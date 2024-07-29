LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported net income of $5.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding expenses associated with the sale of its New Jersey branches and additional branch consolidations, adjusted earnings were $6.3 million 1, or $0.17 1 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Total loans2 increased $63.6 million, or 11.4% annualized from $2.25 billion at March 31, 2024 to $2.31 billion at June 30, 2024, led by strong growth of $28.5 million in commercial & industrial loans over the period.
- Total deposits2 increased $71.3 million, or 12.0% annualized from $2.39 billion at March 31, 2024 to $2.46 billion at June 30, 2024, including growth of $38.4 million in noninterest bearing demand account balances at quarter end.
- Noninterest expense decreased $350 thousand quarter over quarter to $18.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding merger expenses and costs associated with the Branch Sale and branch consolidations, adjusted noninterest expense was $18.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, a $925 thousand decrease compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.1
- Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $24.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, and was impacted by a quarter-over-quarter decline in purchase accounting accretion as well as increased funding costs due to continued competition for deposits to support quality loan growth and maintain prudent on-balance sheet liquidity. Net interest margin was 3.83% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 4.03% for the first quarter of 2024.
- Non-performing assets were $10.6 million, representing 0.37% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.7 million, representing 0.24% of total assets at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses-loans was 1.20% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.06% at March 31, 2024. The allowance was impacted by the reclassification of loans related to the Branch Sale as assets held for sale, offset by net loan growth in the quarter, as well as a loan acquired in the merger with Partners Bancorp (the "Partners Merger") which experienced credit deterioration that was present at the time of the merger and required a day one purchase accounting adjustment that increased the allowance for credit losses by $2.3 million and increased goodwill by $1.8 million.
- On May 9, 2024, the Company announced that LINBANK had entered into a definitive purchase and assumption agreement for the sale of the Bank's banking operations and three branches in New Jersey, including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale"). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2024.
As a result of the Branch Sale announcement, associated assets and liabilities were reclassified as held for sale, impacting the Company's allowance for credit losses and purchase accounting amortization related to the loans held for sale.
"We are pleased by the consistent improvement in performance achieved through the hard work and dedication of all of our teams, evidenced by the results of the second quarter of 2024, including increased profitability metrics and strong commercial loan and core deposit growth," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "The consolidation of three client solution centers was completed during the quarter and we remain on target to conclude the pending sale of the New Jersey operations in the second half of the year." He continued, "We continue to be very focused on achieving further improvements in profitability and customer experience to meet our goals for the second half of the year."
1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.
2 Total loans and total deposits include balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $116.2 million and $96.8 million at June 30, 2024. These balances in the first quarter of 2024 were $115.9 million and $105.6 million respectively at March 31, 2024.
Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $24.5 million compared to $24.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.83% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 4.03% for the first quarter of 2024. For the second quarter of 2024, net interest income was impacted by the amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, as interest income from purchase accounting accretion during this period was approximately $568 thousand less than purchase accounting accretion recognized in the first quarter of 2024. Cost of funds increased to 2.43% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.33% for the first quarter of 2024, reflecting continued pressure from competition for deposits in the Bank's markets.
Noninterest income increased quarter-over-quarter to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, and included an $85 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $18.9 million compared to $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding one-time merger expenses and costs associated with the Branch Sale and branch consolidations of $631 thousand in the second quarter of 2024 and $56 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense decreased by $925 thousand to $18.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $19.2 million in the first quarter1. This improvement was largely driven by a $1.2 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits following the reduction in headcount relating to the Partners Merger.
Income tax expense was $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.0%.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.86 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $2.79 billion at March 31, 2024 and $1.31 billion at June 30, 2023. Deposits and net loans as of June 30, 2024 totaled $2.36 billion and $2.17 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.28 billion and $2.11 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2024 and $1.03 billion and $959.3 million, respectively, at June 30, 2023. Deposits and net loans exclude balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $96.8 million and $116.2 million, respectively, at June 30, 2024, which are reflected in liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale. These balances were $105.6 million and $115.9 million respectively at March 31, 2024.
