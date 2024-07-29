Provident Bancorp Inc.: Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the June 30, 2024 Quarter

AMESBURY, Mass., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported a net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $3.3 million, or a loss of $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and net income of $3.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $1.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company's loss on average assets was 0.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a return on average assets of 1.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and a return on average assets of 0.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company's return on average assets was 0.21%, compared to 0.68% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company's loss on average equity was 5.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a return on average equity of 8.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and a return on average equity of 6.49% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company's return on average equity was 1.48%, compared to 5.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
In announcing these results, Joseph Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to make positive strides in the execution of our strategic plan, including reducing our risk profile through the elimination of our digital asset lending portfolio and decreasing our exposure to enterprise value lending, while managing our balance sheet to improve projected earnings. This quarter's results were overshadowed by a large reserve booked in our enterprise value portfolio and, coupled with the prevailing interest rate environment putting continued pressure on funding costs, resulted in a net loss for the quarter. We are confident that our current efforts to improve asset quality and earnings will provide the foundation to shift the mix of our loan portfolio towards traditional real estate and commercial lending, while reducing our cost of funds by capitalizing on the optionality presented by our funding positioning."
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net interest and dividend income was $12.0 million, a decrease of $533,000, or 4.3%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $2.9 million, or 19.8%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.10% and 3.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.28% and 3.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 2.61% and 3.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest and dividend income was $24.4 million, a decrease of $6.3 million, or 20.4%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.19% and 3.33%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.96%, and 3.99%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decreases in net interest income for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the respective prior periods, are illustrative of the funding cost challenges that financial institutions are currently experiencing.
Total interest and dividend income was $21.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $163,000, or 0.7%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.0 million, or 4.4%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 5.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of two basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 32 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, total interest and dividend income was $43.9 million, an increase of $404,000, or 0.9%, from the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 5.98% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 33 basis points from the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Bank continues to produce a high-yielding loan portfolio, at 6.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which helps to offset the effects of the highly competitive and rate-driven deposit market.
Total interest expense was $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $370,000, or 3.9%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of $1.9 million, or 24.4%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $9.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $267,000, or 2.9%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of $1.9 million, or 25.3%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense on deposits from the prior quarter and the prior year quarter was primarily due to an 18 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 3.87% from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 83 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2023, reflecting the higher interest rate environment and a greater proportion of deposits in higher-yielding products. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $312,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $103,000, or 49.3%, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $8,000, or 2.6%, over the prior year quarter. The increase in interest expense on borrowings from the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $5.2 million, or 23.9%, and a 78 basis point increase in the cost of borrowings, to 4.61%. The increase in interest expense on borrowings from the prior year quarter was primarily driven by an increase in the cost of borrowings of 109 basis points, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of borrowings of $7.4 million, or 21.5%. The Company's total cost of funds was 3.89% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which is an increase of 20 basis points, from 3.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 83 basis points from 3.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Total interest expense increased $6.7 million, or 52.3%, to $19.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $12.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $18.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $7.4 million, or 63.7%, from the six months ended June 30, 2023. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in the cost of average interest-bearing deposits of 118 basis points, to 3.78%, and an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $113.6 million, or 12.8%. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, interest expense on borrowings decreased $693,000, or 57.1%, primarily due to a decrease in average total borrowings of $36.6 million, or 59.9%, partially offset by an increase in the cost of borrowings of 28 basis points, to 4.26%. The Company's total cost of funds was 3.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which is an increase of 110 basis points, from 2.69%, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Mr. Reilly noted, "Amidst a highly competitive landscape for retail deposits, we are leveraging our marketing efforts to drive growth. By expanding our online presence and implementing targeted marketing campaigns, we aim to attract and secure more deposits. These initiatives are complemented by our continued commitment to community reengagement."
The Company recognized a $6.5 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a $5.6 million credit loss benefit recognized for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and a $1.1 million credit loss benefit recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the provision for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to a $7.1 million individually analyzed reserve on a $17.6 million enterprise value relationship, partially offset by a reduction in the general provision due primarily to decreases in the commercial, construction and land development, and enterprise value portfolios. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recognized an $877,000 provision for credit losses, compared to $712,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The provision recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by the $7.1 million individually analyzed reserve in the enterprise value portfolio, partially offset by the first quarter payoff of an enterprise value loan that resulted in the elimination of $1.1 million in related reserves, a settlement with a digital asset lending customer which resulted in a $3.8 million reduction in related reserves and reductions in the general provision due primarily to decreases in the enterprise value and commercial portfolios which each carry a higher rate of reserve than other segments of the portfolio.
