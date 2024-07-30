Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Fragbite Group TO2

At the request of Fragbite Group, Fragbite Group equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from July 31, 2024. Security name: Fragbite Group TO2 ---------------------------------- Short name: FRAG TO2 ---------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022420881 ---------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 347735 ---------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 0,03 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Fragbite Group ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size table High tick ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: October 1, 2024 - October 15, 2024 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: October 10, 2024 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye ABon + 46 8 121 576 90.