Including loans held for sale, total loans increased $63.6 million, from $2.25 billion at March 31, 2024 to $2.31 billion at June 30, 2024, led by strong growth of $28.5 million in commercial & industrial loans over the period. Total commercial loan commitments for the second quarter of 2024 were $117.9 million with funded balances of $81.8 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the second quarter of 2024 totaled approximately $771 thousand with an average outstanding funded balance of $534 thousand.
Including deposits held for sale, total deposits at June 30, 2024 totaled $2.46 billion, an increase of $71.3 million from $2.39 billion at March 31, 2024. This increase included growth of $38.4 million in noninterest bearing demand accounts and $31.2 million in interest bearing demand, money market and savings account balances.
The Company maintains strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as cash and cash equivalents increased to $181.7 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $172.3 million at March 31, 2024.
Shareholders' equity increased from $268.2 million at March 31, 2024 to $271.4 million at June 30, 2024 primarily as a result of a $3.1 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share increased to $7.27 at June 30, 2024 compared to $7.18 at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $5.07 at June 30, 2024 compared to $5.00 at March 31, 2024 1.
1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.
Asset Quality
In the second quarter of 2024, the Company did not record a provision for credit losses, compared to a $40 thousand provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024. Additional provision was not required due in part to reclassification of loans related to the Branch Sale as assets held for sale, offset by net loan growth in the quarter, as well as an increase in the allowance through an adjustment to goodwill related to purchase accounting described below.
As of June 30, 2024, the Company's non-performing assets were $10.6 million, representing 0.37% of total assets, compared to $6.7 million, representing 0.24% of total assets at March 31, 2024. The increase relates primarily to a single loan for a commercial property acquired in the Partners Merger with an outstanding principal balance of approximately $3.9 million at June 30, 2024. Loans 30-89 days past due at June 30, 2024 were $5.15 million, representing 0.24% of total loans, an improvement compared to $15.3 million or 0.72% of loans at March 31, 2024.
The allowance for credit losses-loans was $26.3 million, or 1.20% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2024, compared to $23.8 million, or 1.06% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by a specific allowance related to a loan acquired in the Partners Merger as described above, which experienced credit deterioration that was present at the time of the merger and required a day one purchase accounting adjustment that increased the allowance for credit losses by $2.3 million and increased goodwill by $1.8 million. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 248.26% at June 30, 2024, compared to 357.18% at March 31, 2024.
Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of June 30, 2024. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 11.09% and 10.30% respectively, at June 30, 2024, compared to 10.62% and 9.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2023 and 11.04% and 10.24%, respectively, at March 31, 2023. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 6.82%1 at March 31, 2024.
1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.
ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey through 26 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the integration of the merger with Partners; the timing and receipt of regulatory approvals to complete the Branch Sale; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Given that the Company's merger with Partners Bancorp ("Partners") was completed on November 30, 2023 (the "Partners Merger"), reported results prior to the fourth quarter of 2023 included in the following tables reflect legacy LINKBANCORP results only.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
ASSETS
Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents
$ 14,516
$ 13,552
$ 13,089
$ 5,447
$ 4,736
