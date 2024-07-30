Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.07.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp steht vor dem Sprung zum neuen 10x-Börsenstar!
WKN: A3CUA2 | ISIN: SE0015949334 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZD
Frankfurt
30.07.24
08:02 Uhr
0,001 Euro
-0,002
-66,67 %
GlobeNewswire
30.07.2024 09:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Fragbite Group TO2

At the request of Fragbite Group, Fragbite Group equity rights will be traded
on First North Growth Market as from July 31, 2024. 



Security name: Fragbite Group TO2
----------------------------------
Short name:   FRAG TO2     
----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022420881   
----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  347735      
----------------------------------



Terms:        Issue price, 0,03 SEK per share         
----------------------------------------------------------------------
          - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for
           1 new share in Fragbite Group          
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick size table    High tick                    
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: October 1, 2024 - October 15, 2024       
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   October 10, 2024                
----------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye ABon + 46 8 121 576 90.
