Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp steht vor dem Sprung zum neuen 10x-Börsenstar!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHVM | ISIN: US87936R2058 | Ticker-Symbol: TSPA
Frankfurt
30.07.24
09:07 Uhr
7,800 Euro
+0,050
+0,65 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONICA BRASIL SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONICA BRASIL SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8508,05011:07
7,8508,05011:07
PR Newswire
30.07.2024 00:39 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Telefônica Brasil S.A.: Telefônica Brasil announces its results for 2Q24

SÃO PAULO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 2Q24.

2Q24 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Strong operating performance leading to above-inflation growth in revenues, EBITDA and net income.

R$ million

2Q24

2Q23

% Y-o-Y

6M24

6M23

% Y-o-Y








Net Operating Revenue

13,679

12,733

7.4

27,225

25,454

7.0

Mobile Services

8,907

8,184

8.8

17,609

16,149

9.0

FTTH

1,757

1,501

17.1

3,474

2,997

15.9

Corporate Data, ICT and others

1,128

1,042

8.3

2,260

2,135

5.9

Electronics

817

743

9.9

1,698

1,597

6.3

Other Revenues¹

1,070

1,263

(15.3)

2,184

2,575

(15.2)

Total Costs

(8,224)

(7,648)

7.5

(16,493)

(15,426)

6.9

EBITDA

5,455

5,085

7.3

10,732

10,027

7.0

EBITDA / Net Revenue Margin

39.9 %

39.9 %

(0.1) p.p.

39.4 %

39.4 %

0.0 p.p.

EBITDA AL

4,216

3,927

7.3

8,263

7,711

7.2

EBITDA AL / Net Revenue Margin

30.8 %

30.8 %

(0.0) p.p.

30.4 %

30.3 %

0.1 p.p.

Net Income

1,222

1,123

8.9

2,118

1,957

8.2

Earnings per Share (EPS)

0.74

0.68

9.5

1.28

1.18

8.8








CAPEX ex-IFRS 16

2,341

2,353

(0.5)

4,215

4,039

4.4

Operating Cash Flow (OpCF)

3,114

2,732

14.0

6,517

5,988

8.8

OpCF/ Net Revenue Margin

22.8 %

21.5 %

1.3 p.p.

23.9 %

23.5 %

0.4 p.p.

Operating Cash Flow AL (OpCF AL)

1,875

1,575

19.1

4,048

3,672

10.2

OpCF AL / Net Revenue Margin

13.7 %

12.4 %

1.3 p.p.

14.9 %

14.4 %

0.4 p.p.

Free Cash Flow

3,089

2,508

23.1

5,469

5,638

(3.0)








Total Subscribers (Thousand)

114,683

111,940

2.5

114,683

111,940

2.5

1 - Other Revenues includes Voice, xDSL, FTTC and IPTV.

Net revenue grew (+7.4% YoY), driven by the strong performance of Mobile Service Revenue (MSR) (+8.8 YoY), which was boosted by the growth of Postpaid Revenue (+9.7% YoY). Postpaid's strong performance is related to the increase in customer base (+7.2% YoY), both due to migrations from prepaid as well as to the acquisition of new customers, annual price adjustments, and by maintaining postpaid's (ex-M2M) churn in historical low levels, 0.99% per month.

Fixed revenue had the biggest increase since 2015, +3.9% YoY, mainly driven by the increase in FTTH Revenue, which continued to expand strongly (+17.1% YoY) in 2Q24. FTTH network is currently present in 444 cities (+5 cities YoY) with 27.3 million homes passed (+10.5% YoY) and 6.5 million homes connected (+12.7% YoY).

EBITDA totaled R$5,455 million (+7.3% YoY), with a margin of 39.9% (-0.1 p.p. YoY), due to the strong service revenue performance.

Operating Cash Flow totaled R$3,114 million (+14.0% YoY), with a margin of 22.8% (+1.3 p.p. YoY) over net revenue. In 2Q24, Capex ex-IFRS16 totaled R$2,341 million (-0.5% YoY) or 17.1% of revenues (-1.4 p.p. YoY), directed towards strengthening our mobile network.

Net income attributed to Telefônica Brasil reached R$1,222 million in 2Q24 (+8.9% YoY). Shareholder remuneration paid up in 2024 reached, so far, R$4,137 million, of which R$2,190 million in interest of capital, R$1,500 million from the resources resulting from the capital reduction, while R$447 million were invested in share buybacks. For the years 2024 to 2026, the Company has committed to distribute an amount equal to or above 100% of net income for each fiscal year.

To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: https://ri.telefonica.com.br/en

SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.