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions
167,141
158,731
67,101
62,532
118,438
Cash and cash equivalents
181,657
172,283
80,190
67,979
123,174
Certificates of deposit with other banks
-
-
-
249
498
Securities available for sale, at fair value
140,121
133,949
115,490
78,779
83,620
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
35,343
36,109
36,223
37,266
38,220
Loans receivable, gross
2,193,197
2,129,919
2,128,284
978,912
969,533
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(26,288)
(23,842)
(23,767)
(9,964)
(10,228)
Loans receivable, net
2,166,909
2,106,077
2,104,517
968,948
959,305
Investments in restricted bank stock
4,928
4,286
3,965
3,107
5,544
Premises and equipment, net
18,364
20,102
20,130
6,414
6,292
Right-of-Use Asset - premises
13,970
14,577
15,497
9,727
9,896
Bank-owned life insurance
49,616
49,230
48,847
24,732
24,554
Goodwill and other intangible assets
82,129
81,494
82,701
36,715
36,774
Deferred tax asset
22,024
22,717
24,153
6,880
6,571
Assets held for sale
118,362
118,115
115,499
-
-
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
25,170
26,730
22,113
14,899
14,024
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,858,593
$ 2,785,669
$ 2,669,325
$ 1,255,695
$ 1,308,472
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest bearing
$ 661,292
$ 618,277
$ 624,780
$ 210,404
$ 240,729
Interest bearing
1,699,220
1,662,124
1,574,019
831,368
794,113
Total deposits
2,360,512
2,280,401
2,198,799
1,041,772
1,034,842
Long-term borrowings
40,000
40,000
-
-
74,899
Short-term borrowings
-
-
10,000
15,000
-
Note payable
578
584
590
-
-
Subordinated debt
61,706
61,573
61,444
40,354
40,398
Lease liabilities
14,746
15,357
16,361
9,728
9,896
Liabilities held for sale
96,916
105,716
99,777
-
-
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
12,726
13,795
16,558
7,490
5,985
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,587,184
2,517,426
2,403,529
1,114,344
1,166,020
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
370
369
369
162
162
Surplus
263,795
263,577
263,310
127,856
127,818
Retained earnings
10,826
7,724
4,843
19,062
19,039
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,582)
(3,427)
(3,209)
(5,729)
(4,567)
Total equity attributable to parent
271,409
268,243
265,313
141,351
142,452
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary
-
-
483
-
-
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
271,409
268,243
265,796
141,351
142,452
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,858,593
$ 2,785,669
$ 2,669,325
$ 1,255,695
$ 1,308,472
Common shares outstanding
37,356,278
37,348,151
37,340,700
16,235,871
16,228,440
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
6/30/2023
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$ 36,112
$ 36,125
$ 12,499
$ 72,237
$ 24,261
Other
3,337
2,650
1,827
5,987
3,055
Total interest and dividend income
39,449
38,775
14,326
78,224
27,316
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
13,071
11,847
5,242
24,918
9,759
Other Borrowings
932
1,086
558
2,018
645
Subordinated Debt
962
958
437
1,920
869
Total interest expense
14,965
13,891
6,237
28,856
11,273
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE
24,484
24,884
8,089
49,368
16,043
Provision for (credit to) credit losses
-
40
(493)
40
(200)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
24,484
24,844
8,582
49,328
16,243
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
865
780
197
1,645
396
Bank-owned life insurance
386
383
170
769
310
Net realized gains (losses) on the sale of debt securities
4
-
-
4
(2,370)
Gain on sale of loans
12
50
296
62
296
Other
591
516
223
1,107
401
Total noninterest income
1,858
1,729
886
3,587
(967)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
9,941
11,118
4,037
21,059
8,157
Occupancy
1,559
1,578
696
3,137
1,403
Equipment and data processing
1,824
1,826
893
3,650
1,586
Professional fees
788
748
418
1,536
799
FDIC insurance
545
352
184
897
343
Bank Shares Tax
760
591
278
1,351
556
Intangible amortization
1,204
1,207
59
2,411
120
Merger & restructuring expenses
631
56
315
687
902
Advertising
241
234
104
475
191
Other
1,407
1,540
832
2,947
1,496
Total noninterest expense
18,900
19,250
7,816
38,150
15,553
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
7,442
7,323
1,652
14,765
(277)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,638