Net charge-offs totaled $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $22,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $91,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $2.1 million compared to $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Charge-offs for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, were primarily related to the aforementioned settlement with a digital asset customer.
Non-accrual loans were $21.3 million, or 1.29% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $12.4 million, or 0.74% of total assets, as of March 31, 2024 and $16.5 million, or 0.99% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in non-accrual loans as of June 30, 2024, was primarily driven by an increase in non-accrual enterprise value loans offset by a reduction in non-accrual loans resulting from the settlement and partial charge-off of the Bank's last remaining digital asset loan relationship.
Mr. Reilly noted, "The increase in non-accrual loans during the second quarter was primarily due to modifications executed on a $17.6 million enterprise value relationship to a customer that is currently undergoing a period of transition. While we are disappointed in the impact on our results, we remain diligent in our efforts to detect loans that are experiencing signs of stress and value them appropriately as we proactively work out troubled credits."
Noninterest income was $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income decreased $770,000, or 21.1%, to $2.9 million from $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Noninterest expense was $11.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $12.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $12.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease of $1.1 million, or 9.0%, compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an $852,000, or 10.5%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits and a decrease in professional fees of $330,000, or 25.1%. The decrease in noninterest expense of $1.2 million, or 9.1%, from the prior year quarter, was primarily due to an $816,000, or 10.1%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits. Noninterest expense was $24.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 6.3%, from $26.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million, or 7.3% and a decrease in insurance expenses of $298,000, or 33.0%. The decreases in all periods presented was due to the realization of expected reductions resulting from the Bank lowering its risk appetite and experiencing a reduction in the level of resources required to successfully run our existing operations.
The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 27.7%, compared to a provision of $1.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 25.5%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and a provision of $1.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 29.7%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for income tax of $439,000, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.8%, compared to $2.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 27.7%, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Total assets were $1.65 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $12.0 million, or 0.7%, from $1.66 billion at March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $23.5 million, or 1.4%, from $1.67 billion at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $171.6 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $19.2 million, or 10.1% from March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $48.7 million, or 22.1%, from December 31, 2023, primarily due to decreases in deposits and increases in net loans, partially offset by increases in borrowings. Net loans were $1.35 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $8.8 million, or 0.7%, from March 31, 2024 and $28.2 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2023. The increase in net loans over the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase of $44.1 million, or 20.8%, in mortgage warehouse loans and an increase of $32.1 million, or 6.7%, in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases of $20.1 million, or 12.2% in commercial loans, $19.6 million, or 25.6%, in construction and land development loans, $13.1 million, or 3.2%, in enterprise value loans, and a $10.1 million decrease in digital asset loans resulting from the settlement and partial charge off of the last remaining loan in the digital asset portfolio. These changes also reflect $22.4 million in construction and land development loans that converted to permanent commercial real estate loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net loans for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was primarily due to an increase of $89.9 million, or 54.0%, in mortgage warehouse loans, and an increase of $41.5 million, or 8.8% in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases of $39.5 million, or 9.1%, in enterprise value loans, $31.4 million, or 17.8%, in commercial loans, $20.7 million, or 26.6%, in construction and land development loans, and a $12.3 million decrease resulting from the closure of the digital asset loan portfolio. These changes reflect $27.2 million in construction and land development loans that converted to permanent commercial real estate loans during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The changing mix of the loan portfolio in all periods presented illustrates our commitment to shift our focus to more traditional banking products and reflects efforts to align our balance sheet with our current risk appetite. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $20.3 million, or 1.49% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $16.0 million, or 1.18% of total loans, as of March 31, 2024, and $21.6 million, or 1.61% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses of $4.3 million, or 27.1%, from March 31, 2024, was primarily driven by a provision of $6.5 million and was partially offset by a $2.1 million charge-off of individually analyzed reserves related to the settlement of the final digital asset loan. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses of $1.2 million, or 5.7%, from December 31, 2023, was primarily driven by reductions in the general provision due primarily to decreases in the enterprise value and commercial portfolios which each carry a higher rate of reserve than other segments of the portfolio.
Total deposits were $1.265 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $67.4 million, or 5.1%, from $1.332 billion at March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $66.6 million, or 5.0%, from $1.331 billion at December 31, 2023. The decreases in deposits were primarily due to decreases in high-cost deposits obtained through a national exchange, which decreased $82.3 million, or 49.6%, from March 31, 2024, and $53.3 million, or 38.9%, from December 31, 2023. Brokered deposits totaled $185.1 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $5.0 million, or 2.8%, from March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $10.4 million, or 5.3%, from December 31, 2023. Retail deposits totaled $731.0 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $9.7 million, or 1.3%, from March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $7.0 million, or 0.9% from December 31, 2023. Total borrowings were $147.6 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $58.0 million, or 64.6%, from March 31, 2024 and $42.9 million, or 41.0%, from December 31, 2023.
