

Small Business Association (SBA)



1,561



653



787



2,214

2,323

Total





$ 11,168



$ 9,356



$ 11,350



$ 20,524

$ 18,083



Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)

































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale











June 30,



March 31,



December 31,











2024



2024



2023





























Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements





$ 1,369,965



$ 1,142,994



$ 752,468



Residential real estate (1)





1,345,656



1,321,300



1,324,305



Multi-family financing





4,160,420



4,096,606



4,006,160



Healthcare financing





2,495,910



2,464,685



2,356,689



Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)





1,566,809



1,666,751



1,643,081



Agricultural production and real estate





70,244



65,977



103,150



Consumer and margin loans





5,213



7,912



13,700











11,014,217



10,766,225



10,199,553



Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans





81,028



75,712



71,752



Loans receivable





$ 10,933,189



$ 10,690,513



$ 10,127,801





























Loans held for sale





3,483,076



3,503,131



3,144,756



Total loans, net of allowance





$ 14,416,265



$ 14,193,644



$ 13,272,557







(1) Includes $1.2 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.2 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Includes $1.0 billion, $1.1 billion and $1.1 billion of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (3) Includes only $6.8 million, $6.8 million and $8.4 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.









Loan Credit Risk Profile







June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023







Amount %

Amount %

Amount %























Pass





$ 10,523,378 95.6 %

$ 10,410,748 96.7 %

$ 9,879,659 96.9 % Special mention





244,000 2.2 %

232,122 2.2 %

191,267 1.9 % Substandard





246,839 2.2 %

123,355 1.1 %

128,577 1.2 % Doubtful





- -

- -

50 - Loans receivable





$ 11,014,217 100.0 %

$ 10,766,225 100.0 %

$ 10,199,553 100.0 % Charge-offs (year-to-date)





$ 4,377



$ 925



$ 9,791

Recoveries (year-to-date)





$ 16



$ 1



$ 41

































Nonperforming Loans









June 30,



March 31,



December 31,









2024



2024



2023

























Nonaccrual loans





$ 143,319



$ 78,804



$ 73,847

90 days past due and still accruing





133



52,982



8,168

Total nonperforming loans





$ 143,452



$ 131,786



$ 82,015

As a percentage of loans receivable





1.30 %



1.22 %



0.80 %



SOURCE Merchants Bancorp