1,597
305
3,235
(70)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 5,804
$ 5,726
$ 1,347
$ 11,530
$ (207)
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
$ 0.16
$ 0.15
$ 0.08
$ 0.31
$ (0.01)
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
$ 0.16
$ 0.15
$ 0.08
$ 0.31
$ (0.01)
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
BASIC
36,970,768
36,962,005
16,228,069
36,966,371
15,856,574
DILUTED
37,040,748
37,045,230
16,228,069
37,042,895
15,856,574
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
('Dollars In Thousands, except per share data)
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
6/30/2023
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
Operating Highlights
Net Income (loss)
$ 5,804
$ 5,726
$ 1,347
$ 11,530
$ (207)
Net Interest Income
24,484
24,884
8,089
49,368
16,043
Provision for (credit to) Credit Losses
-
40
(493)
40
(200)
Non-Interest Income
1,858
1,729
886
3,587
(967)
Non-Interest Expense
18,900
19,250
7,816
38,150
15,553
Earnings (loss) per Share, Basic
0.16
0.15
0.08
0.31
(0.01)
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)
0.17
0.16
0.10
0.33
0.15
Earnings (loss) per Share, Diluted
0.16
0.15
0.08
0.31
(0.01)
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)
0.17
0.16
0.10
0.33
0.15
Selected Operating Ratios
Net Interest Margin
3.83 %
4.03 %
2.81 %
3.92 %
2.86 %
Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")
0.84 %
0.86 %
0.43 %
0.85 %
-0.03 %
Adjusted ROA2
0.91 %
0.86 %
0.51 %
0.89 %
0.39 %
Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")
8.65 %
8.63 %
3.81 %
8.61 %
-0.30 %
Adjusted ROE2
9.39 %
8.70 %
4.51 %
9.04 %
3.42 %
Efficiency Ratio
71.75 %
72.33 %
87.09 %
72.04 %
103.16 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3
69.34 %
72.12 %
83.58 %
70.75 %
83.98 %
Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets
0.27 %
0.26 %
0.28 %
0.26 %
-0.16 %
Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets
2.73 %
2.88 %
2.51 %
2.80 %
2.56 %
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
Financial Condition Data
Total Assets
$ 2,858,593
$ 2,785,669
$ 2,669,325
$ 1,255,695
$ 1,308,472
Loans Receivable, Net
2,166,909
2,106,077
2,104,517
968,948
959,305
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
661,292
618,277
624,780
210,404
240,729
Interest-bearing Deposits
1,699,220
1,662,124
1,574,019
831,368
794,113
Total Deposits
2,360,512
2,280,401
2,198,799
1,041,772
1,034,842
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios
Total Capital Ratio1
11.09 %
11.04 %
10.62 %
12.92 %
12.88 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
10.30 %
10.24 %
9.92 %
12.37 %
12.29 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
10.30 %
10.24 %
9.92 %
12.37 %
12.29 %
Leverage Ratio1
9.17 %
9.23 %
14.13 %
10.71 %
10.41 %
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4
6.82 %
6.91 %
7.08 %
8.58 %
8.31 %
Tangible Book Value per Share5
$ 5.07
$ 5.00
$ 4.90
$ 6.44
$ 6.51
Asset Quality Data
Non-performing Assets
$ 10,589
$ 6,675
$ 7,250
$ 2,958
$ 2,856
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.37 %
0.24 %
0.27 %
0.24 %
0.22 %
Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
0.48 %
0.31 %
0.34 %
0.30 %
0.29 %
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")
$ 26,288
$ 23,842
$ 23,767
$ 9,964
$ 10,228
ACLL to Total Loans6
1.20 %
1.06 %
1.06 %
1.02 %
1.05 %
ACLL to Nonperforming Assets
248.26 %
357.18 %
327.82 %
336.85 %
358.12 %
Net (recoveries) chargeoffs
$ (20)
$ 70
$ 195
$ (12)
$ (97)
(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital
(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the
end of this release.
(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from
securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly
comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less
goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP
financial measures at the end of this release.
(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares
of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book
value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial
measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(6) - The historical ratios have not been recast for the reclassification of loans held for sale.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 121,340
$ 1,395
4.62 %
$ 66,149
$ 708