As of June 30, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $224.3 million, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 1.3%, from March 31, 2024, and an increase of $2.4 million, or 1.1%, from December 31, 2023. The changes are primarily due to fluctuations in the Company's net income. Shareholders' equity to total assets was 13.6% at June 30, 2024, compared to 13.7% at March 31, 2024, and 13.3% at December 31, 2023. Book value per share was $12.70 at June 30, 2024, a decrease from $12.87 at March 31, 2024, but an increase from $12.55 at December 31, 2023. Market value per share increased to $10.19 at June 30, 2024, an increase of 12.0% from $9.10 at March 31, 2024, and an increase of 1.2% from $10.07 at December 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank was categorized as well capitalized under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.
Mr. Reilly concluded, "After four years of closed doors, our main office in Amesbury, Massachusetts, reopened to the public in early May 2024. It was wonderful to see our once vibrant lobby again filled with customers, employees, and members of the community. We are thrilled to reconnect with everyone in person and look forward to fostering strong relationships and supporting the community as we move forward."
About Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is the holding company for BankProv, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in the Seacoast Region of Northeastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as commercial banking offices in the Manchester / Concord market in Central New Hampshire, BankProv delivers a unique combination of traditional banking services and innovative financial solutions to its markets. Founded in Amesbury, Massachusetts in 1828, BankProv holds the honor of being the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com.
Forward-looking statements
This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control), and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date on which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions; interest rates; inflation; levels of unemployment; legislative, regulatory and accounting changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank; deposit flows; our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; competition; real estate values in the market area; loan demand; the adequacy of our level and methodology for calculating our allowance for credit losses; changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; an unexpected adverse financial, regulatory or bankruptcy event experienced by our cryptocurrency, digital asset or financial technology ("fintech") customers; our ability to retain key employees; failures or breaches of our IT systems, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth; global and national war and terrorism; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers; and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Investor contact:
Joseph Reilly
President and Chief Executive Officer
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
[email protected]
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
At
At
At
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
19,192
$
21,341
$
22,200
Short-term investments
152,425
169,510
198,132
Cash and cash equivalents
171,617
190,851
220,332
Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)
27,328
27,912
28,571
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
5,121
3,605
4,056
Loans:
Commercial real estate
510,395
478,293
468,928
Construction and land development
57,145
76,785
77,851
Residential real estate
6,671
6,932
7,169
Mortgage Warehouse
256,516
212,389
166,567
Commercial
144,700
164,789
176,124
Enterprise value
394,177
407,233
433,633
Digital asset
-
10,071
12,289
Consumer
92
88
168
Total Loans
1,369,696
1,356,580
1,342,729
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(20,341)
(16,006)
(21,571)
Net loans
1,349,355
1,340,574
1,321,158
Bank owned life insurance
45,357
45,037
44,735
Premises and equipment, net
12,713
12,835
12,986
Accrued interest receivable
6,396
5,921
6,090
Right-of-use assets
3,704
3,739
3,780
Deferred tax asset, net
14,462
13,048
14,461
Other assets
10,749
15,236
14,140
Total assets
$
1,646,802
$
1,658,758
$
1,670,309
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
311,814
$
310,343
$
308,769
NOW
84,811
66,019
93,812
Regular savings
168,387
258,776
231,593
Money market deposits
452,139
450,596
456,408
Certificates of deposit
247,504
246,344
240,640
Total deposits
1,264,655
1,332,078
1,331,222
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
138,000
80,000
95,000
Long-term borrowings
9,630
9,663
9,697
Total borrowings
147,630
89,663
104,697
Operating lease liabilities
4,118
4,142
4,171
Other liabilities
6,064
5,632
8,317
Total liabilities
1,422,467
1,431,515
1,448,407
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,667,327, 17,659,146, and
177
177
177
Additional paid-in capital
124,665
124,415
124,129
Retained earnings
107,963
111,266
106,285