4.29 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
125,885
1,592
5.09 %
86,366
822
3.82 %
Tax-Exempt
41,776
443
4.26 %
39,139
378
3.87 %
Total Securities
167,661
2,035
4.88 %
125,505
1,200
3.84 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
289,001
3,430
4.77 %
191,654
1,908
3.99 %
Total Loans (3)(4)
2,280,041
36,112
6.37 %
963,824
12,499
5.20 %
Total Earning Assets
2,569,042
39,542
6.19 %
1,155,478
14,407
5.00 %
Other Assets
212,097
95,531
Total Assets
$ 2,781,139
$ 1,251,009
Interest bearing demand(5)
$ 446,109
$ 2,457
2.22 %
$ 243,539
$ 1,261
2.08 %
Money market demand(5)
581,223
3,271
2.26 %
244,355
1,589
2.61 %
Time deposits(5)
642,919
7,343
4.59 %
299,398
2,392
3.20 %
Total Borrowings
151,596
1,894
5.02 %
95,792
995
4.17 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,821,847
14,965
3.30 %
883,084
6,237
2.83 %
Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)
657,939
209,072
Total Cost of Funds
$ 2,479,786
$ 14,965
2.43 %
$ 1,092,156
$ 6,237
2.29 %
Other Liabilities
31,519
17,073
Total Liabilities
$ 2,511,305
$ 1,109,229
Shareholders' Equity
$ 269,834
$ 141,780
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,781,139
$ 1,251,009
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
24,577
2.89 %
8,170
2.17 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(93)
(81)
Net Interest Income
$ 24,484
$ 8,089
Net Interest Margin
3.83 %
2.81 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
(4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale
(5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 121,340
$ 1,395
4.62 %
$ 82,420
$ 898
4.38 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
125,885
1,592
5.09 %
114,896
1,391
4.87 %
Tax-Exempt
41,776
443
4.26 %
42,984
457
4.28 %
Total Securities
167,661
2,035
4.88 %
157,880
1,848
4.71 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
289,001
3,430
4.77 %
240,300
2,746
4.60 %
Total Loans (3)(4)
2,280,041
36,112
6.37 %
2,240,714
36,125
6.48 %
Total Earning Assets
2,569,042
39,542
6.19 %
2,481,014
38,871
6.30 %
Other Assets
212,097
210,826
Total Assets
$ 2,781,139
$ 2,691,840
Interest bearing demand(5)
$ 446,109
$ 2,457
2.22 %
$ 424,781
$ 1,942
1.84 %
Money market demand(5)
581,223
3,271
2.26 %
587,455
3,174
2.17 %
Time deposits(5)
642,919
7,343
4.59 %
608,192
6,731
4.45 %
Total Borrowings
151,596
1,894
5.02 %
140,621
2,044
5.85 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,821,847
14,965
3.30 %
1,761,049
13,891
3.17 %
Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)
657,939
632,637
Total Cost of Funds
$ 2,479,786
$ 14,965
2.43 %
$ 2,393,686
$ 13,891
2.33 %
Other Liabilities
31,519
31,359
Total Liabilities
$ 2,511,305
$ 2,425,045
Shareholders' Equity
$ 269,834
$ 266,795
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,781,139
$ 2,691,840
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
24,577
2.89 %
24,980
3.13 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(93)
(96)
Net Interest Income
$ 24,484
$ 24,884
Net Interest Margin
3.83 %
4.03 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
(4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale
(5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 102,471
$ 2,293
4.50 %
$ 55,618
$ 983
3.56 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
121,333
2,983
4.94 %
84,101
1,475
3.54 %
Tax-Exempt
42,344
900
4.27 %
38,774
756
3.93 %
Total Securities
163,677
3,883
4.77 %
122,875
2,231
3.66 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
266,148
6,176
4.67 %
178,493
3,214
3.63 %
Total Loans (3)(4)
2,263,595
72,237
6.42 %
952,142
24,261
5.14 %
Total Earning Assets
2,529,743
78,413
6.23 %
1,130,635
27,475
4.90 %
Other Assets
211,138
93,481
Total Assets
$ 2,740,881
$ 1,224,116
Interest bearing demand(5)
$ 437,011
$ 4,400
2.02 %
$ 246,235
$ 2,449
2.01 %
Money market demand(5)
584,121
6,445
2.22 %
245,747
2,939
2.41 %
Time deposits(5)
628,616
14,073
4.50 %
295,440
4,371
2.98 %
Total Borrowings
144,509
3,938
5.48 %
76,820
1,514
3.97 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,794,257
28,856
3.23 %
864,242
11,273
2.63 %
Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)
646,728
202,610
Total Cost of Funds
$ 2,440,985
$ 28,856
2.38 %
$ 1,066,852
$ 11,273
2.13 %
Other Liabilities
31,360
16,905
Total Liabilities
$ 2,472,345
$ 1,083,757
Shareholders' Equity
$ 268,536
$ 140,359
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,740,881
$ 1,224,116
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
49,557
3.00 %
16,202
2.27 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(189)
(159)
Net Interest Income
$ 49,368
$ 16,043
Net Interest Margin
3.92 %
2.86 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
(4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale
(5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Agriculture and farmland loans
$ 66,937
$ 67,359
$ 65,861
$ 50,584
$ 50,552
Construction loans
201,174
194,391
178,483
65,836
75,628
Commercial & industrial loans
247,190
218,724
238,343
115,572
104,869
Commercial real estate loans
Multifamily
199,740
190,146
180,788
111,853
113,254
Owner occupied
492,065
489,467
501,732
160,929
154,520
Non-owner occupied
610,649
589,731
580,972
257,344
254,691
Residential real estate loans
First liens
400,098
403,300
402,433
172,481
170,271
Second liens and lines of credit
71,168
71,060
70,747
27,870
30,148
Consumer and other loans
15,514
16,810
16,756
11,869
11,308
Municipal loans
4,362
4,473
5,244
4,137
3,929
2,308,897
2,245,461
2,241,359
978,475
969,170
Deferred costs
478
356
174
437
363
Total loans receivable
2,309,375
2,245,817
2,241,533
978,912
969,533
Less: Loans held for sale
116,178
115,898
113,249
-
-
Loans Held for Investment
$ 2,193,197
$ 2,129,919
$ 2,128,284
$ 978,912
$ 969,533
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
(In Thousands)
Amortized
Net
Fair
Available for Sale:
US Government Agency securities
$ 12,841
$ 115
$ 12,956
US Government Treasury securities
3,979
(2)
3,977
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
49,242
(3,826)
45,416
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
80,363
(3,130)
77,233
Other securities
550
(11)
539
$ 146,975
$ (6,854)
$ 140,121
Amortized
Net Unrealized
Fair Value
Allowance for
Held to Maturity:
Corporate debentures
$ 15,000
$ (1,794)
$ 13,206
$ (502)
Structured mortgage-backed securities
20,845
(843)
20,002
-
$ 35,845
$ (2,637)
$ 33,208
$ (502)
December 31, 2023
(In Thousands)
Amortized
Net
Fair
Available for Sale:
US Government Agency securities
$ 12,711
$ 274
$ 12,985
US Government Treasury securities
4,925
17
4,942
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
49,640
(2,595)
47,045
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
50,795
(2,614)
48,181
Other securities
2,301
36
2,337
$ 120,372
$ (4,882)
$ 115,490
Amortized
Net Unrealized
Fair Value
Allowance for
Held to Maturity:
Corporate debentures
$ 15,000
$ (1,592)
$ 13,408
$ (512)
Structured mortgage-backed securities
21,735
(907)
20,828
-
$ 36,735
$ (2,499)
$ 34,236
$ (512)
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$ 692,095
$ 653,719
$ 655,953
$ 210,404
$ 240,729
Demand, interest-bearing
488,043
447,412
438,765
273,673
237,114
Money market and savings
582,561
591,982
577,448
258,334
254,632
Time deposits, $250 and over
156,621
147,898
134,324
51,563
57,194
Time deposits, other
393,603
398,365
372,572
172,798
185,121
Brokered deposits
144,429
146,653
119,411
75,000
60,052
2,457,352
2,386,029
2,298,473
1,041,772
1,034,842
Less: Deposits held for sale
96,840
105,628
99,674
-
-
Total deposits
$ 2,360,512
$ 2,280,401
$ 2,198,799
$ 1,041,772
$ 1,034,842
Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$ 657,939
$ 632,637
$ 371,051
$ 209,054
$ 209,072
Demand, interest-bearing
446,109
424,781
328,342
254,725
243,539
Money market and savings
581,223
587,455
367,821
254,849
244,355
Time deposits
547,582
518,929
317,747
236,869
236,059
Brokered deposits
95,337
89,263
30,832
28,705
63,339
Total deposits
$ 2,328,190
$ 2,253,065
$ 1,415,793
$ 984,202
$ 996,364
Balances in table above include deposits held for sale
Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
6/30/2023
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
Net income (loss)
$ 5,804
$ 5,726
$ 1,347
$ 11,530
$ (207)
Average assets
2,781,139
2,691,840
1,251,009
2,740,881
1,224,116
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.84 %
0.86 %
0.43 %
0.85 %
-0.03 %
Net income (loss)
5,804
5,726
1,347
11,530
(207)
Net (gains) losses on sale of securities
(4)
-
-
(4)
2,370
Tax effect at 21%
1
-
-
1
(498)
Merger & restructuring expenses
631
56
315
687
902
Tax effect at 21%
(133)
(12)
(66)
(144)
(189)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
6,299
5,770
1,596
12,070
2,378
Average assets
2,781,139
2,691,840