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,637)
(1,602)
(1,496)
Unearned compensation - ESOP
(6,833)
(7,013)
(7,193)
Total shareholders' equity
224,335
227,243
221,902
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,646,802
$
1,658,758
$
1,670,309
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
20,311
$
20,069
$
19,652
$
40,380
$
39,658
Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale
243
237
246
480
484
Interest on short-term investments
1,318
1,729
2,978
3,047
3,361
Total interest and dividend income
21,872
22,035
22,876
43,907
43,503
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
9,607
9,340
7,670
18,947
11,571
Interest on short-term borrowings
281
178
230
459
1,054
Interest on long-term borrowings
31
31
74
62
160
Total interest expense
9,919
9,549
7,974
19,468
12,785
Net interest and dividend income
11,953
12,486
14,902
24,439
30,718
Credit loss expense (benefit) - loans
6,467
(5,543)
(740)
924
2,195
Credit loss (benefit) - off-balance sheet credit exposures
(9)
(38)
(327)
(47)
(1,483)
Total credit loss expense (benefit)
6,458
(5,581)
(1,067)
877
712
Net interest and dividend income after credit loss expense (benefit)
5,495
18,067
15,969
23,562
30,006
Noninterest income:
Customer service fees on deposit accounts
665
674
769
1,339
1,748
Service charges and fees - other
349
309
527
658
978
Bank owned life insurance income
319
302
272
621
538
Other income
190
71
134
261
385
Total noninterest income
1,523
1,356
1,702
2,879
3,649
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,293
8,145
8,109
15,438
16,653
Occupancy expense
407
443
421
850
842
Equipment expense
160
152
151
312
295
Deposit insurance
321
333
368
654
646
Data processing
402
413
374
815
735
Marketing expense
76
18
161
94
244
Professional fees
984
1,314
919
2,298
2,322
Directors' compensation
177
174
164
351
364
Software depreciation and implementation
584
543
483
1,127
900
Insurance expense
303
301
450
604
902
Service fees
234
242
281
476
517
Other
653
657
870
1,310
1,542
Total noninterest expense
11,594
12,735
12,751
24,329
25,962
(Loss) income before income tax expense
(4,576)
6,688
4,920
2,112
7,693
Income tax (benefit) expense
(1,268)
1,707
1,459
439
2,129
Net (loss) income
$
(3,308)
$
4,981
$
3,461
$
1,673
$
5,564
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic
$
(0.20)
$
0.30
$
0.21
$
0.10
$
0.34
Diluted
$
(0.20)
$
0.30
$
0.21
$
0.10
$
0.34
Weighted Average Shares:
Basic
16,706,793
16,669,451
16,568,664
16,688,122
16,549,751
Diluted
16,729,012
16,720,653
16,570,017
16,723,763
16,550,666
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Net Interest Income Analysis
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
Interest
Interest
Interest
Average
Earned/
Yield/
Average
Earned/
Yield/
Average
Earned/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Paid
Rate (5)
Balance
Paid
Rate (5)
Balance
Paid
Rate (5)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)
$
1,328,650
$
20,311
6.11
%
$
1,323,260
$
20,069
6.07
%
$
1,346,654
$
19,652
5.84
%
Short-term investments
102,395
1,318
5.15
%
123,546
1,729
5.60
%
236,367
2,978
5.04
%
Debt securities available-for-sale
27,485
206
3.00
%
28,234
205
2.90
%
28,278
197
2.79
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,865
37
7.94
%
1,783
32
7.18
%
2,254
49
8.70
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,460,395
21,872
5.99
%
1,476,823
22,035
5.97
%
1,613,553
22,876
5.67
%
Noninterest earning assets
104,388
98,890
99,685
Total assets
$
1,564,783
$
1,575,713
$
1,713,238
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings accounts
$
215,344
$
1,646
3.06
%
$
244,148
$
1,961
3.21
%
$
149,625
$
408
1.09
%
Money market accounts
456,566
4,499
3.94
%
454,883
4,238
3.73
%
513,348
4,550
3.55
%
NOW accounts
69,737
225
1.29
%
82,831
183
0.88
%
115,869
202
0.70
%
Certificates of deposit
251,361
3,237
5.15
%
230,616
2,958
5.13
%
230,023
2,510
4.36
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
993,008
9,607
3.87
%
1,012,478
9,340
3.69
%
1,008,865
7,670
3.04
%
Borrowings
Short-term borrowings
17,439
281
6.45
%
12,181
178
5.85
%
18,352
230
5.01
%
Long-term borrowings
9,642
31
1.29
%
9,675
31
1.28
%
16,148
74
1.83
%
Total borrowings
27,081
312
4.61
%
21,856
209
3.83
%
34,500
304
3.52
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,020,089
9,919
3.89
%
1,034,334
9,549
3.69
%
1,043,365
7,974
3.06
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
306,081
306,349
437,167
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
10,519
12,041
19,380
Total liabilities
1,336,689
1,352,724
1,499,912
Total equity
228,094
222,989
213,326
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,564,783
$
1,575,713
$
1,713,238
Net interest income
$
11,953
$
12,486
$
14,902
Interest rate spread (2)
2.10
%
2.28
%
2.61
%
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
440,306
$
442,489
$
570,188
Net interest margin (4)
3.27
%
3.38
%
3.69
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
143.16
%
142.78
%
154.65
%
(1)
Interest earned/paid on loans includes $660,000, $734,000, and $956,000 in loan fee income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.