1,251,009
2,740,881
1,224,116
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
0.91 %
0.86 %
0.51 %
0.89 %
0.39 %
Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
6/30/2023
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
Net income (loss)
$ 5,804
$ 5,726
$ 1,347
$ 11,530
$ (207)
Average shareholders' equity
269,834
266,795
141,780
268,536
140,359
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
8.65 %
8.63 %
3.81 %
8.61 %
-0.30 %
Net income (loss)
5,804
5,726
1,347
11,530
(207)
Net (gains) losses on sale of securities
(4)
-
-
(4)
2,370
Tax effect at 21%
1
-
-
1
(498)
Merger & restructuring expenses
631
56
315
687
902
Tax effect at 21%
(133)
(12)
(66)
(144)
(189)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
6,299
5,770
1,596
12,070
2,378
Average shareholders' equity
269,834
266,795
141,780
268,536
140,359
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
9.39 %
8.70 %
4.51 %
9.04 %
3.42 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
6/30/2023
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
GAAP-based efficiency ratio
71.75 %
72.33 %
87.09 %
72.04 %
103.16 %
Net interest income
$ 24,484
$ 24,884
$ 8,089
$ 49,368
$ 16,043
Noninterest income
1,858
1,729
886
3,587
(967)
Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities
4
-
-
4
(2,370)
Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)
26,346
26,613
8,975
52,951
17,446
Total noninterest expense
18,900
19,250
7,816
38,150
15,553
Less: Merger & restructuring expenses
631
56
315
687
902
Adjusted non-interest expense
18,269
19,194
7,501
37,463
14,651
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)
69.34 %
72.12 %
83.58 %
70.75 %
83.98 %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
6/30/2023
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Basic
$ 0.16
$ 0.15
$ 0.08
$ 0.31
$ (0.01)
GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Diluted
$ 0.16
$ 0.15
$ 0.08
$ 0.31
$ (0.01)
Net Income (Loss)
$ 5,804
$ 5,726
$ 1,347
$ 11,530
$ (207)
Net (gains) losses on sale of securities
(4)
-
-
(4)
2,370
Tax effect at 21%
1
-
-
1
(498)
Merger & restructuring expenses
631
56
315
687
902
Tax effect at 21%
(133)
(12)
(66)
(144)
(189)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
6,299
5,770
1,596
12,070
2,378
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.17
$ 0.16
$ 0.10
$ 0.33
$ 0.15
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.17
$ 0.16
$ 0.10
$ 0.33
$ 0.15
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
Tangible Common Equity
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
Total shareholders' equity
$ 271,409
$ 268,243
$ 265,796
$ 141,351
$ 142,452
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(58,806)
(56,968)
(56,968)
(35,842)
(35,842)
Other intangible assets
(23,323)
(24,526)
(25,733)
(873)
(932)
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 189,280
$ 186,749
$ 183,095
$ 104,636
$ 105,678
Common shares outstanding
37,356,278
37,348,151
37,340,700
16,235,871
16,228,440
Book value per common share
$ 7.27
$ 7.18
$ 7.12
$ 8.71
$ 8.78
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)
$ 5.07
$ 5.00
$ 4.90
$ 6.44
$ 6.51
Tangible Assets
Total assets
$ 2,858,593
$ 2,785,669
$ 2,669,325
$ 1,255,695
$ 1,308,472
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(58,806)
(56,968)
(56,968)
(35,842)
(35,842)
Other intangible assets
(23,323)
(24,526)
(25,733)
(873)
(932)
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,776,464
$ 2,704,175
$ 2,586,624
$ 1,218,980
$ 1,271,698
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
6.82 %
6.91 %
7.08 %
8.58 %
8.31 %
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
6/30/2023
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
Net Income (Loss) - GAAP
$ 5,804
$ 5,726
$ 1,347
$ 11,530
$ (207)
Net (gains) losses on sale of securities
(4)
-
-
(4)
2,370
Tax effect at 21%
1
-
-
1
(498)
Merger & restructuring expenses
631
56
315
687
902
Tax effect at 21%
(133)
(12)
(66)
(144)
(189)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
6,299
5,770
1,596
12,070
2,378
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,638
1,597
305
3,235
(70)
Provision for (credit to) credit losses
-
40
(493)
40
(200)
Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income
132
12
66
143
687
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$ 8,069
$ 7,419
$ 1,474
$ 15,488
$ 2,795