(2)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(5)
Annualized.
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Interest
Interest
Average
Earned/
Yield/
Average
Earned/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Paid
Rate (5)
Balance
Paid
Rate (5)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)
$
1,325,955
$
40,380
6.09
%
$
1,369,172
$
39,658
5.79
%
Short-term investments
112,971
3,047
5.39
%
139,189
3,361
4.83
%
Debt securities available-for-sale
27,859
411
2.95
%
28,501
389
2.73
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,824
69
7.57
%
2,445
95
7.77
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,468,609
43,907
5.98
%
1,539,307
43,503
5.65
%
Noninterest earning assets
101,639
108,385
Total assets
$
1,570,248
$
1,647,692
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings accounts
$
229,746
$
3,607
3.14
%
$
146,061
$
519
0.71
%
Money market accounts
455,724
8,737
3.83
%
413,765
6,463
3.12
%
NOW accounts
76,284
408
1.07
%
121,466
348
0.57
%
Certificates of deposit
240,989
6,195
5.14
%
207,870
4,241
4.08
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,002,743
18,947
3.78
%
889,162
11,571
2.60
%
Borrowings
Short-term borrowings
14,811
459
6.20
%
43,857
1,054
4.81
%
Long-term borrowings
9,658
62
1.28
%
17,222
160
1.86
%
Total borrowings
24,469
521
4.26
%
61,079
1,214
3.98
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,027,212
19,468
3.79
%
950,241
12,785
2.69
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
306,215
465,958
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
11,280
19,921
Total liabilities
1,344,707
1,436,120
Total equity
225,541
211,572
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,570,248
$
1,647,692
Net interest income
$
24,439
$
30,718
Interest rate spread (2)
2.19
%
2.96
%
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
441,397
$
589,066
Net interest margin (4)
3.33
%
3.99
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
142.97
%
161.99
%
(1)
Interest earned/paid on loans includes $1.4 million and $2.1 million in loan fee income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
(2)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)
Net-interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(5)
Annualized.
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Select Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Performance Ratios:
(Loss) return on average assets (1)
(0.85)
%
1.26
%
0.81
%
0.21
%
0.68
%
(Loss) return on average equity (1)
(5.80)
%
8.93
%
6.49
%
1.48
%
5.26
%
Interest rate spread (1) (2)
2.10
%
2.28
%
2.61
%
2.19
%
2.96
%
Net interest margin (1) (3)
3.27
%
3.38
%
3.69
%
3.33
%
3.99
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (1)
2.96
%
3.23
%
2.98
%
3.10
%
3.15
%
Efficiency ratio (4)
86.03
%
92.00
%
76.79
%
89.06
%
75.54
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
143.16
%
142.78
%
154.65
%
142.97
%
161.99
%
Average equity to average assets
14.58
%
14.15
%
12.45
%
14.36
%
12.84
%
At
At
At
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial real estate
$
60
$
-
$
-
Residential real estate
352
357
376
Commercial
1,864
1,923
1,857
Enterprise value
19,038
-
1,991
Digital asset
-
10,071
12,289
Consumer
2
1
4
Total non-accrual loans
21,316
12,352
16,517
Total non-performing assets
$
21,316
$
12,352
$
16,517
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total loans (5)
1.49
%
1.18
%
1.61
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of non-performing loans
95.43
%
129.58
%
130.60
%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)
1.56
%
0.91
%
1.23
%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets
1.29
%
0.74
%
0.99
%
Capital and Share Related
Shareholders' equity to total assets
13.62
%
13.70
%
13.29
%
Book value per share
$
12.70
$
12.87
$
12.55
Market value per share
$
10.19
$
9.10
$
10.07
Shares outstanding
17,667,327
17,659,146
17,677,479
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.
(4)
The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net.
(5)
Loans are presented at amortized cost.
SOURCE Provident Bancorp Inc.